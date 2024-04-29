Sagging Used-Car Prices, Spiking Maintenance & Repair Costs, and a Post-Bankruptcy Propaganda Coup Turn Toxic for Hertz

Americans need lower car prices. But not Hertz. “The residual decline … was relative to both ICE vehicles and EVs”: Hertz
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Rental car operator Hertz Global Holdings has had a nasty time in the stock market since it emerged from bankruptcy (filed Chapter 11 in May 2020, emerged on June 30, 2021). The new stock closed on the first day of trading at $26.99, then wobbled lower until the meme-stock crowd briefly fancied it again, and it spiked to $35 by November 2021. And then everything came apart.
Shares collapsed further last week, after the company booked a quarterly loss of $561 million before taxes, on soaring maintenance costs, soaring collision-damage repair costs, and plunging prices of used vehicles that crushed residual values of ICE vehicles and EVs in its fleet, leading to a mark-to-market write-down and much faster depreciation.
Vehicle depreciation and lease charges spiked by 154%, or by $578 million, to $969 million. The spike accounted for more than the entire pre-tax loss. Of that $969 million depreciation expense, $195 million was a mark-to-market write-down of the residual values of EVs held-for-sale.
“But the residual decline we saw during the quarter on forward residual values was relative to both ICE vehicles and EVs. So, it’s not a problem solely related to EVs,” explained CFO Alexandra Brooks during the earnings call (transcript via Seeking Alpha).
The biggest problem was that it had purchased ICE vehicles in 2021 and 2022 at used-vehicle auctions and as new vehicles at crazy peak prices. And values of those vehicles in its fleet have been plunging since then. The entire math of rental fleets was turned upside down by the massive gyrations of vehicle prices.
Shares have collapsed by 86% from the peak and are solidly seated in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. That 7.9% bounce today to $4.77 is barely visible (data via YCharts):
Buy high, sell low.
During the pandemic, automakers ran into semiconductor shortages, causing production cuts globally, and the vehicles they did build were largely higher-end models and trim packages to get maximum dollars, and they were sold largely to retail customers. Incentives, including for fleet sales vanished. Deliveries to rental fleets plunged, and those vehicles that fleets could get were high-priced. Rental fleets then covered the shortages by buying used vehicles at auctions to help meet demand amid the “revenge” travel boom.
During that time, new vehicle prices soared; and used vehicle prices, including wholesale prices at auction where rental fleets were suddenly buying instead of selling, spiked in a historic manner.
That craziness peaked in late 2021 and early 2022, and then used vehicle wholesale prices and retail prices swooned in a historic manner, unwinding part of the spike.
From the peak, prices of used vehicle sold at auction have plunged by 17% not seasonally adjusted, and by 21% seasonally adjusted, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index. Or by nearly $4,000 per vehicle.
For Hertz, it means the value of vehicles in its fleet has plunged far faster than the normal rental-fleet depreciation that occurs as vehicles age and rack up miles.
These used-vehicle wholesale prices are what Hertz is facing when it sells its vehicles at wholesale auctions or to big used-vehicle dealers. In essence, its fleet is deeply underwater, leading to massive mark-to-market write-downs and much higher depreciation rates, which fueled the loss in Q1:
Used vehicle retail prices, which had spiked by 53% in 2020 through 2021, have now unwound nearly one-third of that spike. So this is what Hertz is facing when it’s retailing vehicles at its own dealerships:
And then there are the ballooning maintenance and repair costs.
The Consumer Price Index for motor vehicle maintenance and repair leaped in March and was up by 8.2% from a year ago, and by 37% from four years ago. CPI reflects cost increases that consumers face. For fleets, cost increases, including for collision damage repairs, were similar.
Piling into EVs to create hype caused a “collision with renters that are not familiar with the operations of driving a new EV.”
Hertz made the announcement in September 2021, months after emerging from bankruptcy, that it would massively pile into Teslas.
The meme-stock crowd picked up on it, and Hertz shares doubled in two months – the WTF spike in the top chart above.
And it caused Tesla shares to spike to their all-time high in November 2021 (despite the 15% jump today, Tesla shares are down 53% from the November 2021 high).
We here pooh-poohed this deal at the time as a “propaganda coup,” for Hertz and for Tesla, and for the “selling shareholders” of Hertz, namely some hedge funds and PE firms that had gotten the shares during the bankruptcy proceeding in exchange for its debt they’d bought for cents on the dollar before the bankruptcy, and that had filed to sell their shares.
Turns out, there’s an EV learning curve. The average rental-car customer has never driven an EV, isn’t familiar with EVs, has no clue about the charging systems, and doesn’t know how to use the Tesla app and Tesla’s route planning system to find charging stations, etc. When people step off a plane, they don’t want to spend hours figuring out how all this stuff works.
So not enough customers reserved EVs, given the size of the EV fleet, because they didn’t want to mess with the learning curve. In addition, Hertz had trouble upgrading customers for free to EVs when ICE vehicles were not available. When rental car companies don’t have the vehicle type a customer reserved (for example, “economy car”), they offer the customer a free upgrade to a vehicle the they do have, and normally that’s welcome. But not when the upgrade is an EV that people don’t know how to use.
Hertz said in its earnings call that there was demand for EVs, but not to the extent that they had EVs in the fleet. So Hertz decided to drastically reduce the number of EVs in its fleet.
Reducing the EV fleet “is going to eliminate a portion of collision with renters that are not familiar with the operations of driving a new EV who otherwise would have chosen to take an ICE vehicle. But unfortunately, what they’re needing to take is an EV based on the fleet mix,” Hertz Chief Operating Officer Justin Keppy explained.
And Tesla then did what Americans need the most: It cut prices on new vehicles, over and over again. Other automakers followed and also cut EV prices. And each time a new-vehicle price gets cut, all used vehicles of that model experience a similar drop in value, determined largely by the spread between new and used models. And these price cuts by Tesla – great for consumers wanting to buy vehicles – are toxic for fleets that already own EVs. The price cuts caused the residual values of Hertz’s EV fleet to sag even faster than the residuals of its ICE vehicles.
The bad news from the residual value on Hertz’s fleet was amplified by Hertz’s accounting practice.
When deciding how much money to charge against earnings for fleet depreciation, the company has to decide if they’re going to be optimistic or pessimistic.
Hertz has historically gone for maximum optimism, which has meant that when cars don’t sell for as much as projected, they have to take a charge against earnings. Sometimes a BIG charge.
In other words, Hertz’s numbers look really good until they suddenly don’t, and Wall Street hates surprises.
Important point about how accounting “standards” frequently leave a lot of discretion to mgt regarding future projections.
At this point in history, it is a pretty safe assumption that 80%+ of companies (looking *especially* at you, banks/lenders) are aggressive in their allowed projections.
So everything looks pretty dandy, until it “mysteriously” turns to sh*t.
This particularly happens with C office turn over (newbies pin the accumulated cancer on the exes that cultivated it) and when competitors start doing so (if everybody takes the big bath at the same time, investors don’t know who to punish).
Is it even legal what is happening with Hertz? I thought that brand names like these don’t operate like fly by night scandals. Even if one bought the dip at $10, they still lost about 60% today.
I guess when OJ Simpson died Hertz died. OJ used to do the commercials for Hertz rent a car.
Let Hertz put you in the hot seat.
“With Hertz’s new fast checkout, you’ll have time to kill at the airport!”
A Hertz credit card in 1978? You may be right that after OJ’s trial in the 1990s, and his death. the brand went with him.
In Ireland many garages are looking for more money for 2nd hand EV’s than new ones. I kid you not.
Same thing has happened in the US with pickup trucks. Especially diesel ones.
Guy slaps on a 2k dollar rough country lift kit, cantaloupe sized muffler, and 3k worth of tires and it is suddenly worth 20k over sticker price with only 50k miles.
Wolf,
Excellent write up as always.
A corollary of this article is that the massive TSLA stock price drop in 2022 was due to 2 factors: (1) increasing interest rates made buying cars on credit more expensive, and (2) supply glut from used Teslas being sold.
Obviously, margin calls on overly leveraged longs played a big part, but the fundamentals were dangerously challenged by the foregoing.
There is no “supply glut” of Teslas. There is a supply glut of Ram pickups and of all kinds of other ICE vehicles, with over 90 days supply. That’s where the supply glut is, not with Teslas.
And my friend just purchased a used Diesel 2500 LT GMC when he could have bought a new Ram for less . Car buying can be difficult
This is so true. Neither myself not my coworker enjoy renting electric vehicles. We always opt out for gas powered. Less stress. No need to plan routes. Easy to divert from a route. No need to wait or search for charging stations, etc.
Jim,
I never thought about that, the need to plan one’s route according to the availability of chargers. What a pain and inconvenience.
Excellent point!
Yeah, I brought that point up about 2 months ago… Wolf accused me trying to spread “anti-EV” BS.
Lol!
MiTurn and Harvey Mushman,
This stupid anti-EV BS never ends, does it???? Tesla chargers are everywhere. It’s the other way around. You put your route into the system (if you want), and the system tells you about how far you can go before you need to charge and points out convenient charging stations on the way so that any dufus can find them right on the way.
Like using the navigation system in your ICE car, but it forgets to point out the gas stations that you might need when you get down to the last 2 gallons?
When people see “EV,” sparks fly in their brains and trigger short-circuits.
SpencerG,
That’s interesting. I’m admittedly in California, but Teslas really are a dime-a-dozen here. There were over 415,000 new Teslas registered in California just in 2022 (185K) and 2023 (230K). In my neighborhood, I’d estimate 20-30% of the cars are Teslas.
If Teslas still seem exotic in Alabama, it doesn’t change the fact Wolf is correct in saying supercharging stations are everywhere. Including 22 in Alabama with 246 chargers.
Isn’t Alabama a large state? And there are 27 superchargers and 200 + chargers? Wow.
How many gas stations are there? Obviously thousands. Time to fill 10 minutes, including pay if manual. Time wait to begin fill, usually zero.
I have nothing against EVs, but this idea that the ease of refill is equal is not true. Govt has to get WAY on board to level field, which is currently built for ICEs.
Nick Kelly,
1. Alabama is one of the states that has blocked Tesla from selling cars there. So people in Alabama cannot even buy a Tesla in Alabama because their stupid government doesn’t allow them to. Freedom of choice and all that. People in Alabama have to buy their Tesla in some other state and bring in. The dealer lobby in Alabama has the legislature in its pocket, and they don’t want Tesla in their state. They hate competition. They hate giving people the freedom to choose what car they want to buy. They use the state franchise law to keep Tesla from competing with them.
There are a few other states like that, including Musk’s preferred Texas. Texans can work in the Tesla factory but cannot buy a Tesla in Texas (there is a country song in this somewhere).
2. Alabama has a population of a big city (5 million).
I’m familiar with EV’s and understand the limits and benefits, but renting one sucks. Of the four I’ve rented, not a single one was charged, like the gauge was at 20%. So now I’m tired, just want to go to the hotel, and I have to get the damn thing charged, or run it on fumes, so to speak.
The problem I’ve observed is that the rental companies didn’t install the charging infrastructure to support their fleet. Or their employees don’t know, or don’t care enough, to get thing charged when it is returned low.
Nick…
Yes, Alabama and Mississippi are very tall states. As are Florida and Texas (although I think they have more charging stations). Even using the interstates it can take eight hours to get from top to bottom. So a couple dozen fueling depots statewide really isn’t going to cut it to get widespread adoption. I don’t know what the actual range of these cars is… I hear lots of things and as Wolf says, plenty of the things I hear are from people who are just anti-EV in the extreme.
That said I have always thought that it was the delivery vans that should be the test platform for EVs. There are a lot of advantages to letting Fedex, UPS, Amazon, and USPS do the legwork on EV adoption issues.
Nick Kelly,
Were you following the comment thread. The issue was finding places to charge on a trip. There are also several places throughout Alabama to charge cars other than Tesla supercharging stations. If the car is for personal use, you will charge it at home. No need to find one of those thousands of gas stations. I was only pointing out that even planning a trip through Alabama, where SepencerG has only seen 2 Teslas, isn’t very difficult.
Also, why would you say you have nothing against EVs and immediately say “but this idea that the ease of refill is equal is not true”? Since I never said charging stations are as ubiquitous as gas stations, this appears to be something you have against EVs. That’s fine, no need to suggest you have nothing against EVs.
If EVs are “the thing”, Wolf, why did you replace your wife’s wrecked IC vehicle with another IC?
I just checked Google maps for Tesla super charge in Tyler Tx . There is one the Home Depot Home Services department . Tyler Tx is a town of 120k. I see a Tesla on the street about every 7 days. I wonder if the Tesla store has one?
And I love the concept of EV having dealt with gas engines in the oilfield all my life electric motors are much more reliable and easier to replace and repair. Maybe the Tesla chargering companies don’t register with Google Maps.
The majority of my rentals are in CA and that’s when I love getting a Tesla from Hertz. No problem finding charging anywhere I have gone. But when I tried an EV in rural PA on a one way rental, the destination store (Enterprise I think) didn’t want to take it. They hate getting EVs because they can’t get them off their lot. Someday we will get to a place where EVs are more widely accepted but we are not there.
Kind of obvious even in a boardroom. Also one big reason for EV is savings on gas. Irrelevant for a short term rental.
Whatever happens to the Hertz fleet, Tesla does not depreciate its own lease fleet as normal, maintaining that as soon as ‘full self driving’ is perfected: ‘some day soon’ all its cars can become lucrative robo-taxis.
Is Musk’s pilgrimage to Xi to sell FSD, insurance against a long overdue US ban on at least the name if not the claim, like the ban in Germany?
Xi’s motive? Maybe it’s: ‘If I make nice to US icon. US make nice back.’
“Also one big reason for EV is savings on gas. Irrelevant for a short term rental.”
Good point. Often times people will rent a car at a car rental agency to do an extended test drive… but I don’t think you can base the company’s strategy on that.
Speaking of used car market, it’s been interesting observing the used Corvette C8 market. Price definitely been coming down even for the more desirable trim level, as with everything though, there’s still a lot of wishful thinking asking price, especially on FB, which is interesting to go through for a good laugh…then once in a while you still get some insane dealer still asking over MSRP while others are cutting $5k off sticker or coming close to invoice…
Much like the housing market, it will probably take some major event to bring some these jokes to come back down to earth on asking price…time will tell
And just wait until post pandemic travel goes back to normal and they start losing money on their rental operations too!
Typical PE cycle. Buy broke company out of bakruptcy. Load them up with debt for big payout to investors (or in this case go public), watch them go under again and get bought out by another PE firm.
(despite the 15% jump today, Tesla shares are down 53% from the November 2021 high)
Wondering if this will turn out to be your classic case of buy the rumor, sell the news type of move, I think it will likely be latter since we don’t know all the details for this self driving approval with China and if they go balls to the wall and fully approve FSD, then good luck to them to have that much faith in Tesla’s FSD…
I think these big price moves are just a sign of the times: high leverage & algorithmic trading.
Goog and meta recently had big (10%) intraday moves as well.
For those business majors: Perhaps Hertz could bundle up their cars “pink slips” into derivatives that they could leverage and sell at about 3 to 1. That would take any real world car production cost and depreciation loss out of the equation.
I can confirm first hand how crazy it was in early 2022 and how I took advantage ……
I leased a Toyota RAV4 LE in August 2019 in San Jose for my wife. We settled on a price of $28K with a $19K buyout after 3 years. Noticing this crazy used car market, I paid off the lease early in March 2022 and put the car up for sale. Mind you my wife only put on 14,000 miles in the 2.5 years. I listed the car an Auto Trader and sold it to an on-line dealer in Alabama for $33K. Unbeknownst to me he simply flipped it to Avis in Oakland for $35K and they put it into their fleet. I took the cash and found a Toyota dealer in Vegas that was selling cars at invoice ……. paid cash for a $40K , 2022 “Limited” RAV4 for a net of $26K.
Re: “ So not enough customers reserved EVs, given the size of the EV fleet, because they didn’t want to mess with the learning curve”.
Imho, this is the ….
[REST OF CONTENT DELETED BY WOLF BECAUSE IT WAS ANTI-EV BS AND LIES]
This BS was part of the deleted content:
“Tesla, is definitely not a mainstream auto. I rarely see them and they don’t stand out as unique.”
Why do I have to deal with this ignorant BS here by people who never read anything? The Tesla Model Y is the #1 bestselling model globally in 2023 and the #2 bestselling model in the US, after the F-series pickup truck. It’s a huge mainstream-success vehicle.
Oops… I meant to apply this comment to THIS post…
You can say that all you want Wolf, but I am not “anti-EV” at all… I fully expect my next vehicle to be one. But I have only ever laid eyes on a Tesla twice in my life… last week some relatives from California were visiting my parents on a cross-country trip… and TODAY there was a lady loading groceries into one when I was in the beach community of Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Don’t let living in California cause you to have “confirmation bias”… Teslas are still pretty exotic. (Of course the confirmation bias warning could also apply to me. CHUCKLE).
I live in a boring flyover state. There are two or three Teslas in the parking lot where I work. I even pass a white Rivian on my commute most days.
In my area, EVs are less common than ICE vehicles. However, by no stretch of the imagination can you call them “exotic”. I see many more Teslas than Ferarris or Lamborghinis.
California has always had a bigger mix of cars than other states I spent weeks in rural MI and WI in the 70’s and didn’t see a single foreign car or truck). When I drove from CA to CO in a Porsche 914 in 1980 I would have people asking me what kind of car it was at every gas stop. The same thing happened when I drove a Range Rover from San Francisco to Sun Valley in 1990. I had dozens of people asking me about it and wondering who made it every time I stopped (back home in Marin there would be a few in every big parking lot). It would not surprise me to find out that in 2024 not even a single Porsche, Land Rover or Tesla has ever been registered within 100 miles of Jackpot, NV
David S: I saw a Rivian a couple of months back. I work at a casino so sometimes you will see truly exotic cars… but not often. Teslas (currently) fit that rarity.
SpencerG,
You must live in a bog. Don’t draw conclusion from there to the rest of the US. Maybe you need to move to Texas, where you’ll see plenty of Teslas.
In 2023, Tesla sold about 650,000 vehicles in the US, as many as BMW and Mercedes Benz combined, or about half as many as Honda. So did you see any Hondas, BMWs, and MBs?
I’ve been coast to coast across the US more times than I can remember and unless you live in and never leave Ranchester, Wyoming; I don’t believe for a second that a Tesla is some exotic sight.
Either you never go outside or you’re oblivious. Or lying to promote this weird anti-EV narrative a ton of people randomly have.
Seeing a McLaren in LA (Lower Alabama) would be rare. Not a Tesla. I’ve seen more cyber trucks on the road than what you’re claiming.
Lol at “rarely see them”. That was true maybe in 2018, although you would see them in upscale neighborhoods — but in 2024? This had to have been a troll.
And no in Tyler Tx we don’t see Teslas, Range Rovers, and few Lexus. We have a Tesla dealership . My neighbor across the street has had a BMW Eav and traded for a Mercedes EV. I love them both
You have a Tesla service center or a showroom, but not a dealership (by definition).
If you want to BUY a Tesla in Texas, you order it online (like everyone in the U.S. does) and you get a delivery date that could be tomorrow, or a date scheduled in the near future.
Where I live near Houston, there are two LARGE service centers near me and two SHOWROOMS a few miles away. You can schedule a test drive at the showroom. I’ve been to all locations when I was considering a Tesla, but bought a Chevy Bolt instead.
It’s pretty easy to BUY a Tesla in Texas….all you do is fill out the online purchase agreement.
When I checked the Hertz website, most of the Tesla’s listed were high milers (like 90K). Apparently they were able to rent them, but not a very strong retail market for high mileage, drive it like you rented it EV’s. Nobody wants to get stuck replacing the batteries.
The high milers are from their deals with Uber and Lyft.
Hertz partnered with UBER to rent Teslas and I heard some guys were splitting the rentals with one guy driving the early shift and another guy driving the night shift driving the cars 20 hours a day.
“When people step off a plane…”
Seriously, no kidding. I used to travel a lot for business and you’d get to an airport at 7, get your rental at 8, and check in to the hotel at 9 with the bag of fast food you quickly grabbed in a strange city. Hot shower and HBO. The absolute LAST thing you want is to mess with goofy apps or have some rental car worker demand you listen to a ten minute lecture on how-to for the EV. Good god.
Maybe Hertz just needs to keep this fleet a lot longer and wring the value out of them. Stop buying new cars – which also takes pressure off prices for the stretched consumer.
I was thinking the same thing as your last sentence. Hertz needs to stretch their four year ownership cycle to five or six. Obviously it takes money to do that (repair costs)… but it is like they are feeding money into an industrial furnace right now with the current strategy.
All the new ICE vehicles are just as bloated with excessive tech. Personally I can’t stand any new vehicles with those giant tablet-like displays sticking out of the dash.
I just wish I could rent a basic DX trim Civic, but that doesn’t even exist anymore.
those giant tablets are part of the surveillance system
Your smartphone IS the surveillance system.
Yup, none of these cars have actual nav systems built in anymore. The screen is just for Apple Carplay or Android Auto and your smartphone is the “brains” of the setup.
Personally I’ll stick with my flip phone and Garmin GPS. There’s a benefit to having all map data stored locally and not being dependant on Google’s servers for route calculation, imo.
“Your smartphone IS the surveillance system.”
So is your Ring doorbell camera and Alexa!
I would not buy Tesla because Musk is an idiot and I don’t trust him. And it is not manual transmission 😂
Bad press from falsely accusing their customers for stealing their cars can’t be helping their bottom line. I wouldn’t go near them after that mess.
Watching an interesting YT-er discussing just how bad of shape Ford is in and the horrendous loss they took on the EVs. Yowch.
I should’ve clarified, how bad of shape retail sales are in. Seems they did OK on fleet sales.
New vehicle retail sales are up yoy, fleet sales are down yoy (last year, fleet sales were huge to catch up from the shortages).
Yup, failed to double check the video date.
I don’t understand why anyone still rents from a company that can’t correctly process their returned vehicles.
Don’t argue with the cop. Sue them (rental company or dealer loaner) and put their liability insurer on notice. If you are falsely jailed for any time at all it will be worth $10,000 minimum.
My solution is to never rent from Hurtz. Period.
Alternatively: record a video of you dropping off the car, and take a bunch of photos too. Also, insist upon reciving a receipt upon dropoff.
But I’ve also read stories where Customer A returned a rental, then that car was rented to Customer B, but because it wasn’t properly checked in after Customer A, the system reports it stolen, and then Customer B then gets pulled over and arrested.
Basically, Hurtz will simultaneously report a vehicle stolen /while/ renting out that same vehicle to another customer.
That’s why the #1 thing you can do is not rent from Hurtz. Take your business elsewhere. I like Avis and National personally.
The WTF section of the stock chart kind of looks like a hand flipping us the bird.
🤣❤️
Up and down like a bride’s nightie, with someone suffering from a severe inflation problem.
This really ought to be worked up as a Harvard Case Study for the MBA schools. What on earth caused the Hertz board to get this call so very, very wrong? Wolf nailed it as a dodo bird idea right from the jump. Was there NO ONE inside the Hertz Corporation that raised the alarm?
LOL… perhaps I have my answer.
I just re-read the article Wolf wrote back in October 2021 about this plan. In the comments below he pointed out that the same car guru who screwed up Ford as CEO with his EV plan had moved on to be the CEO of Hertz.
How come I can’t “fail up” like that?
Hertz fired him last month, and the new guy is doing some housecleaning, that’s in part what we’re seeing here. Standard practice.
Not even clear what the last CEO, Scherr, was doing. I suppose investment bankers with Princeton and Harvard degrees in non related subjects qualify you. Perhaps just the good old boys club.
“And values of those vehicles in its fleet have been plunging since then.”
“It cut prices on new vehicles, over and over again. Other automakers followed and also cut EV prices. ”
So this is what “dying by a thousand cuts” looks like!
I love price cuts. Americans need price cuts, the legacy automakers have ripped Americans off for years. We need a price war in the US that lasts years.
Clearly Hertz is just another overleveraged zombie with a serious deficiency at CFO. Anybody that was booking residuals at or near wholesale during the last few years deserves a statue in the hall of shame.
Lease residuals set by the OEM captives in ’21-’23 were absurdly conservative given the prices that equivalent 3 year old units were getting at auction during that era. Turns out this was the right call. There’s still some institutional memory of the post 9-11 correction and the great recession of 08/09.
Remember when Chrysler and GM (but not Ford) went bankrupt? Much of that was due to residual losses (greatly simplified but true). Remember when GMAC morphed from a captive finance co. to a bank (Ally) so they could access TARP? That was because of residual losses. Remember when banks used to lease vehicles directly to consumers but now they don’t (ex on the margins or via OEM backed pseudo-captives)? That’s because of residual losses.
This sh*t is toxic if you don’t handle it right and when Hertz, with $9B in annual revenue, doesn’t handle it right it’s negligence, not incompetence. My business lives and dies on understanding used vehicle depreciation, and let me tell you brother, business is a-boomin’. If we can do it with 1/1000th the revenue there’s no excuse for the big boys when they cake their well-creased slacks
MSN: Ford loses $1.3B on electric vehicles as regulators launch probe of Mustang Mach-E
Ford’s electric vehicle unit is reporting huge losses and now, federal regulators have launched an investigation into the automaker’s hands-free driving technology following two deadly crashes.
The people that run Ford cannot manage themselves out of a paper bag. I’ve said this for years.
Part of the problem was rental car companies selling down their inventory in 2020 because they figured fewer folks would rent during the pandemic. Then when there was more demand than expected they were buying at higher prices. Hopefully they come out with an EV convertible soon about the size of an Audi A4 Cabriolet. Audi had a concept car around 2008 that I wish they had put into production.