Fed’s Wait-and-See on Rate Cuts Further Supported by Extra-Hot “Core Services” PCE Inflation & Hot “Core” PCE Inflation

Housing inflation refuses to cool for eighth month, and five of the remaining seven core services accelerated further. This is not good.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The core PCE price index, which excludes the volatile components of food and energy and is the inflation index the Fed is focused on, jumped by 3.9% annualized in March from February, nearly double the Fed’s target of 2%, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today (blue in the chart).
The three-month annualized core PCE price index, which irons out some of the month-to-month volatility and which Powell cites all the time, accelerated to 2.9%, the highest since September (red), and moving decidedly away from the Fed’s 2% inflation target.
This was driven by the usual suspect, a sharp acceleration in core services to 5.5% (three-month annualized) that we’ll get to in a moment:
Core Services PCE price index, which excludes energy services, has been hot and is getting hotter. This is where inflation is entrenched, and where the majority of consumer spending takes place. And Fed speakers from Powell on down have pointed at this issue endlessly.
Core services inflation had calmed down somewhat by mid-2023, but then refused to calm down further, getting stuck in the 3.5% range annualized for five months. And in January, it began spiking in a very disconcerting manner.
The core services PCE price index jumped by 4.9% annualized In March, from February (blue). The three-month reading jumped by 5.5% annualized, the worst since February 2023.
Housing PCE price index jumped by 5.4% annualized in March from February. The three-month reading jumped by 5.7% and has been in this range for eight months in a row.
The housing index is broad-based and includes factors for rent in tenant-occupied dwellings; imputed rent for owner-occupied housing, group housing, and rental value of farm dwellings.
Other core services are super-volatile month to month, so here are the PCE price indices on a six-month annualized basis. Five of the seven categories accelerated in March on a six-month basis; only two decelerated:
- Healthcare: +3.5% (acceleration)
- Transportation services: +5.4% (acceleration). Motor vehicle maintenance and repair, car rentals, parking fees, tolls, airline fares, etc.
- Financial services & insurance: +6.0% (acceleration).
- Non-energy utilities: +5.3% (acceleration).
- Other core services: +3.8% (acceleration). Broadband, cellphone, other communications; delivery; household maintenance and repair; moving and storage; education and training; legal, accounting, and tax services; dues; funeral and burial services; personal care and clothing services; social services such as homes for the elderly and rehab services, etc.
- Recreation services: +4.1% (deceleration). Cable, satellite TV & radio, streaming, concerts, sports, movies, gambling, vet services, package tours, maintenance and repair of recreational vehicles, etc.
- Food services & accommodation: +3.1% (deceleration). Restaurants, hotels, motels, vacation rentals, cafeterias, cafes, delis, etc.
Durable goods PCE price index rose by 0.8% annualized in March from February, the third month in a row of positive readings, after the pandemic spike began to unwind with a series of negative readings (blue in the chart below). This raised the 6-month index to -1.4% (red).
Durable goods inflation is now normalizing, which reduces the counterbalance to hot inflation in services. The big negative inflation readings in 2023 of durable goods and energy had caused the very welcome cooling of inflation. But energy costs have been rising for months, and durable goods are rising again:
The overall PCE price index rose by 3.9% annualized in March from February, nearly double the Fed’s 2% target.
Year-over-year, it accelerated to 2.7%, second year-over-year acceleration in a row (blue in the chart below). The core PCE price index on a year-over-year basis rose by 2.8%, same as in February (red).
The majority portion of the year-over-year readings is composed of the “base effect” – the base of the calculation is the number a year ago – and what happened over the first six months of the 12-month time span. And those six months covered the sharp deceleration of inflation in mid-2023.
As seen in the month-to-month and three-month data above, the acceleration of inflation began happening in late 2023 and took off in leaps in 2024. It will take a while for these movements to dominate the year-over-year readings, which is why we look at monthly and three- or six-month readings because they give us a better feel of the current inflation trends. But with a lag, they will make their way into the year-over-year readings:
Yes! I will continue to go on record stating that this was simply the first wave of inflation. Furthermore, depending on whether or not CONgress can actually balance the budget (which it appears that cannot based on recent legislation), the next wave of inflation will be 30% larger…
Hedge accordingly.
HIGHER 👏 FOR 👏 LONGER
Question: How much longer does inflation have to push upward before this “wait and see” attitude shifts to “oh crap we missed again” for the Fed to resume hiking?
At this point, there’s a MOUNTAIN of data to suggest the Fed pulled back TOO SOON.
The main inflation indices are still BELOW the Fed’s policy rates. So that’s not such a terrible place to be. The problem arises when some of the inflation indices start rising above the policy rates. And then the Fed is going to chase after them. This could get rough. But no one can predict inflation.
Almost 7 months after the fact, FRED FINALLY published the annualized interest expense for Q1 2024.
$1,059,235,000,000
So again, if the Fed doesn’t cut the FFR and interest rates stay high, possibly going even higher over the next 305 months, then this predicted expense becomes a reality for FY 2024.
Since Q3 2020, this number has more than doubled. And the CBO predicts that in 10 years it will be $1.6T, and we all know how conservative (aka wrong) the CBO consistently is.
Looking forward to Q2 2024 in about three months when it’s reported 2 quarters late.
This is idiotic braindead BS. I never ends, does, it, GuessWhat? Including the “Almost 7 months after the fact, FRED FINALLY published the annualized interest expense for Q1 2024” LOL, we’re just three weeks after Q1, not seven months.
This is what matters, and people citing only the interest expense in a vacuum are idiots:
CONgress or CLOWNgress. The have zero fiscal discipline which means once inflation is unleashed, as it is now, there is little chance these spendthrifts will slow down spending until some huge crisis forces them. The national debt is increasing one trillion every 90 days. They keep flushing money down the toilet for foreign wars, which causes massive death and destruction, and the only beneficiary is Zelensky who buys a new mansion every couple of months.
Spending is completely out of control and will remain that way well into the crisis which is only just starting.
Wow, thanks for the inflation insights Wolf. What to invest in now? Or is it best to just keep cash in high yield 5%+ money market?
I recently heard someone say in an interview:
“The Fed is closer to a rate HIKE than a cut”
If the Fed could just stop talking about cutting rates for a few months, I think that might tame the market’s irrational exuberance.
A next step could be for the Fed to start talking about rate hikes.
If that doesn’t work, then they could actually raise rates in a few years.
First things first.
Yeah it made zero sense for Fed officials esp Powell to say they expect to cut rates this year, if their goal was really to lower inflation this year. Of course that supports stock prices and makes homeowners want to hold rather than sell, fueling spending and reducing housing supply.
Powell’s comments make sense when viewed in an election year. Otherwise, not so much.
Does this mean we should be buying I-Bonds at the new rate? TIPS are way too complicated for me! Or is this a naive question?
Unrelated to this article, but I’d love a discussion on I-bond strategy.
I got mine about 18 months ago when the combined rate was something like 9.6%, but the base rate was almost nothing. Now my combined yield is lower than the yield on new issues because my base rate is lower than the current base rate.
I’ve been wondering if it would make more sense for me to redeem my I-bonds, take the 3 month interest penalty, and then just buy new issues in my TD account. I suspect the higher yields I’ll get over the next decade will more than make up for the early redemption penalty – but haven’t actually run the numbers.
I sold my 9.6 % I Bonds when the rates dropped below 3 and 6 month treasuries (waited the three months of low interest before selling). Now I just buy treasuries (~5.3 -5.4%) and repeat when they mature.
I had only just bought mine at that point – I was so excited to get that kind of yield on gov’t debt.
But these are my non-401k retirement funds, so I plan on holding them all the way thru their 30-year maturity. That’s why I’m thinking the higher base rate could be advantageous – but I’d also have to factor in the tax implications of selling them early.
I also have a small T-bill/CD ladder for my short-term funding needs.
I’m also getting a lower yield, but on a higher principal right now, since my accrued interest already compounded once.
Same here, at least with the “low risk” part of my portfolio. Still waiting for my miners to pop like all my energy stocks have…
Look, my dear friends, I think there is a basic misunderstanding as to what I-Bonds are for. They’re designed to form the very bottom layer of your nest egg, just above Social Security (old age insurance). They’re not designed to take advantage of the latest spike in yields or whatever. Some years their combined yield lags T-bill yields, other years they’re ahead.
But that’s not their point. Their point is that they offer tax-deferred interest income that is inflation protected by being pegged to CPI plus a base rate.
The interest income is added to the principal, and next year, you’ll earn interest on that prior year’s interest income. And you pay neither federal nor state income taxes on that interest income, and it grows untaxed and you keep earning interest on the untaxed interest income until you redeem the bond, which is when you get a 1099 and pay taxes on the accrued interest income.
For example:
If CPI inflation is high enough to where the combined rate is 5% for 15 years, your $10,000 I Bond bought today will have grown to $15,000 by 2039 (15 years from now). And you never paid taxes on that income.
If you hold it for 30 years under the same conditions, your $10,000 I Bond bought today will have grown to $43,000 by 2054 (30 years from now). And you never paid taxes on that income.
In year 30 is the first time you have to remember them because that’s when they stop paying interest and just sit there until you redeem them.
The idea is that every year while you’re working, you put $x,000 into I-bonds, and start redeeming them when you’re retired and want the extra cash.
I-bonds are designed to be buy-and-forget instruments. You don’t get a 1099 on them until you redeem them, so you don’t have to mess with them until you’re ready to redeem them.
But you should have stuff on top of your SS and I bonds in your nest egg. On top of I-bonds in your nest egg should be all the other stuff you have, your liquid cash, T-bills, T-notes and bonds, corporate bonds, stocks, RE, PMs, whatever you fancy, some with more risk, others with less risk.
Ideally, you save enough money every year to buy your I bonds plus all your other stuff that a diversified investor would want to have in their nest egg. It should not be a trade-off between I bonds or T-bills. They don’t have the same purpose.
ALSO, if you redeem I bonds before the 5-year mark, you lose some of the interest you earned. If you redeem them within the first year, I think you lose all the interest you earned. Check the rules.
They’re not designed to be short-term instruments. They’re not designed to make you a ton of money. They’re designed to protect a portion of your nest egg from inflation worry-free and tax-deferred.
Further simplified….Anything that has a $10K/yr LIMIT on purchase is probably a good deal.
I bought $5k at the end of April 2022, and $5k six months later—redeemed them all at the beginning of January, added the proceeds to my T-Bill collection, and haven’t looked back. I’m a saver, but with a long enough horizon that I couldn’t justify keeping them.
Not really sure what to tell you, but I’d look at that option.
3 possible explanations for the high inflation in Q1:
1) High inflation is seasonal & will naturally cool off in the second half. (Monthly inflation figures are already seasonally adjusted, but maybe those adjustments aren’t enough?) 2022 & 2023 also had much higher first-half inflation than second-half. Policy response: The Federal Reserve can just hold rates where they are (higher for longer.)
2) The Federal Reserve’s possibly-premature “dovish pivot” & nonstop chatter about rate cuts in Q4 2023 reignited animal spirits in the markets & economy. Many consumers are now sitting on thousands to millions in additional wealth as markets climbed 25%+ in 5 months, driving up consumption demand & prices. Policy response: The Federal Reserve can just hold rates where they are (higher for longer) & maybe talk less about easing.
3) Rates aren’t high enough to restrain inflation, and the Federal Reserve will need to tighten more to get it back to target.
Which one is it? I guess we’ll find out soon with Q2 inflation numbers.
Howdy Jackson. All of the above. Gonna be fun this time for some…
How about:
4) Interest rates are going to have a limited impact on demand while the federal government’s fiscal deficit is at 7% of GDP and the vast majority of homeowners are protected with their 2.5% – 3% 30 year mortgages.
4b) And the government is also massively spending into the real economy for (much needed) infrastructural development and repair/ replacement (unaffected by interest rates)
Personally I’d agree with all the above, with an emphasis on number 3.
The idea of rates having to be elevated to, or above the (peak?) rate of inflation seems to have some weight. We have just never seen a successful “inflation battle” in favor of the central planners…
Unless inflating away debt is the successful outcome, then we only have post WWII to examine. The economic landscape is fundamentally different than a literally bombed out global environment.
Sadly, when you can’t afford to pay your debts you can always take them to war (and create a better competitive environment… for the “winners”).
4c) Many of us are now generating significant interest /income/ from our bond & credit investments – these yields being much higher than the rate owed on the mortgage.
Looks like the super-intelligent economists at the Fed failed badly by prematurely pausing the interest rate hikes.
I am waiting for them to scramble and reverse their stupid and short-sighted decision to please the banksters.
They screwed up when they continued QE after the stock market stabilized. A good 6 months before they started easing I was saying they should bring a hard end to it. Now, they backed off QT on the treasuries, and aren’t increasing on the MBS. They should be rolling off MBS as quickly as possible to pull money out of the economy. Biden should fire Powell. There is more than enough due cause here.
“Now, they backed off QT on the treasuries”
incorrect. They have not backed off at all. Still going full blast:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/04/04/fed-balance-sheet-qt-1-53-trillion-from-peak-to-7-44-trillion-lowest-since-february-2021-the-btfp-plunged-by-34-billion/
They’re TALKING about backing off in the future, and will eventually release their official back-off plan.
Right, I was hearing about the potential for re-entering the market as soon as May, to the tune of $35-45 Billion. Of course it is speculation based on the official statements and murmurs from Fed officials in speeches.
Not eliminating QT, but a taper.
Where’s congressman Depth Charge calling for an additional 300-400bps hike?
I do think they should have followed through with the original proposal and hiked another 25bps, just on the basis of credibility. It’s just this ever present fear of a “Fed mistake” that seems to lead consistently to: A Fed mistake!
“They screwed up when they continued QE after the stock market stabilized.”
So the Fed should base its monetary policy on the stock market casino and its’gyrations? Did I read this correctly?
They screwed up colossally and unprecedentedly when they continued buying MBS after the housing market not only quickly stabilized but exploded and burned white hot for the next several years. I’m not sure they’re even capable of undoing the damage they did with that avoidable policy error.
They tried to foam the runway for Joe but set the plane on fire instead. We could see inflation prints in the 5-6 range late summer given how hot input costs are right now. All thanks to the scum at the Fed and treasury.
The protests at campuses now will morph into protests at grocery stores.
My son is starting college next year. The college he’s attending has not provided final figures for dorms for the 2024-2025 year. When we applied for housing the application had the 2023-2024 pricing and said that while the new rates have not been determined, assume the prices will increase around 6.5%. That’s a large increase on an expensive item, but I guess it isn’t too far off current housing inflation readings. Yikes! Thanks for the report Wolf.
Housing inflation is a partial result of high interest rates. The incentive to build new homes and apartments isn’t that great right now.
The other problem are people with low interest mortgages and no mortgages that don’t have to worry about their spending. They’re really screwing it up for the rest of us. I have a bad feeling this is going to take several years to resolve.
More like a decade.
Cole,
“people with low interest mortgages and no mortgages that don’t have to worry about their spending. They’re really screwing it up for the rest of us. ”
So we people who have been saving, delayed consumption, and paid off our mortgages or re-financed when interest rates dropped are are screwing up everyone else. How is this so?
This is without a doubt the most brain dead comment I have every read on this site in the last 5 years.
I agree its not those people’s fault Swamp, but it does feel hard on those who were too young to have yet been in a position to get a house and mortgage pre interest rises.
House prices have only increased because the vast majority have low rates, locking out those largely younger generations. Its not only about savers vs spenders.
I don’t think that’s what he meant SC. I think he is speaking of what mortgage rate lockdown has done to the housing market in general.
eyeball Wolf’s past charts showing housing inflation. Present house is $420k and less than 5 years ago it was about $320k. So you gotta sell at some point, or take a bath, or screw that new job, stay here, or the economy falls off a cliff and presto, jingle mail. And 15 years ago they were $220k. House prices reflect inflation, they’re not worth a penny more in real terms.
Minutes
The pandemic screwed up a lot more than the mortgage rates. How about 1 million Americans who lost their lives through no fault of their own. I lost a couple of friends in the pandemic. People should be thankful that they are still on the planet and can come back for a second shot at the apple.
When we bought our first home we paid 10% interest rates on a home with 800 Sq feet of living space, with no help from anybody. There was one light bulb in the basement and every appliance had to be trashed. Today there are deals to be had if you look around. We do appraisals in low income neighborhoods. You can still get a nice livable home that’s even better than the shack we had to buy as our starter home. The comments I’ve read so far so far sound like a lot of sour grapes from a bunch of whining dogs who never managed their finances properly and want everyone else to bail them out.
Swamp, et al. – makes me reconsider the long-term effects and results of the old ‘Murican Standard belief that parents ALWAYS ‘wanted a better life for their children’. What did that REALLY mean? Or was it only (among many) a comforting non-sequitor?
may we all find a better day.
Not sure dumb is the right word could be not exposed to Decision making and stress form cash flow options. I’ll give him a pass on dumb but having paid off a 3.5 mtg in 2017 was very happy and still am thought about a new mtg when rates below 3 but too expensive
Housing was going up in 2021 and 22 long before the Fed started hiking.
Interesting concept here that the burden of lowered spending needs to fall disproportionately to those who are not locked into a low interest rate on their home. It does make sense. I wonder what percentage of consumers have a fixed rate mortgage under 3.5 % or don’t live with a parent? Any historical context? I don’t know how interest rates evolved in the 70’s?
The gold price says that real interest rates are negative, and the govt’s inflation figures are understating the facts on the ground. Rate hike was needed a while ago, if rising prices are the problem.
Alternate interpretation: the gold price says that we’re in a bubble, and is simply overpriced along with most non-yielding assets.
At what point do we call Powell a failure?
four years of high inflation, an entire generation currently locked out of the housing market, and things continue to climb.
In 2021, people here said Powell would never end QE and he’d never hike rates, and if he tried a little bit, the economy would collapse. Now he has hiked to 5.5%, highest in decades, and produced the biggest QT ever by far. Inflation has come down a lot, from 9% to 3.5% (CPI). So that was a pretty good job. But he didn’t finish the job, and said many times that the job wasn’t finished, and now inflation is going back up. But no one knows for sure where this is going. Inflation is impossible to predict.
The last thing I would want to see, given the huge government deficits during a booming economy, is for the economy to crash, which would totally blow out the deficits. I know there are people here who’d love to see 10% interest rates, 10 million unemployed, economic chaos and mayhem… but let me tell you, that would restart QE and ZIRP all over again, and that’s the real enemy, though Wall Street would love nothing more than that.
Thank you for keeping reminding all this.
+1
QE is going to restart anyway within a few years, no matter how good or bad it is. We all know this, with certainty, since QE will be necessary to support the Treasury market, not optional.
That’s just BS.
Howdy Lone Wolf ” but let me tell you, that would restart QE and ZIRP all over again, and that’s the real enemy, ” Amen and pray they never ZIRP again…
>I know there are people here who’d love to see 10% interest rates, 10 million unemployed, economic chaos and mayhem… but let me tell you, that would restart QE and ZIRP all over again, and that’s the real enemy, though Wall Street would love nothing more than that.
right … the 2008 redux has to happen WITHOUT the QE and ZIRP. Imagine if Bernanke were not a total tool and would have left markets to their own devices. Maybe we would have had a crappy 2009 instead of a crappy half 2009 … but by 2010-2011 everything would have normalized
Too big too fail = too big to exist … break them up, make it more regional, let crappy companies led by high risk decision makers who should have been jailed for taking on such high risk
the fed SHOULD end QE and should NOT return to ZIRP and should be OK with a 2000 ES and ‘normal’ housing prices, not 20% ROI yoy in crap zip codes
Interest rates are going up on the 10 year Treasury and hence mortgages no matter what the Fed does. The treasury auctions are starting to freeze up. Supply and demand are dictating the prices of these securities, not the Fed . Bond vigilantees are salivating. They are waiting in the wings for the whole market to collapse. They don’t a rat’s ass who they hurt or who loses their homes.
QE begets more QE so it’s essential to go all the way back to the beginning of this vicious cycle. Presented with honesty about its side-effects and requirement to pay later, QE might have a purpose in response to an Act of God type event, such as a pandemic; but not in response to a stock, credit or housing market event.
The consequence of QE is, eventually, a slump commensurate with the size of the total print. Hard landing or more QE, answered with more QE; followed by a hard landing or more QE, until, eventually, QE stops working because it causes too much debasement and the slump wins. We are clearly not there yet.
” QE might have a purpose in response to an Act of God type event, such as a pandemic”
And maybe not even then. The Fed never should have done QE in 2020, for example. It was unnecessary.
Oh, but they couldn’t have known and they didn’t want to risk not doing enough, you say? Fine, they still could have done it in a limited–there was absolutely no reason to buy MBS–and data-driven way, if they absolutely insisted. But I still say they were horrifically wrong to reach for it as a tool immediately in 2020. And of course they were wrong even to consider it in 2008/9 etc.
The FED never should have paused the rate hikes. They should have hiked another 150 basis points, minimum. Worse, they started talking about rate cuts. Jerome Powell should not have a job. Instead, he’s rewarded for failing.
According to Judy Shelton, the interest rates increases to date have not had much affect on consumer spending. Most of the increases have been passed on to the consumer and most businesses haven’t suffered much. The increases thus far have just increased inflation. The Federal Spending is working against and negated the Feds policies. The only thing that will bring an end to this inflation is a hard landing in the form of a deep recession.
Oh, here’s DC.
Hi, I was wondering what your call was.
150bps: Are you feeling OK?
I ballparked 300-400 for you.
yep, in retrospect my calls for 7.0% ended up looking exaggerated for a long time, but I may be vindicated in the end.
The same way I stopped building homes two years ago when the fed started hiking rates and I’ve felt pretty dumb or paranoid since then. I’d still rather get out of a market early than fight the crowds at the only exit door when it’s too late.
7% ?
As soon as they saw 9% CPI they should have gone balls to the walls and shot up to 10%
So higher for longer until something breaks? Inflation isn’t going down with the stock market near all time highs and people having tons of home equity. To beat inflation you need consumers to pull back on spending.
At this point a mild recession would have better than this attempt at a soft landing.
Agreed. The Bailout Boys got greedy for their no landing (JPow’s implied “Mission Accomplished” speech in Dec, and ongoing salivating for rate cuts) that they may even cause the worst hard landing as a result. What a missed opportunity to have just finished the job when they had the chance.
There’s something wrong with the graph – “Core” PCE Price Index Annualized, % Monthly & 3-Month
The last 3 blue points are all above the last red point; how is this possible ?
It actually says “6-month.” So yes, that’s correct.
The reason I chose 6-month in this chart, rather than 3-month, is because the huge volatility overpowers the 3-month, which then is nearly as volatile as month-to-month, and you cannot tell what’s going on. To get a semi-smooth line, I had to use 6-month figures, and said so in the title of the chart.
So will the Fed need some shock and awe? Raise rates 50 basis points now. And again in three months. Show they’re serious. Or is Fed Chair Powell the 2nd coming of Burns and Miller? Inflation needs to be killed with fire while they can. Gonna hurt, but choices are all painful, either bad as hell right now for maybe a year, or so, or long and dragged out, e.g. worse. Sigh.
It all depends on your definition of bad.
Great for those on top: rising asset prices, increasing pricing power, future dollars less valuable: great time to lever up!
The FFR has little impact on the shadow banking system. The shadow system is enticing to the masses: “invest like private equity” and they loan, lever and speculate, taking profits and maybe even returning your investment capital (or a little more?).
Not gonna happen. We are going to have brutal inflation through the election. You think anyone in the elite class is going to do anything to alleviate the pain for the working class? Their full time occupation is denying the reality we see all around us, whether its the out of control cost of living, the rampant crime, the decay of our cities, etc. Media is working overtime to publish bs that would make Orwell blush.
The rate path is correct as is. The blew it by not “going big” on QT out of the gate. Doing so would have quelled tbe animal spirits that created this barbell economy. Now we have the uber rich stock and 3% mortgage holders distorting prices for everyone. Stocks never wohld have taken off like they did if there was strong QT when money was overflowing the world’s ability to do something with it. Now the cushion has almost dried up, so they’ve missed their opportunity. There is *at least* eighteen more months of this inflationary madness, and that’s assuming they do everything right from this point forward.
Boy, December sure was a great time to start publicly signaling rate cuts, huh?
There sure were a lot of overconfident Fed folks flapping their gums about cuts just around the corner, and, perhaps even worse, continuing to do so after it became obvious that they were throwing gasoline on the fire.
I wonder if any of them feel any remorse over that “Mission Accomplished” type of talk?
Well, after all, the Fed continuing to do things they shouldn’t have done in the first place after it’s obvious they’re pouring gasoline on the fire is precisely how we got in this mess. So it’s not all that surprising to see them do that on a smaller scale.
“Inflation is impossible to predict.”
Especially once it rears its head and starts to roll.
Restart QE and ZIRP again?
A nightmare. Especially for the less endowed (financially).
Worry no more Wolf Street peanut gallery!
From Yahoo:
“Trump to set interest rates himself under secret presidential plan
Donald Trump’s aides have drawn up secret plans to oust the chairman of the Federal Reserve and allow the president to set interest rates, according to reports.
Allies are said to have drawn up a range of proposals for the way monetary policy could be run in a second Trump administration, including rolling back the independence of the central bank, which has been critical to the functioning of the economy and financial system in recent decades.
Supporters of the Republican candidate have compiled a 10-page document with a new vision for the running of the central bank and monetary policy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
It includes the authority to eject Jerome Powell from his position as chairman of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
Mr Trump appointed Mr Powell to the position in his first term as president, having declined to give the incumbent, Janet Yellen, a second term at the Federal Reserve.
The document also suggests Mr Trump could be consulted on interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve chair, who would then negotiate the final decision on borrowing costs with other policymakers on his behalf.
Less sweeping changes to the central bank could include exposing its regulations to more regular reviews by the White House, the WSJ reported….
Moves to limit the independence of the Fed would likely prove controversial. The independence of central banks has become a central pillar of the modern financial system.
Michael Pearce at Oxford Economics said: “Any serious attempt to undermine the Fed would have a high risk of having the opposite effect. There are many examples from history where political pressure for lower rates has had the opposite effect and pushed the Fed to lean towards tighter policy than otherwise.”
Even if interest rates did come down, financial markets would recognise the risk of higher inflation and charge the US government a higher borrowing cost to compensate. This would offset any anticipated boost to the economy.
The temptation for the president to lower interest rates under the proposed system could also prolong the inflation crisis in the US….”
There’s actually an interesting relationship between core PCE price index — and Federal government current expenditures: Interest payments: to persons and business.
Uncle Sam hasn’t rewarded people with this much income since 1980.
Higher rates for longer, helps inflation to remain sticky.
Sure. Lots of people here hold T-bills, T-notes and bonds, and I bonds. Who else do you think is getting this interest, if not “persons and businesses?” Well, ok, governments and central banks around the world get this interest too. Yields are finally back to a normalish level, ABOVE inflation, and now there’s finally some value in holding this paper.
Note that your PCE Price index reference refers to the 12-month reading, which is still low, but the more recent inflation rates are much higher than the 12-month reading, but still below T-bill yields, but getting closer. So given the 3-month inflation readings, they’re not such a great deal anymore. Don’t be misled by the 12-month inflation readings, they lag far behind, as explained in this article.
The US M2 money supply is slowly trending downward. But the Canadian M2 money supply is trending upward. And there are talks of Canada cutting interest rates before the Federal Reserve.
Seems like a desperate attempt to keep the housing bubble going.
Seems the BOC is in the position of trying to get inflation under control while simultaneously avoiding a hard landing for the economy through monetary policy. The federal government is primarily interested in trying to regain popularity (getting re-elected) and seemingly pulling in a different direction than the BOC. With unfunded liabilities like public health care and OAS and further increases in program costs (including new programs – dental, pharma, housing), throw in productivity challenges and 8 straight months of gdp per capita decreases – tough to be optimistic for the near future. In the last bit I’ve been hearing a number of references to Hayek’s “the road to serfdom”; I think it’s a reflection of how some view our current government and economy.