Higher Forever? Even Yellen Starts to Get it: Higher Inflation & Higher Yields Are Here to Stay

“It seems unlikely that yields are going to go back to being as low as they were before the pandemic”: Yellen.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
By now everyone sort of knows that inflation has been re-heating in a very disconcerting way for months, and that the inflation saga is far from over. There are all kinds of discussions about the future of inflation in the US, and it seems there is a rough common denominator forming: The future of inflation in the US is more inflation – more than there was before the pandemic, when the “core PCE price index,” the Fed’s favored measure, rarely went above the 2% line, and then only briefly and by a hair.
But not a whole lot more inflation, just some more. The thinking is that fiscal priorities are fueling inflation, that the monstrously ballooned and still ballooning debt since the beginning of the pandemic needs to be delt with through inflation, and that the time has come when the price of free money becomes known.
And this higher inflation means that interest rates will be higher – not only “higher for longer,” but higher without going back down to where they’d been in the years before the pandemic, so higher forever?
The White House released its budget proposal on Monday. It was larded with higher interest rates as far as the eye could see. And today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen was asked about that.
In the years from 2009 to the beginning of the pandemic, the 10-year Treasury yield averaged about 2.4%, according to Bloomberg.
The White House budget proposal projected that the 10-year yield would average 4.4% in 2024, up from its year-ago projection for 2024 of 3.6%, and up from the average in the decade before the pandemic of 2.4%.
And it projected the 10-year yield to average 4% in 2025 and to 3.7% in 2029!
The budget proposal also projects that the 3-month yield will average 5.1% in 2024 (it’s at 5.48% today). A year ago, the White House projected that it would average 3.8% in 2024.
And that 5.1% projection might have come out even higher if Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, hadn’t intervened, according to Bloomberg’s sources.
In other words, given the new reality of inflation, both short and long-term yield projections got ratcheted upward substantially over the past year.
“I think it reflects current market realities and the forecasts that we’re seeing in the private sector, that it seems unlikely that yields are going to go back to being as low as they were before the pandemic,” Yellen told reporters, according to Bloomberg.
“It’s important that the assumptions that we built into the budget are reasonable and consistent with thinking of the broad range of forecasters,” she said.
In January, she’d already hinted that yields might not go back down to prepandemic levels. “There are people who feel quite strongly that nothing fundamentally has changed, and [yields] will eventually settle back,” Yellen said, according to Bloomberg at the time. “But the strength of the economy also suggests that perhaps productivity growth and potential output growth have increased and the level [of yields] would be higher.” And so “the jury’s still out” on how far yields could still drop, she’d said in January.
Higher interest rates in combination with the ballooning debt cause interest payments to soar. But inflation inflates tax receipts, and economic growth also boosts tax receipts. So the number to watch is interest payments as a percent of tax receipts, and it’s ugly, but not as ugly yet as it was in the 1980s:
In before the first “the fed will cut by May!” comment……
I say June and 50bps and none other until after the election.
Told you so………
They are saying this now because they are worried that inflation is heating up again in election year.
Didn’t you hear from the horse’s mouth : “The landing is and will be soft.”
In other words there is going to be no landing, the 1% will be bailed out and tou will be made poor with high inflation.
God bless America
Inflation eats the purchasing power of all assets equally. A mono-billionaire doesn’t necessarily “feel” inflation because, like, who cares if grocery prices jump, but they’re still losing purchasing power on their assets. If inflation is 10% over a two-year period, the mono-billionaire’s assets lose $200 million in purchasing power.
Unless of course, their assets increase by way more than inflation due to a mania because “there’s no better place to be than in U.S. tech stonks.”
In my opinion only pure, simple cash would have that amount of loss. Other classes of assets may remain unchanged or even increase. It depends.
Or regression to the mean?
It’s all about the exploding debt. Every unit of purchasing power the government spends comes from somewhere. If it’s not collected in direct taxes, it’s collected in inflation. Or purchasing power is eaten up by higher interest rates. The only alternative is the government repays its debt…
The government repays its debt? This isn’t The Onion. That was a good one.
The Fed will erode the debt with steady 3% inflation.
This only works if the government is spending less than it’s bringing in. Otherwise it still has to borrow and, because of inflation, it’s now borrowing at higher rates, so the debt continues to grow.
But inflation erodes the purchasing power of that debt, and inflation inflates tax receipts and nominal economic growth, and therefore inflation reduces the burden of the debt. Inflation is the classic solution for a country to deal with its debts.
“Inflation is the classic solution for a country to deal with its debts.”
And so you agree with me that it’s intentional.
Not sure,they will erase the old debt, but create so much new debt that you won’t see any difference.
As long as the deficits keep growing,you can expect inflation.
The day they cut the deficits to zéro,you’re back in a normal economy.
And a normal society.
The debt does not erode away. There is no such place called away. Like all debts, it must be paid…or expunged in other atypical ways.
Inflation makes past debt cost somewhat less in current dollars…but it is still there, choking out future meaningful investments.
And cuts spending on wars which are no direct threat to the safety of the country.
We have harmless countries to the North and South and lots of fish on the other sides. We don’t need to be involved in wars although we have only not been in war for 17 years of our history. A good chunk of our debt was not only unnecessary wars but by international standards illegal. Our spending is more than the next 10 highest countries combined. That said, the next cold war is here so let the spending begin!
Happy1…make that 3.5-4% inflation.
Looks like the new “neutral rate” is 3.5 to even 4%. Ouch, but the Fed is not acknowledging this YET!
For those of you who were not around in the 1980’s, home mortgages peaked around 1985 at about 17% and banks were paying about 17% on certificates of deposit and trying to make loans at about 20%. Savers loved the rates and borrowers hated them. In the last 5-6 years borrowers loved the rates and the savers detested the non existent rates. There needs to be
balance between the two groups and to do away with the modern market interest rate theory. It seems to me that rates are about normalized now whereby each side is not feasting at the expense of the other side.
I’d LOVE to get 17% on a CD.
In a low inflation environment, such high rates sound wonderful, but what if 15% inflation is required to get us there?
The cause-and-effect relationship between “interest rates” and “inflation” is not so well established that one can say with certainty “rate cuts reignited inflation” in the 1970s, nor that “rate hikes will tame inflation” today. Falling rates certainly didn’t reignite inflation from 1982-2019, just asset-price bubbles!
Just because “everyone believes it” doesn’t make it true – especially in economics. And just because something “worked” in the 1970s doesn’t mean it will work today; the system is organized differently now. Changing rates back then came with different side-effects than it does today.
In the 1970s economy, driven mainly by manufacturing, credit availability was tightly linked to rates, in a way that is no longer true in todays service-based economy with “ample reserves”.
Also, the Federal Reserve managed differently in the 1970s; the Federal Funds Rate was not set the same way it is now, nor linked to other rates. In 1974 the 3-month T-Bill maxed out around 9% (nowhere near the 13% blip in Fed Funds). Today the T-Bill rate hugs Fed Funds because of Interest on Reserves and other arrangements that didn’t exist in the 1970s.
Finally, in the 1970s, oil-supply and labor politics came in waves, and those episodes drove inflation too.
I think we’re about to rediscover how little we really know about the causes of inflation. This won’t stop economists from claiming omniscience about it all, and selling us on persuasive policy platitudes with zero accountability for success or failure…
“Falling rates certainly didn’t reignite inflation from 1982-2019, just asset-price bubbles!”
We also had two major deflationary trends during this era of falling rates:
-Cheap goods imported from China
-Cheap energy from the shale revolution
We still have the latter, but the former, not so much in the increasingly-fragmented world.
The only time the US gov’t interest payments to tax receipts that even comes close to going vertical like the very end of that last chart is when interest rates were about 3 times what they are now. So even if interest rates half over the next couple years the spending burst by the US gov’t is huge and would still be on a stiff upward trajectory if gov’t spending isn’t trimmed back. It is hard to see spending trimmed that steeply in the near future.
Im confused. Can’t we in the usa go full on japan model and simply print away until we have a 3 times debt to gdp and growing while keeping the tiniest of interest rates that are way under 1% just like japan does without a care in the world? Free as a jaybird chirping la la la la la, rite past the graveyard?
And if not, how come?
Who picks who gets a interest rate hall pass?
Oh and heres a monkey in the wrench…. Brainards ppt is a group that reports to the president, so it’s political.
No wonder so many top congressional leaders are dropping like flies into retirement lately.
Me thinks they have seen the light.
And it ain’t pretty.
Great article. 2nd paragraph delt should be dealt.
There is an absolutely massive speculative melt-up going on in all of the asset bubbles.
Yes, assets are priced as though ZIRP is just around the corner.
Do the big boys know something we don’t?
I think higher is forever now, given the debt and spending levels. The supply side is not fully healed and may never be due to the conflicts we currently have. We have enjoyed ZIRP for what a decade or more? Now we cannot adjust fast enough to maintain our lives in this environment and perhaps never will. What we have now is a tail of two economy’s. More social programs will be employed to help but only make matters worse. The FED has to crash the economy in order to save it. None of this soft landing will occur,it’s impossible IMO
Thanks Wolf. Seems to me Yellen keeps insinuating yields dropping and is avoiding “yields rising.” They are still jawboning their book. What a year this will be! Looking forward to it. Many thanks to you Wolf.
Looking forward to it? It’s disgusting. I can hardly follow it anymore this country disgusts me so much.
A lot of the higher weight gold bars are running out of stock at my preferred dealer. Something on the horizon.
“Higher Forever? Higher Inflation & Higher Yields Are Here to Stay”
Do you think this is valid for Europe too?
I sometimes wonder if the two or three years for expansion of credit to seep into prices is correct, and that actually what we see now is inflation coming from the last two decades. We are in an era that previous assumptions don’t hold true. In 1951 men had life expectancy only up to 66 and women to 77. This has gone up by a decade.
But even this is talking on repeat, the currency has been debased too quickly and its clear and obvious to everybody. There are also many pension funds/investment funds that state they are fully funded with IOUs only. Not tangible assets. There will be a point that creditors will simply not roll over the debt. Italy for the EU. I think the UK will have our nose rubbed in borrowing costs so we will be forced to behave, currently over 5% of GDP goes on debt servicing. The US sadly is bankrupt including even internal pension schemes. But it all staggers on. Its incredible to see.
Yellen is worse than Powell. Everything she says is old news. She is without a doubt the most boring speaker ever to hit the lecture circuit. I hit the mute button every time she opens her mouth. The elephant in the room is the 1 trillion federal budget deficit every 100 days. Until that is brought down, nothing these people say or do will have any impact in the near or long term. A train wreck is in the works. Just noticed crude just went over $80/barrel. I’d like to see it go to $100 or higher. That may help get some of the cars off the road and releive some of the traffic jams that have become the norm here since the end of the pandemic.
The WH predicted that, on average, the 10-year yield would be 70bps /higher/ than the 3-month yield for this year.
Fascinating.