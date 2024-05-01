Oh Deary, Where Did my Rate Cuts Go? Fed’s Wait-and-See Now Entrenched? And Suddenly Lots of Talk about “Rate Hikes”

What Powell Said about rate hikes, no rate cuts, rate cuts, and the QT slowdown while getting rid of MBS entirely.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
“Hike” and “rate hike” were mentioned 8 times by reporters and by Powell during the FOMC’s post-meeting press conference today. Those terms weren’t mentioned at all in the press conferences during Rate-Cut Mania, which were all about “rate cuts,” how many and when.
Powell was obviously unenthusiastic about rate hikes, and thought it “unlikely that the next policy rate move will be a hike” – “our policy focus is really how long to keep policy restrictive,” he said. But rate hikes weren’t even on the table before, so that alone was a big shift, from a bunch of rate cuts to having to deal with the possibility of a rate hike. One step at a time.
What would it take for the Fed to hike rates?
“We need to see persuasive evidence that our policy stance is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2%,” he said. “We look at the totality of the data to answer that question. That would include inflation. Inflation expectations and all the other data, too.”
The Fed could hike rates “if we were to come to that conclusion that policy wasn’t tight enough to achieve that, so it would be the totality of all the things we’re looking at; it could be [inflation] expectations, it could be a combination of things. If we reach that conclusion – and we don’t see evidence supporting that conclusion – that’s what it would take for us to take that step,” he said.
“So, if we were to conclude that policy is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation sustainably to under 2%, then that would be what it would take for us to want to increase rates,” he said.
Is there a timeframe of persistent inflation that would trigger a rate hike? “These are going to be judgment calls. Clearly restrictive monetary policy needs more time to do its job. That’s pretty clear based on what we’re seeing. How long that will take and how patient we should be depends on the totality of the data and how the outlook evolves,” he said.
Was there a discussion at the meeting about a rate hike? “The policy focus has been on what to do about holding the current level of restriction. That’s where the policy discussion was in the meeting,” he said.
Oh deary, where did my rate cuts go?
“So, let me address cuts,” Powell said. “Obviously, our decisions we make on our policy rate will depend on the incoming data, how the outlook is evolving, and the balance of risks, as always. We’ll look at the totality of the data. We think that policy is well positioned to address different paths that the economy might take.”
“We don’t think it would be appropriate to dial back our restrictive policy stance until we’ve gained greater confidence that inflation is moving down sustainably to 2%,” he said.
“If we had a path where inflation proves more persistent than expected, and where the labor market remains strong, but inflation is moving sideways, we’re not gaining greater confidence. That would be a case in which it could be appropriate to hold off on rate cuts.”
“There are other paths that the economy could take which would cause us to want to consider rate cuts.” One path “would be that we do gain greater confidence if inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%,” he said. “Another path could be an unexpected weakening in the labor market, for example.”
“For us to begin to reduce policy restriction, we want to be confident that inflation is moving sustainably down to 2%. For sure, one of the things we would be looking at is the performance of inflation. We would be looking at inflation expectations. We would be looking at the whole story. Clearly, incoming inflation data would be at the very heart of that decision.”
Wait-and-see is now entrenched?
“My colleagues and I today have said that we didn’t see progress [on inflation] in the first quarter. And I’ve said that it appears then that it’s going to take longer for us to reach that point of confidence. I don’t know how long it will take. I can just say that when we get that confidence, then rate cuts will be in scope. And I don’t know exactly when that will be,” he said.
“What do we now see in the first quarter? Strong economic activity. We see a strong labor market. We see inflation. We see three [bad] inflation readings. I think you’re at a point there where you should take some signal. We don’t like to react to one or two months of data. But this is a full quarter. We are taking signal. And the signal we’re taking is it’s likely to take longer for us to gain confidence that we’re on a sustainable path to 2% inflation. That’s the signal we’re taking,” he said.
“My expectation is that we will, over the course of this year, see inflation move back down. That’s my forecast. But my confidence in that is lower than it was because of the data we’ve seen,” he said.
“We actually have the luxury of having strong growth and a strong labor market, very low unemployment, high job creation, and all of that. And we can be patient. We will be careful and cautious, as we approach the decision to cut rates,” he said.
What’s the chance of no rate cuts?
“I don’t have a probability estimate for you. But all I can say is that we didn’t think it would be appropriate to cut until we were more confident that inflation was moving sustainably at 2%. Our confidence in that didn’t increase in the first quarter. And, in fact, what really happened was we came to the view that it will take longer to get that confidence.”
“But there are paths to not cutting. And there are paths to cutting. It’s really going to depend on the data.
QT slowdown to avoid accidents that could stop it prematurely.
“The decision to slow the pace of runoff does not mean that our balance sheet will ultimately shrink by less than it would otherwise, but rather allows us to approach its ultimate level more gradually,” Powell said.
“In particular, slowing the pace of runoff will help ensure a smooth transition, reducing the possibility that money markets experience stress, and thereby facilitating the ongoing decline in our securities holdings that are consistent with reaching the appropriate level of ample reserves,” he said. The Fed has already shed over $1.5 trillion in assets since it started QT in July 2022.
Why even slow QT? “It’s really to ensure that the process of shrinking the balance sheet down to where we want to get it is a smooth one and doesn’t wind up with financial market turmoil, the way it did the last time we did this,” Powell said in reference to the repo market blowout in the second half of 2019, which caused the Fed to step back in with large-scale repo operations that quickly undid a big part of QT-1. And that’s to be avoided this time.
The FOMC’s statement and Implementation Notes today already outlined the basics of the QT slowdown:
- Starts in June
- Cap for Treasury runoff reduced to $25 billion from $60 billion
- Cap for MBS runoff stayed at $35 billion
- If MBS run off faster than $35 billion a month, then the excess will be replaced with Treasury securities, and not MBS.
Getting rid of MBS entirely. What Powell added in the press conference was the Fed’s intention “to hold primarily Treasury securities in the longer run,” meaning they want to get rid of MBS entirely. Powell cited this intention as the reason for not reducing the runoff rate of MBS, and for not replacing any excess MBS runoff over the $35 billion cap with MBS, but with Treasury securities.
This unchanged cap also means that QT will speed up when the housing market unfreezes and sales volume goes back to more normal levels, which would trigger a much faster rate of mortgage payoffs, which would trigger a much faster pace of passthrough principal payments to holders of MBS, such as the Fed. And passthrough principal payments being the primary way in which MBS come off the balance sheet, it would speed up QT, and could push QT to a maximum pace of $60 billion a month.
The Fed is will have to play a game of chicken with Congress to get them to
slow spending. Hard to see Congress
blinking in an election year. Hard to see
Powell stand up to political pressure.
I’ll admit I’m biased. I don’t think we’re going to see inflation improve. Seems to be normalizing here and getting entrenched. But… how long is it reasonable to wait to make a move?
This feels like “the beginning of considering to discuss potential, transitory rate hikes in the future”. The fed has set an unfortunate precedent where any slight change in policy is broadcasted far, far ahead of time and they’ll do anything they can to avoid rocking the boat. It “feels” like they want to avoid conceding literally anything regarding current economic conditions and are just praying inflation will see itself out. Cannot have the cake and eat it, too.
Good that the Fed can pivot when the data sink in; just too bad it took three months to see what Wolf saw in zero, just from looking the service and housing inflation trend.
At least oil is coming down…for now.
From my perspective as the average guy, it looks like the Fed has become more comfortable with inflation, and the impact it has on this country.
I’m not a fan.
Higher rates for longer. That’s what higher inflation means. Wait-and-see forever?
“Wait-and-see forever” = inflation entrenchment. That’s not combating inflation, that’s encouraging it.
It’ll self resolve quickly.
Even if everyone gets pay rises, and it’s all sustainable, all that negative yielding debt will become increasingly worthless as people realise the rates aren’t coming down again.
And no one will want to buy debt at 5% if they know inflation is being left at 4-5%.
As debt costs start to rise it breaks everything.
It’s not sustainable as it is, but as always FRB are playing a game of brinkmanship with chaos under the guise of responsible controllers.
The plates are spinning somewhat steadily so they’ll keep pretending running an economy with spinning plates is acceptable policy.
Wolf, I can see you’re having a lot of fun poking at these delusional rate cuts fookers, just like shooting down those QT forever folks…lol
The collective delusional from these FOMO rate cutters believers are a sight to behold though, at least we know it’s worth a couple of trillions in matter of months…
Wolf please correct me if I am wrong here. And I did read the entire article. Will this policy ultimately serve to increase spread between the 10y yield and mortgage rates? If and when housing unfreezes for whatever reasons – the faster MBS roll off, the faster the spread increases? How does this not cause a full blown housing recession?
wait and see wolf, is wait and delay. It’s from the old playbook. A year ago I said 2% is out the window. I’m too old to care what anyone says. I look at what they do.
Exactly. These guys show up in a minute with massive QE to blow the most insane everything bubble in the history of mankind so they and their buddies can get obscenely wealthy in a moment’s time, but when inflation starts tearing the entire country apart they take a tentative “wait and see” approach. Smart people see what they’re doing.
Whats rush to slow-down QT?
After March meeting, in comments I had mentioned, Powell hinting us QT slowdown will start “Pretty Soon” its means June. Unfortunately that’s true now.
If last meeting consensus was on half the limits, why go to 25B and not 30B. In short term MBS limits are bogus. We all know they are not hitting those limits for last 15 months. So it wont change in next 6-12 months too.
I understand and agree FED should slow down in order to reduce balance sheet without blowing up. But NOT SO SOON is the point. Whats rush?
1) ON RRP has more than 400B as of April end. Historically it used be 0. Powell had said we will go near lower amount
2) Banks still has more than 3.3T Reserves. Way more than Ample Reserve.
3) FED already opened up the SRF.
FED can definitely wait another 4-6 months. At least wait till ON RRP go below 100B.
Rushing to slow down QT doesn’t make any sense. It will loosen Financial Conditions. It will negate FED’s own efforts to bring down inflation via Higher Rates.
This does look like appeasing Treasury in order to put lid on longer dated yields.
Can anyone knowledgeable enough help in the following clarification
The Fed has 3.3T of reserves currently. It is paying banks 5%+ on these. That means it creates roughly 165B of additional reserves per year by paying out interest. And at $25B per month of QT it removes $300B in reserves.
Doesn’t this mean that the effective QT is really just $135B per year? So the money supply in reality is just shrinking at a much smaller rate via treasury run off than claimed.
Of course I am assuming the interest the Fed earns on the Treasury holding is zero (it isn’t but these were purchased in ZIRP era so likely not 5% either)
Side note: Powell did his very best to telegraph that rate hikes were quite unlikely. That was the only thing he seemed to be more relatively certain of. Almost everything else is data dependent. Interesting that at least in one aspect the Fed has confidence and clarity.
Wolf wrote:
“This unchanged cap also means that QT will speed up when the housing market unfreezes and sales volume goes back to more normal levels, which would trigger a much faster rate of mortgage payoffs, which would trigger a much faster pace of passthrough principal payments to holders of MBS, such as the Fed. And passthrough principal payments being the primary way in which MBS come off the balance sheet, it would speed up QT, and could push QT to a maximum pace of $60 billion a month.”
I don’t agree with that. Fed receipts from redemptions of MBS in excess of $35G per month will be used to buy Treasury securities, which should have no net effect on QT. All that will be happening in excess of $35G per month will be that MBS will be exchanged for Treasury securities. Although I guess that tells you at least a little about what the FOMC members think about the relative value of MB versus Treasury securities.
Well rate cuts have died off with higher for longer being the new normal. No interest on money for years! There is interest now. That’s the way I see it.
IMHO,the Fed should not have bought MBS in 2020-21…
With mortgage rates at 3% and lower,what were they thinking!!!
Up here in Canada, many financial bloggers are repeating the rate cut myth, probably because some people want to sell protected recreational property in the middle of Ontario for Manhattan prices. Recreational property is very restricted in use that one cannot even camp overnight on it.
Yet during the low interest rates of late 2021, hu$Tyler’s were listing those properties for hundreds of thousands of dollars when the net present value in 2019 was a whopping $5,000 because nobody is legally allowed to live on the protected land.