There’s a “New Upside Risk” in Town: “Pent-up Exuberance” – Fed’s Bostic

If it’s unleashed at the “first hint” of a rate cut, it “would create upward pressure on prices.” But it may be too late, it has been unleashed by rate-cut mania.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic came up with a new risk to the inflation scenario, or not really a new risk – because it’s been there and it’s already happening – but a new phrase to describe that risk, a phrase that will resonate here: “pent-up exuberance.”
“Pent-up exuberance” is that businesses, “ready to pounce,” would unleash a torrent of new hiring and investment at the “first hint of an interest rate cut,” which would unleash inflation all over again.
It has already been happening. The rate-cut mania has loosened financial conditions to pre-rate-hike levels, employment has surged over the past few months, hourly earnings have spiked, and inflation in services has begun to re-accelerate. So this rate-cut mania has already unleashed the first wave of this “pent-up exuberance.” And Bostic nodded in that direction:
“It is premature to claim victory in the fight against inflation,” Bostic said in his speech. “January inflation readings came in surprisingly high, the latest reminder that the path to price stability is not a straight line.”
There’s a “new upside risk” in town: “pent-up exuberance.”
“As my staff and I have talked to business decision-makers in recent weeks, the theme we’ve heard rings of expectant optimism. Despite business activity broadly moderating, firms are not distressed. Instead, many executives tell us they are on pause, ready to deploy assets and ramp up hiring when the time is right,” Bostic said.
“I asked one gathering of business leaders if they were ready to pounce at the first hint of an interest rate cut. The response was an overwhelming ‘yes,’” he said.
“If that scenario were to unfold on a large scale, it holds the potential to unleash a burst of new demand that could reverse the progress toward rebalancing supply and demand. That would create upward pressure on prices,” he said.
“This threat of what I’ll call pent-up exuberance is a new upside risk that I think bears scrutiny in coming months,” he said.
Fear that this “pent-up exuberance” could reignite – or already has reignited – the inflation fire is valid. We have seen instances over the past few months.
Putting three rate cuts in 2024 into the dot plot at the FOMC’s December meeting and letting markets assume six or seven rate cuts in 2024 and run wild with this rate-cut mania, has turned out to be a strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the Fed.
And ever since, Fed officials have been backpedaling on the rate cut scenario, and markets have dialed back their rate-cut mania by a couple of notches. But it may be too late. That pent-up exuberance may have already gotten out of the bull pen, and it’s doing its darndest to make the inflation fight harder and longer.
Here’s that un-pent exuberance at work.
The core services PCE price index spiked to 7.15% annualized in January from December, the worst month-to-month jump in 22 years (blue line). Drivers of the spike were non-housing measures as well as housing inflation. The six-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month volatility but is slower to react, accelerated to 3.95% annualized, the worst since July, after having gotten stuck at the 3.5% level for three months in a row (red):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Re “ready to pounce at the first hint of an interest rate cut” …
So in addition to failing to tame inflation, the Fed has also failed to tame the speculative mania behind the current Everything Bubble. “Pent-up exuberance” wouldn’t be found in a sound economy.
Nah, no bubble here, you mean to tell me the graph for Dogecoin/Shiba Inu coin and Nvidia stock looking like the Burj Khalifa is not nature?
Remember this time is different as they say…market is tightening straight up…
When one can’t see the cause of the problem, they should look in the mirror.
That pent-up exuberance has a divergent explanation than “the animal market spirits”.
There is too much fiat currency liquidity in the system favoring speculation over sustainability.
Imagine the sucker who bought Dogecoin at the 21 cent peak yesterday. Less than 20 hours later it was at 13 cents – a 38% loss. Greed out, get burned. This whole sector is ripe for another collapse, perhaps to zero this time.
Thanks
In early 2023 everybody was talking about two scenarios: “soft landing” or “hard landing”. After one year we are experiencing “no landing”. Assets are even going higher and higher. After the stock market indices, BTC also broke its record today.
FED bears the whole responsibility. In 2023, FED gave this message to the markets: “We are ready to print money any time. Hold all your assets, buy even more.” No one else to blame.
They printed ~5T in two years, paused for 6 months, then drained about ~1.5T in 1.5 years. ~1T QT/year. Too slow. And even now, they are talking about slowing down QT even more, which will eventually be followed by a stop (with over 6T balance). Markets are naturally rampant. Welcome to the inflationary environment.
FED bears responsibility but it has ZERO accountability. What are the checks and balances for a rogue institution that it is?
The track record is beyond scandalous.
Just a reminder, it’s a privately owned entity with intransparent corporate governance at odds with the US Constitution that states “no state shall make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts”.
“Just a reminder, it’s a privately owned entity with…”
Common misconception here. The Fed is a hybrid organization.
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors is a federal government agency, and all its employees are federal government employees with a government salary and a government pension, including the seven members of the Board, including Powell. These seven members of the Board of Governors are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The Board of Governors has lots of employees, and they’re all employees of the Federal Government. They’re headquartered in the Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, the main office of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. This is a federally owned building on 20th St. and Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC.
The 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks are private organizations that are owned by the largest financial institutions in their districts. They include the New York Fed, the San Francisco Fed, the Dallas Fed, etc. All their employees are private-sector employees.
The FOMC – the policy-setting committee – consists of the 7 members of the Board of Governors who are federal employees and have permanent votes on the FOMC. The New York Fed governor also has a permanent vote. The other 11 regional FRBs rotate into and out of 5 voting slots annually.
The FOMC is designed to give the 7 government employees a voting majority over the 6 presidents of the regional FRBs.
It’s not at odds with the Constitution. Your quote is from Article 1, Section 10, which addresses several powers denied to States, including, among other things, coining money or making anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts.
In contrast, Article I, Section 8, Clause 5 gives Congress the authority “To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof…” There is no Constitutional prohibition on Congress declaring anything it wants to be legal tender. You’re misapplying a clause applicable only to States to the powers of Congress under the Constitution.
Hmmmm….
A $7 trillion (bal. sheet) 110 year old institution, with few limits to it’s scope or size, jointly operated by profit oriented banker/owners and self-interested technocrats, and academics (all of whom swap jobs periodically), where authorized price-fixing is achieved through the creation and distribution of credit money in an effort to provide perpetual prosperity.
What could go wrong?!
As far as the idea that increasing liquidity by manipulating the rates downward, reducing the rate of QT, not the cause of inflation.
A new paper from NBER dissects where we went wrong in predicting inflation, actually giving a date in 1983 when the increasing cost of living, given that both price and interest rates were increasing at the same time in which the CPI calculation was changed to the owners rent survey from the expected monthly payment method. The article claims to explain the gap between the expected and the actual level of excess exuberance over the past 75 years ago.
Without meaningful job losses, the Fed is simply stuck with higher for much longer or likely having to raise the FFR by 50 basis points later this year.
I would bet for every 25-basis point cut, the 30YFRM will drop 50-basis points. So a 50-basis point cut is likely to send 30YFRM tumbling below 6% which would result in the housing market heating up. New home price declines would cease and turn higher, and existing home prices could see near double digit % increases in prices over the ensuing 12-18 months.
And, again, there are $1.7T reasons why the economy isn’t going to see a major downturn in jobs. Deficit spending will keep the job market buoyant. More on that Friday. And remember, at 3.7% job gains are at the margins, so anything positive is a plus. It doesn’t really matter about the mix of jobs. Positive is positive until it goes the other way.
“Putting three rate cuts in 2024 into the dot plot at the FOMC’s December meeting and letting markets assume six or seven rate cuts in 2024, and then run wild with this rate-cut mania, was a strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the Fed.”
YUP. Total fail. And now if they hold, even if the economy DOES slow eventually, it will happen by the third quarter, and then rate cuts will look like political interference, at which point Powell will think, Trump wins, I lose my job.
There will be no rate cuts this year.
They can do a lot to fix it by hiking in March.
I am taking bets now, 99% odds they won’t do this in March. I’ll consider it a win if Pow Pow channel his Jackson Hole self again and leave the market with no doubts rate cut is not happening this year..that I give it 20% chance of happening
My sense is that rate cuts are unlikely because I, personally think it is unwise.
Inflation is too high and rate cuts would be stimulative to an overstimulated economy that sets daily “so called” free market records. It feels like inflation expectations have become anchored.
Which is polite way of the saying that the economic momentum, at the apex of a multi-generational bubble isn’t bothering me any more. Thankfully, God will protect us from religion.
I agree. I would be very surprised to see any rate cuts this year. Only if we go into recession. But the yield curve is still inverted, so no recession yet.
” strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the fed.. ”
there have been far too many of these ‘strategic blunder(s)’ for them to truly be ‘blunders’.
there was ABSOLUTELY NO VALID REASON (in the context of the inflation problem) to put ANY RATE CUTS as forward projections/outlook in the past meeting’s dot plot, if you consider that there were no real meaningful signs that inflation had been extinguished. especially given the history/experience already in the late 70s and 80s.
the fed telegraphs everything, and the market then (over)responds to it.. the fed is not unaware of how it affects markets and the sentiment/decision-making of business leaders. so, telegraphing that its ‘all good’ by dot-plotting a bunch of cuts, was designed for a response outcome that we see today.
i think this so-called ‘blunder’, wasnt one at all. it was designed to take the pressure off the banks and give them some breathing room. the fed serves two masters. one of them is more important than the other. this much is ABUNDANTLY CLEAR when you consider what happened in the 2008/2009 GFC. serving the public good is a second priority. the megabanks got tens of trillions of dollars of support from the fed back then. citibank alone took nearly 2.5 trillion dollars during that time.
this issue with inflation is being ‘fought’ a bit like the US ‘fought’ the war in vietnam: (and i’d argue, pretty much EVERY war since WWII) half-heartedly and with one hand tied behind its back..
the only way to meaningfully combat inflation is to strike SWIFT and HARD, unexpectedly.. the element of surprise coupled with a shocking ‘left hook’ across the face of inflation and the latent ‘pent-up-exuberance’ is what SHOULD HAVE occurred, if that was really the goal.
its past time for some (or most) people to understand that what is being done is merely a ‘stage show’ designed to ‘look’ like one thing, but in reality, be something very different.
The fierce Fed critic Wolf after saying “the most reckless Fed ever” two years ago is now back; this makes many of us so happy.
I wonder what Wolf would do differently if he were Emperor of the Fed for a year (paid, of course). *arched eyebrows* Is it POSSIBLE our Wolf would exceed the bureaucratic mandarins in performance?
Market sentiment already seems to be turning in recent days.
If the March CPI print (for February) comes in hot, shit will hit the fan.
“Cry havoc and let loose the dogs of stagflation”
…THOSE dogs tend to stay/sleep on the porch where their food is, though…
may we all find a better day.
Yes Wolf the dot plot rate cuts were totally uncalled for, or the jawboning about it too. Higher for much longer. I read that same article and Bostic changed his sentiment or view with these cuts coming up with inflation dropping. Almost like they really thought they were winning the inflation battle.
Oh FED members, if they retire, I recommend them going into politics, everyone of them master double talk, jawboning as good as the current crops in Congress
Phoenix Ikki: Fed members are similar to the judiciary which are most assuredly politicians wearing black robes. Fed members are 100% discredited Keynesian politicians who are pretending to be economists. They only wish they could wear black robes when they vote solely their political leanings.
You obviously have never read Keynes as suggested by your ignorance of his understanding of the macro economic science, a contradiction of terms, that was in it’s infancy, in the wake of the collapse of the European aristocracy.
The only thing surprising about this is the fact that it is just now dawning on these folks. They’ve been way too dovish in their speech and then they are surprised when folks act like, well, people.
When I say dovish I know that taken at true face value the Fed has been pretty balanced. With the news media being what it is and sentiment being what it is the Fed should not say anything that could be remotely construed as dovish until conditions are undeniably favorable.
The markets are self-levitating at this time and have been for a while. They don’t need any hot air at all. All IMHO of course.
Why don’t they just be honest for once and come out and say “as long as the government is running a $2T deficit, it doesn’t matter what we try to do”
Correct. Lest we revisit the 1951 Treasury Federal Reserve Accord
All right Spencer, I’ll bite. Why do you think that the 1951 Accord would present the reason for the Fed to deviate from, at this point, a programmed execution of QT and the FFR policy. Is there something I’m missing.
The Fed generally refrains from commenting on fiscal policy – although Powell himself has eluded to gov’t spending countering the Fed’s tightening goals.
Absolutely, just venting I suppose. Funny that we all come here to digest monetary policy, yet the mainstream and apparently the vast majority of business owners just fly by hoptimism and pent-up exuberance.
Would it not be better if the Fed refrained from ALL comment?
‘Read my lips Greenspan’ initiated the trend and it has done much harm encouraging irrational speculative exuberance.
Better if the Fed STFU and got on with the job.
This market is coddled like the fed’s first new born for what, 15 years now? I remember having nightmares of bernanke sitting in a kings chair telling his minions which lever to pull. This market farts and the fed coddles it with talf, tarp, qe this, qe that, operation twist, bank funding programs that, artificial low rates, bloated Fed balance sheets, lending programs etc etc etc. I say enough already Mr. fed, let that spoiled rotten kid of yours walk for once on its own 2 feet. Either that or changed the name from the dow jones to the feds selected few and be done with it.
I was laughed at in a recent meeting with business professionals when suggesting the market should assign a value greater than zero of getting a rate increase…….instead of assigning zero possibility of a rate increase. Inflation not under control……….how absurd. I suggested there is the risk of resurging inflation and that the possibility of an increase remains. To me it is a real number…perhaps 5 to 7%.
Can you say Red Sea conflict and oil prices? Yeah, oil has gone up. Now that so much shipping is being routed around Africa. That means the cost for everything goes up.
For what it’s worth, an out of the money option for a rate increase would indicate what the current price may be. There are organizations that invest billions betting on the twisted can of worms you so masterly wondered about. Personally, 2 pct, tops.
“Putting three rate cuts in 2024 into the dot plot at the FOMC’s December meeting and letting markets assume six or seven rate cuts in 2024 and run wild with this rate-cut mania, has turned out to be a strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the Fed.”
Blunder would be an understatement to say the least. Gotta love the FED, when are they going to learn or perhaps just willful ignorance that the market is an addict and nothing more. Threaten to take them to rehab will not do a thing and showing them rate cut dot plot when we’re not even at 2% target certainly won’t do the trick. Raise rates next time stopping being in F around and find out mode and cease to let the market have any hint of glues they can sniff, you will get your 2% target and sticking if these people really mean business.
Unfortunately, with each of their epic blunder like trillions in matters of months to transitory comment, average joe gets to pay the price for a very long time, well average joe that’s not an asset or property owners that is. Perhaps this is a feature and not a bug..
A feature of capitalism with America being the extreme. Ideally things get mitigated by the changes by the working class, such as occured in the Scandinavian countries, but different dynamics here. Someday affordable education, right to shelter, employment, healthcare may also be rights, but history shows those are hard fought for and tough to keep. There are no perfect systems but ideally there would be humanity.
Speaking of capitalism….and that there is a lotta money in healthcare, like you said;
RELX’s Scientific, Technical & Medical business provides information, analytics and tools that help investors make decisions that improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the name of Elsevier. (just wikipedia stuff….look it up)
I’m not an investor, but many here are. So have at it. And I never liked supply-side…..didn’t seem ‘humane”, but it looks like it’s here to stay……until the planet or the people go to hell…..happening as we discuss money.
I’m gonna go chase this “Hormesis” concept, now.
change that to “a lot of money to be CORPORATELY extracted (mainly) in the healthcare busy-ness”, especially in “magic bullets”.
FN Erlich
Theriac sounds like cool stuff…..was around a long time….not cheap, either, so must be good. I bet Prevegen won’t last as long……even if people do.
“different dynamics here”. That’s hilarious! The vast majority of Americans, including those who would benefit the most, absolutely hate the Scandinavian countries. They would rather kiss the feet of a billionaire (maybe he is?).
You can have the Scandinavian style social welfare democracy or you can have “diversity.” You can’t have both.
I wonder if those Americans who “hate the Scandinavian countries” – and likely believe that “America is the greatest democracy in the world” – understand the relative poor ranking of US democracy.
The annual Democracy Index published by the Economist Group ranks the USA as 29th, with a “flawed” democracy.
The four Scandinavian countries – Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark – are all ranked in the top 10 (Norway is No 1.) and considered “full” democracies.
What in anyway does different dynamics have to do with what Americans think of another country or for that matter how it relates to diversity? Perhaps if you addressed from a policy perspective. We are a wealthy enough country to have affordable education, healthcare, shelter, food security but as a culture much of our culture, those often fortunate to benefit from generational wealth or not starting out with a societal disadvantage, believe if you just work hard and long enough everyone can achieve the American Dream. Fixing all of this is completely doable and of course has numerous benefits. We choose to abandon much of the people of this country, clear and simple.
I love The Scandinavians who are not like the median American. Frankly, the two I have known seemed to exude a display of unearned, self importance.
Nice people though. Unaware of their own proclivities for ritual.
Rights aren’t given to you by governments. There is no natural human right to housing or food.
The inalienable rights are innate to being human and have nothing to do with government, except insofar as the government infringes on them. True human rights cannot be taken away and they are not gifts from society.
Stuff, on the other hand, like housing, you have to earn for yourself. Most people don’t appreciate the cost or value of unearned freebies.
Similarly for education, which is earned not given. People are not, by nature, empty vessels to be programmed by government teachers.
If a. Nation wants to provide subsistence to all via socialism, go ahead but it’s a conflation of meanings to call free housing a “right” when really it’s a gift.
Or did Powell know what he was doing. 10 yr went from 5.0 to under 4.0 and now slightly above 4.0. This translates into interest savings for the US of A. Maybe he was getting what he could while he could?
The interest rate savings for the USG would be limited to the relatively small amounts of notes and bonds sold during those few months, not on the $34 trillion in outstanding debt. So I don’t think it’s worth the Fed’s attention. If the Fed wants to push down long-term yields over the long term, it needs to get inflation back down to low levels.
Higher for longer.
The elephant in the room is the outstanding $34 trillion and growing govt debt. Why is this being ignored and not being treated as a serious problem? If we ignore it hopefully it will go away.
Instead drunken sailor deficit spending continues and interest on outstanding debt now matches defence spending which is also out of control fighting ideological proxy wars which pose no direct threat to the US. I fear inflation is here to stay for the foreseeable future.
The markets are said to have pretty much priced in rate cuts so I don’t see where “pent-up exuberance” comes into play. BTW, the markets are often wrong as we have seen
I can certainly see where “irrational exuberance” is in play, and has been for some time. The markets are basically nuts, for example note the 500 point drop today in the Dow a half hour before close. MSM will make up some bullsh_t reasons for it, but in the end, the reasons are just the usual bullsh_t.
What isn’t bullsh_t is the retail price of gasoline is up over ten percent the last month. Next headline CPI should be amusing.
“The markets are said to have pretty much priced in rate cuts so I don’t see where “pent-up exuberance” comes into play.”
Read the article and not just the headline, and you might “see where “pent-up exuberance” comes into play.”
Clue: it’s NOT the markets. It already happened there. RTGDFA
““Pent-up exuberance” is that businesses, “ready to pounce,” would unleash a torrent of new hiring and investment at the “first hint of an interest rate cut,” which would unleash inflation all over again.” from TGDFA.
Last I looked investment includes the stock and bond markets, but of course, it includes a lot of other things too, as Pea Sea notes.
As for hiring, I seem to recall the labor market is remarkably robust nowadays. I suppose it could get more robust.
Bostic was referring to the economy, not the markets–specifically, businesses potentially going on hiring binges and investment (presumably into plants and machinery) binges when rate cuts happen.
All how you frame it. I could easily say gas is down 4% from a year ago.
MoM is what drives the markets. Half of YoY measures use data that is over six months old. I have never been much interested in YoY. Wolf’s three and six month averages are alright. But I focus on the most recent datapoint, usually one month, though some like to call it noise.
As Friedman said: “There is no fool in the shower”.
But Zeppelin definitely has them in the rain.
And as usual, he is and was the fool in the shower and therefore intimately qualified to make an accurate observation in this case. A wannabee that longed to be correct, an honor that still eludes him.
“Putting three rate cuts in 2024 into the dot plot at the FOMC’s December meeting and letting markets assume six or seven rate cuts in 2024 and run wild with this rate-cut mania, has turned out to be a strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the Fed.”
That’s the Wolf Richter I remember!
And of course, I couldn’t agree more. It’s not always the markets being delusional, or Wolfstreet commenters cherry picking JP’s statements at press conferences. The Fed really is horrible at messaging.
You’d think an institution that made a deliberate choice to use “jawboning” as a tool to change financial conditions would make, like, literally any effort at all to understand how their signals are interpreted.
Do you suppose it’s possible that the December press conference and the latest dot-plot were trial balloons, intended to help the Fed gauge economic sentiment?
It’s hard for me to rule out—partly because of what Treasury yields were doing last fall. And partly because it seems rather clever.
“Do you suppose it’s possible that the December press conference and the latest dot-plot were trial balloons, intended to help the Fed gauge economic sentiment?”
Well, that would have been a profoundly stupid thing to do, so…yes?
(I’m being facetious here…anything is *possible* but I seriously doubt that that was the purpose.)
I am at the point where I pretty much only care what the Fed does with the Fed funds rate (up, down, or nothing) each meeting. All their verbal stuff and MSM reaction is just more bullsh_t.
Now that we know that they know that we know…..
Peeked at the daily noise in the markets today and what happens at 3:30pm?
DM: Bitcoin hits all-time high above $69k after two years – then TUMBLES 10% in huge sell-off
Bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday after a more than two year wait – then immediately tumbled ten percent. It hit $69,200 around 10am ET – topping November 2021’s all-time peak
Welcome to the Souffle economy.
If over-whipped, it will collapse.
Where will money go? Gold, money markets, etc. S&P expects to end the year at 5400. I can’t speak to that but with sizable profits seems like plenty of money and growth for now.
Yo Glen…good equation….”Where will money go?”
I’ve been asking myself th same question for quite some time now.
I bought 3 & 6 math T-bills x2 with 40% of my “investible funds,” keeping another 45% in physical PM’s. Only 15% or less in the
“stonk mkt.”
After reading Bloomberg’s “Great Take” on NVDA I realized that this AI “craze” is only just getting started, Nividia has been in the game for a longtime and have succeeded to be the dominant player not only because of their chips but also their associated software which is whole new language that NVDA created to function with their hardware!
SO what did I do? I pivoted, to use an overused phrase, & sold one of my T-bills just 1 month prior to expiration (losing about $250 in interest) and invested (not speculated) in NVDA stock!
I’m looking at it as a long term investment & I’m a very skeptical,
cynical person!
Whistling past the graveyard is not the sign of a confident investor. Maybe if one says it loud enough, it may come true, especially if you can work in AI.
What the Federal Reserve is going to do is get a little more inflation under its belt for the debt, then the money in taxes that would have paid on that debt can stay in rich families pockets, while the 99.9% pay the inflation tax.
A real secondary benefit is if those businesses hire and burn through their rainy day capital. At that point the Federal Reserve can tighten and the businesses go into distress so that the rich .01% to .1% families can get the assets cheap.
A win – win scenario; or “heads they win, tails you lose.”
If “business leaders” are “ready to pounce” is that necessarily inflationary? Don’t these businesses produce things, increasing supply and thus easing inflation?
What am I missing here?
You missed everything.
“…ready to deploy assets and ramp up hiring…”
“…unleash a burst of new DEMAND that could reverse the progress toward rebalancing supply and demand. That would create upward pressure on prices.”
I missed the part that explains why ramping up hiring doesn’t result in more production.
#1. Job market is very tight right now. There is little to no slack in it.
#2. Companies decide to go on a hiring binge.
#3. Demand for humans suddenly spikes WHILE supply of humans doesn’t.
#4. Companies just end up poaching humans from other companies.
#5. Companies do this by offering these humans higher wages to entice them to their company.
#6. Therefore, price for humans goes up.
#7. However, production doesn’t go up because same number of humans as before.
I assume Bostic didn’t feel the need to explain that because he assumed his audience wasn’t living in a cave for the last 3 years.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/02/great-to-have-a-good-job-market-with-surging-wages-but-rate-cut-mania-takes-a-hit-and-we-fret-about-inflation-reheating/
People need to understand something: manufacturing is only 15% of the economy. Construction is part of industrial production, and construction has been pretty strong. And oil and gas extraction is part of industrial production, and that has been red hot. Even then, 65% of the economy is services. That’s where the action is. That’s where you have to look for the big production increases. This includes nearly all tech. And production in the overall economy has been hot.
It will down the road, but first they have to hire which will drive up wages and buy their raw materials that the use to produce their widgets, which is also inflationary. Pretty obvious if you think about it, labor market is already tight and commodities are creeping up.
Because most of the hires nowadays are unproductive waste. Malinvestments of different kinds. One such is AI, another is DEI, quite quitting is also rampant with lots of brainpower wasted gambling crypto or speculating on housing.
In short, half of the businesses are zombies that better be concerned about how to scale down. And >80% in anything broadly understood as “tech”
Even the mightest Oak tree is held up by its dead wood.
I was kind of thinking the same when I read your post, but I guess there’s firstly a delay between making the investments and arriving at finished products, all the while in between people are getting paid buying things. But I think the main thing here would be the labor market tightening more, would lead to higher wages and hotter inflation.
With all the tech innovations productivity has been stagnant since the 80s. STEM education deteriorated, the population aged, and wholesale imported illegals are not capable of taking on sophisticated jobs (at least yet). Further credit expansion won’t help. The latest figures on productivity are quite telling: $1 debt yields ¢50 GDP.
The Fed, the Fed, the Fed. The Fed was created by and for bankers. It only has the welfare of the elite in mind, not the economy as a whole. While some people have done well with QE, ZIRP, etc most haven’t. This is one messed up economy and there is no guidance from Congress, the President or the Fed.
You say that like it’s a bad thing. America was created by the oligarchy for the benefit of the oligarchy.
Created by clever and brave people who took a deadly chance to sock a king in the mouth to gain freedom for generations to come.
“…and there is no guidance from Congress, the President or the Fed.”
The answer my friend, is twist’n in the wind
The answer is twist’n in the wind
“Putting three rate cuts in 2024 into the dot plot at the FOMC’s December meeting and letting markets assume six or seven rate cuts in 2024 and run wild with this rate-cut mania, has turned out to be a strategic blunder of colossal proportions by the Fed.”
You can say that again, Wolf. And all without the benefit of any actual rate cut. Just talking about rate cuts has undone a lot of the progress the Fed made in hiking them, and may ultimately mean higher actual rates than otherwise would be the case to get the same result.
Overall forward guidance has been a net negative since Greenspan introduced it under the guise of transparency. It’s a form of ease unto itself. At any given level of rates, less uncertainty about future rates invites more leverage and speculation. Not to mention the inherent conflict between being trying to make policy in advance of the data and being responsive to it. The Fed would get more results with less effort and disruption by just setting policy based on the data available at the time and refraining from speculating about what might be appropriate in the future.
The FED enjoys being able to stoke inflation while raising rates. The secondary goal always was inflation after their first goal of enriching the billionaire/hundred millionaire crowd.
Inflation is how they siphon all of the wealth from the lower classes to give it to said billionaires. Bernanke with his QE is the godfather of the reverse Robinhood wealth transfer.
The US is 100% hijacked by the oligarchy, who use the currency, FED, US Treasury and US citizens’ taxes as their own personal bank account.
It doesn’t matter who wins the election this fall, nothing will change. Both candidates and parties have the same goals. Prepare accordingly.
Good to see you realize the difference between Reagan, Trump, Biden, Obama is minor as all support essentially the same thing. Just a slow process of the deprogramming the narrative combined with education. I much prefer the corruption while I lived in Cambodia for 5 years. It wasn’t hidden behind so many smoke and mirrors. Hopefully over time BRICS will reduce the hegemony of the US, both economically and militarily.
Howdy Folks. Are you not entertained? Millions imprisoned in their own homes and do not even know it. ZIRPed and kicked the can for years so we pay for it with inflation. Sent checks and the people really thought it was theirs to keep? Pretty tricky and smart of these folks. I call it MADNESS.
Wouldn’t it be funny if in the end there are no rate cuts at all in 2024 because inflation is just too sticky?
A little while ago the March cut was a given. Now it’s basically off the table. Meeting by meeting the Fed can keep kicking the can but leaving the door open so there’s not a total crash.
That is IF they really care about getting inflation down to 2%…and the jury is out on that one.
good business leaders are paid to pounce on opportunities – that’s their job. is this a revelation for Bostic? seriously?
RTGDFA. ALL OF IT. And try to comprehend it.
This stuff is exasperating.
Trying to reason through narratives is madness. Leads to a cognitive loop: “but, but the mission statement says..”
The purpose of any organization is what it does. Why that is so incredibly difficult for most people to grasp causes you to loop again.
Maybe the FED put out the December dot plot on purpose to lure the markets and their establishment Wall Street media priests into a trap.
What if Powell knew what kind of resistance he would get, so he threw out this little piece of bait to whip the nut jobs into a frenzy just to prove his point that it is suicidal to cut rates anytime soon.
Although I’m not qualified to read tea leaves, my general observation about the swirling chaos I see, is that core inflation hasn’t been this elevated for a few decades. Furthermore, short term borrowing rates haven’t been this elevated for a few decades. The combination of those two realities implies that at some point, reasonably soon, something related to collateral risk exposure is going to expose the absolute stupidity associated with pent of exuberance.
The excess willingness to take on excessive greedy risk will explode, primarily because every economic cycle has risk and rewards — versus perpetual nonstop rewards. It might seem stupid to not be investing in insanity — but that’s exactly when you need to focus on risk.
Unless you are in the school of “This time is different” then perhaps there will be no down to this cycle…and who knows maybe this is a shift to new paradigm…after all trillions pumped in liquidity in very short amount of time is unlike anything in history.
Thanks WR for this report.
What a bs statement by this Fed buffoon.
Instead he should have said.. despite feds efforts financial conditions have loosed quite a lot much to their dismay.
This poses a risk to inflation fight.
If fed has balls they would hike in March.
Transitory was inflation, then rapid and large rate hikes, because the data lags, FFR eventually 5.25-5.50. We will keep rates here and look at the data. The dot plots model 3 rate cuts late 23 or 24. Then inflation moving towards our 2% target, and the closer we get we will cut. Inflation goes the other way, higher! Wolf always said services would be a problem. So inflation hit 9% so we are at higher lows now and showing signs of volatility. Moving higher is rate hikes in my opinion, with QT taking years. Inflation is here it goes away with rate hikes not by itself. Money is no longer trash..
Dear John Cash is King . A lifelong motto for a squirrel. Still have my childhood memories of by first savings account book. Save $ and they even printed the amount on the book page for you. Almost brought to tears during ZIRP.
Debt-Free-Bubba, I remember opening my first bank account. I put in ten dollars, got 5% APY. They gave me a little passbook, and the teller would write my new balance in it every time I went in. Sounds like your experience.
I remember buying savings stamps as a kid for either ten or twenty-five cents that you pasted on a sheet until you had the $18.75 needed to get a $25 savings bond.
Is this “pent-up exuberance” at all related to Billy Mumphrey’s “unbridled enthusiasm”. Sorry, I couldn’t resist. Canadian mortgage holders have their own unbridled exuberance that it’s paying for as mortgage delinquencies have shot up in BC and Ontario. Does this mean that the government’s “mortgage code of conduct” is theatrical lip service? Thus far it seems so. However, the budget is in April and this government is polling low. Pent-up exuberance aplenty. Sucks that people have to learn the hard way but I’m not in favor of the government juicing the real estate market and trying to sustain unaffordable price levels.
Do these people have a clue as to how to do their jobs? My cat seems to know more.
I guess they don’t have time to address inflation since their main business seems to be giving speeches which indicate to anyone with a brain just how incompetent they are.
Once inflation gets embedded it is h— to get rid of it. Page 1 in any textbook worth 5 cents……but let’s all give a speech and act surprised……and sit at the gym and talk about patience.
I guess if FDR had been more patient, Hitler would have died of a heart attack in 1965 and 490,000 Americans would not have been killed or injured.
The real answer……they are as corrupt as can be……it’s obvious.
Why cannot the Fed go back to the old ways – Show up for the rate meeting, do whatever, announce it and fade into the background. Simple. That way no need to answer the journalists who need to be tasered. No need to backpedal.
Why wave the juicy bone of “rate cut” – has it got anything to do with how the market is doing.
Why open your mouth too much and get into trouble when you can keep it shut and do well.
Howdy kpl. The politicians have the FED ear especially in an election year. The FED is not independent as far as I am concerned……
D-F-B…you have so many simple opinions about so many different
comments that it really makes one wonder wtf ups know about anything.
Maybe you just like shooting your mouth off like Foghorn Leghorn!
Or is the “squirrel” too old or too young to remember this cartoon character?
Howdy James. Thats what use to be great about America. Some of US never wanted to be the same as everyone else. Individual freedom to do and think what you think is best……Its AOK if no one agrees with you.
Heh. I am going to love talking with my local bankers, the ones who were saying that I should get “locked” into CDs before they lower the rates. HA!
One manager was arguing with me about the Feds and rate cuts. How their bank economists were saying this and that (I didn’t know banks had economists on the payroll, maybe consultants?) I was countering that if inflation is under control and this was three months ago. He kind of pissed me off and I am going to show my displeasure by withdrawing some cash from the special rate MMA account and put in a competitor’s bank. They will see the transfer record.
Not worth it anymore where banks want like DCR 1.35 and global DCR 1.50, full recourse, LTV 50-70%. 1-2 points in fees. 8-10% rates. Only kept money there for “relational” banking loans. How is this a special relationship? Fook off. I hope the bank is one of the 50 near collapse banks Wolf was mentioning. Ok, too personal. But what nerve arguing with the guy who has money in their bank. Cash is king, baby!
It’s not just businesses, there’s a lot of people (myself included) with a cash in money market and other vehicles ready to get into the markets when they drop. About 35% of my portfolio is cash.