Global Steel Production Update: China’s Property Crisis & Manufacturing Slowdown Trigger China’s Worst Ever 3-Year Drop of Steel Production, after Years of Blistering Growth

US production of crude steel edged down further. Nucor Steel moved up to #15 globally. US Steel, #24, gets acquired by #4, Nippon Steel.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
China, which produces over half the world’s crude steel – ingots, semi-finished products (billets, blooms, slabs), and liquid steel for castings – is dealing with the more or less controlled collapse of its property development sector, which once was a big contributor to overall economic growth. Construction is a big user of steel. In addition, there has been a slowdown in manufacturing.
So, since the peak in 2020, China’s production of crude steel has fallen by 4.3%, to 1,019 million tonnes (Mt) in 2023, according to new data from the World Steel Association, the worst three-year drop in the data going back to 1996, which had been marked mostly by blistering growth rates:
China’s production of crude steel – most of it for use by its domestic manufacturing and construction sectors, rather than exports – had seen big year-over-year growth rates in most years, even during the Global Financial Crisis, when steel production in the rest of the world dropped sharply. The exception was the period when the government tried to crack down on overproduction in 2014 through 2016. Over those three years combined, steel production fell by 1.8%, the first ever decline in the data going back to 1996.
In 2020, the first year of Covid, China’s steel production soared by 22% year-over-year, as the rest of the world had locked down parts of the economy. But then came the drops in 2021 and 2022 in response to the crisis in China’s property development sector (construction) and a slowdown in manufacturing. And in 2023 came a repeat of 2022. From the peak in 2020, steel production in China dropped 4.3%. The chart shows the moving three-year growth rates:
Global production of crude steel – despite the situation in China – nevertheless edged up in 2023 to 1,892 Mt.
China v. the Rest of the World.
Since 2000, global crude steel production has risen by 123%, largely due to the huge production growth in China: Over the period, production in…
- China multiplied by 8! (red)
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico) fell by 19% (blue)
- The rest of the world without China and without North America rose by 30% (green).
North American crude steel production edged down to 110 Mt, flat with 2015 and 2016, wobbling along below 1996 levels.
US production, at 81 Mt, was unchanged from 2022, and accounts for 74% of North American production.
In the rest of the world without China and North America, steel production in 2023 edged up to 763 Mt, after the drop in the prior year.
The share of China’s steel production was 53.9% in 2023, same as in 2022, but down from 57.1% at the peak in 2020.
North America’s share has been on a long steady decline and in 2023 dipped to 5.8%, the second lowest ever, behind only 2020.
The top 20 countries in crude steel production.
China’s production (1,019 Mt, #1 in the world) was seven times the magnitude of India’s production (141 Mt, #2 in the world). India’s production has surged by 40% since 2017. The US is #4, with 1/12th the production of China (North American countries in red):
The top 20 steel-producing companies.
The largest US steel producer, Nucor, moved up to #15 globally in 2023, from #16 in 2022. The next two steel producers, Cleveland-Cliffs and US Steel, are #22 and #24 globally. US Steel is in the process of being acquired by Nippon Steel, #4 globally. The acquisition may push Nippon Steel into the #3 slot.
Eleven of the top 20 are Chinese companies. The #2 producer, ArcelorMittal, a product of India’s Mittal Steel having acquired the French company Arcelor, is registered in Luxembourg and run from India.
|Top 20 steel-producing companies
|Mt
|1
|China Baowu Group
|China
|130.8
|2
|ArcelorMittal, includes 60% AM/NS India
|Luxembourg, India
|68.5
|3
|Ansteel Group, incl. Benxi
|China
|55.9
|4
|Nippon Steel Corporation
|Japan
|43.7
|5
|HBIS Group
|China
|41.3
|6
|Shagang Group
|China
|40.5
|7
|POSCO Holdings
|South Korea
|38.4
|8
|Jianlong Group
|China
|37.0
|9
|Shougang Group
|China
|33.6
|10
|Tata Steel
|India
|29.5
|11
|Delong Steel
|China
|28.3
|12
|JSW Steel Limited
|India
|26.2
|13
|JFE Steel Corporation
|Japan
|25.1
|14
|Hunan Steel Group
|China
|24.8
|15
|Nucor Corporation
|USA
|21.2
|16
|Fangda Steel
|China
|19.6
|17
|Shandong Steel Group
|China
|19.5
|18
|Hyundai Steel
|South Korea
|19.2
|19
|Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
|India
|19.2
|20
|Rizhao Steel
|China
|18.7
|22
|Cleveland-Cliffs
|USA
|17.3
|24
|US Steel
|USA
|15.8
Am I the only one who looks at the chart and thinks China’s steel production has reached a permanently high plateau?
Yup. And you know they are going to fold to pressure on environmental sins. Yeah, right.
It’s a sad time, At a time I was a locomotive machinist and always marveled at the size of various castings. Wow, how far we, the U.S. has fallen.
My Father-In-Law worked for Bethlehem Steel in Buffalo for 30+ years as the hot roller operator (and later Foreman) on the 11 stand tandem breakdown mill. I worked for Anaconda in heavy manufacturing early in my career. Everything in those industries is mostly gone from the U.S. now.
Crazy that many the met coal names I did well with in 2020/2021 continue to go higher, despite stagnant steel production in the last three years.
Just goes to show how decoupled prices are from their underlying fundamentals.
Wolf, I see that you used the word ”tonnes” rather than ”tons” in this article, and am wondering if that means all these numbers are based on 2,200 pound tonnes rather than 2,000 pound tons?
IIRC, tonnes are or were also known as ”long tons” by some folks.
Also wondering if there have been any recent developments of the challenges of QC that were formerly quite an issue with various sources of steel, especially with the stronger grades?
Thanks,
Tonnes = metric tons = 1,000 kg = 2,204.6 pounds
How expensive is it to make steel, I don’t know but making some crude steel, I’ll need to melt up some iron ore, did you know that china gets 80% of its iron ore from Australia. So, Australia sells China the rocks, china melts the rocks and makes steel.
1.6 tons of ore gets you 1 ton of steel, not hard to make this steel or get the ore to make it, the US gets most of its ore from Northern Minnesota.
Wonder what the most important take away from this article would be? For me it would be,
Chinas got better prospects than making and shipping this heavy steel any longer?
When is steel not exactly steel? I’ve read so many horror stories about building with Chinese steel. Not all Chinese steel to be fair, but sometimes a few corners are taken in production.
54% of the world’s steel is from china, hats off to the Chinese, they’ve done it again. Now with India on the rise, we can get a steel from them.
In the production numbers for the top 20 companies is that all production in the country the company is based in or global production from that company? Like #4 , does Japan produce that much domestically?
Global production for each company. The listed country is where its headquarters is based.
One under appreciated thing about China’s industrial revolution is the role played by large amounts of cheap coal. In the West we started burning our coal in the early 1800’s. But Chinas unique history left most of its coal reserves untouched and in the ground until the late 1990’s.
An Abundant source of coal was key in China developing the worlds largest steel industry, ( at least for a time.) It also was a key ingredient in cheap ( compared to others) alternative energy technology like solar cells and Lithium Ion batteries. Many people have been fooled about the economics of Solar, Batteries and other things because of China’s massive burst of cheap coal energy. This is starting to wind down now, and with it will be China’s Steel Industry, Solar Cell industry and EV Battery Industry.
It is also the reason the up and coming Industrial nations like India , Vietnam and Pakistan will never become another China. They do not have the massive cheap homegrown coal the Chinese had to Power their industrial revolution.