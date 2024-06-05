Mortgage Rates Rise, Over 7% since Early April, Buyers Remain on Strike, Housing Market Still Frozen as Prices Are Too High

Stuck with a 6% or 7% mortgage that was supposed to be refinanced? The Fed is counting on them to help bring inflation down.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The over-7% mortgage rates seem to have become a fixture in the housing market. The average conforming 30-year fixed mortgage rate edged up to 7.07% in the latest week, and has now been above 7% since early April, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. During Rate-Cut-Mania, the average mortgage rate had dropped to 6.76% at the low point in early January.
These mortgage rates are not high compared to the pre-QE era. From 1970 through 2001, mortgage rates ranged from 7% to 18%. What was different then that allowed those rates to function were the lower home prices. When mortgage rates dropped below 7% in 2002 and eventually as low as 5.5% in 2005, they fueled Housing Bubble I, which led to the Housing Bust from 2006-2012. So these 7% rates are fairly healthy rates:
Stuck with a 6% or 7% mortgage that was supposed to be refinanced? Mortgage rates have been above 6% since September 2022. But no problem, the real-estate industry has been telling homebuyers that they should buy now even at these rates because they will be able to refinance at a much lower rate shortly, after the Fed starts slashing interest rates.
Meanwhile, there still haven’t been any slashed rates. Instead, recalcitrant inflation in the US has caused the Fed to backpedal on the three rate cuts in 2024 that it has seen as possible in December 2023. The economy is humming along, the labor market hasn’t yet collapsed or whatever, and there really isn’t anything “forcing” the Fed to cut rates.
These new homeowners may feel kind of stuck with their 6% and 7% mortgage rates, and their big mortgage payments that may force them to cut back spending on other stuff. But the Fed is counting on them. They’re one of the official transmission channels of Fed policy, via higher interest rates to lower demand in the economy, and thereby to lower inflation. So they’re carrying the Fed’s water in trying to get inflation down.
Home sales still frozen; prices are too high.
Mortgage applications to purchase a home dropped further in the latest reporting week and are just a hair above the record lows in the data going back to 1995. The records were set in November 2023 and February 2024. The mini-spike of Rate-Cut Mania has by now completely worn off.
How far mortgage applications to purchase a home have plunged from the same week in the prior years:
- From 2023: -13%
- From 2022: -36%
- From 2021: -46%
- From 2019: -48%
Volume of closed sales of existing homes in April had dropped by 26% from April 2022, by 30% from April 2021, and by 24% from April 2019.
Volume of pending sales in April, an indicator of closed sales in May and later, dropped 7.7% from the prior month and by 7.4% from the already beaten down levels a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors last week.
“The impact of escalating interest rates throughout April dampened home buying, even with more inventory in the market,” NAR said, adding of course the rate-cut thingy that the industry has been hanging out there for two years: “But the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cut later this year should lead to better conditions, with improved affordability and more supply.”
Supply is already increasing. Active listings in May rose to the highest for any may since 2020, according to Realtor.com:
Price reduction rose to the highest for any May in the data by Realtor.com going back to 2017. Price cuts are a first sign that the housing market may be thawing out just a little, but it will take a lot more than cutting exaggerated asking prices a little bit.
And for now, the housing market remains frozen because prices are still too high, keeing many potential buyers on strike. And some of them have figured out that they can rent a nice house for a lot less on a monthly basis than buying at these sky-high prices:
Mortgage applications to refinance a home without cash-out have nearly vanished. The refis that are still taking place are mostly cash-out refis.
In the latest reporting week, total refis dropped further and were down by 85% from the same week in 2021 and by 67% from the same week in 2019, having squiggled along historic lows since August 2022.
Refis are dependent on low and falling mortgage rates. They had seen a historic boom during the 2.5%-3.0% mortgage-rate era, and in the months as mortgage rates began to rise in the fall of 2021 and early 2022, after the Fed started talking about rate hikes, the end of QE, and eventually QT. And then refis died.
Here’s the long view of mortgage rates for history buffs, and for those who can’t remember or weren’t around. 7% really isn’t a bad deal; what’s a bad deal are the prices, fueled by too-low-too-long mortgage rates since 2008 when QE started:
All that said, there’s just no catalyst for prices to come down either. Just a slow march as forced sales take place and wage gains eventually catch up to the new prices. Could take decades.
A REAL recession is the only cure for high home prices. The good news is that more inventory is coming online, which will create some downward pressures in over bought states like Florida. At least over the next 3-6 months, prices may start to rise in the new homes space, IMO. Unless the ADP figure was way off, Friday’s jobs report is probably going to push interest rates below 7% by next week. The slog to a recession will be more protracted than most expect, giving the housing market time for one last pushing higher. There’s the narrative building that the economy is slowing. That may be the case, but again it’s going to be slower than most expect. I could see there being a surprise rate cut in July. The Fed will lower rates well before the 2% target comes into view. The CRE crisis is a great example of needing lower rates to avert a crisis. The Fed has started to buyback small amounts of longer dated treasury bonds using short maturity treasuries at much higher rates. Are they doing this to get out ahead of the CRE crisis? What’s the goal?
Amen^2
I’d be happy with 7% interest as long as prices drop 30-50% to sane levels.
Don’t listen to the naysayers about a house price crash necessarily plunging the economy into the next Great Depression.
Sure, real estate speculators get wiped out (who cares), asset holders get a haircut while making housing affordable for young families (a good thing for equality-sake and upward mobility), and after a brief shock to the economy capital gets reallocated towards productive uses (a wonderful thing).
A recession (ie. reduction in GDP) is also not a bad thing since its mainly the zombie investments that get cleansed. That is, unless the government prints $10T, up from $5T, to bailout the natural correction of the $50T asset bubble. If that occurs, then we have a super bubble on top of the super bubble.
I say bring on the falling knives!
Ratio between median income and median home price, highest ever!!!
The catalyst for the pop is never obvious until it’s happening.
Thank you for posting this. Clearly, the past 20 years have been an aberration.
Who knows what the future will bring, though. I’m afraid that the population has been conditioned to expect “help” so “help” will be provided, one way or the other. See the recent news about “zero down” mortgages.
Unless there’s a major disruption of some kind, such as a war, or a stock market crash, things may continue at the current pace for much longer than we think. Of course, absolutely no one today thinks such things can happen _to them_, but, sadly, they do. In addition, the situation is complicated by the fact that a lot of potential sellers + buyers are simply gone, for years, probably, as Wolf repeatedly described.
I have a mortgage amortization table book that doesn’t even go below 7%.
Wolf – agreed. Bloated list price “cuts” are not really price cuts afterall. If the market comp is $500K, and a seller lists for a bloated wish price of $550K, but then “cuts” their price down to $525K and the house eventually sells for $515K, well it still sold higher than the comps. Home prices move UP. This is what we are seeing in my market. Minimal exisitng inventory, wish list price “cuts” are not the same as comp price cuts, homes sell in hours/days, etc. Outside of say maybe parts of FL, TX, etc., this market is staying quite firm on prices. Sales and refi transactions will come roaring back as the FED cuts rates (very soon IMO) and buyers & investors rush back into a still low inventory market.
Interestingly related post today on Marginal Revolution: “The Danish Mortgage System Avoids Lock-In”
Still feels like a mexicam standoff with housing bear losing the war…at least in certain metro..
Time will tell i guess
Nothing wrong with living in any major city. Life is arguably better in the outskirts but whatever….
House prices come down only when sellers outnumber buyers, such as places that are losing population.
For most of the country, the housing market is going to be “locked up” for a long time before it returns to something normal (a balance between buyers and sellers).
Connecticut had a crazy housing market in 2020-2021 where bidding wars were common. When rates spiked in 2022, the bidding wars stopped. That was the crash. It lasted 2 months.
Prices in CT are up 20% since mortgage rates spiked in 2022 and the bidding wars are back and more crazy than before.
I don’t think anyone who bought there in 2022 is regretting it or lamenting not being able to refinance at a lower rate.
32 more months on my 3.99% 5-yr adjustable mortgages on my investment properties, which contain 1, 2 and 3 Br apartments. Thanks to this site I had the wisdom to re-fi them 28 months ago, right at the beginning of 2022. My tenants benefit, because their rents are still stuck at pre-2018 amounts, more or less. There’s a lot of anti-landlord commentary that goes on here so I’ll post the rents based on bedrooms for proof – all of which include heating & hot water in a very cold place (northern New England). All my tenants are working class.
1 Br – $825/mo
2 Br – $1000-1200/mo
3 Br – $1275-1560/mo
One item left out in housing price analysis is Covid and WFH and west coast house inflation spreading across the US.
Pre-Covid I could sell my house in CA for 1.5M and buy almost anywhere I’d want to retire for $750k, pocket half.
Today I can sell in CA for $2M but it will cost closer to $1M for a nice retirement place most outside the state. Net difference not too bad still, but taxes, etc means higher ongoing costs. Sure I can live off a noisy highway for less, but basically the CA property inflation followed the exodus, with cash-rich sellers on the West Coat taking their money and bidding up Boise, Phoenix, Vegas…I was shocked when I saw the burbs of Phoenix: why would I spend over a million for 105 degree summers viewing rocks when I pay that in coastal CA for 80 degree summers with some green?
A friend bought in Reno right before Covid. His modest new build there cost $750k in early 2020. He’s now selling for 1.5M, even with high interest rates, okay place nothing special. He’s taking the money and retiring to a burb of Tuscan, new build in the middle of nowhere for $750K (there are $1M plus homes in there as well). Sounds crazy to me but he’s pocketing $750k so doesn’t really care what he pays in nowhere AZ.
Staring at a bunch of rocks versus staring at manicured landscape. What aspirations!