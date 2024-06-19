The Foreign Holders of the Ballooning US Debt: They’re Buying, But Don’t Keep Up

As China dumps Treasury securities, the Euro Area, Canada, and financial centers load up with immense appetite.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The question that’s on everyone’s mind is how long foreign investors will continue to support the US Treasury debt that has now ballooned to $34.75 trillion and will nail $35 trillion over the next few months. These securities are all held by someone, and a portion of them are held by foreign entities.
So far, demand for these Treasury securities from all directions has been huge, as documented by the 10-year yield that should be above 5%, given where inflation is (3.4% core CPI with lots of uncertainty surrounding it), and where short-term yields are (5.5%). But the 10-year yield is just 4.2%.
The share of foreign holdings.
Foreign investors have continued to add to their holdings of Treasury securities over the years, but the US debt has grown far faster, and so the share of the debt that is held by foreign entities has been declining for many years. In 2014-2016, foreign investors held over 33% of the debt. Their share is now down to 22.9%.
In other words, the US debt financing has become far less dependent on foreign holders – and as we’ll see in a moment, even less dependent on China and Japan.
In dollar terms, Treasury debt held by foreign entities rose to an all-time high in March, and in April dipped a tad, to $7.92 trillion, which was up by $468 billion year-over-year, or by 6.3%, according to Treasury Department data on Tuesday (red line in the chart below).
- Top six financial centers (London, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Ireland): $2.3 trillion (blue), +9.2% year-over-year, despite a dip in April from the all-time high in March.
- Japan, #1 US creditor: $1.15 trillion (green), +2.2% from a year ago. Over the past 12 years, Japan’s holdings have remained in the same range between $1.0 trillion and $1.3 trillion, hitting the low end of the range in 2011 and 2018.
- China and Hong Kong combined: -9.1% year-over-year, to $992 billion (purple), up a tad in April from the lowest in many years.
China + Hong Kong v. the Euro Area.
China and Hong Kong whittled down their combined holdings from over $1.4 trillion in 2012-2017 to $992 billion now (blue). During the capital-flight panic in 2016, China’s holdings of Treasury securities fell sharply as it tried to prop up the RMB. It increased its holdings again, but never all the way back to the prior level, and holdings have declined from then on.
The countries of the Euro Area piled into US Treasury securities at a furious rate, expanding their holdings from $500 billion in 2011 to $1.58 trillion now (red), and increase of over $1 trillion. Year-over-year, the Euro Area’s holdings surged by $202 billion, or by 14.6%!
The six largest financial centers – the UK (the City of London), Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, and Ireland: +9.2% year-over-year to $2.31 trillion, the second-highest level ever, just behind March, having more than tripled since 2011!
These countries specialize in handling the financial holdings of global companies, individuals, and governments. Ireland is a favorite for US companies to store their profits. So some of their holdings are actually held for US entities.
- UK: $710 billion
- Luxembourg: $384 billion
- Cayman Islands: $319 billion
- Ireland: $308 billion
- Belgium (home of Euroclear): $312 billion
- Switzerland: $272 billion.
Japan’s holdings: +2.2% year-over-year, to $1.15 trillion, with a drop in April. They zigzagged higher, starting in late 2022, after dropping sharply.
Other top foreign holders of Treasury securities:
Canada’s holdings: $338 billion, +36.9% year-over-year, despite the drop in April! Holdings have multiplied by 7 over the past 12 years! Canadians love US Treasury securities so much?
Taiwan’s holdings: $257 billion, +5.3% year-over-year, a tad below the record high in March:
India’s holdings: $234 billion, -2.2% year-over-year. India has multiplied by six its holdings since 2011:
Brazil’s holdings: $224 billion, -2.7% year-over-year. In 2023 and 2024, the trend has been higher, after having spiraled down by about one-third since the peak in 2018.
France’s holdings are part of the Euro Area chart above, but it’s one of the biggest players in the Euro Area, along with the financial centers in the Euro Area, and far bigger than Germany. And its holdings have shot higher and in April reached a new all-time high of $277 billion (compared to Germany which holds just $87 billion):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Howdy Folks. Bubba says always save some of your hard earned money always, always, always and buy 28 day T Bills. That way, as you watch the show, YOU decide when it is best to fold, hold , bet the pot………..
Are you advising to do the same with your mortgage?
No thanks. As long as those bozos in Washington want to keep recklessly spending money, I’m not giving them any more than I’m forced to.
US federal Debt on Pace to Top $56 Trillion Over Next 10 Years!
Wolf, so I saw this item yesterday,
What does this mean for the Treasury market in general (if anything), and how does it fit into the article’s overall premise
Well, it doesn’t like to copy and paste it seems, so…
Japan’s Norinchukin Bank plans to sell 63 Billion in US and European gov’t bonds. by Mar 2025 to “stem its losses from bets on low-yield foreign bonds….
What does this mean for the Treasury market in general (if anything), and how does it fit into the article’s overall premise
What they said is that they’re going to take their time selling these assets — about a year — and so that’s about $5 billion a month of a fairly broad range of assets in several currencies. I think this is too small to have a visible impact on the Treasury market.
Wolf, do you see the potential of their decision as a precursor for other big Japan banks to see the writing on the wall and start front-running Norinchukin decision? I would guess their are several other banks in the same boat and they may want to take this opportunity to also lower their holdings?
I wonder how all those bag holders are feeling that were buying hand over fist in 2019, 2020, 2021?
Norinchukin is just the tip of the iceberg
So, the point is that the US is still the mighty juggernaut of world finance. The Fed bankers always seem to keep the ball rolling in their direction. US citizens ENJOY.
Enjoy the times while they’re good and while you can. And set a little aside in case tomorrow’s a rainy day.
There are only two times a person can make real money.
One is good times; the other is bad times :)
As is the blessing/curse ”May you live in interesting times.”
eh L?
Yes, enjoy now because I believe our days are numbered.
OF course our days are numbered DR:
For many decades, I have said to others, mainly to remind myself, ”don’t take life too seriously: no matter what you do, you’re NOT going to get out of it alive.”
As to the ”real” number, that is absolutely fixed, until and unless you can totally grasp and proceed accordingly, that all the past, including genetics, nurture, etc., etc., are NOT your fate, but your challenges.
YOU get to decide, daily, hourly, every time there is a choice, and as one of my honorable mentors once said, ”One always has a choice, even at the point of a gun.”
Have a nice day!
Good thing other central banks are starting to cut, but the Fed is not. Why would you invest in your own country’s debt when Uncle Sam pays you a higher yield, has cleaner sheets, *and* will loan you dollars?
Fed haters won’t admit it, but they’ve done an excellent job at defending the dollar and demand for Treasuries. The latter is still globally recognized as the most pristine, risk-free collateral to lend against.
Think how strong the dollar would be if the Fed had actually done its job the last 16 years, our standard of living world have been much higher, retired people would have billions more on their bond and CD investments, and there would have been a much smaller inflation bump post pandemic (Fed fiddled for a full year with their “transitory” BS).
in some respects yes, and in some respects no. the fed should have done more to dampen speculation. think about it. people falling all over themselves to pay idiotic prices for shares of nvidia is basically saying that they would rather have those than the equivalent amount of dollars.
that isn’t a testament to the united states dollar being protected.
TINA only. I highly doubt anyone still believes it is the most “pristine, risk-free” collateral. It’s the lesser of the evils only. 35 trillion in debt shows how well we manage our money lol. I’m talking mainly about the morons in congress.
That comment was supposed to be a reply to MM.
Extremely useful graphs. Politicians like to treat China as the main bondholder, which is no longer true.
The ups and downs correlate pretty well with the growth of the BRICS side and the shrinkage of the Five Eyes side. India is the only exception, but India is an exception to all rules. Since 1947 India has been the only consistently neutral power, the only major country that stands back and plays with both sides to serve its own interests.
I read foreigners buying US stock equities is at a record high. The US leads the world in AI and a lot of foreign money that does not want to miss out on AI is sending up the stock market. IMHO.
According to last thing I read is they now hold over 12 trillion in US stock.
Well if you’re financing an enormous capital account deficit (and the USA certainly is) – you need to finance that with asset sales of some type.
The upshot here is that if higher interest rates slow earnings growth in the tech sector – foreign appetite for stocks will likely decline and the USA will need to sell some other type of asset to fill that void.
which is bad, because history shows that foreigners start buying when stocks are already very expensive and then they start panic dumping them the moment a drop starts.
it means that an otherwise orderly decline becomes rapid.
This trends are actual evidence of a birth of a multipolar world. As Dali painted the birth of a new Geopolitical child, that’s what we are witnessing today.
Europe (the West) piles into U.S, and the rest of the World gets out of it. China’s selling of tresuries is a clear statement, as the Chinese don’t do anything without thinking.
I’m pretty sure that China is just a canary in a coal mine, the countries of Global South and BRICS will not buy U.S. debt anymore.
The stolen Russian funds, oh, excuse me, the “frozen assets”, were a clear message, where this is going.
Certainly appears to be dependent, sometimes heavily dependent, on the ”party” or ”side of the aisle” in power in the BRICs, etc., and possibly equally the side, etc., in power in USA.
Certainly appears to be ”interesting times” these days, eh?