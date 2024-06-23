Who Holds the Recklessly Ballooning US National Debt of $34.7 Trillion?

All of these Treasury securities have been sold. So here are the holders.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US national debt – now $34.7 trillion, up from $23.3 trillion in January 2020, and from $27.6 trillion in January 2021 – has spiked so fast that it would make our eyes water with disbelief, if we didn’t know better. Over the four years and five months since January 2020, it has spiked by $11.4 trillion. Since the pandemic trough, the economy has been growing rapidly, yet trillions were flying by so fast it’s hard to see them. We don’t even want to imagine what this will look like during the next recession.
But every single one of the Treasury securities that the government issued was bought, and we’ll get to the holders in a moment:
Who holds this $34.7 trillion in debt?
Every single one of these Treasury securities is held by some entity or individual. So here they are.
US Government funds: $7.1 trillion. Held by various US government pension funds and by the Social Security Trust Fund (we discussed the SS Trust Fund holdings, income, and outgo here). These Treasury securities are not traded in the market, but are purchased directly by the funds from the Treasury Department, and at maturity are redeemed at face value. They’re called, “held internally,” and are not subject to the yield-whims of the markets.
The remainder amounts to $27.6 trillion currently, they’re the securities “held by the public.”
A small portion of these $27.6 trillion in securities cannot be traded, such as savings bonds (including the popular I bonds), and some other bond issues.
The remainder are Treasury bills, notes, and bonds, plus Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), and Floating Rate Notes (FRN). These securities are traded (“marketable”). At the end of Q1 – that’s the timeframe we look at below), there were $26.9 trillion of these securities outstanding.
Foreign holders: $8.0 trillion. Includes private sector holdings, and official holdings, such as by central banks. China, Brazil and other countries have been reducing their holdings for years. European countries, the big financial centers, Canada, India and other countries have been loading up. In total, foreign holdings rose to an all-time high in March and dipped a little in April, which was still the second highest ever. While foreign holders in aggregate have increased their holdings in dollar terms over the years, their share of the total debt outstanding has plunged from 33% a decade ago, to 22.9% now because they have not kept up with the rapid increase of the US debt (we discussed the details of those foreign holders here).
The rest is in the hands of US Holders.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) just released its Quarterly Fixed Income Report for Q1. It doesn’t spell out the dollar amounts, but the percentage of Treasury bills, notes, bonds, TIPS, and FRNs outstanding. As of March, there were $26.9 trillion of these Treasury securities outstanding. And they were held by:
US mutual funds: 18.0% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $4.8 trillion). They include bond mutual funds that hold Treasury securities, and the T-bill holdings at money market mutual funds.
Federal Reserve: 16.9% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $4.6 trillion in March). Under its QT program, the Fed has already shed $1.31 trillion of its Treasury securities since the peak in June 2022 (our latest update on the Fed’s QT).
US Individuals: 9.8% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $2.6 trillion). These are people who hold them in their accounts in the US.
Banks: 8.1% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $2.2 trillion). We saw in March 2023, banks hold a lot of long-term Treasury securities and MBS that lost a lot of market value due to the rise in yields, and as depositors saw this and got scared and yanked their money out, some banks collapsed. According to FDIC data, the total amount of all types of securities held by banks – Treasury securities, MBS, and other securities – was $5.5 trillion at the end of Q1, with cumulative unrealized losses on all their securities rising to $517 billion. The $2.2 trillion are just Treasury securities.
State and local governments: 6.3% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $1.7 trillion).
Pension funds: 4.3% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $1.2 trillion).
Insurance companies: 1.9% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $510 billion). Warren Buffett’s insurance conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has increased its holdings of T-bills to $153 billion.
Other: 1.5% of Treasury securities outstanding (about $400 billion).
This shows just how far and wide Treasury securities are spread. If these investors lose interest at current yields and demand at current yield vanishes, yields have to rise until sufficient demand materializes. And that can happen all of a sudden, which we saw happen when the 10-year yield briefly pierced 5% in October, unleashing a torrent of demand that bid up prices, and so the yield plunged again. Currently, amid blistering demand, the 10-year yield is back down to 4.25%, even though T-bill yields are close to 5.5%.
To what extent are interest payments eating up the national income, and how long can this continue? See… Spiking Interest Payments on the Ballooning US Government Debt v. Tax Receipts and Inflation: Q1 Update
I have my little piece of this…T-Bills. First time I had a return on my $$$ in 15 years
You haven’t made any $ in 15 years??? How is that possible?
You have to remember for every 1 good choice there are 99 other bad choices.
For example crypto. Versus say a nice safe 5.5% return on your cash. One is guranteed, the other… well.
Me too Mike. Finally after being ripped off for fifteen years.
Back of a napkin calculation shows .gov is borrowing $1K in the name of every citizen each month. Likely $2K/month borrowed for each taxpayer (on top of the taxes already paid).
Gen Z will probably see zimbabwe dollars in their lifetime.
That’s probably how it will be dealt with. Either way, it won’t be paid back, because it can’t. Ever.
Ever single Treasury security will be paid back, and always has been. Period. But the overall balance of the debt outstanding will not go to zero, if that’s what you mean.
For the entity which can print the money required to pay off its own bonds to simply refuse to print that money required to pay off its bonds would literally just be a slap in the face to all investors.
Under what legitimate scenario would they not print the money to pay off the bonds ?
That’s right, none. There is no legitimate reason to not do so.
So let’s not act like this is some big accomplishment or anything other than the exercise of raw power through legal tender laws, backed by the full force of the state, and the eventual threat of violence.
Debt gets paid back by borrowing new money to pay off old debt. That is standard practice in corporate America, and it’s standard practice in government — and has been since debt capital was invented. This has nothing to with “printing money.”
And collectively we’re paying them interest, at an amount that is more than military spending
“We’re” paying interest to a lot of “us here” who hold these securities, and the “us here” are paying income taxes on this interest income, and are spending some of this interest income on stuff we buy and thereby plow it back into the economy, which creates more economic activity and then more tax receipts for the government to pay for this interest.
On a more serious note, there are lot of other factors that go into this equation. So read this (I linked it at the end of the article):
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/06/01/spiking-interest-payments-on-the-ballooning-us-government-debt-v-tax-receipts-and-inflation-q1-update/
High intereste rate in the 70s to 90s is responsible for the high interest burden. The same thing will happen again if interest rate spike.
Thank you for this. Lots of people seem to forget that one person’s debt is another person’s investment.
The national debt can’t stop spiking or it would crash the economy sooner. Everyone should thank Congress for this wisdom. Just watch for when Government members start piling into the lifeboats first, that’s your cue to bail.
Obviously, this fiscal madness of vast overborrowing and can will crash just as it need to do to reach a balance again.
Seems natural that the political machine with attempt to control or reduce this but the side affects of that will clearly offset any progress if any. One could argue a less stable world keeps the US attractive for buying debt. More imperialism, trade wars and related likely coming for America as when you can’t fix your problems you look for deflection. Crazy what part of that debt is illegal and unnecessary wars and that is just looking at the front headline ones.
What if the proponents of MMT are correct and since most countries are in the same boat, or their finances aren’t well audited (China, etc). none of this matters does it?
Right. Look out for yourself.
The big tuna is ok, the small tuna is going to be left in the sun flapping it’s tail when the tide turns, a slow, miserable and desperate future awaits the small tuna.
On our way to the promised land… We have only managed the promissory note landing.
The shining city on the hill is now the run down casino on the hill with a debt of 34.7 trillion and counting.
Of course it matters, and matters now more so than ever.
Pre-Great Recession, US debt to GDP averaged about ~60%.
Post-GR to COVID it ran around 100% for a decade.
In the post-COVID period, it is running around 120%.
Why is this time different?
Is it that we are arguably at full employment based on the unemployment and labor force participation rates?
Nice reply to put it in perspective. I just wish you would have gone back further in time.
The federal government just needs to hold spending at current levels for a couple of few years while inflation rages at 3%+ and things will look much better fiscally.
This time is different because there is no leadership in government. How can there be, when leadership is punished by the masses, and griftership is rewarded. The USA is a B grade bond rated organization at this point, at best, and people don’t realize it because of the entrenched momentum governments have compared to stocks. Governments are supertankers, while individual companies are more like speedboats. The time it takes for the behavior of the vessel to change after engine failure is very different.
Would be useful to know just how much collateral value those bonds have. If you are a retail investor who buys at auction your buy takes a real haircut in the secondary market. Treasury does stealth QE by rolling over mature bonds, when there is no real purpose than that, other than inflating the money supply. Expanding the money supply is inflationary. Asset inflation is inflation, period. All sources of cheap labor and cheap oil has been exhausted. (This is why tech is so alluring, it requires minimal input from either. Unless you consider all the energy needed to run those AI data banks). If you want to buy a bond don’t worry about the yield, ask yourself what my dollar will be worth when they are done with it. My thought is it that loss of purchasing power will reverse in correlation with DEFLATION in the money supply.
A comment to your great work Mr. Wolf. The Federal Reserve’s “purchase” of the debt on behalf of the government it is chartered under, is really a form of monetization of the debt.
This has been done for literally thousands of years in its more crude technology form of debasing precious metals with base metals, shaving off the edges of coins (direct inflation), different changes of coins’ replacements all starting for Rome in the 3rd century BC. The historical record of this debased inflation’s best surviving record is Emperor Diocletian’s decree carved in stone of 301 AD (a period of 600 years since the Roman start of debasement at least). The US Constitution originally stated that money was to be gold and silver written a mere 230 years ago by classically educated people.
Look at a Federal Reserve note (dollar brand); that states: “This note is legal tender for all debts public and private,” meaning that the note has to be accepted when it really has no intrinsic value.
This question of where the inflation is coming from has been going around in circles on a wild goose chase. Some is the essential monopoly of trade; i.e., “supply chains;” also historic as in President Theodore Roosevelt and the “Trust;” i.e., Antitrust legislation, enforcement of said legislation being questionable today. The second is this obvious debasement of the currency through quantitative easing exposed recently in the UK in a official report by the House of Lords entitled: “Quantitative Easing a Dangerous Addiction.”
Bottom Line: The Federal Reserve isn’t going to stop inflation because they need as much as the population will accept to cover the currency debasement they already funded the government with; i.e., Federal Reserve’s “holdings.”
The Federal Reserve, as the articles above clearly states, only owns / holds 16.9% of the US federal government debt and it has told the federal government repeatedly to stop its massive federal overspending or face severe consequences as has the IMF.
In managing the deficit the only thing untouchable, not able to drop, is the interest expense.
Ellen Brown: “the government is borrowing at interest to pay the interest on its debt, compounding the debt”
One possible mid-term solution (can kick) could be an increase in the Social security tax rate from 6.2% currently to something more like 8%, on both the employer and employee side. Assuming no immediate increase in benefits this would put the SS system back into surplus, allowing it to buy Treasuries again instead of running them off. Coupled with a likely increase in the US population to something around 350 million by 2050 – all net immigration – you have more workers paying more SS taxes buying more bonds. Maybe as China and Japan and the Fed withdraw SS picks up the slack. The $2.8T pile could grow to many times that if paid benefits grow under the true rate of wage inflation (another can-kick).
Few people have any real money directly invested in US debt. Even knowing that Treasurydirect exists puts you in rare company. Forcing everyone to else to support the Treasury maker through payroll taxes would have little political resistance compared to some of the alternatives.
That works, but an even easier solution is eliminating the cap on earnings that are taxed.
I think Ol’B’s proposal and your proposal are kind of an overkill. Fiscal 2024 will have a very small deficit, or even a surplus — because interest income rose, payroll taxes (income) rose, and the COLA fell from 8.7% to 3.2% (which reduced the growth in the outgo). I will cover this in October when the SSA releases its income and outgo figures for September and the fiscal year. But a small surplus wouldn’t surprise me.
Removing the SS taxable earnings cap is a bad idea. The wealthy have a track record of changing tax laws that affect them directly. Removing the earnings cap could put the entire Social Security program at risk.
Great comment. The funding mechanism for SS was created specifically to make sure that the wealthy couldn’t coopt it. The wealthy hate SS because it allows people to retire, which reduces the labor force and drives up wages. SS has a cap to ensure that the wealthy don’t overpay and convince people that it is a welfare program, unfairly paid for by the rich. The way it is now, people consider it “their money”. It is probably the governments most successful program, next to the military of course.
JimL, you’re right. Very few people pay attention to this. But trying to get taxes raised on the upper echelon of America is a non-starter. Those are the people who contribute to and control Congress.
JD & HN
Spoken just like members of the wealthy elite.
I notice that the wealthy do in fact pay taxes.
Since you say they run the joint, why don’t they pay zero tax currently ?
I mean them being all powerful and all.
The rest of the country outnumbers them is why they pay taxes.
Pitchforks, eh ?
What would have happened if they didn’t print 10 trillion dollars after the pandemic stock market crash? Probably some struggling businesses would have failed but the economy would have recovered slowly. Now that they printed so much money during 2000/2008/2020 crashes, we are now at 35 trillion dollar debts and looking at 50 trillion in the next 10 years. One would hope governments and Fed would have learnt the lessons but they will keep printing money to prop up the stock market quickly during next recession.
Nobody ‘printed’ $10 trillion. Where do you come up with such nutty and totally incorrect notions? As to the Federal Reserve it has been SHRINKING its balance sheet which is now DOWN to around $7 trillion.
SoCal: In Adam’s defense, he’s basically citing unchecked money supply growth (Hanke’s golden number is 6% annually).
I’m not a global- macro guy, but the chart of USM2 is pretty frightening. In Jan. 2020 it was about $15.4 Trillion, and went near vertical in March/May. Topping out at about $21.7 trillion.
The global money supply was also following that trend, and added many trillions (seems to be a difficult number to gain consensus on), going from maybe around $80 Trillion to north of $100 trillion: a 25% increase (or conversely loss of purchasing power).
I see estimates that global debt is as much as 3X that ($300 trillion?). I don’t fully understand how the amortization table works out on that one?
Also, the many aspects of the “shadow banking system” of private credit creation is difficult to measure.
An economy that is fully reliant on debt (sorry “credit creation”) means that anyone with a promise and a pen can “print money.” (Maybe a mouse and a meme?)
APE coins anyone?
Don’t get me started on the derivatives markets.
In the quadrillions by some guesstimates? SRSLY?
Don’t go blaming the Federal Reserve for any of that as it is not participating in that process and has been consistently lowering its balance sheet down to around $7 trillion. As to the rest that is just bogus totally fake ‘money’ creation with no semblance of value whatsoever in any of those numbers.
USM1:
Mar. 31 2020 – $4.79 T
Apr. 30 2020 – $16.25 T (+ $12.47T)
Source: TradingView
Because savings accounts were reclassified from M2 -> M1 in that month.
And now you see the damage Costco chickens have wrought.
Howdy Folks. 28 Day T Bills. Keep informed by the Lone Wolf and as the you know what hits the fan, YOU will be able to move the $$$$ where YOU decide…….Warren Buffet bought a bunch of T Bills or Bonds? Not sure myself…….
Why are foreigners buying all this American debt despite knowing that its almosy guaranteed that the govt & quasi governmental FED will print money & keep diluting them away forever. There simply cannot be an end to money printing.
Cleanest dirty shirt? One of the most stable currencies?
It sounds like you surely know a better option :)
Out of curiosity, what else do you propose foreigners buy?
Thank you for this article. Is it possible from the data to get a breakdown of % owners of t-bills vs. notes vs. bonds?
These investors currently hold $5.86 trillion in T-bills, $14.0 trillion in notes, and $4.5 trillion in bonds, plus $600 billion in FRNs, and $2.0 trillion in TIPS.
“Currently, amid blistering demand, the 10-year yield is back down to 4.25%, even though T-bill yields are close to 5.5%”
Guess that the inflation expectation reflects a return to 2%? The survey says a bit north of that (2.35 on the 5-year breakeven?).
Will the 10-year continue to fulfill Grant’s “return free risk”?
You hit upon one of the most puzzling things. The 10 year has almost continually been less than the risk free t-bill rate for the past couple of years.
I don’t understand it at all.
But I welcomed the opportunity. When I recently purchased a house, I did not need to take out a mortgage, but I did anyway. I like the idea of a cheap, low cost, uncallable source of funds.
The money is currently invested in t-bills used as collateral for selling some deep in the money puts on a couple of very select stocks.
Right now, it is pretty much a wash. The interest on the t-bills plus the premium from selling the puts just about covers the interst cost of the mortgage. I say pretty much only because the timing of money in and out is not perfect, but close enough.
What this gives me is a pool of liquidity that allows me to enter some great price points on stocks at reasonable prices if the puts ever hit (if Brk-b ever drops back into the mid to upper 300’s I will love getting the puts exercised). Or just have access to a large pool of money if some other great opportunity presents itself.
The downside is limited due to the uncallable nature of mortgages. If things get too crazy where I am uncomfortable, I can just close out the position and pay off the mortgage with minimal loss.
As long as the market is going to keep repressing the cost of the 10 year, it provides ample opportunity to take advantage of having a mortgage.
A few nice features of having a mortgage are: fixed mortgages are adjustable if you choose to refi (if rates decline) but are fixed and protect you from rising rates; they can be a tax deduction depending on income level, etc.; they allow you to use money that would otherwise be sunk into the property for gains elsewhere, if you can beat the mortgage rate.
MW: Stocks are having their best election year since 1976. Here’s what the rally needs to continue.
It seems endless inflation or bankruptcy are the only ways out.
The US can never go bankrupt. No country that borrows in its own currency can ever go bankrupt. But they can destroy the currency through inflation.
Indeed, but its citizens can be bankrupted by the inflation.
Yes, but the offset to borrowing is either reductions in spending or increasing taxes. Both of which can also bankrupt citizens. Choose your poison.
Holding federal spending at current levels while inflation (and therefore GDP) rises at 3-4% per year for a few years makes everything look much more palatable.
It is a way out.
How so?
If you wanted the dollar to drop and continue its erosion of reserve status you would do exactly what DC is doing….
Is this yet another case of ‘money’ not being actual money, but just a series of black squiggles on a white piece of paper, or whatever colours you have on your screen? A new English word needs to be invented to describe it, although ‘Spawn’ I think would cover it. The number of squiggles is now growing very large, but so is the amount of actual money in Americans hands, more so by far than just about any other country in the world, and has been so for a long time now. Localised turbulence certainly occurs, but widespread bankruptcies with 40%+ stock market plunges have not been experied for quite some time. Something seems to be working, so enjoy it, keep saving, and let the future take care of itself, as it always does. The 5% inflation price being paid is so far manageable, but if it becomes a much bigger squiggle then all bets are off though.