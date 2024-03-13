Why I Started a Finance Website and other Stuff about Banks, Bailouts, the Fed, and Being Pissed Off

Wolf Richter with Nick Halaris.

The other day, I joined Nick Halaris on his podcast, The Nick Halaris Show, and we talked for quite a while about all kinds stuff. Here are two snippets, both less than 1 minute, to whet your appetite. Some of it was quite personal — including the first snippet here.

The whole podcast is below.

“When you first decided to do a finance website, what was going on in your mind?” (58 seconds).

The bailout of the uninsured depositors of SVB and the other banks, “do you thank that was a wise decision?” (52 seconds)

Here’s the whole podcast:

