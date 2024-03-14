What the PPI is Telling us: Disinflation in “Core Goods,” a Hefty Counterweight to Hot Services Inflation, May be Over

And that’s very disconcerting.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand jumped by 6.9% annualized in February from January, on top of the 3.9% jump in the prior month. The three-month rate jumped to 3.3% annualized, the highest since September.

Part of this was driven by a renewed surge in energy cost. But the other part was driven not only by surging costs in services – we knew that – but now also by surging costs in core goods, and that’s very disconcerting.

Services have been the driver of consumer price inflation for nearly two years, while falling energy costs and falling or slowly rising core goods costs in consumer price inflation measures served as a hefty counterweight to the hot inflation in services.

But what the PPI is beginning to outline is that core goods prices deeper in the pipeline are raising their ugly heads again – potentially leaving us with hot services inflation that is no longer counterbalanced by disinflation in core goods.

The finished core goods PPI final demand, which excludes energy costs, rose by 4.1% annualized on top of the 4.2% surge in the prior month (blue in the chart below). These are core goods that producers buy, and whose costs become part of their input costs.

The 3-month rate jumped to 2.9% annualized, the highest since April last year when it was on the way down (red). You can see the long hard plunge from mid-2022 through late 2023 of the 3-month rate. And that trend has now reversed:

The breakout of the 3-month rate of finished core goods PPI is very disconcerting. The whole disinflation momentum in consumer prices (CPI) in 2023 had been driven by drops in prices of durable goods (negative inflation or deflation) and by the plunge in energy prices, while services continued to be hot.

This PPI data on finished goods has now thrown some cold water for the second month in a row on the hopes that core goods deflation will continue.

Services PPI final demand jumped by 3.6% annualized in February from January. The 3-month rate jumped by 3.1%, the highest since September.

These are services that producers use. They weigh 62% in the overall PPI. And producers will try to pass those price increases on to their customers.

All of this month-to-month inflation data is very volatile and noisy with big ups and downs, and trend changes take some time to be confirmed, and a couple of months aren’t enough. So we exercise some caution here. But it sets the warning lights blinking.

Core PPI final demand jumped by 3.9% annualized in February from January on top of the 6.1% spike in the prior month.

The three-month rate jumped to 3.1% annualized, the highest in 13 months, driven by the surge in services PPI and finished goods PPI.

What the PPI is telling us. The measure that tracks consumer-facing inflation, the Consumer Price Index, has for months seen hot and rising services inflation, but durable-goods inflation has been negative (deflation) since the peak of the spike in 2022, and these negative readings in durable goods, plus the plunging energy prices of yore provided a big counterweight to services inflation and a downward push for the overall CPI readings in 2023. But this counterweight and downward push is now in the early stages of fizzling – that’s what the PPI is telling us.

