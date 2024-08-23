Inventory of New Completed Houses Surges to Highest since 2009, Triple from 2 Years Ago, Exactly What’s Needed to Bring Down Prices across the Housing Market

Sales of new houses jumped, fueled by lower prices, big incentives, and mortgage-rate buydowns. Homebuilders are taking share from homeowners.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Inventory of new completed houses jumped to 99,000 houses in July, the highest since 2009, and about triple the inventory during the price-spike era of March 2021 through June 2022, according to Census Bureau data today.
Sales of completed houses jumped by 27% year-over-year to 28,000 houses. At this brisk rate of sales, the unsold inventory of completed houses translates into a healthy 3.5 months of supply.
These speculative houses are essentially move-in ready, they have to be sold quickly, builders have tied up lots of capital in them, and that inventory is encouraging builders to throw more incentives and mortgage-rate buydowns into the mix. This buildup of spec houses is exactly what the entire housing market needs the most to tamp down on prices.
Inventories of houses in all stages of construction – from not yet started to completed – remained at about 466,000 houses for the third month in a row, along with August-October 2022 the highest since 2008. Supply, given the jump in sales in July, fell to 7.3 months.
Homebuilders sold about 64,000 houses in July, not seasonally adjusted, up by 6.7% year-over-year and by 12% from July 2019, according to Census Bureau data today.
They’re the pros in the housing market, and they’re taking advantage of homeowners’ refusal to adjust their price expectations to reality, and so sales of new single-family houses have held up well, even as sales of existing houses have plunged to the lowest levels since the depth of the Housing Bust (in July -27% from the same period in 2018 and 2019).
The seasonally adjusted annual rate of new house sales jumped by 10.6% in July from June, and by 5.5% year-over-year, to a rate of 739,000 sales, the highest since May 2023.
The big publicly traded homebuilders have figured out how to deal with this market. Unlike homeowners sitting on vacant houses, they cannot outwait this market (though a small builder might try that). Big builders have to build and sell houses to keep their revenues flowing, and they’re doing it.
They’re selling at a good clip, and they’re building at an even better clip, with unsold completed houses on the market now piling up, which is exactly what this market needs, though it’s a risky calculation for homebuilders.
Homebuyers who are frustrated with trying to buy an existing house, can go out and make a deal for a move-in ready new house, at a lower-than-market mortgage rate that the homebuilder bought down, and come out with lower payments.
Homebuilders’ sales take an ever-larger share from homeowners.
Sales of new houses as a percentage of existing house sales in July jumped to 20.7%, the highest since 2005 (except for the lockdown spike in June 2020), as some buyers have shifted from existing houses to new houses.
This aggressiveness by homebuilders will help tamp down prices as it adds supply to the overall housing market, even as demand for existing houses has plunged.
Prices of new houses have dropped and are competitive with existing house prices.
Prices of new single-family houses sold at all stages of construction have been wobbling lower since the peak in late 2022, as builders are offering houses at lower price points – smaller, less fancy houses, and less fancy appliances and finishes – and they’re throwing in big incentives, including mortgage-rate buydowns, which are costly for builders. For example, Lennar disclosed that mortgage-rate buydowns cost $47,100 per house on average.
But the prices here a contract prices, as written into sales contracts, and the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns are not included here.
The median price of new houses (based on contract prices) is subject to large monthly up-and-down squiggles that are often heavily revised, so we focus on the three-month moving average of the median price, which includes all prior revisions, and irons out some of the monthly squiggles.
This three-month average of the median price of sales contracts ticked up to $418,300 in July, down by 1.6% from July 2023, and down by 3.8% from July 2022, and down by 5.4% from the peak in October 2022:
By comparison, the three-month-average median price of new houses (red in the chart below) is roughly $10,000 lower than the median price of existing single-family houses. For seasonal reasons, the median price of existing houses will drop for the rest of the year (blue):
This will definitely help move the pricing needle in the right direction for areas with lots of new build, not so much for NorCal and SoCal…
Exactly. People in some states may benefit from more inventory. Those in other areas, where inventory is low, prices are high, and new construction costs are expensive, will not. Looking at national averages doesn’t tell the whole story.
BTW, I just read that tariffs on Canadian lumber have increased and I expect supply may be disrupted due to rail strikes.
The federal govt. has put a floor under all asset prices. They created TARP during financial crisis, backstopped ALL deposits when SVP imploded, etc. Apparently asset price protection is part of governments objectives. In this quasi-freemarket we live in it’s best to load up on debt/assets because there is no risk. Well anyway I refuse to leverage my 6 figure income for a shack in El Cajon, just my opinion but govt. should not have its hands in so many things.
Howdy Folks. Will there be new housing peaks???? FED is gonna start lowering rates…. Looks like history is gonna repeat to me. Leisure Suit, check, lava lamp, check, ……
Lowering rates at the apex of the biggest everything mania in the history of the world, with inflation still way beyond the FED’s “target” of 2% (which should be illegal in and of itself), will be the most reckless move in FED history, all things considered. It will reignite inflation and the speculative orgy which has finally started to wobble.
Howdy Depth. YEP, the 70s 80s were something to behold….. Pretty sure the smart folks are headin US back to the future…….
Don’t forget the crazy high level of fiscal spending above tax revenue!
Home prices at all time high. Food prices at all time high. 3 stocks are 10 Trillion dollars. Quickly, cut the rates!!
Not just any rate cut, we need emergency .75 rate cut now..we can let Nvidia fall below 3T market cap..
WS and MSM are now back on the 4 rate cuts narrative after Pow Pow speech…go figure…rinse and repeat…hopium is like McClain…diehard
Just saw this article in Bloomberg: Major Central Banks Now Aligned as Powell Signals Fed Cuts Ahead
But wait for it….there is actually a line that reads:
“marking the beginning of the end for an era of high borrowing costs”.
OMFG. They are trying to say, if their belief about cuts turns out to be true, that 2 years constitutes and era.
And that these rate hikes are “high borrowing costs” in the grand scheme of things. It’s a total lace of perspective and a quite a bit of gaslighting.
An era was the DECADES of QE for gamblers.
The FED is completely transparent. They are hell-bent on keeping asset prices high. They will destroy the US dollar to do it. The wealthy will not be taking haircuts, even if it means starving the young and the poor. It’s time to start protesting outside the Eccles Building with an iron maiden with Jerome Powell’s name on it.
“FED is completely transparent.”
The Fed is a crime syndicate. BTW, I seeing old people (70s, 80s) in dire straights as well, those who retired years ago. Many lucky enough to have a paid off home (nothing extravagant), are taking out reverse mortgages. Others with no assets are SOL. It’s disgusting.
You’re a riot DC!
If prices drop I’ll buy at the bottom. I’m waiting. That 4 bedroom next door finally sold after being on the market a while, and yes, the owners are a family as predicted ( walking distance to school). The block over has a flipper just sitting on their property. They claim it will be on the market soon. We’ll see how long it sits.
“The block over has a flipper just sitting on their property. They claim it will be on the market soon. We’ll see how long it sits.”
This is exactly why there is not a housing “shortage.” Instead, we have hordes of speculators, from Blackrock all the way down to the green-eyed mom and pop, buying up nearly every house that hits the market as an “investment property,” fully expecting that the combination of inflation + the appetites of greater fools + FOMO exceeds the building’s carrying cost and natural depreciation.
Since 2013, they’ve been right, hence why this unending mania is now “normal” and ingrained deeply into the culture. If this market ever drops on a nominal basis (big IF) for an extended period, and sentiment finally turns, there’s going to be an avalanche of houses that no one wants to pay for.
Haters gonna hate. Hordes gonna hoard. Homes gonna home less.
I am one of those Mom and Pop landlords that bought seven properties between 2008 and 2013, and I couldn’t be happier. All of them are now paid off so I don’t have to really work anymore.
Uh-huh, riiiiiiiight……everybody’s independently wealthy on the internet.
DC, exactly. He who protests too much lol. I’m wading in it now.
I’m not sure I agree this will help. Builders have been deeply discounting and using rate buy downs for 2 years. The discounts not show up when the sale is reported. The rate buy downs do not show up either. So a 50@k house with a 50k discount and a 4% rate gets reported as a 500k sale. And the mortgage rate discount further brings down the payment. But none of that helps in bringing down the median or average price in a geography from a reporting perspective.
Sellers need to see prices falling to encourage them to list and/or reduce price. Buyers need to see prices falling to get them interested.
Nothing in this moves those needles.
Actual unemployment/underemployment and honesty from the BLS would help more than this. Let’s see what happens when unemployment hits 5% and then 6%. You’ll see prices start to fall.
What the article says is that what builders are doing — lower prices, incentives, rate buydowns while building massive supply — will help bring down prices of EXISTING homes because homeowners have to compete with builders.
Hi Wolf,
Are you able to see the new house inventory by state? Which areas are more affected by the increased inventory and which are affected the least? Also, New homes inventory includes condos?
The whole article is about new single-family houses, and existing single-family houses. So no, they do not include condos.
By-state data is not available.
Until we get a 30% cut in the markets and higher interest rates, housing prices are staying where they are or are headed up again…and inflation is about to take off again too…but don’t worry, its transitory.
Yep, I was in my new development sales office today to say hi to the salesman that sold me my new house a year ago. Sales are up in August! This phase is closing out by year end and two new phases are starting construction nearby. These are starter homes selling at about $175/sq.ft.
Builder is offering a buy down in mortgage rates over 5 years to come out at 6%. They bought a “block of mortgage money” he said.
Life is good! He bought a NEW LEXUS SUV!
He did mention that if the FED lowers rates and mortgages fall further, they will start moving new build prices up accordingly.
They moved prices down to stimulate demand. But the big thing they did was buying down mortgage rates. That will go away if mortgage rates drop far enough. That’s the thing they will drop, no more buydowns. They will still offer other incentives and price their pile of inventory to move it. They’re sitting on big inventories and raising prices in this environment is only something that a salesman would say.
Still way too expensive. Price per square foot is ridiculously high. High HOA fees. High Insurance. Property taxes. I guess I’ll be staying in my apartment. Fine with me.
Builder down the street is furiously putting up 6 homes on a lot and prepping the much bigger lot across the street. 2 of the 6 were framed and have plywood roofing in less than 3 weeks. I suspect prices when finished will still be 3-4x my rent.
What I remember back in the housing crisis of the 80s is that when new home inventories got too large, “bulk buyers” (the term used by builders) showed up from overseas to firm up the sales with cash. The prices need to be controlled to stop sales from crashing the mortgage book of the banks and lenders (comparables).
Everything will be done to save the comparables.
“… stop sales from crashing the mortgage book of the banks and lenders (comparables).”
LOL, didn’t get the memo? Most of the mortgages on these new houses are sold to government entities and turned into Agency MBS.” The banks are not on the hook. No one cares if the taxpayer loses money on these mortgages. No one will do anything to stop the taxpayer from losing money.
It would be interesting to see how the impact of new homes competing with existing homes plays out market by market. Lots of metro areas are largely built out, with new homes going up on the fringes, not competitive with existing homes because of drive time, but smaller markets or retirement markets this is probably less important.
Now share active inventory of new and existing homes going back to 2006.
My charts here in this article of new home inventories go back to 2002. Why do you want me to shorten the time line to 2006?
Single family home new construction in my neck of the woods are all over 1 million, some north of 2 million, while existing homes are generally in the 600k-1.5 million range. All new construction is focused on high end luxury mcmansions (luring the endless pool of wealthy MA buyers). Inventory has now risen high enough for 2 whole pages on realtor.com (in a town of 25k people). The new construction boom is highly geographically dependant, and for sure will put strong downward pressure on home prices in markets with high volumes of new builds. I suspect this will be less an issue in New England and moreso a feature of the boom towns in the South and West (FL, TX, CO, UT, ID, etc). Some of the price declines we’re already seeing in these markets will likely continue to gain momentum.