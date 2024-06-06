Fed Balance Sheet QT: -$107 Billion in May, -$1.71 Trillion from Peak, to $7.26 Trillion, Lowest since December 2020

Quantitative Tightening has removed 40% of Treasury securities and 28% of MBS that pandemic QE added.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet dropped by $107 billion in May, to $7.26 trillion, the lowest since December 2020, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet today. Since the end of QE in April 2022, the Fed has shed $1.71 trillion.
At its last FOMC meeting, the Fed outlined how it will slow QT in order to get the balance sheet down as far as possible without blowing anything up. The idea is to slowly approach the unknown level below which liquidity is too low, to avoid another debacle, such as the repo market blowout in September 2019 that caused the Fed to undo a big part of QT-1. That’s to be avoided this time.
May was the last month at the old pace of QT. Starting in June, the cap for the Treasury runoff will $25 billion, instead of $60 billion. But the cap for the MBS runoff has effectively been removed: whatever MBS come off, will just come off, and goodbye; any amount over $35 billion will be reinvested in Treasury securities, not in MBS, in line with the plan to get rid of MBS entirely over the “longer term.”
Why the Fed’s balance sheet rose even before 2008.
Sometimes folks say that the Fed should bring the balance sheet back down to $900 billion where it had been in 2008 before QE, and anything less is chickenshit.
But wait… currency in circulation. From the first day of its existence, the Fed’s assets have risen roughly in parallel with what was its largest liability: currency in circulation (paper dollars, AKA “Federal Reserve Notes”). The amount of currency in circulation is entirely demand based: When you try to withdraw $100 from the ATM, you expect the ATM to have the $100. Currency in circulation has quadrupled from $600 billion in 2003 to $2.35 trillion today. And assets must rise with that liability.
Between 2003 and August 2008 (just before QE started), the Fed’s total assets rose by 26%, from $720 billion at the beginning of 2003, to $910 billion in August 2008 (total assets in red, currency in circulation in blue).
Total assets are so jagged because the Fed used overnight repos on a daily basis to provide liquidity to, or drain liquidity from the banking system via its Standing Repo Facility. Those repos were on top of a more or less steadily growing base of Treasury securities. The red line also includes the Fed’s other assets such as gold and the Special Drawing Rights (SDRs).
In addition: During the Financial Crisis, the government moved its checking accounts from private banks (JPMorgan primarily) to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, out of fear that the banking system would collapse and wipe out its checking account or whatever. This Treasury General Account (TGA) has a balance of $703 billion currently, which is a liability for the Fed (money that the Fed owes the government). So this was added to the balance sheet in 2009. With the $2.35 trillion in currency in circulation, that’s already over $3 trillion.
In addition, the Fed has other liabilities — primarily reserves and ON RRPs — which are now shrinking under QT (all in our most recent update of the Fed’s balance sheet liabilities).
QT by category.
Treasury securities: -$57 billion in May, -$1.31 trillion from peak in June 2022, to $4.46 trillion, the lowest since September 2020.
The Fed has now shed 40% of the $3.27 trillion in Treasury securities that it had added during pandemic QE.
Treasury notes (2- to 10-year) and Treasury bonds (20- & 30-year) “roll off” the balance sheet mid-month and at the end of the month when they mature and the Fed gets paid face value. The roll-off was capped at $60 billion per month through May, and about that much has been rolling off, minus the inflation protection the Fed earns on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which is added to the principal of the TIPS.
Starting in June, the roll-off will be capped at $25 billion, minus inflation protection from the TIPS.
Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS): -$17 billion in May, -$386 billion from the peak, to $2.35 trillion, the lowest since July 2021. The Fed has shed 28% of the MBS it had added during pandemic QE.
MBS come off the balance sheet primarily via pass-through principal payments that holders receive when mortgages are paid off (mortgaged homes are sold, mortgages are refinanced) and when mortgage payments are made. But sales of existing homes have plunged, and mortgage refinancing has collapsed, and so fewer mortgages got paid off, and passthrough principal payments to MBS holders, such as the Fed, have been reduced to a trickle. So the MBS have come off the balance sheet at a pace that’s far below the $35-billion cap.
Under the new version of QT, the cap for MBS has effectively been removed. If over $35 billion in MBS come off, they’ll just come off, and goodbye, but the amount over $35 billion will be replaced by Treasury securities.
Bank liquidity facilities.
Discount Window: -$600 million in May, to $6.2 billion. During the bank panic in March 2023, loans had spiked to $153 billion.
The Discount Window is the Fed’s classic liquidity supply to banks. The Fed currently charges banks 5.5% in interest on these loans – one of its five policy rates – and demands collateral at market value, which is expensive money for banks, and there’s a stigma attached to borrowing at the Discount Window, and so banks don’t use this facility unless they need to, though the Fed has been exhorting them to make more regular use of this facility.
Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP): -$16.2 billion in May, to $108 billion.
Cobbled together over a panicky weekend in March 2023 after SVB had failed, the BTFP had a fatal flaw: Its rate was based on a market rate. When Rate-Cut Mania kicked off in November 2023, market rates plunged even as the Fed held its policy rates steady, including the 5.4% it pays banks on reserves. Some smaller banks then used the BTFP for arbitrage profits, borrowing at the BTFP at a lower market rate and then leaving the cash in their reserve account at the Fed to earn 5.4%. This arbitrage caused the BTFP balances to spike to $168 billion. The Fed shut down the arbitrage in January by changing the rate. It also let the BTFP expire on March 11, 2024. Loans that were taken out before that date can still be carried for a year from when they were taken out. By March 11, 2025, the BTFP will be zero.
So over the next 10 months, the BTFP, on its way to zero, will remove another $108 billion, or about $11 billion per month on average, from the balance sheet, on top of regular QT.
All other bank-panic facilities from March 2023 have already been zeroed out.
Why assets dropped by $108 billion in May, though QT was capped at $95 billion:
Here are the biggies, accounting for $105 billion of the $108 billion decline in May:
- Treasury securities: -$57 billion
- MBS: -$17 billion
- BTFP: -$16 billion
- Unamortized Premiums and Discounts: -$4 billion
- Other assets (accrued interest, etc.): -$10 billion
- Discount Window plus remnants of 2020-era SPVs: -$1 billion.
What does this mean for the future is the big question.
What is truly remarkable is the Voodoo math behind all the asset appreciation, as money printing is credited singlehandedly by the mainstream for both inflation and soaring asset prices.
Taking it in perspective: the amount of money printed since the COVID crash rose to about $4.6 Trillion, and now it’s been pared down to $3 Trillion.
Sure, that extra money sloshing around the system juices house prices during the time it’s still in circulation, but how does it *sustain* at 40% on top of the existing 2019 real estate bubble, turning it into a 2024 real estate superbubble?
Sure, the economy has grown, which would steadily increase the stock market fundamentals, but how does that explain 28-35PEs for the total stock market, and 70+ PE for tech?
Sure, crypto exists….why does crypto exist again?
If printing money caused all this “growth,” wouldn’t un-printing money reverse it?
What is this financial wizardry where you can print $4.6 Trillion, bless the country’s wealthy with $60-100 Trillion of asset growth, then you can un-print $1.6 trillion, and the asset growth remains?
It’s amazing! It’s a miracle! It’s money printer black magic!
or… just maybe….it’s a $50 Trillion Asset Bubble, the greatest ever witnessed in world history
I would love to get Wolf’s take on this…
Why are asset values still going up with the continued QT…
Government spending plus FOMO accounts for some of it, increased productivity a small amount of it…
What is the rest?
“but how does it *sustain* at 40% on top of the existing 2019 real estate bubble”
There is at least some ratchet effect.
A lot of money went into capital investments which take time and resources and labor to implement. How about that manufacturing boom? Now we have to hire people to make the things. The machines have to be maintained. They have to live somewhere. They have to eat. Someone has to make the food.
The QT and increasing rates makes it more expensive to invest now and spur all that subsequent economic activity, since ostensibly we have too much economic activity causing too much inflation from people bidding up all those things and services they have to buy because of that prior capital investment.
Who decides what PE is the correct PE for a given stock? The price of a stock at any given time is determined entirely by who shows up to trade at that moment.
The “Enron-ization” of The United States of America.
Makes me wanna watch that old ’70s movie: Americathon.
Fair enough.
Take a moment out of your busy day and share with us your favorite dictator….
I’ll take Idi Amin for $300 please.
Congress needs to ban QE and while they are at it ditch the second mandate and while their at it set the inflation target to zero.
The stock market ‘value’ of a single one of the 7,000 or so stocks, Nvidia, is now more than $3 trillion alone. Where is any money coming from to support stock transactions, real estate, and bank balances if all the Federal Reserve has is a mere puny miniscule $7 trillion?
Can someone explain why M2 money supply is going up slightly despite all this QT?
Yes. Money supply (such as M-2) is a bad metric that doesn’t measure money supply. For example, M-2 includes CDs of less than $100k, but excludes CDs of over $100k. So if someone has a CD of $120k that matures, and the cash goes into a bank account, or into to two $60k CDs, then money supply increases. There are other problems with M-2, including how ON RRPs are handled. M-2 is meaningless, which is why I don’t cover it, and why the Fed no longer mentions it.
Our troubles will be soon be over. Looking into my greasy tool box it occured to me that we haven’t tried the liquidity wrench to get a good turn on the nut. Since the total asset wrench was stripping the nut, let’s lock the MBS wrench on the nut and see what we get. Either well brake the bolt, which is fine, or we get the nut off.