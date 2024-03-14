What the PPI is Telling us: Disinflation in “Core Goods,” a Hefty Counterweight to Hot Services Inflation, May be Over

And that’s very disconcerting.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand jumped by 6.9% annualized in February from January, on top of the 3.9% jump in the prior month. The three-month rate jumped to 3.3% annualized, the highest since September.
Part of this was driven by a renewed surge in energy cost. But the other part was driven not only by surging costs in services – we knew that – but now also by surging costs in core goods, and that’s very disconcerting.
Services have been the driver of consumer price inflation for nearly two years, while falling energy costs and falling or slowly rising core goods costs in consumer price inflation measures served as a hefty counterweight to the hot inflation in services.
But what the PPI is beginning to outline is that core goods prices deeper in the pipeline are raising their ugly heads again – potentially leaving us with hot services inflation that is no longer counterbalanced by disinflation in core goods.
The finished core goods PPI final demand, which excludes energy costs, rose by 4.1% annualized on top of the 4.2% surge in the prior month (blue in the chart below). These are core goods that producers buy, and whose costs become part of their input costs.
The 3-month rate jumped to 2.9% annualized, the highest since April last year when it was on the way down (red). You can see the long hard plunge from mid-2022 through late 2023 of the 3-month rate. And that trend has now reversed:
The breakout of the 3-month rate of finished core goods PPI is very disconcerting. The whole disinflation momentum in consumer prices (CPI) in 2023 had been driven by drops in prices of durable goods (negative inflation or deflation) and by the plunge in energy prices, while services continued to be hot.
This PPI data on finished goods has now thrown some cold water for the second month in a row on the hopes that core goods deflation will continue.
Services PPI final demand jumped by 3.6% annualized in February from January. The 3-month rate jumped by 3.1%, the highest since September.
These are services that producers use. They weigh 62% in the overall PPI. And producers will try to pass those price increases on to their customers.
All of this month-to-month inflation data is very volatile and noisy with big ups and downs, and trend changes take some time to be confirmed, and a couple of months aren’t enough. So we exercise some caution here. But it sets the warning lights blinking.
Core PPI final demand jumped by 3.9% annualized in February from January on top of the 6.1% spike in the prior month.
The three-month rate jumped to 3.1% annualized, the highest in 13 months, driven by the surge in services PPI and finished goods PPI.
What the PPI is telling us. The measure that tracks consumer-facing inflation, the Consumer Price Index, has for months seen hot and rising services inflation, but durable-goods inflation has been negative (deflation) since the peak of the spike in 2022, and these negative readings in durable goods, plus the plunging energy prices of yore provided a big counterweight to services inflation and a downward push for the overall CPI readings in 2023. But this counterweight and downward push is now in the early stages of fizzling – that’s what the PPI is telling us.
Would a hike to the Federal funds rate help? I think so, but…
Should have raised rates sooner rather than later, and higher than they are now.
Time for Powell to give his speech “ The anguish of central banking”.
Burns is starting to look good. Unbelievable that we will go through the 70s again not because of ignorance but cowardice and luck of courage from our “public servants”.
Sounds like more interest on my money for some time. I will take what they give me even though I think it should be another .25 higher. If I get called on my one year this April going to six months or theee months. It is what it is.
At least gasoline isn’t spiking wildly in price. A lot of people drive SUVs and gas hikes would make a major hit on their wallets.
Spiking wildly being the key phrase there.
Gas futures have been up about 30% YTD
Down here in the big easy gas was close to 2 bucks a gallon but now closer to 3. One more dollar up and then it’ll be wild ha
Jerome Powell had all this data before it comes out and he still says “we are not far from being able to cut rates” the other day. Its unbelievable how much they always err on the side of keeping inflation going and keeping financial conditions loose. Its gotten to the point beyond irritating and its now kind of scary how much these people lie to keep the facade going. Will they ever take the poor and working class into consideration when they play this game of a rate cut is coming just you wait and see.
Wolf,
How much inflation pain do you think the electorate needs to change political priorities?
I’m in the UK and this is the weirdest economy I’ve ever known in the 20 years I’ve been working. I know people who have been made redundant and are struggling to find jobs. My partner’s work did two rounds of redundancies last year. Things are slowing up, but restaurants are still packed, flights, accomodation are still insane, bargains for second hand goods (e.g. musical instruments) seem to have dried up. You look one way and it’s clear there is a recession and the other and it’s boom time.
Rents where I am are still completely nuts, which massive numbers of offers for properties and prices holding up. House prices seems to have stopped rising but are holding peak prices despite interest rates being 3x higher than they were at those peaks. That alone makes no sense to me, but enough people seem to be able to pay up.
My gut feeling is that the economy has bifurcated; one group is being crushed into the ground and one group is still partying like it’s 2022. I’m not sure that the central bank will be able to really haul back inflation pressures. It would have to hike like crazy to have any effect on the wealthy group, which would have the side-effect of absolutely destroying the poor. I don’t think democracy could support that – we are already seeing a rise in crime and social breakdown. IMHO wealth inequality has reached breaking point and we’re about to see what happens when you go beyond that.
And yet Powell said again Wednesday that he believes the Federal Reserve will cut its key interest rate this year. So instead of an orderly decrease in equity securities prices, the bubble is reinforced. I honestly don’t understand what he’s doing.
As more international oil buyers move back to publicly listed supplies in the short term, it will be interesting to see what happens to the price
I think if they cut inflation rips higher.
As I look at the above graphs, it seems to me that the current PPI on the right side of each graph looks a lot like the pre-pandemic PPI on the left. The current 3-month trend line is up, but will it stay that way? I appreciate Wolf’s insight about considering the PPI and hot services inflation combined, which paints a picture showing inflation has not been fully contained. If I were a voting member of the FOMC, I would like to see another 3-6 months of data, before making any decision to reduce short-term rates, or possibly increase rates. I would add that there’s only so much the FOMC can do to control inflation, given the lack of political will in the executive and legislative branches to stop pumping money into our economy. I wouldn’t be overly surprised if the FOMC refrains from adjusting rates until after the November elections.