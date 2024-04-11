Two Things about the PPI Today: The March Seasonal Adjustments Were Huge, and the 3-Month Rates All Jumped

Including by 7.9% annualized for the not-seasonally adjusted PPI, worst since June 2022. So we’ll take a look.
The Producer Price Index data got a lot of attention today because it didn’t increase as sharply as a month ago, and so that was seen as a relief on the inflation front.
The thing is these figures are very volatile from month to month, as the blue lines in the charts below show, and the smaller increases in March on top of the spikes in February weren’t nearly small enough, and all the three-month rates – the month-to-month increases in January, February, and March combined – that iron out some of the month-to-month volatility, jumped.
The other thing is these figures are seasonally adjusted – and that makes sense, a lot of this stuff is very seasonal, such as gasoline prices, which drop to their seasonal lows in the winter and rise to seasonal highs during driving season in the summer. And seasonality is not inflation.
But the seasonal adjustments in March were huge.
Those seasonal adjustments in March were far larger than in the Marches during the years before the pandemic. So we will look at the seasonally adjusted PPI and at the not-seasonally adjusted PPI. And we will see that the seasonal adjustments this March were much bigger than in the five years before the pandemic, likely skewed by the distortions during the pandemic that then became part of the base for current seasonal adjustments.
The PPI, not seasonally adjusted, jumped by 6.2% annualized in March from February, which was a smaller spike than the 9.2% in February.
The three-month rate, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles, jumped 7.8% annualized, the highest since June 2022. You can see from the blue line how crazy volatile the non-seasonally adjusted data is. The three-month rate irons out only some of that volatility (red):
The PPI, seasonally adjusted, rose by 1.9% annualized in March from February, a sharp deceleration from February’s 6.9%. The three-month rate jumped by 4.4%.
A much bigger difference than before the pandemic. After seasonal adjustments, the three-month rate in March (4.4%) came in a lot tamer than not seasonally adjusted (7.8%). A difference of 3.4 percentage points! That’s a big difference.
In the five years before the pandemic, the difference in March was between 1.5 percentage points and 2.5 percentage points. This March, the difference was 3.4 percentage points, meaning that the seasonal adjustments were much larger than before the pandemic, likely skewed by the distortions during the pandemic as the past years.
When seasonal adjustments go awry, they self-correct later in the opposite direction, like a pendulum. So we will likely see some surprises in the next few months in the other direction, and then we won’t be surprised by the surprises.
On a three-month basis, the PPI rates jumped.
As we can see the charts above, the three-month rates jumped both seasonally adjusted and not seasonally adjusted. This is based on the big increases over the last three months.
Below we look into the seasonally adjusted major categories – core PPI, services PPI, and core goods PPI – and all of them jumped on a three-month basis in a disconcerting manner.
Core PPI, which excludes energy costs, rose 2.8% annualized in March from February, and that was less hot than the 3.5% and 6.2% readings in the prior two months (seasonally adjusted).
But the 3-month rate jumped 4.2% annualized, the worst since August 2022 (seasonally adjusted).
Services PPI rose 3.4% annualized in March from February, not much slower than in February (3.4%). But the 3-month rate jumped by 4.8%, the highest since May 2022 (all seasonally adjusted).
These are services that producers use. They weigh 62% in the overall PPI. And producers will try to pass those price increases on to their customers.
The finished core goods PPI, which excludes energy costs, rose by 2.8% annualized in March from February, a smaller increase than the 4.1% jump in February. These are core goods that producers buy, and whose costs become part of their input costs.
But the three-month rate jumped 3.6%, the biggest increase since March 2023. After the plunge of the 3-month rate from mid-2022 through late 2023, the rate has turned around.
So if we get three months of low PPI readings going forward, the three-month rates will back off their jump. But if we continue along this path of higher lows, and higher highs, the trend goes in the other direction, which will eventually feed into other inflation data. And aside from that, we may be dished up a surprise in future months when the too-big seasonal adjustments self-correct.
Timely update. Wonder if Wolf has any explanation for the soft healthcare number in the PPI compared to the strong gain in healthcare in CPI this month. The media was cheering on this because this might mean a lower PCE number for this month.
The PCE price index includes all kinds of PPI elements, not just healthcare. PCE includes stuff that consumers don’t even buy. It’s a much broader index than the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Wolf, I think I heard you mention on Thoughtful Money podcast a while back that above 5% you might start to see 10 year treasury bonds attractive. I know you don’t give financial advice, but is that still the case?
“Above 5%” is a pretty broad range. So yes. Somewhere above 5% I will probably start nibbling, not sure how far above. I’ve nibbled on stuff too early, and it’s not fun. I’m “data driven” LOL (sometimes you just have to love Fed lingo).
I’m really more interested in the 20-year bond, because it’s generally higher yielding than both the 10-year and the 30-year (because it’s harder to sell due to lack of liquidity, but that doesn’t bother me).
Looking at the market today, looks like they found that temporary crack relief in this data to go back to the narrative that, inflation is not that bad and rate cuts still coming guys…hopium is hell of a drug..
Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve was “data driven,” but he never described the action that the Federal Reserve is driven to.
I also felt the same when I analyzed the numbers as soon as the data was released but the two clowns from FED said something different and the tech stocks soared. I guess they want to have the cake (inflated assets) and eat it too. So, the peasants can eat the dirt!
Fed lost the battle for inflation against the bulls. 2020s will be decade of chronic inflation. They lost the battle multiple times by printing exorbitant amounts of money, being too late and too slow for QT and throwing the BTFP lifeline to bullish investors. The markets are irreversibly distorted.
Fed is like a boxer who wants to punch his opponent (bulls) lightly not to knock him down. But the opponent is not sparing any punches. That’s why bulls won and the fed lost.
The higher, the better.
Why? What’s the reason behind?
Since the beachdude’s not around, I’ll try to answer.
Most likely he wants to get as high as possible.
I also would like to get as high as possible.
Home toad wants higher rates = more $$ from treasuries preferably 10yr
DM : Stamp prices to rise by record amount – with the cost of sending a letter or card increasing for the SECOND time in a year
Stamp prices are set to increase again in July under new proposals designed to combat losses from falling mail volume.
What I don’t get is the Fed backing down on QT. I get the treasuries as they want to make sure there is enough there to support short term lending to banks, but the MBS should then increase to at least make up for that, if not accelerate given the uptick in inflation. Seems like they are trying to keep the stock market up instead to me.
They’re NOT slowing the runoff of MBS, they were explicit about that. They want the MBS to come off their balance sheet entirely. So that will continue at the current pace until they’re gone.
They’re slowing the pace of the Treasury runoff from $60 billion a month to $30 billion a month, starting in a few months. They’re doing this so that nothing blows up like it did in 2019, so that they can keep QT going for a long time. Easy does it.
We have for months discussed this here. All you have to do is read it:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/02/fed-discusses-balance-sheet-normalization-on-rrps-mbs-to-go-to-zero-reserves-drop-a-lot-srf-to-prevent-accidents-future-qe-without-increasing-the-balance-shee/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/22/the-fed-wants-to-drive-qt-as-far-as-possible-without-blowing-stuff-up-and-its-working-on-a-plan-fomc-minutes/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/20/what-powell-said-about-slowing-the-pace-of-qt-by-going-slower-you-can-get-farther/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/03/23/the-feds-liabilities-how-far-can-qt-go-whats-the-lowest-possible-level-of-the-balance-sheet-without-blowing-stuff-up/
“They’re doing this so that nothing blows up like it did in 2019, so that they can keep QT going for a long time. Easy does it.”
But they are so far from things blowing up that they could continue at the current pace for another 2 years. They are coddling this market like a delicate egg when it’s an iron dumbbell.
Financial innovation is always dangerous, and now the FED is concerned that the private banks (their club) will pay a price for ZIRP and QE. The greatest danger is surely from the over priced assets that were pledged to back the debts to the private banks.
I have not noticed any crashing markets myself. But if crypto went to zero tomorrow, that would be a significant sign QT was working.
Depth charge – This “experiment” by the Fed sure is a wild ride! They sure had no problem turning on the fire hose at full blast on the QE, but the QT sure is going sloooowww!! They certainly weren’t worried about breaking anything with all that excessive QE. But now they are? Aren’t they precious. Well, us lab rats can only hope for the best out of this mad scientist experiment!
We were just a nvidia away from breaking things this week. The market isn’t as strong as it may seem.
The issue to me is the messaging. Multiple times they had opportunities to be more hawkish and clamp down on inflation but it’s like a you’re at an upper middle class wedding with all the doves flying around.
Should never have even been talking about cutting rates until the meeting before they need to cut
It’s as if the true mandate of the Fed is to create asset bubbles. Watch them pop. Rinse repeat.
If the sp is at 4400 right now we don’t have inflation accelerating again. So pathetic