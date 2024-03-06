Colossal Churn in the Labor Market Ends: Voluntary Quits, Job Openings, Layoffs & Discharges, and Hires

The headlines about massive layoff announcements had their intended psychological effect on workers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The data has been pointing in the same direction for months: Employees have gotten more worried about their jobs after the purposefully scary headlines about global layoff announcements, and after seeing some actual layoffs, and after noticing that employers aren’t quite as aggressive anymore in trying to hire; and so they quit quitting their jobs.
And because workers quit quitting, employers have fewer job openings that the quitters left behind, and so employers need to hire fewer people to fill those newly vacated jobs. At the same time, actual layoffs and discharges have been dropping for months and are well below the pre-pandemic lows. These are signs that the massive churn in the labor force during the pandemic has slowed down to normal-ish levels.
Workers quit quitting: Voluntary quits fell to 3.38 million in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics today, roughly back where they’d been in 2018-2019. The three-month moving average, which irons out the month-to-month fluctuations, fell to 3.45 million, also back to 2018-2019 levels.
Lower quits shows that workers are less confident and more worried, they’re less likely to walk out, and more likely to tough it out, which comes as a big relief for employers that then don’t need to hire people to fill the newly open jobs – and we’ll see that in the data below: fewer job openings, fewer hires, but also fewer layoffs and involuntary discharges.
Job openings, thanks to fewer quits, fell to 8.86 million in January, but were above where they’d been in October and in July 2023, and roughly in the same narrow range for the past seven months.
The three-month moving average rose a smidgen to 8.89 million. All of them are still far above the prepandemic levels, indicating a still hot employment environment, but the fact that they have dropped off from the crazy levels indicates that the era of massive churn has ended.
This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). This is not based on internet job postings.
Job openings are not evenly spread. Over the past several months, job openings rose in Professional & business services, where many tech and social media companies are. They spiked in Information, on hiring for the AI mania. They’re at record levels in Construction. In Manufacturing and in Transportation, warehousing & utilities, job openings have dropped from the crazy peak and stabilized at levels that are far above pre-pandemic highs. And they have stabilized at very high levels in Health care & social assistance. Job openings in Wholesale trade and in Finance & insurance are back down to pre-pandemic levels. But in retail – the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown, as I’ve called it since 2017 – job openings scraped along the bottom.
Layoffs and discharges continued to decline, dipping to 1.57 million. The three-month moving average also declined to 1.57 million. These are historically low layoffs and discharges.
In 2014-2019, layoffs and discharges averaged 1.8 million per month, part of the normal way of business. In March and April 2020, they averaged over 10 million.
This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released by the BLS today, and not based on global layoff announcements in the media.
Some of those announcements of global layoffs in the tech sector were made for dramatic effect, it seems. For example, Alphabet announced in January 2023 that it would lay off 12,000 employees globally. Based on its quarterly reports however, its global headcount dropped only in one quarter, in Q2 2023, and by only 8,913 employees, and not by 12,000, and has been rising again since then. Google was laying off people through the left door but was hiring people through the right door, as we have seen.
So some of these grandiose layoff announcements turned into real layoffs, but not all, and they did so spread around the globe, and not only in the US, even as the same companies continued to hire. But they did have a massive psychological effect: people quit quitting.
Hires declined as people quit quitting. These are total hires: those needed to fill newly vacated jobs after people quit or were fired, and those needed for newly created jobs. So when the churn goes down, the number of hires to refill jobs vacated by the quitters goes down. But hires to fill newly created jobs have been strong, as we have seen in the employment reports.
In January, 5.68 million people were hired (three-month moving average), roughly in line with the hires in 2018.
Over 90% of those 5.68 million hires filled jobs left behind by someone who’d separated from the company for whatever reason. An additional 353,000 workers were hired to fill newly created jobs in January – the net addition to total nonfarm employment for January, according to the BLS employment report for January.
These are signs of much reduced churn. Books will be written about why workers quit their jobs in such large numbers during the pandemic – the Great Resignation, as it was called – and why they quit quitting in 2023. When these workers quit in 2021 and 2022, they left behind job openings that had to be filled, and so the job openings spiked, and hiring spiked to fill them, and then these workers quit again, and it started all over again, entailing a massive churn as workers arbitraged the labor market for higher pay and better working conditions and maybe better matching jobs. That churn has now calmed down, and the labor market isn’t that crazy anymore.
I’m no longer considering quitting my job.
Are you pretty happy where you are, but it’s just not perfect?
In 2022 I was convinced I should leave and be a full time trader.
Good thing I didn’t: I fell on my face and had a round trip year after big gains.
I don’t love my job, there’s better paying work but it’s more difficult! I have a friend who got a raise from a layoff/ new job scenario…
That said I’m in a very small town/ job market. A lot of seasonal work and trades (which can be inconsistent/ quasi- seasonal).
It’s a ski town/ possible leading indicator. I believe that overall skier days are down. I also see that we’re still pretty busy.
No landing yet!
So the business owners get to pay their workers stagnating salaries while share prices balloon and services inflation increases. How wonderful it must be to be a business owner or large shareholder. Extra support that average Joe (no -asset holding) is getting screwed?
How do median and average wages in these sectors compare over time? Wolf, where are these data publicly released?
Thx
“So the business owners get to pay their workers stagnating salaries while share prices balloon and services inflation increases.”
Unfortunately, it’s likely wage growth needs to slow before inflation will slow. Yes, the average worker gets screwed by inflation.
That’s a funny truth: the manager of our property proudly told me that he had DOUBLED our rates for summer 2022. All that basically goes to the owner of the unit rented, and looks great on the revenue report.
Adjusted for inflation our wages are down over the past few years.
As a Business Own who has had plenty of years of Losses, I have One Question:
Are you, The “Worker” Interested in giving back 40% of your income in the years that the business has a loss?
I didn’t think so – Stop complaining until you have some Real Skin in the Game.
Any Joe can get up in the morning, go to work, and get paid on Friday. Most Joes, would kick, scream, and Cry if they didn’t get paid on Friday.
And All Joes would Quit if they had to Pay (instead of getting paid) every Friday just to keep their jobs.
Business is Hard.
Complaining is Easy.
Dan, I’m not an average Joe. I am concerned about the increase in wealth inequality between asset-holders and non-asset holders. I’m not complaining. I’m lamenting about rising inequality due to the excesses of the FED. Milton Friedman would be rolling in his grave.
I should have clarified business owner as “big-business owners, C-suite executives, and large volume shareholders.”
Personally, I would not be interested in giving back 40% of my income in the years that the business has a loss, unless I owned it. As a worker, why would one subsidize the owner’s losses? If a business has a 40% loss it’s due to poor management, not enough hedging, and/or bad luck.
“Most Joe’s would kick, scream, and cry if they didn’t get paid on Friday.” Yes, that’s because there’s typically a contractual obligation that one is paid for work performed. There’s an understanding between a worker and an owner that the worker can lose his job at no fault of his own but due to the decisions of management and the owner. In return, the worker receives an agreed-upon pay rate for work performed.
“All Joes would quit if they had to pay (instead of getting paid) every Friday just to keep their jobs.” Blanket statements misusing the word “all” can really land one in trouble. Why wouldn’t someone leave a job where they pay to find a job that pays them? Higher education is a clear example. Same with apprenticeships. But barring those circumstances, average Joe should find a PAYING job; a company steeped in losses is clearly in trouble. If the pasture is barren, why not find a greener one?
My doctor just retired to spend time with family. He is not even 60. I got the letter yesterday. I’m sure his stock and crypto portfolio helped.
My eye doctor and my dentist are a few years older than me, which worries me that they will be retiring soon.
I hope all of the people who retired early (50s or under) because of their stonks see them crash hard and have to go back to work as Walmart greeters.
I don’t think that’s true because they will compete for lower wage jobs and put downward pressure on wages. What you want is for them to start selling their overpriced stocks so they put downward pressure on stock prices. Sort of a chicken and the egg sort of thing…
I’m confident we have a robust economy with significant income from interest and dividends that moves back into the economy through consumer spending. Go Fed high for longer I don’t see higher in the horizon
I also hope everyone does well, including you Einhal. I also hope the Walmart greeters don’t stonk on your head, wouldn’t want that to happen. They got a miserable job as it is, stand there for 8 hrs day after day and try to look pleasant and give greetings.
My Wife MD specialties GYN ,Lyme expert and alternative medicine was offered no tail by malpractice insurer if used in 2015 or 2016. We retire fall of 2015 took no tail deal saved $100,000++. I was 62 with 35 years service and electric company pension and Wife was 59. Private medical practice required 80 hours/week. We never looked back. Result in our in our town about 4000 patients were very upset.
Someone I know working in tech says there are rumors about job cuts, or cuts in different projects. Probably all psychological.
I believe a big factor in the reduced churn of late is the rise in housing costs. Workers may still be able to get a nice raise by switching employers, but having to move and take the financial hit on house price and mortgage makes one think twice.
Many people, especially in biotech, became disillusioned during the COVID, and thought they could find better pay elsewhere. Thanks to all that new liquidity, many companies accommodated these folks.
That period of accommodation has ENDED. Time to actually get some work done kids, and EARN that new salary.
Just my two cents…
Could the reduced quit rate be partly due to a smaller number of employees that have already quit recently? Many of us are lazy (I hate job searching) or risk averse, and many of those who aren’t have switched jobs in the past year or two. And many of the latter are leery of changing jobs too often, as that may not inspire employer confidence.
* larger number that have quit recently
Peter Zeihan focuses on geopolitics and his belief that the US is heading into an unpressidented economic expansion. As the Chinese, Russian, and Germany economies tumble within the next decade, we can expect to see more on-shoring and more growth across a number of industries according to him. He’s written a few books and is enormously popular on YouTube….one of the brightest guys around.
Never thought I would see these kinds of job opportunities in the US during my lifetime. Everyone I know is fully employed if they want to be. I would have given anything for this job market as a kid coming up with virtually no skills.
“As the Chinese, Russian, and Germany economies tumble…”
Mebbe. Meanwhile, the German economy just booked its largest trade surplus ever
My discovery was more related to “the devil you know is better than the one you don’t.” Just unfortunate that is the case for many as I’m not alone. If my 100% telework goes away then perhaps another dance with the devil or just leave the game altogether although not quite ready for that.
It’s always a rough decision to go it alone and leave the safety and warmth of the job site.
I think what makes it easier is the knowledge that you can do better elsewhere. A stagnant job, with no possibility of advancement, is a curse more than anything else. If you can pick up stakes, and find your nirvana elsewhere, then do it.
That’s the line of thinking that got me to my current job.
I was frustrated with my workplace for many reasons. Took a leap in 2018… years of struggling and accruing debt (mostly just to live in the end), and I became an employee again!
Not everyone is cut out to be a business owner. I also chose poorly when it came to the field of work (I switched to something I had minimal experience with but big dreams about).
I could probably get hired at my old workplace for more than I am making. I choose sanity!
There are a number of factors. A massive reduction in worker mobility due to cheap mortgages of yesteryear compared to the overpriced housing today. Less pressure from inflation, at least for the last year compared to the previous few. More low end wage pressure from millions of migrants.
If inflation picks back up then I bet job churn does too.
Some anecdotal evidence-
I’m an engineer in my early 30s. Between ’22 and ’24 I’ve changed jobs 3 times and raised my salary by 100% as a result. Recruiters were messaging me daily. Now I feel I’m being payed a fair wage and recruiters only reach out one a month.
It would be interesting to know how many quit with a new job in hand and how many simply quit. In a five year period I did both, working for four different companies, one of them twice. Hired five times and quit five times.
The biggest benefits to a lower labour churn will be felt by managers and supervisors who pay a heavy price in stress filing in for those who quit.