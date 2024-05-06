“ Buffett Invests in T-bills instead of Stocks, Waits for Bad Stuff to Happen, Cash is King at 5%-plus”

When the Oracle of Omaha gets dark-ish on stocks at these prices, he isn’t taken seriously, suddenly. It’s only when he hypes stocks that everyone jumps in behind him.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Treasury bills are now all the rage at Berkshire Hathaway. They have been earning between 5.0% and 5.5% since mid-2023, and Warren Buffett decided they’re a great deal, rather than stocks at current prices, and loaded up on them.
At the end of March, the huge conglomerate held $153 billion in T-bills, up by $24 billion from three months earlier, and up by nearly $50 billion from March 2023, and up by $86 billion from March 2022 ($67 billion), according to BRK’s 10-Q filings. The year 2022 was when T-bills began paying a noticeable interest once again.
If BRK earns an average of 5.3% on its T-bills in the current quarter, that would be about $2.4 billion in interest income with zero risk. By comparison, it reported $15.7 billion in total pre-tax income for Q1. So the income from T-bills matters.
Total T-bills, cash, and cash equivalent jumped to $189 billion, up by $21 billion in three months, and up by $59 billion year-over-year ($130 billion in Q1 2023).
Excluding the amounts held by “Railroad, Utilities and Energy” companies, total T-bills and cash jumped to $182 billion, and Buffett said at the shareholder meeting that it was “a fair assumption” that it would grow to $200 billion by the end of June, and that he was “quite satisfied” with that position. Cash is king.
Converting Apple shares to T-bills.
While loading up on T-bills – of which the government has been issuing a tsunami on a weekly basis – BRK dumped 13% of its stake in Apple in Q1, or about 116 million shares, after having sold about 10 million shares in the prior quarter. Apple remains BRK’s largest stock position, with a value of $135.4 billion on March 31, according to BRK’s 10-Q filing today.
Obviously, Buffett praised Apple and the stock, because BRK was still holding $135.4 billion as of March 31, and he doesn’t want to tank the shares before he can unload more of them.
But he did sell Apple, and bought T-bills with the proceeds, instead of other stocks, and that ballooning pile of interest-earning cash became a topic at the shareholder meeting on Saturday, and he was asked why he wasn’t putting this cash to work – though it’s actually working just fine, producing 5%-plus risk free.
Earning 5%-plus risk free while waiting for bad stuff to happen.
“I don’t think anyone sitting at this table has any idea how to use it [the cash] effectively, and therefore we don’t use it,” Buffett said.
“We’d love to spend it, but we won’t spend it unless we think we’re doing something that has very little risk and can make us a lot of money,” he said.
“We only swing at pitches we like,” he said. And right now, they’re not liking anything other than T-bills.
“As the world gets more sophisticated, complicated and intertwined, more can go wrong,” and the company wants to be able to “act when that happens,” he said. Waiting for a big drop in share prices, to put this cash to work at reasonable price levels?
Obviously…
When Buffett gets unexcited about stocks, dark-ish about their potential, waits for them to drop, dumps a big pile of Apple, and invests in T-bills — and explains why — suddenly no one takes him seriously anymore.
The financial media drag out voices that kindly brush it all off. Just an old folksy guy on his way out. It’s only when he hypes stocks, or a particular stock, that the financial media and the other organs of Wall Street see him as the Oracle of Omaha and jump in behind him. Some things are just funny, without anyone wanting them to be funny.
Son of a gun, I have been doing the same thing for months (buying treasuries)! And I’m not the Oracle. I did sell my Apple stock, too (in early 2023)
I’m also not as old as Warren, but not too far away.
You are the “younger” Oracle of Texas.
LOL! Don’t I wish!
Well I’ll be. Please call me the Oracle of San Diego or a future homeless man ( I don’t own RE).
You are a wise one, Oracle of San Diego. Buying RE in this town right now is a fool’s game, and has been for over 2 years at this point. Waiting on the sidelines with you, brighter days ahead for those of us who are patient…
I am joining your club, but I am extremely patient
Hi Anthony: While I never owned Apple, I have been buying tons of six month T-Bills and loving it! Just turned 70 yesterday and finally started social security, too! Thanks Uncle Sam, for the T-Bills and social security payments! But, you know, just in case, I own a crapload of PHYS Sprott Physical Gold Trust.
Good report. Buffett always one step ahead.
Been doing the same thing as well….have my doubts if either Buffet or myself will be right this time…Maybe this high is the new normal, afterall Buffet had missed out in the last year on the Crypto chain, if he plow a fraction of his money into it, he would be walking away now with soo much more..
Dear Mr. Ikki: Do yourself a favor and read the book “Number Go Up” by Zeke Faux, and then maybe you’ll understand why Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, and a lot of other savvy financial guys are a bit skeptical of the “magical world of crypto”.
Those guys are also skeptical of the shiny rocks some people like.
I hear gold is the new T-bill.
Gold doesn’t pay interest.
“ Buffett Invests in T-bills instead of Stocks, Waits for Bad Stuff to Happen, Cash is King at 5%-plus”
Huh, me too. Twelve years ago. It’s bound to turn soon.
haha that’s how I felt about the housing market…and look at how many eggs I have on my face about that one….I can probably make a giant omelette with all them eggs..
Giant omelette,
The old wagon wheel has put himself out to pasture. Feasting on 5% is like eating bugs, not the fine cuisine he’s used to.
It reminded me of spock, in search of his brain, but instead, its warren in search of a yield.
I’ll join the crowd. All the apocolyptic perma bears on the blogs, newsletters, and podcasts since 2010 influenced me to be way too risk off since say 2013. Sold a bunch of CA rentals 2015-2019 thinking we were late cycle. Thought the stock market was overvalued in 2014! I have not participated like I should have the last 10 yrs.
I have lost hope this cycle in ever getting a big juicy buying opportunity again in stocks or RE. I think the rules have changed. Maybe its the Fed, maybe its all the fiscal, maybe its the tech companies high profit margins, maybe in real estate its that we can’t build enought housing supply and demand from millenials is way stronger than we thought.
“Feasting on 5% is like eating bugs”
I agree. I’m old enough to have seen much better ROR.
Not to complain, I am very grateful for 5% in the safest investment possible. However, you need $1M just to earn $50K/year at 5% before taxes. Depending on your location and lifestyle, $50K/year ($40k/year after Federal, State, and Sales taxes) may require eating bugs a couple of days a week with one bedroom apartments going for $25K/year in many places. It would be hard to retire early even though you are a millionaire.
Buffet still seems to be keeping his balances in mostly stocks.
Over the last 30 years, the S&P 500 earned almost 10%/year on average. During the bad years (ie 2001-2003 (50% loss), and 2008 (40% loss) , you would be eating bugs. A 5% return seems safe for these days.
However, I was too young to participate in the 1981 15% 30 year treasury rates. If it happens again, I’ll go mostly all-in and it should hold me until I pass on. 15% on $1M would be $150K/year. No bugs.
One can dream.
BobE-
Your analysis is dependent on the price of bugs.
Cheers, and Bon Appetit.
BobE: keep in mind that t-bill interest isn’t subject to state income tax. Maybe not a game-changer in your analysis, but it helps.
@ BackRoad
Sounds like capitulation
cash wasn’t 5% 12 years ago.
“The financial media drag out voices that kindly brush it all off. Just an old folksy guy on his way out.”
LOL! Kinda like me….
“We only swing at pitches we like,” he said. And right now, they’re not liking anything other than T-bills.
Story of my life is holding back on too many good pitches and striking out. Coulda, shoulda, woulda…
You and I don’t have the insider information that Buffett has. You didn’t miss anything except well marketed bad investments. In bull markets all logic may be ignored for a long time. All you gave up was lottery tickets.
Wolf: Buffett also kept saying he doesn’t invest in tech he doesn’t understand it (Harvard B review: “Warren stays away from technology companies because he likes investments in which he can predict winners a decade in advance”) only to invest in Apple later. Perhaps by that time, it became a service or financial engineering company with a payout better than ZIRP and now he understands FE is a time bomb that can go off any time!
He also lost a lot in Paramount. It looks like you need to have something written on your head before when you were born for everything (karma)!
I am glad you are not using any PC monitoring software that bit_hes at words such as bo_b, vir_s and so on!
I’m about $15K into TLT20 with an avg cost basis of about $93. I just bought another 20 shares under $90 a couple of days ago. I wish that I had about $5K or so when it got below $83.
Given that there’s at least 25% upside from a recession, I’m happy collecting about $800 in annual dividends for now and then I’ll sell off once we’re knee deep in a recession, whenever that may be.
Unless it’s a nasty recession, I don’t see the FFR dropping below 150-200 basis points.
“Given that there’s at least 25% upside from a recession”
Isn’t that basically a bet on both a recession and QE?
I’m sure it’s just my ignorance, but I don’t get buying the long end of the curve when it’s inverted.
He’s a pivoteer – he’s betting on rate cuts.
That’s the whole point of bond funds like TLT (vs holding the actual bond itself). There’s no pull to par so the fund price is inversely correlated with rates on the 20 year.
Disclaimer: I am short TLT
“He’s a pivoteer – he’s betting on rate cuts.”
That’s what I got out of it as well, but cutting the FFR doesn’t mean the 20 year rate will come down as well. But what the hell do I know? A lot less than Buffet. T-bills at least make sense to me.
I’m looking for one more drop into the 86-87 range to load up on some December calls.
Feeling like we could bottom within a couple weeks after the next CPI report.
Rate cut mania round 3 may be right around the corner unfortunately… Hopefully not here yet but who knows
I’m in the same camp since June 23. It’s a toss up from what I read out there. The problem I have is the debt. Treasury borrowing short to pay less can only work so long. I’m sticking with the income tools. No risk.
Here’s a geopolitical gambit that throws a monkey wrench into all planning.
What the US government is doing is everything it can to get the world to dump US treasuries driving them to a dime on the dollar. Retire $30 trillion debt for $3 trillion and then start the whole process all over again.
How many times have I heard a talking head say the Us better be careful or China will dump all it’s US treasuries… just plain silly!
Shrewd Yankee trader!!!
FYI,
Berkshire still has 370 billion in equites and still has 87% of an apple stake. yes, he’s waiting for a fat pitch as there are no called strikes in the game of investing. i wouldn’t read too much into what he’s actually doing. And, at least 100 billion is always in T-Bills for Berkshire as that is the amount he indicated in the past he needs to assure liquidity at all times.
He isn’t running for the hills, at least not yet.
Agreed. Let’s not forget, he’s still buying stocks. But also that the size of his investment portfolio limits his ability to invest into many small/illiquid companies.
Look at Ally for an example, less than 0.30% of his portfolio but he owns just under 10% of all the shares outstanding. Ally which by the way, has had two huge fat pitches thrown to people in the last four years making for a great investment opportunity. Once in 2020 and once a year ago during the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.
“We’d love to spend it (the cash), but we won’t spend it unless we think we’re doing something that has very little risk and can make us a lot of money,” he said. I know his job is to make money, which he does quite well, but I think when he makes these kind of statements it would be great if he added in that he’d like to also like to invest in companies that do some overriding good in the world. I guess those types of companies are too risky and won’t make him a lot of money, but a couple of billion invested maybe just a bit more ethically would hardly hurt his quarterly take. Oh I know what people will say about social investing, but it would still be a nice idea to try every once in a while.
Warren buffet has donated $50.7 billion in the past 17 years to the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation (a non-profit). Thats not investing, that’s cold hard cash donations. He actually contributes A LOT to philanthropic causes, far beyond “social investing.”
“…that’s cold hard cash donations.”
No, not “cash.” He donated stock of BRK that he had had for decades and never paid capital gains taxes on because he never sold it, and the donation didn’t trigger a sale, and didn’t trigger the capital gains taxes, and then he got the $50 billion or so tax deduction from the donation, though he’d never paid capital gains taxes on it in the first place. He didn’t pay taxes on it, and then he got the huge tax deduction. That’s what in-kind donations produce. They’re just a huge gigantic tax dodge for billionaires.
Great minds….. Been in T-Bills since 8/23
3-6 month T-Bills for me, for the last few years…I’m following the hurd until I hear otherwise.
Mike-
Your comment put me in mind of a quote by the original Ambrose Bierce (not the WS commenter):
Admiration, n. Our polite recognition of another’s resemblance to ourselves.
— From A. Bierce, The Devil’s Dictionary
Even though I have been investing 30 yrs since the mid 90’s, I have lost all confidence in knowing anything about the future direction of the stock market, housing market or economy. When people ask me I say I have no clue.
This cycle is like Alice & Wonderland or a Salvador Dali painting…where the laws of physics have all been changed. NOTHING makes the S&P fall or fall for long. Unemployment never rises. Real estate never corrects. 16 yrs since we’ve had a normal biz cycle downturn. I have got my butt kicked for 15 yrs now thinking that this market wasn’t real!
Not butt kicked because I lost money as I didn’t, but butt kicked from being too risk off the last 15 yrs. All you had to do was stay in the S&P since 2009 and you are up almost 8X. 8X! That means $2m in 2009 is now $16m doing absolutely nothing! I sold a bunch of CA rentals in 2015, 2018, 2019 that I bought cheap in 2009-2012 thinking the RE market would crash. Didn’t forsee the covid boom of course. And I’ve been renting since. I am a beat down tired bear!
but the rest of the world’s stock and real estate markets haven’t been so steady.
it’s all a confidence game that the governments can fix all of our problems, and that’s why people won’t sell and think every minor drop is a an asset on sale. it takes a change in psychology.
But its a confidence game that has been going on for 15 years now. The run up to the dotcom in 2000 was only about 4-5 yrs….and that whole cycle ’92-‘2000 was only 8-9 yrs. The end of the recession in late 2002 to the recessing in 2008 was only 6 years. End of ’82 recession to ’91 recession was only 9 yrs. Even the run up to 1929 was only maybe 5-6 yrs boom?
This has been a monster long cycle at 15-16 years. Maybe the longest period in American history without a biz cycle downturn (I don’t count covid in 2020 b/c that was due to pandemic shut down)? We have been in a bull market since 2009.
BackRoad,
I would love to get Wolf’s take on this…
Major changes in the economy and society have enabled the government/money printing machine to extinguish the business cycle.
Most of this is likely due to the financialization of just about everything, and if government debt interest rates go up the whole house of cards will collapse…
I was like you but I am now convinced that fed would do all to make sure assets don’t find their true price
Hence I am invested mostly in real estate and stocks as fed would never hurt the rich people.
And now you’re trying to persuade others that the “fed would never hurt the rich people.” That’s your agenda now, you’re talking your book. That’s what you’ve been doing here for the past year or so. And after a while, I started deleting your agenda comments.
Your entire statement is only valid because right now the S&P is up 8x from 2009. So it seems like that was the right thing to do back then.
In 1999 a lot of people talked about the NASDAQ and how simple and easy it would have been to just put $10k in a tech fund in 1994 and then just sit and get rich. Kicking themselves because they didn’t.
I have no idea what the market is going to do next year or the next but there are no sure things. Ten years from now someone will probably be talking about how “all you had to do was put $X into Y and now you’d be rich”. Gold? Crypto? Farmland?
This is me exactly. This market is surreal. People ask me and I’m like, I don’t know what’s going on – I guess stocks go up?
I’ve been ultra conservative and have missed ridiculous growth because, like you said, we’ve never seen a cycle this long.
Here in Canada the Big 5 banks are offering CDIC insured 5- year GICs at 4 to 5%.
At least it’s better than the stonks and Bit corn. Heck, even gold is struggling to reach new highs.
Howdy Folks. Way to go Squirrels. Bubba said cash was king long ago. So many said ” Don t do that”. You are losing against inflation. Bubba said long ago ” Buy a Starter Home”. So many said ” You can t do that ” they do not exist. Bubba said long ago ” 3 % ers were prisoners . So many said
” I was the prisoner”. HEE HEE. I am having fun during these time.
Are YOU?????? Are you learning yet?????
I’ve read in last few days that Buffet is about to make a big move to the point that he has SEC permission to keep the forming of the ‘conglomerate’ secret, so news doesn’t drive up the price. Lately he has complained of nothing that is ‘big enough to move the needle’ but not overpriced.
A guess if it’s financial, not a RR or steel mills or something, it’s insurance. He probably already has some exposure. Insurance has always been a lure for capital. Note that you pay them first, then they decide whether they’ll pay you. The Life Cos have spent a lot of time in court over the years. Not just as defendants in a particular claim, but for overall practice. But they’ve done pretty well.
Lately some of the bottom feeders in the biz have been offering products on TV that look close to fraud in plain sight. Insurance against car repair, on vehicles up to 20 yrs old?
On Canuck TV, one offers coverage on health care not covered by Medicare or a company, as for the self- employed. Video shows a barber. Incredibly, it claims to cover ‘routine expenses’ which violates the whole rationale of the industry. Who would insure houses if they routinely burnt down?
If Buffet is going into insurance, no doubt it’s nothing as flakey as this. Second guess if it’s not finance, a medical giant perhaps catering to boomers.
Maybe it’s just another fake rumor to drum up excitement about certain stocks? Placed by hedge funds? Happens all the time. Fake buyout rumors are the oldest hat in town.
Uncle Buffy always gets his daily newspapers delivered a week in advance.
Howdy Shiloh1. I thought I heard he was too cheap to pay for a paper. Maybe he has a deal going on with the delivery boy?
The only reason Buffet isn’t in a money market, is because he has too much money and needs to physically own Treasury stuff.
For me, I like the absolute liquidity of a money market, but the big ongoing question is, what to do when yields go lower.
For the time being, I don’t think that’s a concern, but if circumstances evolve that force short term treasury’s lower, replacing monthly income will be challenging.
In theory, yields probably will stay higher for longer, especially after the election.
There is no alternative, lol.
I can still vividly remember seeing Buffett interviewed on one of the CNN investing shows that every public TV (eg. at the gym) seemed to be tuned to back in 1999, and he was patiently explaining why he didn’t like many stocks at the current valuations and the hosts were all but rolling their eyes at the behind the times grandpa who didn’t understand that the internet had changed everything.
I think what struck me most was just how unruffled and unmoved he was by the other people on the panel. He had such ironclad conviction in his investing principles that their arguments and their condescension just seemed to fade away into background noise.
I remember that as well. If Buffet is holding cash, people would do well to pay heed. Stock valuation is out of line and there will inevitably be a reckoning.
Wolf, do you have what the cash/tbills value as a % of his overall portfolio has been the last few years? I’d be curious to know that in addition to the change in $ that was discussed above
I looked up two dates (10-Q SEC filings).
In Q1, 2024, BRK’s total cash (T-bills + cash + cash equivalent) of $189 billion amounted to 17.7% of total assets, including the railroad, the insurance companies, etc., not just stocks. In terms of stocks: BRK had $335 billion in stocks and $189 billion in cash.
In Q3, 2022, for example, when QT started, BRK had total cash of $109 billion (including $76 billion in T-bills), amounting to 8.2% of total assets. BRK had $306 billion in stocks.
So you can see the massive shift, even in relative terms, to cash/T-bills. BRK DOULBED its T-bill holdings over this period, while its stock holdings inched up 9%.