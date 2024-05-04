The Inflation Surge, Effects of this Sudden Divergence between the Fed and other Central Banks, the Corporate & Government Debt Bubbles, Housing, and the New & Used Car Markets Now

Wolf Richter on “This Week in Money,” at HoweStreet.com, recorded on March 27:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Howdy Lone Wolf. Love these narrated articles by you. Thanks for saying most of US here are fairly well behaved. HEE HEE
You listened to it all the way to the bitter end ❤️
The actual phrase is “vibrant and fairly well behaved”
HEE HEE. Yes Teach, I listened to the whole thing.