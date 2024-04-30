The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America amid the Now-Fizzled Rate-Cut Mania & Erstwhile Plunge in Mortgage Rates

Rate-Cut Mania died, mortgage rates re-jumped to 7.5% today, but here’s what home prices did during Rate-Cut Mania.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The brief and now bygone era of Rate-Cut Mania. Today’s S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, dubbed “February,” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in December, January, and February. Today’s data therefore reflects Rate-Cut Mania that lasted from the beginning of November until February 13, when the Consumer Price Index showed with brutal frankness that inflation was rearing its ugly head again.
During Rate-Cut Mania, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate plunged from 7.8% at the end of October to the 6.6% range through February 13. That’s when the CPI report ended Rate-Cut Mania, and mortgage rates began to rise again, as Fed heads fanned out to explain with that patience of the exasperated that the six rate cuts markets were seeing for 2024 were delusional. And inflation has gotten worse every month since then. Rate-cut hopes for 2024 got dialed back bit by bit, and by now, a no-rate-cuts-in-2024 scenario has cropped up.
The daily measure of 30-year fixed mortgage rates by Mortgage News Daily rose to 7.51% today. The weekly measure by Freddie Mac last week rose to 7.17%. What the Case-Shiller Home Price Index reported today occurred in the blue box:
0.4% higher than in June 2022. Today’s Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the 20 metros it covers jumped by 0.9% in the December-through-February period from the November-through-January period, eking out a new high, by being 0.4% higher than in June 2022. In the year-over-year comparison to the trough a year ago, the index rose 7.3%:
The long view of the 20-Cities Index depicts the mind-blowing surge through June 2022, the bizarre non-seasonal double top that has never occurred in the history of the index, with the first top in June 2022 and the second top in October 2023, and now this Rate-Cut Mania thingy:
Prices were below their 2022 peaks in 7 metros, of the 20 in the Case-Shiller index. Two metros that had been on this list surpassed their 2022 high by a hair and thereby came off this below-2022-peak list: San Diego, 0.1% higher than May 2022; and Los Angeles, 0.7% higher than May 2022.
The list shows the 7 metros, of the 20 in the index, that were below their respective peak in 2022 (month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -12% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -10.6% (May 2022)
- Portland: -6.8% (May 2022)
- Denver: -6.3% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -6.0% (June 2022)
- Dallas: -5.3% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -4.5% (July 2022)
Month-to-month: The only two metros, of the 20 in the index, that had a month-to-month decline were Tampa and Cleveland. Miami was about flat for the month.
The remaining cities had month-to-month increases, some of them big ones. The biggest month-to-month increase occurred in Seattle (+2.3%), which left it 10.6% below its May 2022 peak.
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses: the San Francisco metro in the Case-Shiller Index covers a five-county portion of the nine-county Bay Area (San Francisco, San Mateo, Contra Costa, Alameda, and Marin).
- Month to month: +1.7%
- Year over year: +5.7%. From two years ago: -5.5%
- From the peak in May 2022: -12.0%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos: Condos are a big part of the market in the Bay Area. In San Francisco itself, they dominate the market (data for a five-county portion of the Bay Area).
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: -1.0%. From 2 years ago: -7.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -11.5%.
- Back to April 2018.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +2.3%.
- Year over year: +7.1%. From two years ago: -2.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -10.6%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +2.2%. From two years ago: -1.2%
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.8%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +7.3%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -4.4%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- Year over year: +2.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.3%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +4.9%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -6.0%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +3.5%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.3%.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.7%.
- Year over year: +11.4%.
- Now 0.1% above the prior high in May 2022.
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- Year over year: +8.7%.
- Now 0.7% above the prior high in May 2022.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: -0.3%, back to May 2022.
- Year over year: +4.3%.
- From high in November 2023: -0.8%.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- Year over year: +7.1%.
- Set new high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- Year over year: +8.0%.
- From high in October 2023: -0.5%.
New York metro:
- Month to month: 0.8%.
- Year over year: +8.7%.
- Set new high.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%, essentially unchanged for three months.
- Year over year: +8.0%.
- A hair below the high set in December 2023.
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home-price inflation since 2000 of at least 180%. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for Miami of 429 is up 329% since 2000, making Miami the most splendid housing bubble on this list, a hair ahead of San Diego and Los Angeles.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had less home-price inflation than 180% since 2000, despite the price spikes in recent years.
Chicago, with an index value of 198 is up by 98% from 2000, and therefore far from qualifying for this list of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles. But since March 2020, house prices spiked by 37% into the blue sky, and so here is Chicago anyway:
- Month to month: +1.0%
- Year over year: +8.9%.
- Down a hair from the high in October 2023.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. The price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred, and adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors. This “sales pairs” method makes the Case-Shiller index a more reliable indicator than median price indices (37-page methodology).
Home-Price Inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time via the “sales pairs” method, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home-price inflation. Miami had 329% home price inflation since 2000, while the Consumer Price Index, which tracks price changes of consumer goods and services, rose 85% over the same period.
Freaking depressing to see…guess all the housing bulls are right, this time is different and not in these areas….also probably explain why I am seeing more listings in Redfin and Zillow lately with price increase in the listing and the starting price wasn’t cheap to begin with…
The good news is that active listings/housing supply has been slowly building y/y since 2022. Unfortunately for first time buyers we haven’t hit that magic level where more people are selling their houses than people are buying. I’m hoping we get into a 1990’s situation here in SoCal where both interest rates and housing prices slowly drop over time. The big catalyst in any event would need to be a recession and job losses/wage deflation causing a domino effect of people selling their homes. Not banking on it though.
Moving so slowly that a geriatric facility rather than a house purchase is likely for many. Jerome Powell and his buddies F**KED the young.
Yes indeed they did.
On a positive note, I saw an article yesterday where several states are considering putting big taxes on all these major rental home buyers. As we all know, the average Joe can’t compete with hedge funds, Blackrock or even mid-sized rental holding companies.
Letting deep-pocketed investors buy up housing makes about as much sense as letting the infinitely, deep-pocketed Fed buy up MBS.
Both are absolutely asinine.
oh he Fxxk them good alright…not just the young but also people that don’t want to freaking overpay for crapshack and can be convince a sh**ty place in the ghetto should be asking for a mil to start…what a joke.
I do love in one of his speech, he said something to the effect oh younger people need a housing reset, so sincere when he said it..lol
@SocalJohn: It’s not everyone in the older generation – only a few people who push and pull the levers to amass more and more wealth for themselves and their fellow banksters and cronies. Everyone else is watching and wondering what the F is going on and how they can survive and lead a decent life. And how their kids and grandkids can lead a decent life. They cannot do anything even if they try their damnedest.
Housing prices = higher for longer. ;-)
I have a saved search on one of the RE apps for San Diego. It emails me new listings in my price range (<$900k). For over a year the emails came in at a trickle, but for the past month, I have been flooded with far too many emails to open. When I do open some emails, the homes are no longer cockroach hotels, but more like livable small houses. New listings are going to explode when the data catches up with what’s happening now.
How are the housing bulls right? Because there hasn’t been a collapse, bulls are right? National prices stagnant for 2 years with a complete collapse in sales, while the new house price has collapsed almost 20%? I’d say the jury’s still out on this one. But go ahead, for the housing bulls this is their “mission accomplished” moment.
What you are seeing is currency devaluation, not home price increases. You have to remember that. Prices will continue to go up markedly.
Remember the CS lags. Rates have come up a lot since Feb and will continue to rise.
Sure it wasn’t closer to 6.66% range on 30 years in the big house?
The majority of southern US cities got hit hard in 2011 and 2012; touching 2002 levels.
The dip has more to go overall. Unfortunately here in Canada real estate wants to be too big to fail by packing people like sardines in slum shacks. All the best fellow Americans because Canada is fighting very hard to ensure that house prices don’t collapse to 2012 levels.
I keep thinking that these housing price increase graphs reflect inflationary pressures and the devaluation of the dollar as much as a “price bubble.” I see increases in prices nearly everywhere here in Scottsdale and I think it reflects a dollar that has less value.
Fiscal policy is all spending – 10 trillion since COVID began- and now we are going to see student loans forgiven! $2 trillion in deficits per year ad infinitum?
What can a young couple do today? We bought homes in 1997, 2000, and again in 2010 when markets were depressed. Housing is up steady over the past 12 year!
All I can say is “buy in a very nice location, improve the home and property, and enjoy your family.”
True. Everything else costs more dollars but house prices have been more or less flat for two years as whole. Asking prices for houses, denominated in dollars, have even gone down in certain markets even while the dollars they’re asking for are losing value.
In 2024 the choice isn’t whether to buy into the “American dream” or not. The choice is between a home and a family: pick one.
If you pick home, then you’re buying into a bubble. Saying that it’s just because of currency devaluation implies that prices cannot go down relative to everything else, and therefore current prices make sense. It looks a lot less appetizing when you see it for what it is; irrational prices based on speculative feedback effects, dependent on artificially cheap debt, backed by the government on the premise that they can continue to print money in an inflationary environment.
When folks buy a new house they should just pay cash for it rather than financing it at all and then whatever mortgage rates are simply don’t matter the slightest bit of a hoot. By the way, Coral Gables in Florida just surpassed Beverly Hills as the wealthiest city in America and most folks in both areas always just pay cash through their banks when buying a new house for themselves.
and most people should just be really wealthy then they wouldn’t have to worry about anything financially
Wolf, It’s time to stop referring to this as a housing bubble. This is not a repeat of the GFC. The dynamics are different this time. This is the result of money printing where physical assets appreciate or better said purchasing power erodes.
I have used this term since 2017 to describe the stupendous surge in house prices, and I won’t change it even if prices sink a gazillion percent. If you don’t like it, go trolling somewhere else.
For what it’s worth, re your last sentence, Dilbert podcast guy said that today. I think he’s in the Bay Area.
He didn’t say Housing Crash, he said “Housing Bubble”.
Washington D.C. metro:
Month to month: +1.1%.
Year over year: +7.1%.
Set new high.
Yep, no RE recession here. You now have to go buy in a crime ridden neighborhood to get a deal. Even there, expect to pay top dollar.
To be fair, the whole of Washington D.C. is full of crime.
Agreed
Especially the government offices. Couldn’t resist.
Thank You Wolf!
Housing prices are not dropping much despite high mortgage rates. Many people must be full of FOMO and money.
Could you also post your Case Schiller graph vs OER? Is OER rising?
When they intersect like they did in 2012, my son will stop renting and buy a house.
I think OER represents inflation (driven by mostly wage and income increases (stock market, BTC, etc). Rent prices track inflation. House prices are speculative based on FOMO and inflation income increases.
Bobe, House prices are based on supply and demand.
Right now supply is short because theres a seller’s strike and folks who dont need to sell aren’t selling.
Apparently there are more people out there who need or want to buy regardless of whether it’s FOMO or more kids or more money in the bank or higher incomes or whatever. It really doesnt matter.
Sellers still have the upper hand in most markets, even now in late April – except for maybe on the west coast.
Nah — just a whole lot of suggestible trigger-happy suckers who were brainwashed by marketing whizzes from right outta the chute. “Buy now or be priced out forever!” READ: “Buy high/sell low!”
The CS-Rent chart comes with the CPI report. Gotta wait till then.
I track a couple markets and sales were pretty hot in February with people paying 2-4x what a place sold for in the past 4-5 years. Just madness, can’t explain it other than some people might still be fleeing the big crime infested cities and willing to pay anything. But in the past few weeks sales have dried up and more inventory has come onto the market. Of course they have for the most part absurd asking prices. I think by summer this data will look a bit different.
The data shows that all categories of crime in US cities have fallen from 2022 to 2023 by over 12%.
It might be interesting to layer on the cost of home insurance in these markets.
It shouldn’t be surprising when an inflation index actually shows inflation during a period of massive inflation, but somehow every time people are surprised.
Splendid bubble here in Miami. You won’t believe the home prices just from a few years ago (as Wolf documented here). No wonder that people spend like there is no tomorrow. Majority of middle class is flashed with cash (plus the 5% yield on market money accounts), the FED is insignificant at this point. I don’t see rate cuts until 2026-2027. But that should be finally normal to bring some of the bubble prices in houses down. But I guess that Miami was and will always be a ‘bubble’ to live.
As a disinterested person, those graphs show without any lipstick that the Fed has engineered the bubble of ALL bubbles.
It is just impossible to comprehend how foolish they were to keep rates low while printing to the moon late in the blowoff stage.
All bubbles burst……. every time.
Howdy Thunderdownunder. You underestimate the US Govern ment mate.
I believe that is correct. Asset price inflation is off the Feds radar. Prices and wealth concentration could skyrocket from here and the Fed wouldn’t care so long as CPI inflation doesn’t move higher. If you have a job and can rent a shack, you should be happy in the Feds view.
It’s about time the Fed realizes asset inflation is just as damaging to the bottom half as CPI inflation.
“Miami the most splendid housing bubble on this list”
Ciprian/Wolf, Dont forget there was also a 30% increase in population in the Miami MSA from 2000-2024 – and probably a lot more if you add undocumented immigration, which is high in Miami.
That kind of population growth alone is enough to send property prices through the roof. Huge demand = huge home prices
Absolutely, easily noticable in the day to day operations here.
How dead is the 2024 “spring bump” by now, in most places?
Howdy MARmageddon New Residential Construction should keep the bubble hissing for awhile. The 3% might even grow a pair and HELOC to prosperity? We shall see……
There is almost no seasonality in the Case Shiller. But do read the FIRST TWO PARAGRAPHS.
Powell screwed the non asset holders bigly is not a big deal but Powell locked out non house holders out of housing market is pretty bad.
I don’t see prices going down unless big races hits.
If big recession hits followed by job losses..mortgage payment suspended and rent forgiven would be coming like 2020 and 2021..
Howdy Folks. 7 to 8 % mortgage rates are normal. Get over it. Better hope and pray the FED raises rates before they lower them….. The Lone Wolf charts on FED Plateaus is where to look in the coming months.
And we have a candidate for president who wants to loosen monetary policy, perhaps by becoming directly involved. I’ve read several reviews of this from sources tied to both parties, and every one agrees that his goals will exacerbate inflation. If this happens, the long end of the bond market will react. He might succeed in lowering the short end, but the long end will go up. This will make today’s mortgage rates look low. We could easily blow by 10% if the short end is no longer used to fight inflation.
Howdy SocalJohn Right or Left, the Spending and ZIRPing set our future. Expect the unexpected but history will repeat so to speak.
Using a lava lamp currently as my crystal ball…….
SoCal John – He will force the FF rate down and distort the already ridiculously distorted market even more. All asset prices to the moon. That’s for sure. And inflation will go through the moon even more. I’m a
Private Lender and I’m not committing to any new loans that are longer term than 6 months until after this election.
Exactly the case 30 years ago, and all was right with the world.
Everyone jumped back in because of rate cut mania.
I live in San Diego and multiple coworkers told me I had to buy now because when rates drop housing is going to start booming again. Housing demand will remain until the fed makes it very clear that rates aren’t going to go down.
I’m old enough to have heard the same but now or you’ll lose out mantra spouted by people who think they’re financial geniuses. Didn’t believe it then and don’t believe it now.
Wolf, why is the Vegas graph formatted differently?
cause I forgot to trim off the white margin. Thanks.
If we check Miami was the last on this list to drop its price in 2007, while all real estate began to collapse everywhere Miami was still at the peak, you can see it in the graph, reaching 280 and being the only one on this list to get there , once it fell, Miami real estate lost 50% of his value , bellow 140, the same thing that may be happening now, too much speculation in a city where household income does not justify this increase, something going to happen, I live here and believe me guys this is insane.
The Marx brothers produced a movie about the land boom and bust in Florida during the 1920s. It was called Cocoanuts. Nothing changes except the faces.
Counties can cut owner-occupied property tax in half and double non-owner-occupied. Disclaimer: YMMV.
Wouldn’t it be something if those lag effects suddenly showed up
I laughed out loud when I read this article. Thanks Wolf. It’s comical that the mere “rumor” of the Fed lowering the FF rate actually resulted in both, investors offering lower rate mortgages, and housing prices going up again! All because of the “rumor” of lower rates on the horizon. Imagine what happens when/if the Fed does lower the FF rate in 2024? Real estate prices through the moon baby!