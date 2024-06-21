Home Sales Sag Further, Hit by Mortgage Rates. Price Cuts & Active Listings Surge. Median Price Skewed by Surge in High-End Sales

Sales in the mid- and lower range swoon as many people who need a mortgage seem to be waiting for lower rates.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Still dogged by mortgage rates milling around in the 7% neighborhood, and by people’s urge to wait for lower mortgage rates before buying, sales of existing homes of all types – single-family houses, townhomes, condos, and coops – fell further in May from April on a seasonally adjusted basis, to an annual rate of 4.11 million homes, just a notch above the low points in late 2023 which had been the lowest since the depth of the Housing Bust in 2010, according to the National Association of Realtors today.
The drop in sales came even as supply and active listings jumped to multiyear highs, and as price reductions to active listings were the highest for any May in the data by Realtor.com going back to 2017. (historic data via YCharts):
But sales shifted massively to the higher end, while middle to lower end sales swooned, as the NAR pointed out, a change in mix that skewed the median price and pushed it higher (more in a moment).
Sales in May were down from the Mays in prior years:
- May 2023: -2.8%
- May 2022: -23.9%
- May 2021: -30.6%
- May 2019: -22.9%
- May 2018: -23.9%.
The 3% mortgage rates of yore are having the effect that these homeowners don’t want to buy another home, and they stay put. Because they don’t buy, sales are down. And because they therefore don’t put their current home on the market, inventory is down in equal measure. According to our estimates, the entire housing market may therefore have shrunk by about 20% because a large portion of homeowners with 3% mortgages are neither buying nor selling, and have vanished as demand, and have vanished in equal number as supply.
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been between 6.5% and 7.5% since late 2022, reaching 7% in October 2022, according to the measure by Freddie Mac. In the latest week, mortgage rates averaged 6.87%. While that seems high after 14 years of interest-rate repression through 0% policy rates and QE that caused home prices to spike, those rates would have seemed like a pretty good deal during more normal times
Price reductions rose to 35% of active listings, the highest for any May in the data released by Realtor.com going back through 2017:
Supply jumped to 3.7 months, the highest since June 2020, as inventory for sale jumped by 18.5% year-over-year, to 1.28 million homes, according to NAR data, while sales were down 2.8% from a year ago, and by 20% to 30% from the Mays in earlier years.
Active listings surged to 788,000 homes, the highest since July 2020, and up by 35% from a year ago, according to data from Realtor.com, as more new listings came on the market amid very slow sales. Compared to May in prior years:
- May 2023: +35.2% (green)
- May 2022: +64.3% (black)
- May 2021: +76.0% (yellow)
- May 2019: -33.3% (purple)
- May 2018: -31.9% (brown)
Days on the market – until the home is either sold or pulled off the market – at 44 days, was the highest for any May since 2020.
This metric is a function of two factors: How quickly a home sells, and how quickly it gets pulled off the market if it doesn’t sell (data via Realtor.com):
The median price was skewed by a surge in sales of higher-end homes.
According to the NAR, despite the overall decline in sales, the high end was hot:
- Sales of homes of over $1,000,000: +22.6% YoY
- Sales of homes of $750,000 to $1,000,000: +12.9% YoY
- Sales of homes of $500,000 to 750,000: +6.9%
- Sales of homes $250,000 to 500,000: +1.0%
- Everything below fell.
So the mix of homes that sold changed toward the higher end, with relatively fewer sales in the mid-range to lower-end homes.
The median price is the price in the middle. And this shift in mix of what sells toward the higher end pushes up the middle of the prices that sold, and thereby the median price. This is an infamous shortcoming of the median price. We discussed the mechanics, including a chart, of how median home prices are skewed by changes in the mix here.
The median price of single-family houses jumped to $424,500, amid that surge in sales of high-end homes that skewed the median price and shifted it higher (see our detailed discussion of how that works here). It eked out a new all-time high, up by 0.9% from the prior high in June 2022:
The median price of condos and coops rose to $371,300, a new record, amid similar shifts in sales to the higher end of condos:
Seeing a bunch of new listings in the last 2 weeks. Seems like each one is more overpriced than the last. Something got to give…
What we see a lot is that they put the property on the market at an aspirational price, and instead of cutting the price when it doesn’t sell, they’ll pull it off the market after a few weeks. And a few months later, they put it back on the market at a lower price; and if that doesn’t work, they try to rent it out or turn it into a short-term rental. Aspirational prices are very sticky. In their minds, people already have this money in their pocket, and they don’t want to give it up. That’s why it takes years to work through this. Housing Bust 1 took five years after it started.
Superb analysis as usual.
Where I live near Denver CO, there are mark downs on almost all properties except in the most desirable high demand areas. At all price points. And homes are taking longer to sell.
The wealth gap continues to get wider and wider.
I no longer live in Colorado but I’ve been still keeping an eye on it. The price cuts I see are basically a joke. 5k reduction on a 600k home. All that is, is comedy.
Maybe nothing will give and prices will go up forever. What evidence is there that wealth inequality might ease in the future?
Isn’t it more likely that as the national debt grows out of control that current capital owners will simply use their nominal gains from existing capital to buy more real estate assets, further driving the prices of homes and rents up? Interest rates won’t change this. I’m not telling, but genuinely asking as a young man born with low capital. What is the alternative to the 1% eventually losing their heads?
The rich asset holders will sell to debt-strapped middle-class folks right before asset prices collapse…
Would it be possible to get a graphical breakdown of supply by the price ranges you have in the sales section plotted over the last few years? This is probably a big ask, just curious what kind of wizardry can be done with the data you have. Thanks for this update and for reminding readers of the shortcomings of the median prices.
House prices are up 150% in 10 years. Stock markets are up 100-150% in the last 5 years. US national debt is up more than 100% in 10 years. Impressive. Keep printing money to pump up the stocks and asset prices. How long they will be able to do it? Hopefully sanity will prevail at some point.
Here is what I am seeing from boots on the ground and then my amateur analysis.
I am getting more calls, text, postcards, and fake written check offers for my rental properties now than ever before. Even during the 2021 year.
But I do seen inventory creeping up and people talking about how the FED is going to cut rates and mortgages will be cheaper later this year.
My take: Home buyers are holding out for promised lower rates to buy but investors with cash are trying to front run the rate cut. Mortgage rates do not matter to them if they are paying cash. I am guessing they think if rates drop, there will be a rush to buy houses, inventory drops, and price go up.
I may be totally off base but that is what it feels like in my neck of the woods. Mortgage rate cuts was all my sheet rock contractor could talk about is the upcoming mortgage rate drop.
Most of these callers I think are lead finders for investment companies. Everyone says if I am interested in selling, they will have someone call me back and they will make a cash offer within 48 hours. So, the person who called and I am talking to has no authority. Lots of calls sound like call centers and young people.
I’m not so sure the investors have the purchase prices in cash.
If they “know” that rates will drop, then they may well be planning to refinance/sell after rates drop and prices soar. As long as they can deal with the cash burn between now and then, it’s all good.
If rates don’t drop, and prices don’t soar, they may be on the hook, but such is life.
Good to see for sure, although in looking at selected market in SoCal like Ladera Ranch or south OC, it definitely doesn’t feel like there’s any slow down and people still tripping over themselves buy overpriced tiny houses..
Guess for SoCal, will just have to see how this Mexican standoff will unfold, who’s going to blink first. Majority of folks out here still think rate cuts is right around the corner, inventory will be low forever and the next boom by year end..I personally just can’t make any sense of jt…
Not all of Southern California. Here’s L.A. County, por ejemplo, roughly back where it had been in May/June 2021:
Howdy Folks. Most other headlines just quote ” Home values rise again”, NO mention as to why. Truth, by the Lone Wolf, again today……
Why have people been so conditioned to interest rates when it’s price that’s the real culprit. Do the math.
Howdy David. Most people in our country were ZIRPed to stupidity.
OR, most people were NARed to stupidity. Houses are the best investment/prices never go down/now is the best time to buy, that sort of thing.
All I see is higher supply, lower demand, and the prices are still going higher. That’s not the economics I learned in university and will lead to collapse.
On the charts that have monthly data points, but a yearly legend due to size, can the current month “dot” be modified to a different shape/color along with the same “dot” markers for previous year? That way it’s easy to determine which point in previous years is associated with the current month. I love your data, but this is one thing I’ve always wished for.
Great article, as always! The active listings number starting to trend upwards is good news for those hoping for future price discovery. It just may be a while until people who might own a home but not be enamored with it to make a move if they have a low interest rate, but data supporting the “top” being in will help with that motivation. Time will tell!
We’re getting closer to the “sell now of be trapped forever” phase of the “buy now or be priced out forever” boom/bust cycle.
It will be long, slow, brutal, and heart-wrenching to watch even though people are bringing it on themselves…
Let’s just drop rates and rehash this bs about low inventory once more. We just eclipsed 2020 numbers and even those were about 400k-600k units off of norm.
Gfc, people lived a champagne life on a beer budget. Today investors control housing at higher rates than ever before.
Maybe if folks reviewed local rents, they could rationalize a floor price. Also, buying new can be advantageous if you live in a state where home building occurs. Finally, your dollar is 25% less valuable than it was 5 years ago…
Wolf,
Do you have any of these charts that are inflation adjusted?
That would be very interesting.
Oh dear, these poor rate cut fantasies are about to get dashed…
IMO, price per square foot is a better metric than total price when looking at house prices.
Could it be that sales of homes priced below $250K are down because prices have risen so much that in many areas there is no such thing as a $250K house? Ditto for $250-$500K in places like San Jose or Boston.
Very possible. Seems at least in the markets I watch (Central FL primarily), anything <250K is either an old mobile/manufactured home, or a bulldoze-worthy site-built home that's had hoarders or rodents (or both) as its occupants.
I will say that I've seen a small up-tick in auction listings and foreclosure listings in the above price range, recently.
I see the same here. You cannot buy a 250K home. They do not exist so sales are by default down. You can buy a 250K lot and build a 500K home on the lot.
It is my limited view while living in an overpriced market.