Fed Balance Sheet QT: -$1.60 Trillion from Peak, to $7.36 Trillion, Lowest since December 2020

Quantitative Tightening has removed 38% of Treasury securities and 27% of MBS that pandemic QE had added.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet fell by $77 billion in April, to $7.36 trillion, the lowest since December 2020, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today. Since the end of QE in April 2022, the Fed has shed $1.60 trillion.
After months of talking about it, the Fed has now clarified officially when, how, and by how much it will slow QT. They’re trying to get the balance sheet down as far as possible without blowing anything up, and easy will do it, that’s the hope.
- Starts in June
- Cap for Treasury runoff reduced to $25 billion from $60 billion
- Cap for MBS runoff unchanged at $35 billion
- If MBS run off faster than $35 billion a month, then the excess will be replaced with Treasury securities, and not MBS.
- MBS to essentially vanish from the balance sheet over the “longer term.”
QT by category.
Treasury securities: -$57 billion in April, -$1.25 trillion from peak in June 2022, to $4.52 trillion, the lowest since October 2020.
The Fed has now shed 38% of the $3.27 trillion in Treasury securities that it had added during pandemic QE.
Treasury notes (2- to 10-year securities) and Treasury bonds (20- & 30-year securities) “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month and at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value. The roll-off is capped at $60 billion per month, and about that much has been rolling off, minus the inflation protection the Fed earns on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which is added to the principal of the TIPS.
Treasury bills. Unchanged in April at $195 billion. These securities with terms of up to 1 year are included in the $4.52 trillion of Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet. But they play a special role in QT.
The Fed lets them roll off (doesn’t replace them when they mature) only if not enough longer-term Treasury securities mature to get to the $60-billion monthly cap. This allowed the Fed shed about $60 billion in Treasury securities every month.
From March 2020 through the ramp-up of QT, the Fed held $326 billion in T-bills that it constantly replaced as they matured (flat line in the chart below).
The slower QT starting in June will follow the same principle with T-bills. But the first month with a Treasury roll-off below the new cap of $25 billion is September 2025 ($17 billion). So T-bills will stay on the balance sheet unchanged at $195 billion until then, even as notes and bonds come off:
Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS): -$16 billion in April, -$368 billion from the peak, to $2.37 trillion, the lowest since July 2021. The Fed has shed 27% of the MBS it had added during pandemic QE.
MBS come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgaged homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when mortgage payments are made.
But sales of existing homes have plunged, and mortgage refinancing has collapsed, and so fewer mortgages got paid off, and passthrough principal payments to MBS holders, such as the Fed, have been reduced to a trickle, and the MBS are coming off the balance sheet at a pace that’s far below the $35-billion cap.
Under the slower QT starting in June, the MBS cap remains at $35 billion. When the housing market unfreezes, and sales volume rises to more normal-ish levels, mortgage payoffs will increase, and therefore passthrough principal payments to MBS holders will increase, and the MBS roll-off will increase from current levels, and the curve in the chart below will steepen.
If pass-through principal payments exceed $35 billion – during the pandemic housing boom, they exceeded $110 billion in many months – the overage will be replaced with Treasury securities, not MBS, as the Fed wants to phase out the MBS on its balance sheet.
Bank liquidity facilities.
Discount Window: +$1.3 billion in April, to $6.8 billion. During the bank panic in March 2023, loans had briefly spiked to $153 billion.
The Discount Window is the Fed’s classic liquidity supply to banks. The Fed currently charges banks 5.5% in interest on these loans – one of its five policy rates – and demands collateral at market value, which is expensive money for banks, and there’s a stigma attached to borrowing at the Discount Window, and so banks don’t use this facility unless they need to, though the Fed has been exhorting them to make more regular use of this facility.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): -$6.4 billion in April, to $124 billion.
Cobbled together over a panicky weekend in March 2023 after SVB had failed, the BTFP had a fatal flaw: Its rate was based on a market rate. When Rate-Cut Mania kicked off in November 2023, market rates plunged even as the Fed held its policy rates steady, including the 5.4% it pays banks on reserves. Some smaller banks then used the BTFP for arbitrage profits, borrowing at the BTFP at a lower market rate and then leaving the cash in their reserve account at the Fed to earn 5.4%. This arbitrage caused the BTFP balances to spike to $168 billion.
Frustrated by seeing the BTFP abused for profits, the Fed shut down the arbitrage opportunity in January by changing the rate. It also let the BTFP expire on March 11. Loans that were taken out before March 11 can still be carried for a year. By March 11, 2025, the BTFP will be zero.
The balance sheet after 12 months of slower QT.
In May, the Fed will shed another $75 billion or so in assets, which will bring the balance sheet down to roughly $7.28 trillion. In June, the slower QT sets in. After the first 12 months of slower QT, so by the end of May 2025, total assets might be lower by these amounts:
- If MBS passthrough principal payments continue at $15 billion a month, instead of speeding up, it would remove $180 billion by the end of May 2025.
- The $25 billion in Treasury roll-off would remove $300 billion by the end of May 2025.
- The BTFP will go to zero by March 2025, which will mop up $124 billion.
- Unamortized premiums are taking off $2.2 billion a month, or $26 billion in 12 months.
- Total: minus $630 billion by end of May 2025.
So without acceleration of the MBS roll-off, the balance sheet would be down to about $6.63 trillion by the end of May 2025.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
A balance sheet of $7.36 Trillion remaining is a sickening and disgusting indictment on unelected, incompetent and arrogant bureaucrats who have sold out the ordinary American people.
It’s down by $1.6 trillion. What’s your effing problem? That’s far more than anyone including me was dreaming about 2 years ago.
It’ll be down by $2.2 trillion, dropping to $6.6 trillion, by the end of May 2025, with the slower QT and all, as explained in the article.
Wolf,
Don’t ban me. I admire your work.
But I agree with Marco.
True Fed is cleaning up their 4 decades of reckless policies. But it’s their mess to clean up. May be they’re just preparing for the next crony capitalism event. Who knows. I lack confidence personally. And the Fed’s debt mess is a tiny fraction of the debt overhang created.
Not the only constuient in the construction of this massive collective fuduciary fail: goverance, fiscal, monetary, social, economic, judiciary, regulatory, media.
Some good people out there, too. But what a mess has been created by others.
Sure. blame the Fed for QE. No problem. But this isn’t QE. This is QT, if you haven’t noticed. Don’t blame them for QT. I’m tired of this BS that $1.6 trillion in QT and ongoing is like nothing. Spread QT denier BS on ZH. It will get deleted here. I’m not wasting my time on it anymore. I’m sick of it after two years of copy-and-paste QT-denier BS on every article about QT.
my effing problem is that the Fed exists
It’s an institution of the United States, set up by Congress. There are lots of things some people don’t like. But it’s the system we have. If you don’t like the Fed as an institution, go move to Japan, they’re still at 0% and doing QE, LOL
Do you rage at motorized automobiles and modern vaccines? Do you want to go back to horse drawn carriages and leeches?
I ask because the FED is every bit a technological advancement as medicine and the auto.
There is a reason why literally every 1st world economy has a central bank. You may not appreciate why this is, but your rage isn’t going to get rid of the FED anymore than it is going to get rid of the auto.
We’ve had an economy without the Fed before. The results weren’t very good either.
The thing about central banks is that they cannot fix bad government. If governments don’t regulate financial markets, don’t have good long term planning, don’t invest wisely, and do things like implement austerity policies during downturns and refuse to raise taxes to balance budgets, then the central bank ends up having to do stupid things to maintain dollar stability. I do think the central banks in many countries have been very poorly run, but they also have very few options.
Part of the reason central banks were made independent was so the govt could blame the central bank for dishing out the necessary bad medicine rather than doing it themselves and then losing the next election. But if you have govt that doesn’t really want to take the medicine then this mechanism eventually breaks down as well. IMHO that is what we are seeing in the west.
I am pretty sure people are just blindly looking at the FED’S balance sheet and comparing it to the balance sheet prior to QE without realizing that there are some rather large differences in the balance sheet now versus pre-QE that have absolutely nothing to do with QE.
An increase in the physical money supply and the government moving their checking account to the FED (from Chase) are the two biggest.
They simply do not realize that the FED’s balance sheet would have grown much larger even without QE.
Also, banks don’t lend to each other anymore. They borrow from, and lend to the Fed.
Another example of irony: the FFR is the “key policy rate” yet the interbank market is basically dead.
i wonder what you call the 30+ trillion in national debt, which is increasing by trillions more every quarter?
not to ‘excuse’ the fed, but lets be real here.. they *SHOULD NOT* be the main target of your apparent disgust..
congress ‘spends’ the money the people DONT have, and the treasury sells the bonds to cover the deficiency.. to WHOMEVER:
including ‘ordinary american people’ looking for a return on their $$.
so you see, perhaps your initial finger-pointing is a bit misconstrued.
‘the ordinary american people’ must tire enough of congress’s reckless spending and stop funding a reckless gov’t debt addiction.
that has about a less than 1% chance of happening, IMO.
so, do you see the cycle now?
The Fed’s swollen balance sheet and lender-of-last-resort functions dictate that heroic CB interventions effectively enable chronic deficits. Left un-capped, monetary and fiscal intervention becomes an addiction, and any present removal of stimulus carries risk of ever-worse fallout than before.
Managed money interventions have worked to an extent, but the longer it goes on, the worse the future catastrophe when its un-sustainability is finally recognized, or forced. IMHO.
Also, QE and MBS therapy were both pretty huge misses on Fed management’s part, and a boon to federal and administrative money-spenders. That the public is appalled and seeks change seems logical.
The Fed shouldn’t be allowed to buy assets. Deposit money there only and have it backed by the money printer and not a bond that the Fed has to back it due to self-imposed accounting principals. And of course exist to set rates. And that should be their extent. But I guess Congress/Treasury want someone to buy their IOUs so here we are. More inflation that keeps compounding it’s no wonder asset prices keep going up.
Does the fed’s holding of MBS have much of an effect on real estate prices?
Alex,
I believe the Fed is having a profound impact on the Housing market. Think about unnatural effects on supply and demand by having a gigantic buyer of MBS and how that has driven the bond/mortgage rates to the low levels.
Without the Fed not buying MBS the mortgage rates are closer to reality.
This level has placed sellers and buyers into two camps:
1) Those who have a low mortgage rate and don’t want to sell and cash out their COVID-19-created home equity only to have to put that realized gain into another overpriced home only with a higher rate.
2) Those that can’t afford the higher home prices in conjunction with new market mortgage rates.
I feel there are three outcomes that cause the market to start flowing:
1) The Fed begins buying MBS again and the rates fall due to their influence on demand.
2) The economy tanks and we see a rapid drop in home values as people need to sell due to a drop in household income.
3) The wages catch up with inflation and people are able to adjust to the inflated home values and mortgage rates.
So, yes. The FED has an I oaft on the housing market and has created a bottleneck in the housing market.
Others may feel differently and I welcome their thoughts.
I see that your “lowest guess” for the lowest possible level of the Fed’s balance sheet in 2026 was $5.8 trillion. This estimate of getting to $6.63 trillion by the end of May 2025 would mean $830 billion for the 19 months between May 2025 and December 2026, so “just” $44 billion a month. That seems doable. I’m hopeful that the Fed just might execute QT better than expected 2 years ago!
Id like to see a graphic that extends the Assets line down thru May 2025 over a Liabilities chart similarly extrapolated.
My sense of it is that deceleration of QT will eventually result in a much higher intersect point with liabilities in the future.
The asset chart and the liability chart look just about exactly the same. The only difference is $40 billion in capital, which is a constant.
Wolf,
FED has shown resolve to do QT for last 18 months. Many had doubts and FED displayed their resolve in Action. Good job in fixing part QE mess it got created.
I agree that they should slow down at certain point so that they can go further in terms of reducing the balance sheet.
We have 400B+ in ON RRP, Reserves have 3.3T and they have opened SRF.
My question: Do you agree or disagree they slowed down QT process too early?
Shouldn’t they wait till at least ON RRP comes to near zero or 100B at least.
I am sure they can go 4-6 months before slowing down.
Here is my humble opinion as a FED moderate.
Personally I think the FED is starting to taper QT a little bit too early. I think they could go a bit longer. Q3 OR Q4 at the very least.
That said, I also think it is far better to start tapering QT too early rather than too late. It is like pulling into a parking spot that has a concrete wall in front of it, better to slow too early and ease forward rather than slow too late.
Again, if I was God, I would have had the wait at least a meeting or two before tapering, but I understand the reluctantace to hit the concrete wall so to speak.
Here’s another analogy: its like pulling a shipping label sticker off a box so you can reuse it.
If you try to pull the label off too quickly, it will just tear, leave residue behind, and never come off cleanly. But if you peel it off reeeeally slowly and gently, applying a little heat as you go, the label will come off completely and in one piece.
“Slow & steady wis the race” being the guiding principle here.
If the Fed wants to get rid of MBS, why would there be a monthly cap? If there are $100 billion mortgage payoff in a month, so what? More than likely there’s a similar amount of MBS created somewhere else because of churn. Why would the Fed buy more treasuries or notes to replace the MBS above $35 billion? I assume it has to do with its liabilities?
MBS are unpredictable, and the runoff represents a liquidity withdrawal from the financial system. Withdrawing liquidity can get dicey. You’re yanking money away from economic entities that had relied on it being there. They can adjust, but it can take some time to adjust. So the Fed put caps on the roll-offs. Maybe it’s not necessary. but they’re trying to keep everything predictable, and they’re trying to make sure nothing blows up.
Wolf,
Assuming the housing market stays frozen, is there any scenario where MBS rolloff could or would run above the cap?
Will the slow down in QT and possibly adding additional treasury securities through making up excess MBS rolloff have the effect of depressing rates because otherwise the treasury would have to be selling more in the open market to make up for the unreduced roll off? This is this a signal the Fed does not want to see treasury interest rates increased?
No, none of the above. They’re still WITHDRAWING liquidity, just at a slower pace.
What a bloated, disgusting mess. The pace of QT is WAY too slow. Just look at the Canadian central bank. They have unwound things much faster.
None of this QE was even necessary, so they could drain it much quicker than they are. Instead, they’re going to punish the working class and the poor for as long as possible, dragging inflation out for years.
There is a reason Canada could unwind QE much faster. They are not the economy the whole world relies on. How many loonies do you have stuffed under your mattress?
I know your response will be “who cares about the rest of the world?”
If that is true and the rest of the world starts suffering, do you think it will also affect the U.S. economy?
Ahh, right, I forget, you are pro-pain. You want to see suffering.
“It’s an institution of the United States, set up by Congress”.
Partially true. Like any other piece of legislation, Congress did not write the law or set it up. The bankers created the template, drafted the language, and Congress enacted it into law.
That aside, I guess I’m in the FED ‘moderate’ camp with you. The bigger problem, IMO, is a Congress that refuses to do their job. I can’t find the video where Powell tries to explain why the inflation target is 2%, but it’s a word salad from a bad lawyer. And yet, not a single follow up question of where 2% came from (an Australian TV interview years ago), why it’s not 1% or 3% or zero. There might be a dozen members of Congress who understand the US economy. And that is the real problem.
Simply: It’s 2% because that’s about as low a target as it can be where normal variance does not go negative. Deflation is BAD so they picked a number where they had high confidence they could step in and correct it before such happened.
Fed’s balance sheet has grown by an average of 12.48% per annum since 2008. ($1T to $7.36T over 16 yrs) The monthly news about small reductions in the balance sheet size reminds me of how the defense slowed down the film evidence during the Rodney King criminal trial, to describe in minute detail why the defendants were not guilty. Wolf Street describes the detail over MBS, BTFP, Treasury roll-off, etc in a similar way, to me. If you look at the movie as a whole, as one picture, the Fed balance sheet graph goes up and to-the-right. At a 12.48% compound annual growth rate. Which is not good.
The progress the Fed has made over four years is amazing in the big picture, and the majority of people have extremely short memories, forgetting or ignoring the unfolding global depression during March 2020:
Between Feb. 12 and March 23, the Dow lost 37% of its value. By the the middle of March, panic was rising.
Many may not like the current state of affairs, but all that excess stimulus literally saved the world from epic failure.
My guess is that they will continue their current policies until the next “crisis”.
If (when) the the next recession hits, another “surprise” will present itself. Then the Fed continues its policies and once again moral hazard enters the picture with all of its ugly results.
Good luck Mr. Powell. I think we’ll need it.
If MBS are just going to be replaced with treasuries, why even have separate caps? It would be simpler to have a single combined QT cap of $60 billion.
“The Fed lets them roll off (doesn’t replace them when they mature) only if not enough longer-term Treasury securities mature to get to the $60-billion monthly cap. This allowed the Fed shed about $60 billion in Treasury securities every month.”
Wolf, can you please explain in “layman” terms why reducing the amount of T-bills will or will not affect the T-bill rates in the future?
It is great that in a comment Wolf cites Japan and they are “still doing QE”. It seems that the great problem of inlfation and paper money always ends up with some kind of monetary manouvering, when you don’t have a system which bases itself on responsability.
The Japan phenomenon is a warning sign, which showed that stock bubbles can get so big (at one point the Imperor’s palace area in Japan” was worth more than the entire California and the price of 1 square meter was 300.000 Deutch marks (around 150.000 EUR). Then everything imploded and ended in a deflationary mess that the Bank of Japan tried to fix with zero rates …
After the financial crisis of 2008, everything collapsed and the idea was the same: let’s just print money, bail everyone out and the modern monetary theory (which way bollocks!) was promoted that there can not be any inflation, because of the vastness of the collapse.
The idea that you can somehow artificially fix a collapsing bubble with printing money is nice, but in reallity you can not. So this is just agonizing … QE for 10 years, then QT, then the everything bubble will collapse, and we’ll be there again: QE all the way.
No one is willing to admit that there is something in the system that just allows greed to expand exponentially and there is no one to stop it, but instead of regulating this phenomenon and acting responsible, there are just blind people at the wheel, who simply don’t care as long as they make profits.
You can not have 35 trillion in debt and act everything si fine, and then pile up another 1 trillion every two quarters.