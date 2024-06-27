Demand for Homes Drops to (Near) Record Low as Inventory Rises. Now Come the “Stabilizing Home Prices”: NAR

“The market is at an interesting point with rising inventory and lower demand”: National Association of Realtors
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
We here in our little corner don’t normally more than glance at the “pending home sales” data by the National Association of Realtors. It’s a forward-looking indicator of “closed home sales” based on contract signings – on deals that haven’t closed yet and could still fall apart. But today’s release of pending sales was interesting for several reasons, including the NARs’ expectation that the collapsed demand along with rising inventories is going to cause home prices to “stabilize” in the second half of the year. So here we go.
The index value of pending home sales in May dropped by 2.1% from April, and by 6.8% from a year ago, to 70.8 (seasonally adjusted annual rate), what headlines dubbed an “all-time low” or “record low” in the data going back to 2001, and that’s close enough. In the NAR data we have access to via YCharts, today’s reading was still a hair above the prior all-time low of April 2020 (index value of 70). But the idea is the same: demand has collapsed, even as inventories have risen.
The index value was set at 100 for contract signings in 2001. So today’s value of 70.8 is down 29% from the index average in 2001. Compared to the Mays in more recent years:
- May 2022: -28%
- May 2021: -39%
- May 2020: -30%
- May 2019: -33%.
And this sustained plunge in demand is occurring even as supply in May jumped to 3.7 months, the highest since June 2020, and as inventory for sale jumped by 18.5% year-over-year, to 1.28 million homes, according to NAR last week:
So here’s what NAR said about this situation:
- “The market is at an interesting point with rising inventory and lower demand.”
- “Supply and demand movements suggest easing home price appreciation in upcoming months.”
- “In the second half of 2024, look for … stabilizing home prices.”
Oh, and praying for mortgage rates to “descend”:
- “Inevitably, more inventory in a job-creating economy will lead to greater home buying, especially when mortgage rates descend.”
- “In the second half of 2024, look for moderately lower mortgage rates…”
But maybe they won’t descend by a lot or even enough – they’ve been around 7% for months:
- “NAR predicts mortgage rates will remain above 6% in 2024 and 2025, even with the Federal Reserve cuts to the Fed Funds rate.”
What a bummer?
Gentle reminder: people don’t buy “homes”. They buy houses.
Living in the house eventually makes it a home.
The realtors and builders use “home” rather than the correct “house” as a linguistic marketing ploy to appeal to people’s emotions. Don’t adopt their framing, it can be toxic to your wealth!
“Home” has many meanings. According to my trusty Random House Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary (digital version for Windows 98 that still runs on Windows 11), “home” has 31 meanings, as noun and adjective (so maybe they added new meanings since then). but here are the first 4:
1. a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence of a person, family, or household.
2. the place in which one’s domestic affections are centered.
3. an institution for the homeless, sick, etc.: a nursing home.
4. the dwelling place or retreat of an animal.
In the housing market nomenclature, “home” reflects the #1 meaning, a summary word that includes single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and coops. Home = “dwelling.” A “house” is a specific type of home.
“Random House Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary (digital version for Windows 98 that still runs on Windows 11)”!
How’d they fit THAT on the box??
Does Summer time usually reveal the true nature of real estate? Since most homes are listed and sold in the Summer months, and drops during Christmas, are other bubbles typically bursting the Summer time because in a good market sales go up?
This is seasonally adjusted data, as it says in the article and on the chart.
Why is there and always has been such a large difference between interest rates in America verses Europe. Example 10 year US 4.5% , Euro 2.5%?
One part of the difference is that you cite a figure for Germany. Here are a few others, and the difference is smaller:
French: 10-year: 3.2%
Italy 10-year: 4.03%
Spain 10-year: 3.3%
Another part of the difference is that the ECB’s main policy rate is now at 4.25% (after 1 cut), while the Fed is over a full percentage point higher (and no cut): 5.25%-5.5%.
Another difference is that Euro economic growth has slowed a lot; Germany has had around 0% growth for two years, etc. In the US, GDP growth has been between normal and hot.
I have unsuccessfully tried to buy puts on the ETF NAIL on and off this past 8 months. Homebuilding 3x ETF.
High interest rates did not slow down home builders. The lockin effect helped out new homebuilders too.
But I am seeing new permits dropping everywhere. You would think this will hurt the homebuilders profit in a quarter or too. Maybe my puts on NAIL will eventually pay off. I am making a little now over the past couple of months.
But I am getting swamped by phone calls to buy my rental properties. I am getting 10 calls a week and 3 to 5 letters a week. This is more than the mania in 2021. They pretty much dried up late last year and until two months ago.
I have no idea what is going on unless some cash buyers are trying to front run rate cuts next year. In my area house prices are steady and increasing a little but they are not hot with bidding wars.
“…unless some cash buyers are trying to front run rate cuts next year…”
This is exactly what’s been going on. And as the prospect of rate cuts dims, their speculative appetite for these already-overpriced homes fades.
Love to see it! Housing market is slow moving so this will probably take some time (another year or two?), but inventory building back up is a good thing. Hopefully these overpriced homes start falling back to more normal price to income levels.
Normal, did you say Normal?
Normal is gone forever, I saw her getting on the bus with a smile on her face.
Forward looking, I see hard times for many, Turmoil everywhere.
Harmony has also left, she was carrying her dog.
But, who just arrived is very interesting, he looked like the zig-zag man, maybe we’re all going to get smoked.
Definitely interesting when the biggest housing bill narrative pump is saying there might be chink in that armor…then again I am sure they are still telling you it’s good time to buy.
Also saw CEO of Refin saying something similar on MSM. Part of me wonders what kind of jedi mind trick or reverse psychology angle they are working on..then again NAR did say price will stabilize so I guess if you buy now, it will just flat line until that juicy interest rate comes around..
Lawrence Yun’s job is to lie for the NAR. In 2008, he was telling people that there was no issue. I am surprised he even says that home appreciation rates may slow.
I am still seeing people putting houses on the market at astronomical prices. Those that need to sell are dropping asking prices. The one I am interested in has dropped three times in six weeks. Luckily, I have more patience than money.
Yun’s a moron. Has the data, why not go back to 1980 and pick up impact of 18% FHA neg-am 245s when President Reagan was shot, 1987 market crash, 1990 RTC drama, then flow into 2000, etc. Easier to just bend the data to support a narrative short term, until another NAR OOPS and revise flawed data. I’ve been paying feeble NAR too much money since 1978. TFS
Howdy Broker. If the NAR goes through with its planned changes, you may no longer need the NAR badge to operate…….
Yun is another shill for his employer, what else is new? Would you trust the spokesperson or scientists from big oil or tobacco industry. NAR is no different, protecting their revenue interest at all cost. This is the root of capitalism, morality and truth is little garnishing they like to put on top of the big turd at their core of their interest.
Isn’t what the NAR just said about supply and demand another way of calling it a crash?
Didn’t the NAR go back and “revise” all their data after the 2000’s housing bubble because they basically lied about it?
The NAR exists to enrich its own members, not provide facts to the house-buying public. I’d treat any numbers and narrative from them with this in mind.
Howdy MCMatt. Brokers enter the info to their local MLS organization. The NAR can easily manipulate averages like anyone else.
It’s going to take a long time for the housing market to smooth out and be healthy again. What’s the “right price” for a house now? Early 2022 prices? 2019? 2024+ at an all time high?
The Fed needs to continue to shed MBS mercilessly and never muck with that market again. And if mortgages stay at 6-8% for years and years prices WILL eventually find their correct level. There will be more people in the US and there will be more money sloshing around so prices will stabilize soon enough.
Have you ever looked into investor activity today and compared it to 2007-2009?
More recent research into the GFC suggests that:
“The investor share of mortgage balances roughly doubled between 2004 and 2007 reaching a peak of approximately 30% and accounted for close to 50% of all foreclosures at the height of the crisis, even though their share in the borrower population peaked at 14%.”
” We show that credit growth between 2001 and 2007 was concentrated in the prime segment, and debt to high risk borrowers was virtually constant for all debt categories during this period. The rise in mortgage defaults during the crisis was concentrated in the middle of the credit score distribution, and mostly attributable to real estate investors.”
A release from Corelogic in April 2024 states, “The share of U.S. home investors hit a new high in December, according to CoreLogic data [1]. In October, November and December, the share of single-family home purchases that were made by investors was 28%, 27.3% and 28.7%, respectively. This eclipsed the previous all-time high of 28.3% in February 2022 and makes the investor share rising above 30% in 2024 a distinct possibility.”
The big investors have pulled away from this market because it’s too expensive, and they have become SELLERS of individual houses they own in disparate places. Instead of buying existing houses, they’re now either building their own developments with rental houses, or they’re buying those build-to-rent developments from homebuilders — hundreds of build-to-rent houses in one development with a leasing and maintenance office and common amenities, such as a pool. This move to build-to-rent is the biggest thing real estate right now. We’ve discussed it for years. In other words, the biggest landlords are funding new supply of rental houses and selling some of the houses that they’d bought cheaply in 2012.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/04/24/biggest-landlords-pile-into-build-to-rent-single-family-houses-but-are-selling-older-houses-into-this-overpriced-market/
The investors that are still buying existing houses are mom and pop investors, and there are 11 million mom and pop landlords in the US:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/04/09/the-biggest-landlords-of-single-family-rental-houses-and-multifamily-apartments-in-the-us/
Howdy Lone Wolf. Just imagine if the 3% s had the courage like Ma and Pa had. The sailors membership sure would grow……
I just thought it was interesting that investor activity doubled from 2004-2007 and similarly, according to CoreLogic, from 2019-2024 investor activity, as measured by share of monthly single family home purchases, roughly doubled (~15% to ~30%). Most of whom, as you mentioned, are small investors (3-9 properties).
Howdy Max. Bet the investors are buying because of all the 3 % prisoners out there.
“The investors that are still buying existing houses are mom and pop investors, and there are 11 million mom and pop landlords in the US”
and if most of these mom and pop landlords get wipe out in the next bust (if there will be one) I have the smallest violin for them. We’re no longer in ZIRP environment, some of them need to stop being so Fing greedy and think they can make a better than 5+ cap rate on their return on rental.
Personally dealing with a landlord now wanting to raise our rent 15-20% because that’s what the market around here is listing for..blah blah, nevermind that comparable been sitting there for a while and often it’s nicer inside. This whole greedy landlord operating on that raise the price Airbnb mentality is going to come back to haunt them soon enough…
1. “and if most of these mom and pop landlords get wipe out in the next bust (if there will be one) I have the smallest violin for them.”
Those that have owned their rentals for many years and didn’t cash-out refinance or pile on big HELOC balances will be just fine during the next bust. Those that bought recently will also be fine if they can keep their rentals filled with tenants who pay their rents. The problem arises when they can’t fill their rental, or can’t get the rents needed to make the mortgage payments and cover other costs. And there will be a crop of them.
There are many mom-and-pop landlords here in the comments. And occasionally some bigger ones too. So we get to hear about some of their issues.
2. “Personally dealing with a landlord now wanting to raise our rent 15-20% because that’s what the market around here is listing for..”
Landlord greed is a disease that afflicts some landlords. And sometimes it knocks out the afflicted landlords when things get tough, and when stable good tenants who pay their rents and stick around are a godsend — the very people that the afflicted landlords ran off with their rent hikes.
Couldn’t agree more Wolf. Sadly, shortsighted landlords that wants to maximize profit above all are more commons that the ones that value a good tenant that take care of their place. Most around here just want to charge as much as they can until one day they get a nightmare tenant, that’s when my schadenfreude really goes to high gear..
Same with my landlord now, even if we renew enjoy that extra income cause next time you fly too close to sun I’ll be laughing my A$$ off when your listing go unrented for a very long time or you try to scramble sell when price is starting to head down
Does a forward looking indicator for housing appreciation exist ?
The NAR might have price data on pending sales but doesn’t disclose it. Maybe that’s where their caution about prices in the second half is coming from.
Realtor.com has “Median Listing Price.” But listing prices don’t turn into reality necessarily, as price cuts have reached multiyear highs as percent of active listings.
Howdy Folks. They sure built this BIG Bubble, now what will they do? Hopefully the Lone Wolf Charts have shown their final peak. Hows new home construction going?????
Interesting. I love real estate economics.
My late middle aged, real estate profession friends tell me that everyone is waiting for a rate cut for things to heat up again. They are suffering for sure after weathering the great recession and pandemic. I knew rates would have to eventually go up but I didn’t see how abrupt it would be. The fed could have eased the pain by acting sooner I think.
I still think that sales are impressive given how high mortgage payments are now.
I just feel like there is still a huge demand by aging millennials to finally settle down with a house and kid. We will see.
Building more houses will help the new house buyers a bit as well. The developers over did the luxury apartments as I predicted when I saw them going up all at once which is hurting rent prices.
Perhaps some are catching on to the great lie! How much home you can afford!
All the numbers courtsey of those selling shackes for as much as they can get.
Home ownership has many costs and most are spending more than they can afford.
If your home is more than 20 percent of your net worth, your on the wrong path.
If your not spending 5 percent of your homes worth on upkeep every year, you are falling behind.
“If your home is more than 20 percent of your net worth, your on the wrong path.”
I admire your principles, but this doesn’t seem even remotely practical. Am I missing something? Shall everyone with less than $1M saved resign themselves to renting?
CNN: Housing market ‘stuck’ until at least 2026, BofA warns…
MW: Walgreens stock headed for 27-year low after earnings miss
WBA -24.68%
Walgreens’ junk bonds among biggest decliners in high-yield market after earnings disappoint
The US still has cheap properties compared to Canada. Friends just bought a 1 acre property with 2 old (500 sq ft and 700 sq ft) cabins on lake waterfront. The bank would only give them a 15 year mortgage because of the cabins were built in the 50’s and falling apart. $They paid 1.3 million CAD with $4500/month payments. It’s almost impossible to find anything decent under $500k in most cities. Rates are at about 5% here. Building costs are at least $400/square foot. I have friends from Romania who are moving back because they just can’t afford to retire here. Prices have dropped here but in most cases not much and with higher rates most people are now priced out. Sellers are still asking insane prices.
The builder in my new development where I bought last year is once again putting up the 5.99% mortgage signs for the remaining unsold 8 – 10 homes (all built). Before the end of 2023, those signs vanished.
These are smaller houses, roughly 1,200 – 2,300 sq. ft. in size on a small lot in a nice new area of town (~40 miles north of Houston, TX). Sales have been in the $175/sq.ft. range. From what I can see, about 95% of the neighborhood is owner occupied purchases
These last few home sales will close out this area of about 200 homes. Roughly 1/2 mile away, another new neighborhood is breaking ground.
Hey Wolf have you been following the RealPage lawsuits?
Another site that re-publishes your articles from time to time wrote an article on it (Titled: A National Cartel Fixing Rental Housing Prices: The Scandal Continues to Grow) but I’d be curious to know how you view the impact on the housing market of unraveling this information-sharing middleman in combination with the NAR stuff happening in July.