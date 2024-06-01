Spiking Interest Payments on the Ballooning US Government Debt v. Tax Receipts and Inflation: Q1 Update

To what extent are interest payments eating up the national income?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tax receipts by the federal government in 2024 are shaping up to be pretty good. In 2023, Q1 and Q2 tax receipts were crappy because capital gains taxes had plunged because 2022 had been a terrible year for investors, and when it came time to pay capital gains taxes by April 15, 2023, there weren’t a lot of capital gains to pay taxes on.
This year, it’s different: By April 15, capital gains taxes were due on the profits realized in 2023. The year 2023 was one gigantic rally for stocks, bonds, and cryptos. So Q1 2024 tax receipts jumped by $60 billion (+8.4%) from a year ago, to $775 billion (red in the chart below).
We know from other data that tax receipts in Q2 have been solid so far, including that the national debt hasn’t budged in months from $34.6 trillion, despite the relentless surge in deficit spending, and that the balance in the government’s checking account, the TGA, spiked to over $950 billion in the days after April 15 as a result of tax payments coming in.
Interest payments by the government on its gigantic and ballooning pile of debt surged by $46 billion (+21%) year-over-year in Q1 to $264 billion (blue).
In the 20 years between 1995 and 2015, interest payments barely rose despite the debt that kept ballooning because interest rates kept falling as part of the 40-year bond bull market that ended in August 2020.
The measure of tax receipts here is what’s available to pay for regular government expenditures, including interest payments. The measure is total receipts minus contributions to Social Security and other social insurance, that are paid specifically by contributors into those programs and are not available to pay for general expenditures. This metric of tax receipts was released on May 30 by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its Q1 GDP revision.
Interest payments surged because:
The debt that the government needs to pay interest on has surged at a mindboggling pace in recent years.
The higher interest rates are working themselves gradually into the national debt each time an old maturing Treasury note or bond is replaced with a new Treasury security, and each time the government issues new debt to fund the new deficit.
Short-term Treasury bills roll over all the time, and their interest rates have been at 5%-plus for over a year. Now, nearly 22% of the $26.9 trillion in marketable Treasury securities outstanding are T-bills that the government paid an average of 5.36% in interest on in April.
So in April, the average interest rate that the Treasury department paid on all its marketable and nonmarketable securities – on the whole $34.6 trillion schmear – was 3.23%. That’s still low, and it will keep rising as the current yields are working themselves into the pile of debt. But it was the highest since early 2010:
What matters: Interest payments versus tax receipts.
It’s not interest payments in a vacuum that matter, but interest payments in relation to tax receipts. Inflation and growing employment, both, inflate tax receipts. Inflation does so by inflating taxable wages, and growing employment does so by more workers earning taxable wages.
Higher interest rates themselves boost tax receipts because they generate taxable income, not only on the $26.4 trillion in marketable Treasury securities, but also in savings accounts and CDs, money market funds, corporate bonds, etc. American households and businesses hold many trillions of dollars of these interest-bearing assets. We’ve looked at the holdings of households: $3.6 trillion in money market funds, $1.1 trillion in CDs of less than $100,000, and $2.4 trillion in CDs over $100,000. In addition, households earn interest from their other bond holdings, from bond funds, etc. They all generate taxable income, when two years ago, during the 0%-era, they generated very little taxable income.
So the ratio of interest payments as a percent of tax receipts answers the question: To what extent are interest payments eating up the national income.
In Q1, interest payments as a percent of tax receipts dipped to 34.1%. It was 36.1% in Q3, the highest since 1997. In Q4 2023, the ratio had also dipped. In both quarters, tax receipts jumped in dollar terms more than interest payments.
In Q2, the ratio may dip further. And then in Q3 and Q4, the thing will turn around again and shoot higher.
In the 15 years between 1982 and 1997, the ratio was higher than today; and in the 10 years between 1983 and 1993, it ranged from 45% to 52%.
Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, interest payments were eating up about 50% of the national tax revenues, and the US was careening toward a serious crisis. It wasn’t until then that Congress, which decides fiscal matters, had a come-to-Jesus moment and dealt with the ballooning deficit, further helped along by the budding Dotcom Bubble at the time, which generated huge capital gains, employment, and wage growth.
Interest payments as % of GDP.
Interest payments jumped to 3.8% of GDP in Q1, the worst since 1998 (the ratio is figured apples-to-apples: quarterly interest expense not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate; divided by quarterly GDP of $6.93 trillion in current dollars, not adjusted for inflation, not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate).
This is relentlessly heading in the wrong direction at a disconcerting pace:
Higher yields will solve demand problems.
The government has been selling massive amounts of new debt week after week. Someone has to buy this debt, and when not enough investors want to by the debt at the current yield, yields rise until enough investors emerge that find that higher yield appealing.
We know what happened when the 10-year Treasury yield briefly hit 5% in October last year: it unleashed an epic buying frenzy amid huge demand that then pushed the yield back down.
So there will always be enough buyers because the yield will rise to attract them until every last one of the Treasury securities is sold. But the issue is that those higher yields will cause interest payments to spike further.
The classic long-term unwanted remedy and consequence to overindebted governments is inflation. Inflation has the effect of inflating tax receipts, and in devaluing the purchasing power of the old debt – it’s far easier to redeem old debt with devalued dollars. And there is good reason to think that continued inflation will also be a consequence and long-term remedy this time around.
“The classic long-term unwanted remedy and consequence to overindebted governments is inflation.” – so the US government actually wants higher inflation?
Re-read this: “unwanted remedy”
Would it be fair to say that it’s unwanted but necessary given than other options are politically damaging and/or hard to do?
Who gives a cat turd whether they say they want inflation or not. The fact is, the Fed created it via many years of ZIRP and $7T of money printing. We had 22% or so inflation since the pandemic, and the bottom 70% is paying the price for it. These are the renters and folks who rely on fixed income or wages for their income.
I see the angle of your question now. A little inflation is wanted, and always has been. The Fed’s 2% core PCE target is testimony of that. What’s not wanted is inflation in something like the 4%+ range (core PCE, which can be 5%+ core CPI) because that enrages Americans and it can damage the economy. But it’s that kind of unwanted inflation that can result from this fiscal mess. And it’s that kind of inflation that over the longer term also functions as bitter remedy for over-indebtedness. I still assume that Congress will get serious about it before it goes that far — they did last time.
Wolf, I’m glad you think so. As a child of the 80s, admittedly my view is shorter than many and perhaps this is recency bias, but the current dysfunction in Congress seems unprecedented. There seems to be a powerful and growing element on the fringes of each party who seem willing to let the country burn based on whether their guy sits in the Oval Office or not.
Howdy Lone Wolf. You mentioned Congress got serious and did something last time? My memory is failing me in my older age and can t remember what that might be?
Dear Debt Free Bubba:
Here are some Congressional actions of great importance to the US and its economy. These folks are HARD at work to spend your tax dollars wisely, they say we must trust them. Now, don’t you feel better? (Wink, wink)
As you (Mr Wolf) wrote further down “they” (Federal Reserve) wants 2% inflation. This must be the ideal target percentage of “skimming” from the population. That 2% doesn’t operate alone, it is essentially a regressive tax and catches the lower income level people that the income tax misses.
Inflation applies equally to all incomes and assets. It eats away at everything. The richer you are, the more you lose in purchasing power of your assets. 2% goes mostly unnoticed, but with 6% inflation, the loss of purchasing power of your assets more than wipes out dividend yields, it wipes out the income from real estate, bonds, it wipes out most or all stock price increases. Some people have called inflation the fairest tax of all. No one can dodge it. You can only try to out-earn it.
“They” “it” “we” want inflation because deflation collapses economies. Since we NEED inflation, WE want it to be low and 2% became the unwritten rule after New Zealand economists convinced their central bank that inflation targeting was the best way to achieve long run price stability. Those economists settled on 2% and the world has ran with that ever since.
Do you know what has happened since WE decided inflation targeting was better than whatever nonsense they were doing in the seventies and Volker’s misguided, double plunge causing ratcheting in the 1980’s? Decades of mild inflation.
The gold bug crowd aren’t known for deep thoughts and this is one of their classic cross eyed myths. Common sense or a little very, very simple math shows you cannot inflate the debt away.
Higher inflation = higher interest rates = higher debt burden, but try going out into the desert and explaining that to a Peter Schiff looking for aliens late at night around his camp fire.
US Gov interest payments vs tax receipts doesn’t matter. Because tax receipts aren’t used to pay interest payments.
The Fed Gov simply rolls the debt over. Just take it further. When debt is about to mature, in advance of that the Fed Gov issues new debt to cover the debt that is maturing plus interest. And then pays that out. Net currency in = net currency out. And it’s going to and from the same parties. The parties that would prefer to hoard treasuries instead of currency. So the interest doesn’t matter.
This isn’t to suggest that interest rates don’t matter to the private sector – they certainly do. But at the end of the day, they don’t matter to the Fed Gov.
Inflation also inflates tax receipts because it increases the inflation compensation component of interest income. At least conceptually, interest rates can be considered to have three components: (1) the value of having money sooner rather than later, (2) inflation compensation and (3) a risk premium. Inflation increases the inflation compensation component of interest, notwithstanding that the means by which it does so may be convoluted, which is then taxed as income in the hands of the recipient and generates more tax revenue. In effect the net interest paid by the government is not the gross interest rate, but the net interest after tax.
Yep, it’s some percentage of the tax rate but it’s likely around 20-25% discount on the rate paid. So the true cost to the government is likely around 80% of the current rate (3.25) so around 2.5-2.6%. I wonder if this is published somewhere?
Inflation destroys the middle class.
This inflation certainly appears helpful to the government as it benefits in higher tax collections from the inflation problems it creates.
Now if only they could do away with those pesky higher interest rates they’re having to pay on debt to the moon, to keep debt buyers invested. (Historically these rates aren’t high.) we hear and read that there are winds of change in the world regarding currency, alliances, hegemony, those sorts of things. The US may have finally worked itself into a debt trap that may be painful to try and wiggle out of.
Truth, Truth, Truth
So what did Congress do last time to get this under control? What spending did they cut and what taxes did they raise?
Matthew Scott,
In terms of spending: All Congress has to do is let spending rise less fast than economic growth for long enough, and it will eventually balance the budget.
So, for example, if economic growth not adjusted for inflation is 4% long-term (about US 10-year average), tax receipts will rise by about 4% over the long term, but spending rises by only 1% not adjusted for inflation, and do this year-after-year, Congress will eventually reach a balanced budget.
In addition, in terms of revenues: Congress could do this, and combined with the above, it would very quickly lead to a balanced budget:
1. Impose a transaction tax of 0.1% on any and all nonfood transactions by any entity with at least one leg in the US, applied to all transactions from high-speed trading to corporate M&A, to repos, to stocks, to bonds, to home sales, to M&A. So that $100 billion corporate takeover generates a tax of $100 million. And the $5 trillion-plus in trading of securities, repos, etc., a day generates $5 billion in transaction taxes a day, or $1.3 trillion a year. Apply this transaction tax to futures, currency trading, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps… to all derivatives with at least one leg in the US. If you want to be serious about balancing the budget, you tax all these transactions one tiny bit (by 0.1%). This would have other benefits as well.
2. Make “charitable contributions” over $1,000 not tax-deductible, so that will tamp down on a lot of scams that the wealthy are playing with their “charitable trusts,” etc. If they want to donate to a good cause, let them do it out of the goodness of their hearts, and not to dodge billions of dollars in income taxes (Buffett).
3. Make all real-estate capital gains fully taxed at the capital gains tax rate, no matter what.
4. Make corporations pay a minimum 15% income tax on their highest earnings that they announce, such as “adjusted” earnings, etc. If they say that they made this much in profits, let them pay taxes on it.
5. Fully remove any deductibility of mortgage interest and property taxes by homeowners.
Totally agree with you!
Louie—Really! (Wolf’s item 3 real estate) Maybe you don’t own a home. For many, many folks there home is their major asset and over the 30 years they may have owned it, the only thing that’s really changed is the decrease in value of the money they’ve used to fund the mortgage. Now Wolf states All real estate capital gains should be fully taxed, so the government will have a larger windfall the higher inflation has driven real estate prices. Bad idea.
Item 5 from Wolf (deductions)
Many of us with lesser means never deducted property taxes or interest as the standard deduction was higher deduction, however, with what folks today are having to pay for those items, I can see that deduction to a point is necessary.
I could go on about corporate taxes & contributions that I never used but I’ll leave that to others as well as investment taxes.
My major point is that we don’t have a taxation problem, we have a Spending problem. Feeding the beast with more tax revenue will encourage politicians to attempt to buy votes with more wasteful spending and make the population more dependent on government programs.
I do not propose cutting social security as Wolf has pointed out in the past that is an enforced self funding Ponzi scheme that so far is working.
I’ve also come around to the idea of a wealth tax. It’s an oddity of how taxes map to jurisdictions that house values and real property are taxed at 1% every year, but massive wealth held at stocks, etc. are not. Since most Americans’ most valuable asset is their house, what we have is in effect a wealth tax on the middle class.
The government provides no services to stocks, but they do to homes. Fire protection, police (such that it is), roads, sewers, water, ambulances, parks, street lights, schools, etc..
A share of Tesla has none of those costs attributed to it.
A good read is “When Money Dies” by UK Author, Adam Fergusson begs
the QUESTION. Is the Nightmare of THE WEIMAR HYPER-INFLATION
UPON US? A REPEAT OF 1923?
A great read and in depth study.
Interesting book about a period 100 years ago, but comparing today’s US situation to the situation in Germany during the Weimar Republic is silly. Entirely different facts.
I understand the point about yield solving demand problems, but is there a point where the Treasury market is temporarily saturated and some go unsold? I know that there are trillions in capital in the global economy, but most resources are committed at any point in time. Let’s say Japan is selling instead of buying, to prop up its currency, China is on a buyer’s strike in response to 100% tariffs, the EU is in recession, etc., how long can domestic buyers buy a trillion 2-3 times per year?
That sort of my concern too. Too high yields shifts money from actual investments to debt holders, suffocating the economy big time.
Also there are cases in other countries that debt issuance had to be cancelled since not many buyers.
1) This inflation historically is “normal”. The era of zero rates is over.
In 2020 all rates plunged. After about 2 years the US10Y reached its previous decade level. Most of them are in a trading range, or in a low slog up, for over a year.
2) Most bonds and notes still carry old rates. The culprit is the bills. The short term rate took off like a rocket in 2022 from zero to over 5%.
In 2025, after the Nov election, the Fed might cut rates. Investors in short term rates will get less than 5.5%. They might switch to 2Y/5Y sending their rates down. The yield curve will be normalized. The 10Y will be above the 2Y and the 30Y will be above all.
3) Gravity with Germany and Japan prevents higher rates.
4) Wages are rising. GDP is rising. Debt is rising. The cost of transfer money and other gov goodies is falling from $7T in 2020 to 3.5T. The US gov spends less on that and more on healthcare, infrastructure in several swing states, expanding “nativist” industries and the cost of debt. The US gov tariffs create inflation.
Citizens want government services, but not to pay taxes for them. In this system, inflation becomes the tax. I am in a fairly good spot with transfer payments receipts (form sources I also paid into over many years), but I accept that inflation is the price of that. It is also nice to be positioned well with inflation-resistant assets. These can be liquidated over time to mitigate these costs. I have low disposable income but a fair degree of comfort. That is, unless this system buckles. Maybe AI will provide that dotcom-type boost that the 90’s experienced (and Wolf referred to).
Re: AI, we may be able to grow our way out of some of this, but the massive amount of electricity generation that will be required to support this boom ($1T-$2T) plus the attempted electrification of over the road trucks plus charging infrastructure that already sits at $1T+ (without considering the govt incentives necessary to switch from diesel trucks (electric trucks are 2-3x more expensive)), it feels like we’ll continue to drive inflation upwards.
AI electricity usage can be and will be optimized over time. Bitcoin usage not, by definition.
‘optimized’ to the detriment of what? and who will decide?
DZ: technology ie Moore law.
Maybe even escaping the silicone.
Maybe even completely different approach to teaching AI. And maybe even way more breakthroughs.
Optimized meaning more efficient.
Central banks exist to help governments finance themselves by stealthily transferring wealth away from the average person’s savings.
It’s the hidden, but real, reason why central banks exist.
Modern central banks were created to backstop banks — very fragile creatures that are in the high-risk business of borrowing short and lending long and that used to blow up regularly and take depositors’ cash with them because those banks ran out of liquidity when customers wanted their money back (so everything stopped, wages didn’t get paid, transactions didn’t go through, lending stopped, rents and mortgage payments couldn’t be made, et.). Widespread banking collapses had a devastating impact on the economy. So the primary structural role of central banks is as “lender of last resort” to solvent banks when they’re out of cash during a run on the bank. Today they also have other huge roles that may or may not produce the effects you’re describing.
US Government Debt and Tax Receipts are out of balance. I guess that tax cuts don’t pay for themselves, after all.
Inflation may alleviate that problem to some degree but at the end of the day the US needs tax increases and/or government spending cuts.
We are in an unsustainable fiscal path. I used to be somewhat afraid of AI surpassing human intelligence but not anymore… Maybe AI advising or even running the government could be a solution to the never-ending stream of stupid and short-term-thinking demagogues we get in the US. ChatGPT can at least do basic math, something these “leaders” apparently cannot do.
Thanks Wolf for keeping us informed about this mess!
Inflation is and always has been the only the answer to the problem. Congress will do what is the most politically expedient thing. Here is my prediction:
Nothing changes until post election, this will shape the actual outcome so in many ways it’s the singularity that is difficult to see past. I don’t see anyone predicting a landslide type election where one party controls all levers of power so I will guess (predict) based on that outcome.
Tax increases will happen, mostly by the rolling off of the Trump individual rate decreases in 2025. Why? Both parties can blame the other for it happening no matter the outcome of the election.
Inflation will continue to unabated at around the current levels at least until the next recession- which will be in 2026 Why? It solves all the ills of the current day with minimal political cost. The fed is powerless to do much more than it has, without something breaking and inflation is imbedded without that happening. Fiscal policy is stuck until the tax rates change and bring receipts and outlays into a more sustainable balance (3% of gdp deficit).
Spending won’t be cut, because it enacts too large a political cost on whoever does it. Both parties see China as a looming military problem so defense spending will remain. Social security is solved by inflation and wage growth (now 160k as the wage base).
So there you have it. My bold and likely totally correct or not prediction.
Inflation and more inflation. Then higher tax rates for individuals. Then a recession in 2026
“It wasn’t until then that Congress, which decides fiscal matters”
Yeah, those were the good old days, when Congress actually decided fiscal matters.
We won the Cold War with those 80’s deficits and then cut military spending after the Berlin Wall fell. Also, top marginal rates coming down from 70+% helped fund early Silicon Valley.
In the 90’s Gingrich era Republicans and Clinton came to agreements to balance the budget. Trump era Republicans want to spend as much as Democrats.
I think the debt will keep going up and we’re going to be more like the family who maxxed their credit cards on fancy vacations and jet skis, not the family that took out loans for a house or to start a small business.
Is it not important how the debt is used for?
Debt used to grow economic activities will also increase tax receipts in the long run. With new technologies e.g. KI, EV, and electrical heating, we need more power, which means an upgrade to the infrastructure (e.g. power grid), construction of new data centers, and energy plants.
All will stimulate growth and therefore higher tax receipts.
In my view not the level of governmental debt is important. Important is how the debt is used.
Critical is that more and more foreign states are moving (slowly?) away from the USD as the US is using it as a political weapon. Which may end in higher interest rates which are only sustainable when the economic growth is in the range of the long term interest.
A good book on this very topic, written back in 1912 by one of the two founders of CornelL University, Andrew Dickson White, is, ” Fiat Money Inflation in France”. It shows how this same thing has played out many times in history. As they say, there is nothing new under the sun.
Under the sun that’s new, is my tomato plants, not to big yet, but in time big fat and juicy tomatoes…delicious.
At the store a tomato is very expensive so I’ve decided to grow my own. Soon I will have to report my tomato plants to the gov so they can tax my plants to help fight inflation, the gov drones will be flying low to catch the non complying gardeners.
Amazing what can be done with a little pack of seeds, water and care.
Last I heard about Mr. Tobin and his tax scheme, he was shipped off to south-east Asia, never to be heard from again. Luckily you do not work for some entity, government like Tobin or corporate, so your outcome of similar sort should not be expected.
Thanks for your tax lesson.
It’s honestly not as bad as the doomsday, deficit spending is going to end America Sayers are making it out to be. Simply raising the corporate tax rate or closing the endless amount of ways corporations get their effective tax rates down to or close to zero would bring us back to levels of 2020. It would allow interest payments to be more easily covered, pay down the debt, all while not needing to take on new debt to cover infrastructure spending that is still not enough despite recent legislature. If increased government spending leads to increased economic activity, tax receipts would further increase as well.
This particular story that Wolf has shown us a few times is probably the most useful of all. You can see we do have some time until Congress is forced to act.