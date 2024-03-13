Why I Started a Finance Website and other Stuff about Banks, Bailouts, the Fed, and Being Pissed Off

Wolf Richter with Nick Halaris.
The other day, I joined Nick Halaris on his podcast, The Nick Halaris Show, and we talked for quite a while about all kinds stuff. Here are two snippets, both less than 1 minute, to whet your appetite. Some of it was quite personal — including the first snippet here.
The whole podcast is below.
“When you first decided to do a finance website, what was going on in your mind?” (58 seconds).
The bailout of the uninsured depositors of SVB and the other banks, “do you thank that was a wise decision?” (52 seconds)
Here’s the whole podcast:
“Least bad” was a funny and great characterization.
Howdy and wish you great success. You deserve every bit of it. Thanks for all you taught me Lone Wolf.
Totally unrelated but would like to see your thoughts on the potential TikTok forced sell or ban. I don’t agree with it on many aspects and of course it isn’t like the US can’t get the data they want so hypocritical. Seems like this could be an interesting precedent in a lot of areas that could impact the economy such as bans in the other direction or perhaps it is because of Google and Facebook blocks.
China has essentially banned a bunch of big US services already. The US is just lagging behind. And yes, we’ll see more of it. A sort of a divorce is happening.
Thanks. Interesting choice in an election year where getting the youth vote out is probably important.
There will be a deal, don’t worry.
I read that the first country to ban tik Tok was Afghanistan. Make of that what you will.
Also noticed many governments have banned it’s use on government computers
Your articles have really been fantastic lately Wolf. I value your balanced take on things, as you are neither a perma-bull or perma-bear.
The last 15 years the financial internet & podcasts has been littered by so many super doomer perma-bears, that haven’t gotten anything right since the GFC (15 yrs ago!). I have unfortunately listened to many of these perma-bears, and mostly been “risk off” for over a decade, always thinking a “big crash” or “economic melt down” is “right around the corner”. Not like I’m going to go 100% risk on now after being so careful for so long. But us bears have had a very bad 15 yrs.
Anyway, I think you have good take on all the economic data Wolf. Balanced and not viewed though only perma-bear lens. Thank you for what you do.
I’m still mad about our financial markets. It’s not acceptable for younger generations. We are getting crushed.
1. Testosterone pit is still better than “Naughty cat cafe”
2. We all come together for our own reasons. First and foremost, we believe in “Just World Theory”. That the world is fair and equitable. Its not.
3. That doesn’t mean the website is not useful. We can share our thoughts and facts about business.
4. Some are actively looking for validation of their preconceived ideas about the absurdity of the outside world.
5. Some looking to start a fight with strangers about how high the fed rates should be…
6. In the end of the day, we are living through interesting times indeed. We all thank wolf for creating a website/blog to track the dissidents…
But believing in a More Just World has always existed and many of those “dissidents” of their time such as Harriet Tubman, MLK, Rosa Parks, Cesar Chavez and others are who we celebrate today. Perhaps one from this comment section will one day have a national holiday!
Just wanted mention I got some real Michael Engel vibes with the numbered sentences here… except I understand your post.