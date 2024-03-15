Short-Term Treasury Market Walks Away from Rate-Cut Mania, Inflation Has Upper Hand

One-year yield rose to 5.05%, highest since December 12.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
From mid-October through the end of January, the 6-month Treasury yield had dropped by about 43 basis points, from around 5.58% to 5.15% (green box in the chart below). This means roughly, that at the end of January, the 6-month yield – a calculated composite representing securities with about six months left before they mature – saw two rate cuts within its six-month window, spread over the three FOMC rate announcements on March 20, May 1, and June 12. So roughly two rate cuts by the June meeting.
But since then, the 6-month yield has risen by 23 basis points, to 5.38% today, which is right in the middle of the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate of 5.25% to 5.50%.
And since then, the end of its 6-month window has moved into September; so it’s now starting the process of walking away from even one rate cut by the July 31 meeting. The 6-month yield is now solidly above the current Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, blue), which the Fed targets with its headline interest rate.
The FOMC’s September 17-18 meeting is already outside the six-month yield’s window, and the six-month yield is silent on it. We’ll look at the 1-year yield in a moment to get some answers.
Rate-Cut Mania began in early November and by mid-December whooshed gale-like through the markets. The federal funds futures market at one point bet on seven cuts in 2024, starting at the Fed’s January meeting, and if not in January, then with near 100% certainty at the March meeting, which is next week.
But the January rate-cut hopes were met by the FOMC’s push-back statement, followed by Powell’s push-back press conference, which was followed by lots of Fed speakers’ push-back comments, amid nasty-surprise CPI reports, PCE price index data showing the worst core services inflation in 22 years, and an increasing mess in the PPI data.
Every Fed speaker, from Powell on down had packaged any rate-cut expectations in a big-fat IF … if inflation continues to decline toward our 2% target. They all wanted to be “confident” that inflation was heading that way before cutting rates.
But inflation started turning around late last year and has been heading higher, thereby sapping the Fed’s “confidence,” instead of building it. Gradually it’s sinking in. And Rate-Cut Mania is getting dialed back.
The short-term Treasury market never bought fully into the Rate-Cut Mania that took off in the federal funds futures market, but also started pricing in some rate cuts.
The 1-year yield had dropped by 82 basis points from the peak close to 5.50% in October to 4.68% at the end of January.
Since the end of January, it has risen by 37 basis points, to 5.05% today, the highest since December 12. It is just one rate cut below the Fed’s current target range.
The Fed is now in a wait-and-see mode – waiting to see if inflation is cooling or re-heating and if the labor market is cooling or re-heating. Wait-and-see is a safe place to be at this point, with rates at 5.5% at the top of the range. Data is inconsistent and volatile, and it can go all over the place, and no one wants to make a decision on just one data point. The longer they wait, the more data points they have, and the clearer the picture gets.
Next week, following the FOMC meeting, we’ll get the Fed’s rate decision, and it won’t be a rate cut, obviously, though the federal funds futures market was nearly 100% certain two months ago that we’d get a rate cut.
And we’ll get a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which the Fed releases at the meetings that are near the end of a quarter. The last one was released at the December meeting. The SEP contains the infamous “Dot Plot,” where each FOMC participant projects where they see rates to be at the end of the year. The Dot Plot is a messaging tool to communicate the status of current thinking; it’s not a commitment of any kind.
On the December Dot Plot, the median projection was three rate cuts in 2024.
Now the question is: will the median projection of rate cuts change? Will it drop to two rate cuts in 2024? We’re sitting on the edge of our collective chair.
It is so surprising that even with these high rates none of the assets are getting repriced. In fact all the assets (house, stock indexes,…) prices keep rising…. when do you think assets will get repriced?
Huge repricing going on in CRE.
One class at a time?
I don’t know why there should be any surprise or fear. The economy has been surprisingly resilient especially as evident unemployment which truly drives GDP. RATES need to be where they are till inflation stabilizes. Indices do not really need to reprice other then a needed correction when technicals indicate via overbought Fed should “unofficially “ be accepting a slower decline in Inflation to 3 per cent or less and not “ break” something and not be pressured with raising rates
Why does the Fed get to decide where inflation rate should be?
Stagflation
Many of them did reprice already? Many of them are still repriced down 90% from their covid craziness? Then some got bid up back to where they should be, and some got turned into meme stocks again (CVNA, SMCI, et al.), and some ran up way too far again.
It is the old battle between greed (idiot levels of) and fear (long justified, but delusionally denied).
Basically, perpetual, extreme Fed interventions have bred an investing public that 1) insanely believes it can exit every mkt at its absolute peak while 2) blindly assuming the G is some sort of diamond pooping unicorn that can *always* make the bad things go away (somehow, in some way, that is never actually explained…after all, it is a big, magical, diamond pooping unicorn).
34 trillion in debt? Doesn’t matter…last 10,000 cigarettes didn’t kill us either. All those other dead bodies (inflated to destruction economies)…can’t happen to us…after all we have the big-ass unicorn.
But below the surface…everybody knows this is 100% bullshit.
The traditional investing classes have been overvalued for 8 years (post 2008) and really overvalued for more than 20 years (with only a huge 2008 collapse reintroducing reason).
*And most people know it*…so they are primed to perpetuate panics.
Which the G then “fixes” by diluting away the residual private savings that have survived (ie, printing money to crater interest rates to pseudo re-inflate asset classes).
Everybody has seen this horror movie before and everybody knows they are going to be subjected to it again.
Stocks are getting there… Creaking everywhere and once it starts breaking down it’ll probably go back down to where it bottomed back in late 2022 fairly quickly for it’s first stop. Wouldn’t that be a hoot lol
Homes are the one that actually needs to fall and then maybe this could all go away but seems we’ll need job losses or high rates for several more years. The latter is probably ideal if we could get a slower deflated housing market over the next 5 years versus a crash society is probably better off
These idiots need to quit dreaming. Mortgage rates need to hit 9% to start fixing housing prices. The fed should absolutely be raising rates again, but they won’t. They’ll sit and do nothing while inflation rises again.
The recent NAR commission decision will help prices a little bit, but I suppose realtors will find a way to hide it somewhere else.
Homeowners won’t drop the price even if realtors take a smaller cut. The sellers will just walk away with more. Comps have 6% realtor fees priced in.
9% – NICE! The FFR should have been taken up to at least 6% and possibly up to 6.5%. I agree, it’s going to take a lot of inflation to move the Fed higher on the FFR.
Biden’s budget says we’ll overspend to the tune of $2.12T. With this and the middle east volatility, gas prices may surge substantially over the next 6 months. If this happens, core PCE inflation will easily push up to 4.5%. And remember, when inflation heats up, it takes many months for it to cool off.
With all of this deficit spending, I seriously doubt there will ANY rate cuts this year. The labor market isn’t going to roll over. Companies are cutting the FAT right now, because it makes sense. They’re rightsizing after having grown too large over the last 3 years. It’s not because profits are under stress.
CRE is a red herring. The Fed will backstop it ad nauseum. It’s going to play out over 3 year anyway.
And nobody wants to admit the REAL reason why rent & OER keep climbing higher. It’s all about the extra 10M new persons living in the US. They have to live somewhere.
Cutting rates at this time will punish low-income seniors who will have to pay more money for housing and food while the landed gentry laugh all the way to the bank with inflated dollars.
If the economy is doing so great as Politicians and State Media would have us believe, why do we even need rate cuts?
We don’t. Not. At. All.
Wall Street needs rate cuts.
Wall St. doesn’t need rate cuts. They are at all time highs in most assets without them.
Everyone reading my comment right now should be prepared for this. Rates go up… And yet… Assets of a wide variety all go through the roof.
What difference does the how, what, who and why matter ?
You think they won’t lie to you, come up with a cover story after the fact, and print money into oblivion somehow ?
Maybe its not even intentional.
Just don’t say someone didn’t tell you so.
Ryan Merritt,
“Assets of a wide variety all go through the roof.”
Here is what assets actually DID during these inflationary times:
1. Commercial real estate asset prices have plunged, some have collapsed.
2. CRE debt prices have collapsed. The investors holding them are bond funds, life insurers, pension funds, REITs, private equity firms, etc. that are holding CMBS and CLOs, the mezzanine debt, and the mortgages. Banks, including foreign banks, are also taking big losses on those assets as they plunged in value – and so are their stockholders, LOL.
3. Home Prices have edged down from their All Time High in June 2022 (NAR), having failed to set a new all-time high in 2023 for the first time since the Housing Bust.
4. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% from its all-time high in Nov 2021. It has “ground nowhere” in 28 months, while people with T-bills made over 10% over the same period without all the drama.
5. The S&P 500 is up by 6.7% from its prior ATH Jan 3, 2022. So it has risen 6.7% in 26 months, while people with T-bills made 10%, without all the drama. If you include dividends, they’re about even. If you include state income tax benefits of T-bills, T-bills are ahead.
You see, it’s only in your imagination that asset prices only go up. And the Fed is just fine with CRE collapsing and investors getting cleaned out. No biggie.
Doesn’t the US govt need some rate cuts too? If not won’t the interest expense keep ballooning? I feel like that’s the reason rates haven’t been hiked more…
The 2 trillion dollar annual deficit might be the real problem here
Howdy Prisoners….. This inflation cycle should be longer than the 70s 80s inflation cycle. It may never end this time???? Good Luck
DFB:
More encouraging words!
At least my (over) 3% mortgage will defend me against some housing cost inflation! While holding me hostage.
All I need next is my supervisor to retire, so I can get a decent paycheck. Then my corporate prison will be secured!
Howdy The Strangler. Hope that supervisor retires then. HEE HEE. Now if you need to sell your Prison? Good Luck. You can cash out your prison but replacing it is gonna cost you more????
Thanks for sharing your perspective on where the rates are with the sixth month and one year treasury and notes.i have not looked at it that way before. I’m watching the two year now too, since your last revelation about that one. I saw 4.72 today, I’m watching for that spike you wrote about.
I think something needs to break or inflation
will slowly crush the bottom 80 percent. So far
the Fed’s response has been too accommodative
to the asset holders . Workers and retirees be damned.
I’ve got all my money in short term Treasuries and 1 year CDs. I’m getting over a 5% rate of return and am very happy with that even though it is not really keeping up with inflation. I’m looking forward to a return of the bond vigilantees. When they return the yields will be much higher and I’ll roll over my CDs and Treasuries at the higher rate. Why fool around with the stock market when you got a sure thing staring you right in the face.
“Why fool around with the stock market when you got a sure thing staring you right in the face.”
I agree – lots of opportunities in fixed income right now. More than just treasuries too for those seeking a higher yield.
Todays announcement on Realtors commissions is just one more step towards turning home buying into a smart phone transaction. My buyers don’t need much from me as a Realtor to buy a home with Redfin and others like Zillow basically duplicating the MLS. I am not surprised by the new process and in a way think it is a good thing. If I represent a Buyer in this new way of buying the only thing I would need is a hold harmless to represent someone. It is moving into a Buyer Beware situation.
Howdy M John. Local MLS information was very detailed during my years. Property history, sales, tax information, ownership, prepaids by sellers. Not sure you can find that at just websites?
You also can’t find the hidden house problems on the websites!
Howdy Anthony Lots of hidden costs, procedures with home sales. Lots of $$$ can be lost or gained by negotiating with representation.
Hi Bubba. I know Buyers are going to give up some things for a fee free transaction. The next step is to vet Buyers through the new app so they can schedule their own showings and with their smart phone access the lock box to enter. The Seller will be assured the Buyer has met certain criteria before getting the lock box code. I have helped many buyers that are fully capable of handling their own transaction. You will see many transactions going forward with only the Seller having representation and in the new app the Buyer will have access to any forms they need for a fee of course! We will eventually have only two or three online companies handling the sale like Home Depot and Lowes of home improvement.
Howdy M John. Sounds like the Wild West returns. Good Luck Buyers. HEE HEE. Bet there will still be buyers wanting to pay for representation. I would want to know all I can about the property. Filling out forms is one thing, having no representation is another. Thanks for the info….
Hi Bubba. As a realtor I know there are some issues that come up and a seasoned agent can keep you out of court or at least spot potential problems but I have to admit lately buying a home is not rocket science. The most noticeable change will be more and more agents joining the Redfins of the world. They pay per task. An agent gets paid for each showing, inspection, and other tasks. Soon working on the Buyers side will be no more than an Uber or Grub Hub job.
Howdy M John. Pretty crazy. Foreclosures, Short Sales, Auctions, buyers and sellers with the same goal and a marriage made in heaven? Doubt that. HEE HEE Not rocket science but I still say, good Luck to the Buyer then.
I have abstract of my moms house which includes ,a person losing home in a poker game BEAT that
I have bought and sold many homes.
Honestly over time I find realtors redundant.
In socal where average home price is at least a million dollar.. paying 10s of thousands of dollars as commission to realtors does not make sense.
I did very well without the realtors and saved me $$.
I sold my last 2 houses without listing or advertising and no agents involved. I’m about to sell another one. With very desirable properties it’s not difficult.
I’ve been keeping a large pile in short terms and money markets that buy them since I never bought into the rate cut mania. I’ll make 5+ risk free all this year, just a question on when I lengthen duration, but won’t buy anything less than 5%, which I expect to happen further out the yield curve since inflation isn’t cooling and government spending keeps going through the roof.
“Wait-and-see is a safe place to be at this point, with rates at 5.5% at the top of the range”
Wasn’t the top of the range 5.75% and they chickened out on the last paltry 25 basis point hike?
I honestly would not be surprised to see the FED cut sooner rather than later, regardless of what inflation is doing. The real people running the show – the billionaires – might just say “you do what I tell you, I don’t car what inflation is doing.” We’ve seen these people are evil. They like hurting others.
“The Dot Plot is a messaging tool to communicate the status of current thinking; it’s not a commitment of any kind.”
Unfortunately the market doesn’t see it that way.
The ‘markets’ have become just a bunch of very stupid and mindless manic speculators with option trading now exceeding stock trading.
Only 11% more increase needed as “Volcker the Great” enlightened us.
Inflation won’t go away without a recession. The snail pace of QT is not helping. Biden is borrowing to spend by giving free dollars to companies to invest but the investment is misguided and inefficient. EV investment is down the drain. I am fairly certain the current investment rounds of foundry will go down to the drain as well. Wasted spending still needs to be paid with borrowing.
Traditionally, borrowing should increase interest rate which crowd out private investment. However, the US economy is such a strange beast that even 34 Trillion in debt and 1T more every hundred days, the 10 year rate is still measly 4.3%.
I don’t understand this phenomenon. Has the world gone insane? Buying 10 year US bond at 4.3% when the inflation is more than 3%. Is the world so starved of quality assets, one has to buy US treasury at real return of around 1% for 10 year commitment? Whoever bought the 10 year bonds during the zero percent period must have suffered tremendous loss. These idiotic buyers still do the same?
I am staying higher for longer. That’s for sure!
Is it time to bring back “Whip Inflation Now” buttons? That worked GREAT last time! /s
If you turn a WIN button over, it says Now I’m Mad.
Recent NY Fed Liberty St Report suggests inflation still bubbling away:
“MARCH 7, 2024
Will the Moderation in Wage Growth Continue?
Will the moderation continue, or will it stall? And what does it say about the current state of the labor market? In this post, we use our own measure of wage growth persistence – called Trend Wage Inflation (TWIn in short) – to look at these questions.
Importantly, we estimate the persistence of unobserved monthly wage growth from year-over-year wage changes. Our measure therefore tends to lead year-over-year wage changes, which are influenced by wages in the past twelve months by construction. This produces a timely measure of wage growth, useful to detect turning points in real time.
What are the implications of persistent nominal wage growth? First and foremost, TWIn adds to other indicators pointing to a still-tight labor market. Many labor market indicators, such as job vacancies or the rate at which unemployed workers find jobs, are still at or above their pre-pandemic level. In addition, persistently elevated nominal wage growth may have repercussions for price inflation, although it may also be the result of wages in nominal terms catching up with previously high price inflation.”
Howdy Youngins So, imagine not having Wolf Street while we live through the 70s 80s AGAIN. Can you understand now how disco got born? HEE HEE Learn to Boogie something cause this is gonna last a long time. If you do it right, you will make it. Get out of as much debt ASAP. You will thank yourself.
What do we do if we already don’t have debt?
You always have debt. It’s how and when you pay it off that matters.
It’s nice to see Federal Funds Rates back to nearly normal now.
So I get that the start of the rate cuts is getting moved out, the big question i have is not when, but just how low will the Fed take the funds rate in this cycle?
The next move may be a hike? So the question should be: “Just how HIGH will the fed funds rate go in this cycle?”
Unless the unemployment rate goes above 4% (or lots of banks start failing), the Fed is likely to keep rates at their current levels for a very long time. Inflation is not going under 2% anytime soon with the current rate of GDP growth…so, the Fed will keep rates the same. With tight labor markets, lowering rates will just cause more inflation.
If we are going to talk about asset prices going up, lets look assets the 0.1% buy, specifically sports teams. Dallas Mavericks $3.5B, numerous NFL teams valued over $4B, Real Madrid over $5B.
Ticket prices for live events are going crazy, and not just for swifties, most season tickets require an upfront membership fee on top of the seat costs. And being in the Paddock Club at an F1 race is more fun than being in the stands, so people pay for it. Prices the top 10ish% have zero problem with.
Not likely any of these see any deflationary pressure in the near future, imo