Vacation-Rental SPAC Vacasa Restructures. Shares -97% in 2.5 Years as Public Company

Consensual Hallucination wiped out investors, but Wall Street got the fees.

During the biggest vacation boom ever that gave rise to terms such as “revenge travel,” vacation rental company Vacasa, which had gone public via merger with a SPAC in December 2021 at a market cap of $2 billion, miraculously kept generating bigger and bigger losses, the more its revenues grew.

So now, the revenge travel boom is maybe reverting to something slightly more normal, and vacation rentals have sprouted up everywhere in thick numbers, and so there’s lots of competition for vacationers.

In its earnings report last night, Vacasa disclosed a loss of $141 million, including an impairment charge of $84 million. For 2023, it had booked a loss of $299 million, up by 68% from the $177 million loss in 2022. For the period 2020 through Q1 2024, its total losses reached $851 million.

In its letter to employees last night, it said: “The industry continues to adjust to softening demand for domestic non-urban vacation rentals, as well as increases in the supply of short term rental units. We believed the headwinds we were experiencing were beginning to ease, and kept a close eye on our targets. As the year has progressed, it has become increasingly apparent this is unlikely to be the case and we are in for another difficult year.”

So there’s more competition out there, and travelers that during the pandemic piled into rentals in rural vacation spots – a Vacasa specialty – have reverted to piling into big-city units; and when they do book a rental at Vacasa, the price per night is less than the company forecast, it said. And it’s concerned about declining bookings going into the peak vacation season.

Revenues in Q1 plunged by 18% to $209 million. For the year 2023, revenues had dropped 6% from the record year 2022, to $1.12 billion.

Revenue declines aren’t the end of the world. But they are the end of the world for a hype-and-hoopla company that had roped in private and public investors with promises of endless massive growth that would somehow whitewash over its ballooning losses. They’re the end of the world, because now, there won’t be anymore investor funding to provide fuel for the cash-burn machine.

So the company is running low on cash and doesn’t have much runway left: As per its financial statement last night, it had cash of $109 million and “restricted cash” of $202 million as of March 31.

In its shareholder letter last night, it announced more restructuring steps, including laying off 13% of its remaining workforce, or about 800 people; this includes laying off 40% of its corporate and central operations folks, and about 6% of its field staff. It hopes that the reorganization will reduce its “cost structure by over $50 million in 2024,” which will still not be enough to contain the losses.

The company had already cut 320 jobs in February, and 1,300 jobs in 2023. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 7,900 employees globally, according to its annual report. By December 31, 2023, it was down to 6,400 employees. After the layoffs so far this year, it will be down to about 5,300 employees.

The stock is a classic SPAC joke. The company had announced in July 2021 that it would go public via merger with the already publicly traded blank-check company, TPG Pace Solutions.

The merger was completed on December 6, 2021 and raised $340 million for the company to burn – or as the company put it at the time, to “enable us to help accelerate our execution on our long-term business plan of further enhancing our technology capabilities and products, adding more homes to our platform, and improving the vacation rental experience for all stakeholders.”

At the time of the SPAC merger, the stock [VCSA] was trading just a little above the SPAC price of $10 a share. But Consensual Hallucination, as we have come to call this phenomenon, had already begun to fade, and within days, the shares kathoomphed.

On October 3, 2023, with shares trading below 50 cents, and under threat to get delisted, Vacasa engineered a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, where each 20 shares became 1 share, and the price multiplied by 20, so to around $9. This way, the original SPAC price of $10 in December 2021 became $200.

The idea is to get the share price above the $1 minimum listing requirements and keep the stock listed for a while longer. Vacasa wasn’t the only one. There has been a magnificent boom in reverse stock splits in 2022 (288 reverse splits) and in 2023 (494 reverse splits), for a combined total of 782 stocks, many of them recent SPAC and IPO stocks. They have joined the other heroes in our increasingly packed pantheon of Imploded Stocks.







Since then, the share price continued to collapse. Today, the reverse split adjusted shares dropped another 10%, to $5.89, having lost about 97% of their value since the SPAC merger two-and-a-half years ago. Note the 30% kathoomph a few days after the completion of the SPAC merger in December 2021:

Wall Street doesn’t care how quickly these true believers get cleaned out – the faster the better? But they do care about the fees in the runup to the SPAC merger. And the firms that got to collect the fees on the SPAC deal were:

For Vacasa:

P. Morgan Securities (as lead financial advisor)

PJT Partners LP (as financial advisor)

KeyBanc Capital Markets (as capital market advisors)

For the pre-merger SPAC TPG Pace Solutions, as capital markets advisors:

Deutsche Bank Securities

TPG Capital BD

BTIG

JMP Securities

Needham & Company

Oppenheimer & Co.

Northland Securities

For the PIPE (Private Investments in Public Equity where institutions plow money into the deal), as capital markets advisors and placement agents:

Deutsche Bank Securities

P. Morgan Securities

Goldman Sachs

TPG Capital BD

In addition, various law firms also got their slice of the pie. Only investors got cleaned out.

