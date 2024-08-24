The Rate Cuts Powell Dangled in Front of Markets May Slam into Inflationary Fiscal & Economic Policies of Whoever Is in the White House Next Year

For the Treasury market, Powell’s speech was a nothingburger. A Sep rate cut has been priced in since the Aug 2 jobs report.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Powell re-confirmed at his Jackson Hole speech on Friday that rate cuts are coming but didn’t mention “September.” He said, “The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear…”
But “the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.”
Powell presented a balanced message. There was no panic. The two sides of the Fed’s dual mandate (low inflation and full employment) have come roughly into balance.
The Fed has been talking about rate cuts since its December 2023 meeting when it put three rate cuts on the table for 2024, which markets instantly turned this into six rate cuts. Now it’s August 2024, and we’re still waiting for our rate cuts. But we’re getting closer.
At its September meeting, after nine months of wait-and-see, the Fed is likely to cut. That has become increasingly clear recently, including in the FOMC minutes of the July meeting, released on Wednesday, where “September” cropped up in terms of markets expecting a cut in “September,” and there was nothing in the minutes to dissuade markets from it.
Powell pointed out that inflation has dropped a lot. Policy rates have not dropped at all since July 2023 and are high compared to inflation – “restrictive” came up three times in his speech. The upside risk of inflation heading higher from here has diminished. His “confidence has grown that inflation is on a sustainable path back to 2%.” Inflation is just much less of an issue than it had been.
The labor market has cooled from its red-hot pace, and risks to employment have risen, etc. etc., and “we do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions,” he said.
But no panic: “So far, rising unemployment has not been the result of elevated layoffs, as is typically the case in an economic downturn. Rather, the increase mainly reflects a substantial increase in the supply of workers [from the huge wave of immigration] and a slowdown from the previously frantic pace of hiring.”
“With an appropriate dialing back of policy restraint, there is good reason to think that the economy will get back to 2% inflation while maintaining a strong labor market,” he said.
So no panic. Gradualism. If the economy plays out that way, a series of 25-basis point cuts.
If the labor market suddenly tanks, the Fed would step in with bigger cuts: “The current level of our policy rate gives us ample room to respond to any risks we may face, including the risk of unwelcome further weakening in labor market conditions.”
Everyone will be looking for inspiration at the August jobs report, to be released on September 6 – whether nonfarm job creation will bounce back from its moderate pace in July, which was likely the effects of Hurricane Beryl that hit Texas during the survey reference period. If nonfarm job creation bounces, rate-cut gradualism will prevail. If it tanks and turns negative – meaning the first job losses – then, bigger cuts.
Before the September meeting, there will also be a PCE price index report for July (which won’t be a big surprise, given that we’ve already had the July CPI report) and a CPI report for August.
The Fed will likely “look through” a bad CPI report for August. If inflation accelerates further month-to-month from the month-to-month acceleration in July, combined with a strong bounce of nonfarm jobs in August, then the Fed can decide to “look through” that acceleration of inflation, as it had “looked through” the spike of inflation in early 2022. With regards to the 2022 episode, Powell said, “it can be appropriate for central banks to look through a temporary rise in inflation.” So this time around, if the CPI report is bad, the Fed will likely cut anyway in September, perhaps with some dissenting votes.
Markets are already lining up a bunch of rate cuts. The federal funds futures market on Friday saw a 77% probability of at least 200 basis points in cuts by the end of 2025, which would be 8 cuts of 25 basis points spread over 11 meetings, similar to December 2023, when they expected 150 basis points in cuts spread over 8 meetings in 2024.
But this rate-cut trajectory might not happen as envisioned because of the inflationary effects of the economic and fiscal policies to be sought by whoever ends up in the White House – that’s what the president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, Adam Posen, told MarketWatch.
There is a good chance that the inflationary policies promised by both candidates – on top of the current fiscal fiasco – will reignite inflation, and then the Fed has the next problem on its hands and end up having to deal with it.
Powell’s speech focused too much on the short-term and gave no thought of what will happen in six months, Posen told MarketWatch. This was a mistake, he said.
“My view is that if Harris becomes president, it is 60% to 65% likely that you won’t see the cuts” the market envisions, Posen said. “If Trump gets in, I put it at 80%-90% they are going to be hiking a year from now.”
There’s never a dull moment in economics. The WSJ lamented that “the candidates haven’t just demoted economic principles this year; they’ve jettisoned them altogether. It’s as if they wanted to flip the bird at the economic establishment.”
Glenn Hubbard, who chaired President George W. Bush’s Council of Economic Advisers, told the WSJ: “Doesn’t anyone listen to economists anymore?” That was a rhetorical question. “Economists don’t seem very involved in either campaign or in internal decisions in recent administrations,” he said.
Meanwhile in the Treasury market…
The big moves were triggered after the August 2 jobs report. Since then, yields have ticked up a hair, and Powell’s speech didn’t change much since the Treasury market had already priced in a September rate cut, and further rate cuts in the future.
The six-month Treasury yield, which is an indicator of market expectations of Fed policy rates over the next several months, ticked down 4 basis points on Friday to 4.92%, back where it had been on Wednesday, but above the post-jobs-report plunge to 4.88% on August 2.
Note that the six-month yield falsely started pricing in rate cuts in early 2024 that didn’t come. In April-May, it rose again to the no-rate-cut scenario within its six-month window.
The one-year Treasury yield, which looks into the future through mid-2025 ended on Friday where it had been on Wednesday, at 4.36%, and up from the August 2 low of 4.33%. It’s beginning to price in four rate cuts in the early portion of its one-year window.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I wonder if you can read into the rate cut expectations in a Harris vs Trump presidency. Does this mean investors think the economy will tank under Trump (tariffs) and require injections? Or is there a perception he’s more pro-business than Harris, and will push for more cuts (not that should influence things). Would love to understand the rationale there.
RTGDFA
I saw your point about each candidate having inflationary policies, I don’t understand how Posen could assess one candidate as leading to less cuts than WS desires and the other leading to rate hikes. If I’m understanding him correctly, a H presidency would be better for inflation than a T presidency. It seems to me that they are both going to drive ungodly amounts of spending to their favored causes. I’ll find the MW article and see if he goes into detail on why a Dem presidency would be less inflationary than a Repub.
JS,
The MarketWatch article is linked in the text. That’s all it says. You can click on it and see.
1. There is a difference in the time frame: “if Harris becomes president, it is 60% to 65% likely that you won’t see the cuts” the market envisions,” Posen said without mentioning when. But “If Trump gets in, I put it at 80%-90% they are going to be hiking a year from now.” So buy August.
So those two statements are not entirely comparable.
2. They both advocate for tax cuts and extra spending, just in different directions. What Trump has on his list that Harris doesn’t are more tariffs. So that would add to costs of goods not only because the additional taxes on goods, but also because it will likely keep imports from competing on price with US producers, such as Chinese-made EVs competing with US-made vehicles. I think Trump is right, we need to raise taxes, and tariffs are a good way of doing it. But it will likely increase prices, not just once but over the longer term due to reduced competition.
“Does this mean investors think the economy will tank under Trump..”
The S&P 500 is 35 points (or 0.6%) away from the all time high. 40% higher (give or take) where it was when the overnight rate was 0%. The investors stopped thinking long time ago.
🤣❤️
Andy someone has to use all this free money for something.
Why not shovel it into a business’s furnace?
I think it’s going way higher, however the investors may spook and mass pull out. You gotta ride that wave until they come back 🌊 🏄
Facts! 💯
Facts … the SP500 rose much more under Trump than it has under Biden. Then, if you adjust for inflation, under Trump, the SP500 rose 3x what it rose under Biden.
FACT. The casino on Wall Street is not the economy.
I have no way of guessing which way the dice are going to roll.
Without any fiscal restraint by Congress I dont expect any Sept rate cuts. Entitlement reform is the ticking time bomb.
Politicians of both parties got too used to free money.
without
If it is ticking there is a lot of time on the clock. Entitlement reform is a political minefield and of course others ways to solve fiscal issues but obviously all of those minefields as well. Get elected, spend and punt it down the road is only likely outcome.
Interest rate cuts before an election is a clockwork thing.
Wall Street, professional economists, and FOMC policymakers are well aware that the rising unemployment rate is caused by high immigration & survey data quirks, not layoffs – as Powell mentioned in his speech yesterday.
Most other macroeconomic data points remain extremely strong, including GDP (~3% annual rate last qtr), consumer spending (retail sales +1% last month), which begs the question of whether the upcoming easing is motivated by genuine concern for the labor market, or FOMC policymakers’ desire to please Wall Street & pad their own investment portfolios – especially now that inflation has slowed enough to give them political cover to do it.
The average FOMC policymaker has a net worth above $5 million and owns S&P 500 index funds, US Treasuries (both of which benefit from monetary easing) and other asset classes. Powell is on the upper end relative to his colleagues, worth over $50 million.
I’m conflicted on that. On one hand I don’t want the financial future of the country run by people rigging the system in their favor. But I also wouldn’t want a highly educated person late in their career who wasn’t able to amass enough net worth to prove they actually know how to make sound financial decisions either.
@JS
Were you aware multiple FOMC members got caught trading their portfolios for their own financial benefit in 2020-21? At least one of them, Robert Kaplan, resigned in shame. The public outcry led the Federal Reserve to implement some mild ethics rules against personal trading, but ultimately make little difference because central bank pivots & policy shifts last far longer than the 45 days’ advance notice they’re now required to give before any securities buying & selling.
Were you aware that FOMC policymakers spin through the revolving door to work for Wall Street after their terms expire & their names fall out of the news cycle? Former lifelong academics Ben Bernanke & Richard Clarida became PIMCO managing directors. Janet Yellen made some $20 million in honoraria giving speeches to Wall Street banks. Robert Kaplan, the guy caught trading, was recently hired by Goldman Sachs.
I don’t believe for a second the Federal Reserve works for the benefit of ordinary Americans.
It’s working to keep the labor market strong and inflation relatively low.
They hiked to 5.5% and kept rates there for 14 months, that’s far higher and longer than anyone had predicted. And they still haven’t cut, in case you haven’t noticed.
Do your believing in Church.
You do know they meet in Jackson Hole right?
I think houses there are generally in the tens of millions of dollars.
The message the fed sends is clear. We love the people but the rich pay the bills.
I have a bachelor’s degree (which I have never used). I long ago chose a job in the trades, and I live rurally, where you just don’t make as much money. I’m fine with that – can’t compete with high income power couples, can’t amass a large fortune. But…I’d highly trust the educated and disciplined rural folk, who know how to get by and do many things that are self-supporting and supplemental (lessening the need for huge nest-eggs) with financial decision making over insulated highly educated economists and lawyers that run our country – especially rural business owners I know. We need people that will put the long-term needs of the country over fattening the already well-off wealth of the upper classes. Of course, this will never happen in our economy, but distrust for the elites is very much justified. It’s not healthy to have a whole class of people that consume so much, earn so much and waste so much driving the bus on our nation’s economy. I’m not at burn it all down, but I’m closer to this than maintaining the status quo. That’s my rant.
Oh another trades post.
There’s a funny post going on Reddit.
“They say get a job in the trades”
Results: Boss abuses you, Sudden early death highly likely, start your own business!…and get stiffed by clients on the bill.
Sufferinsucatash is right for references the false promises of being in the trades by people who never worked in the trades, but Digger Dave is still right about all the things that really matter in a more general sense that applies to a larger percentage of the population. Being in the trades is no cakewalk, take it from a cupcake.
I worked in the trades. Its a good way to end up around drunken redneck idiots that spend all their money on a ragged out pickup truck and booze. If you want to live in a trailer park and deal with the braindead then the trades are an awesome place to go.
I left because being paid 12 dollars an hour to wear full leathers welding galvanized steel in the sun in 100 degree weather and 90% humidity is a miserable way to live. Of course if you complain about being broke despite working 70-80 hours a week, “u juss got dem soff hands boi.” Its a competition amongst those troglodytes about who can be treated the worse by their job/boss and still grovel at managements feet.
Now i work in trucking which is just as bad but i make 120k/yr to live my in total isolation working 70 hours a week. Of course, i spent several years working 70 hour weeks and struggling to break 50k dollars. If i wasnt willing to go homeless and live in the truck for months on end working everyday I would have never made it to the job im at now. And the thing about any trucking job that pays over 70-80k/yr is youll be fired on the spot for any slight mistake. Potentially blackballed from any decent job due to the wonderful DAC report.
Stay the hell out of the trades unless you have a weak mind and a strong back.
Jackson Y
“The average FOMC policymaker has a net worth above $5 million and owns S&P 500 index funds…”
Net worth so what? There are people here with greater net worth.
Policy rates are well above inflation rates, inflation has cooled a lot, and the labor market has normalized. The Fed is losing backing for keeping rates this high. It makes sense to take rates down a few notches, and if inflation re-ignites, there will be more backing for wait-and-see or even rate hikes.
why does the fed need backing to do anything? it’s supposed to be independent. it didn’t have backing to do qe for 10 years, but so it did.
May be Wolf meant “backing” as in backing of the members of the Fed…
The Fed answers to Congress. Congress could for example change the Fed’s mandate. Powell has to show up regularly before Congress and give testimony. So the Federal Reserve Board, which Powell chairs, is “independent” in the sense of being an independent government agency, but it’s not in a vacuum, and all agencies have to answer to Congress. Congress was all for QE and low rates. Congress loves free money, makes buying votes a lot cheaper 🤣
ha ha, understood, but if the fed is going to only be independent to the extent that the congressional wall street complex allows, that means that the 2% inflation target is really 3-5%, as it’ll run very hot during vote buying sprees.
the bond market just hasn’t learned it yet.
Seeing as there is no real detriment to employment, gdp is strong, consumer spending is strong, why lower rates at all? You have 3% gdp at 5.5%, what will gdp be at 4%? Why not hold until there’s some sign of weakness? I don’t mean like recession just an actual sign this is not the new neutral rate that is needed to offset our inept politicians massive govt spending
If inflation decreases to 2 percent and stays there stably, what should be the interest rate of the central banks (Fed and BCE) to be neutral?
+1% to +2% (That is inflation + ). This as to have a price tag on risk. One of the reasons for the bonkers distortions and the desperate run on junk was/is that at 0% (or close to in the case of the Fed and below that for the ECB) risk could/would not get priced into rent rates.
I’d even advocate at keeping it around 5% or higher (That is +3% or more above the target 2% inflation) as to have a buffer in case things go badly but that is (as Wolf mentioned) politically untenable. And possibly economically impossible seeing that there is a decent chance the markets cannot handle even a 3% rate after years of rates hovering around 0% without some serious corrections that freak out the people holding onto that paper wealth.
Thank you Wolf for always being ready to stand and deliver no matter the calendar day is. Great info for me to keep my wits about me as we head into the next 6-weeks “and Beyond!” …and too thank for that great quote from WSJ: “Doesn’t anyone listen to economists anymore?”
&^)
All the Best
Yes (!) – thanks Wolf for reviewing & summarizing Powell’s remarks.
Thanks for your sober & unbiased analysis – mixed in with your much needed sense of humor…
These reports are why I regularly & gladly donate to your work & efforts…
Keep up the great work Wolf!! :)
“Doesn’t anyone listen to economists anymore?”
So which economists are you going to listen to? The Krugman cabal or the Sowell clique? Most politicians will listen to which ever economist that tells them what they want to hear.
Wolf,
Based on your article https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/13/services-ppi-core-ppi-yoy-were-pushed-down-by-extreme-base-effect-thatll-flip-next-month-for-rest-of-2024/
I’m expecting a much greater chance of severe disappointment on Sep 11th (and Oct and Nov) when the next round of inflation numbers come out which is 1 week before the Sep Fed decision. Even if they cut 25 pts on 9/18, everyone will start to realize these cuts will be moving at a slower pace. And while the politicians don’t care, the fed will put the break on cuts when they see all the govt stimulus.
Did I misunderstand your article on 8/13?
You understood the article correctly.
I expect CPI month-to-month to accelerate for August, as it already did for July, and as I mentioned in this article, I expect the Fed to “look through” that acceleration as “temporary” — and they may be right, and they may not be right.
The tenor of Powell’s speech was: no panic and gradualism, unless the labor market tanks. I expect the Aug jobs report to bounce back. So maybe a Sep and Dec cut of 25 basis points each, and similar next year.
We’ll get more info before and after the Sep meeting. And yes, there may be some disappointment out there with that pace.
The inflationary fiscal and economic policies proposed by both presidential candidates (they’re different, but they’re both inflationary) are a big upside risk to inflation. Those policies would be on top of the inflationary policies of the current White House that the next Presidents inherits. This could be messy, in terms of inflation.
If PPI will be bigger because of the base effect, everyone should understand the reason. At least I hope so.
The Federal Reserve’s communication has been confusing & muddled, at least to me, this year.
Presumably there’s a certain number of “guaranteed” rate cuts simply for disinflation & normalization even if the economy holds up, and a certain number of cuts reserved as backup ammunition only for a more serious downturn.
The Federal Reserve can either aim for the highest possible rate that doesn’t cause recession, or the lowest possible rate that doesn’t reignite inflation.
Between the maximum & minimum is probably at least 1 to 2% difference in rates. Which end is the FOMC aiming for? Nobody knows. Powell doesn’t give much insight into the dove vs. hawk inner dynamics on the committee.
In many countries their FEDS are almost not communicating at all nor they care.
Seems very plausible at least 3 cuts this year as the market has that baked in and the effects of rate cuts take time to show up in the monthly numbers. Predicting what happens based on who gets elected feels like MarketWatch clickbait and if it does or does not play out there will just be more clickbait created. 3+ cuts might get the housing market moving by Spring but anyone’s guess how they will play out and who will benefit.
They will keep inflating until we are all homeless.
Who are “they” and “we” as plenty of people on this site bought many houses especially during the great recession for cash and reaping the rewards. Without creating judgment what is a healthy society to do with respect to sheltering people within it? Studies have shown that many people do this simply because they are not comfortable they will have income in their later years, which is a fear for many. While home ownership has remained relatively steady for sometime, outright owner(no mortgage) is 3rd lowest among developed nations. The American dream is to have an affordable 30 year mortgage!
no, the american dream is to have an affordable house. the 30 year mortgage makes homes unaffordable, not the other way around, as it drove prices up.
Franz G,
Was utilizing sarcasm, perhaps ineffectively. Even with mortgages we still rank 18th out of 29 in ownership according to OECD 2022 report. We are really only 3rd because the 1st and 2nd ones have long mortgages but huge deductions and in some cases interest only. Interesting report. I don’t compare to home ownership in ‘developing” countries as not really a good comparison but usually much much higher.
Why do you have a problem with everything I say? If you don’t understand what I was saying, I really can’t help you.
The rat is an intelligent, social and emotional creature that deserves respect and compassion.
The Powell show is a flop. As much would have been accomplished, possibly more, if Powell had stayed home and done nothing.
5.25 to 5.50, that’s a low bar, now he’s going to inch back a few points and the economy will miraculously recover because of this?
The ginormous US economy turns with a flip of Powells flipper.
“5.25 to 5.50, that’s a low bar,”
That’s ridiculous. The Fed has the highest rates of any developed economy. And they’re substantially above all inflation metrics we have. CRE has totally blown up and is in a deep depression. The housing market has frozen. Thankfully, they’re not a big part of the economy. So there are real consequences. Those rates are not nothing.
Overall, the economy is still doing amazingly well despite those rates — that much we can say. And that’s a good thing because you don’t want 10 million people losing their jobs.
Franz I think blackrock figured it out.
See people used to be able to live in their houses and pay the mortgage.
Blackrock thought, “hey not so fast! These people get a leg up!”
Now to save for a house you have to live and rent from blackrock.
Problem solved! 😉
HT
“The rat is an intelligent, social and emotional creature that deserves respect and compassion.”
Save your sarcasm. Looks like you have enough problems with your own comments. 😂🤣😂
Seems like US economy is ran more on momentum, emotions and jaw flapping than anything.
A point up… a point down…is but music played to calm or excite the beast.
If the rates can’t be raised higher than a 5.50 without damage…. than that means our goose is just about cooked….nice and plump…. everything is at capacity…jobs, housing, market. (Actually seems like a good place to be?).
But still if Powell had done nothing inflation would have came down by itself, it had ran it’s course, Powell standing tall with his teeth in his mouth produced little to nothing.
Desert Rat,
This is an area for discourse. I will ensure I don’t respond to your future comments since clearly it agitates you.
Thank you. Meaningful and relevant discourse is always welcome from commenters and doesn’t agitate me.
I 2nd the thank you… I learn more reading Wolf’s excellent data driven analysis and opinion.. and NO politics… then anywhere else. While economics has it’s emotional elements when all is said and done it’s in the numbers :)
“The Fed will likely “look through” a bad CPI report for August”
Of course they will. They are hellbent on destroying the middle class. I’ve had it. What happened to these interest rates are normal? What happened to 2% inflation target? Well, it’s not 2%. Services are no where close to 2%. They can use the bullsht excuse all they want about their concern about the labor market. It’s a crock of sht. I’m on board with anyone who will attempt to end the Fed. I don’t recognize this corrupt country anymore and don’t care what happens to it.
In the US, middle class is thrown around generically enough, mostly used by politicians, to capture most voters. Admittedly there are various definitions but to my knowledge nothing that is used that has any real meaning, and if one did, what would it be and why would the middle class be more or less important than the “lower” classes, which really isn’t used as everyone wants to see themselves as middle class or aspiring to that. I prefer more simple definitions like working class and ruling class with obvious distinctions within those.
Fair enough, but not really important in what I was trying to convey. You knew what I meant. Many in the lower classes get welfare and other subsidies. Middle class gets very little except a tax bill, so there’s that. When you write your comments, you are free to use the words you prefer.
Desert Rat
“They are hellbent on destroying the middle class.”
So, 65% of households are homeowners, and that’s a big part of the middle class, and they HUGELY benefited from the Fed’s 0% and QE.
A big portion of American households own between some and a lot of stocks, including in their 401k, via stock compensation plans, in brokerage accounts (how do you think all these huge brokers make their living?), and indirectly such as in their pensions. That’s a big part of the middle class. They HUGELY benefited from the Fed’s policies.
But the Fed’s policies through 2021 have hurt other people, particularly fixed income investors, savers, and retirees living off fixed incomes.
Your “middleclass” thingy is just dumb BS. It’s not the middleclass the Fed hurt — a big part of them hugely benefited including homeowners.
It’s specific groups that the Fed damaged — and they’re not all middle class.
Inflation saps the purchasing power of assets across the board, so asset holders got hit. So they hope that their asset prices rise to keep up with inflation, and some have and some haven’t.
Inflation saps the purchasing power of wages. So workers hope that their wages rise faster than inflation. That was not the case in 2021 and through mid-2022, and workers fell behind. But then wages started going up faster than inflation, and they continue to go up faster than inflation, and workers are catching up.
Will the middle class not destroyed by technology?
Can a small business owner compete with Online shopping? Will administrative jobs not impacted by AI? And so on?
In the past many middle-class jobs have been added to make decisions closer to working lines. Software (coded rules) is reducing this demand and in parallel creating more higher-paid jobs in technology.
In my limited view, we are living in times where the middle class is splitting up into many lower-paid jobs and a few higher-paid jobs
But you don’t need conspiracy to explain that. It has happened in history multiple times.
DR:
As one who used to discuss extensively the definition of ”middle class” as part of curricula, etc., IMO that term IS and always has been somewhat ambiguous and consequently frequently at least misleading and likely intentionally.
While it is amusing and entertaining to consider the usage in Gilbert & Sullivan’s light opera, ”.. bow bow you lower middle classes ..”, that too is meant to justify the continuing degradations of working folks as opposed to the leisure classes, similar to today.
Others have used the distinction between ”lower middle class” and ”upper middle classes” as strictly a financial differentiation, including the term ” genteel poverty” to describe the former…
Good luck trying to make anything clear using ill defined buzz words that may and certainly are understood very differently today by different folx, especially between those getting all their news on their phone and us older folx who still actually read books and Wolf’s Wonder.
The point of my comment should have been quite obvious to someone who isn’t a concrete thinker. The fixation on middle class instead of the point of my message is astounding. If the books you read lead you to fixate on something so irrelevant to the article above and unimportant in a comment section, you can keep your books. Just because you read a book, doesn’t make it fact. Get over yourself.
Unlike Wolf (and I am very hesitant to characterize his position), I don’t believe the Fed has all that much to do with the inflation most of us have to deal with. Their manipulation of interest rates do effect inflation in assets like stocks, bonds and real estate, and Bernanke loudly stated that goal (wealth effect) when he started QE. Certainly housing price inflation effects us. But that can be attenuated better by statutory regulation to inhibit flipping and speculation than by such a blunt instrument like interest rates. The current bout of inflation that we do have to deal with is a direct result of the world’s reaction to COVID shutdowns (market dislocations) and the resulting media efforts to inform the population that they should expect inflation, and so they did and businesses took advantage of that. Finally, the Fed does serve a mission-critical function: to be the lender of last resort to over-leveraged, partial reserve banks. Without which, the world would be in constant fluctuations of euphoria and depression as it was prior to the creation of the federal reserve.
How does Mexico sound? Interest rates > 10%, female presisdent, you can live in a nice pueblo sipping some good tequila and enjoying some goat birria with other ex-pats. You could rant about the awful Fed while you watch thousands of people pass through your place of living on their way to the U.S. to seek a better life. Have fun!
An estimated 1.6 million Americans live in Mexico, a number which has been steadily increasing. Towns in Baja California are filled with US and Canadian families. Residents of some Mexico City neighborhoods are complaining that rents are increasing due to the newcomers.
If the FOMC does cut rates (even only 25 basis points), that’s a huge win for those who have been fighting higher interest rates since the beginning. I think the 1970’s is playing out again. While inflation has come down, how long has the FFR been restrictive? A year or so. Where are Reserves at? Reserves have been increasing. I don’t think there’s enough evidence for a rate cut. I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some arm twisting in the background. Happened in 2019, and happened in the 1970’s with Arthur Burns.
Yes, possible arm twisting after elections. One candidate wants to boss the FEDs. Not mentioning the name.
At what point do we stop calling the bond market “smart money”? They’ve been as wrong as the Fed in forecasting anything. All we have anymore is “dumb and dumber money”.
🤣🤣🤣
Bonds always do bad in steep interest raise environments.
Prob should sell if it happens again.
We’re heading into a great bond environment or at least good.
If you want to buy and hold bonds for yield (maybe you’re a life insurer or a prudent retail investor, and you intend to hold to maturity), high and rising interest rates are good, and low and falling interest rates are deadly.
If you want to trade bonds (buy low, sell high), high but falling interest rates are good and low but rising interest rates are deadly.
👍👍👍
the fed balance sheet is below where it was in june of 2020, when the s&p was half of what it is now.
the current asset bubble is not due to qe or interest rates but due to investors believing the fed will do whatever it takes to prop up asset prices.
dropping the fed funds rate from 5.5 to 5.25 is more symbolic about the doing whatever it takes than anything else.
“The Fed will likely “look through” a bad CPI report for August. If inflation accelerates further month-to-month from the month-to-month acceleration in July, combined with a strong bounce of nonfarm jobs in August, then the Fed can decide to “look through” that acceleration of inflation, as it had “looked through” the spike of inflation in early 2022. With regards to the 2022 episode, Powell said, “it can be appropriate for central banks to look through a temporary rise in inflation.” So this time around, if the CPI report is bad, the Fed will likely cut anyway in September, perhaps with some dissenting votes.”
Oh yeah, more “transitory” BS to juice asset prices for their wealthy buddies while pinning the cost on the backs of the working class and the poor. These people are crooks.
Not for the first time do I have the thought after reading this article that I just need to delete twitter and wait for wolf’s articles. I’d free up hours and hours in my life!
We deleted twitter when the petulant toddler took over. At the same time, we shut off the Television. We now exist on reading a good book at the library, Getting free DVD movies at the library, and reading good periodicals at the library. And, checking in on Wolf.
Life isn’t just good; it is GREAT!
“The upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased.”
“as long as inflation expectations remain well anchored, it can be appropriate for central banks to look through a temporary rise in inflation.”
FOMC is going to ignore High inflation readings in coming months.
Should they do it? NOT.
Will they do it? I guess answer is most probably YES.
One side when they say increase in Unemployment rate is not because of elevated layoffs, if that’s case why to rush to reduce rates.
After this Jackson hole, I don’t hope FED will HOLD rates in Sept 2024. I am thinking they will do 2-3 rate cuts and then take a Pause to see.
In July FOMC meeting minutes, Members discussed how Market is expecting Rate cuts and all BS.
Volcker used to say FED’s job is to ACT and Market’s job is to REACT. Lets not get that mixed up. I dont think current FOMC has that much guts.
First of all Wolf, your Research in Macro & Financial Markets i put at or above practically anyone out there, and the amount of in depth research and quality in Micro Markets is very impressive as well, to have both of these and the amount of research you publish ( i’dont know if you also have a team of researchers) is in a sense amazing. Your a SuperStar Researcher.
There is no Reason for a Interest Rate Cut by the FED ! ,
It is either….
(1)The Fed is trying to help the Democrats win the election and that will also have the effect to will help Powell keep his Job, because as we know Crazy Trump will replace him as he already said. (Note: Trump as president would be worse he would decrease interest rate to hell if he could) ,
or (2) the Fed has fallen to the Pressure of Wall Street to boost Markets and there Sales of Bonds / Loans ( the lower the interest rate the more Corporate Bonds and Junk Bonds, and Mortgage Backed securites could be sold boosting there revenue and commission and bonuses ).
or (3) The Fed Reserve is trying to claim a Soft Landing too early , so that they can say they averted a recession at the same time decreasing inflation, so they can be put down in the record books, so its more about ego, than what is best for the Economy
Even if there is a Interest Rate Cut in September, from a Rational Economic Standpoint, it would not make sense to put in 2nd Rate Cut , If you look at it Globally,
– The Euro-Zone has been suffering from Slow and flat to negative Economic Growth the last 2 years, there Inflation Rate is lower than here in the US, they Cut in June , but they did not cut July citing high inflation in services segment
– The UK has also been experiencing slow to flat/negative economic growth the last 2 years, there nominal inflation rate is lower, but there core is the same as the US. They are citing high Services Inflation and our very cautious about decreasing interest rates.
In both cases of the Euro-Zone and U.K., they are at least experiencing slow economic growth and have experienced negative economic growth in the last 2 years.
Meanwhile the US Economy has not experienced that, we have had solid-good economic growth the last 2 years, and the US Economy like the Euro-Zone and UK Economy is experiencing Higher Inflation in the Services Sector.
Any further Cutting of Interest Rate after September in the US would further accelerate the Inflation in the Services Sector. If there was a cut in September (iif give them the doubt of political election pressure in Novemeber), I would assume the Federal Reserve would have the Logic and Reasoning to not do a 2nd cut in December. But than again the Fed does not always follow Logic and Reasoning, they proved that on Friday in Wyoming in Powell Speech.
So the the Markets are asking and pricing for the Fed to do 50 Basis Points cuts at each meeting, when Other Economies (Euro-Zone/UK) in the world which have actually experienced slow to negative economic growth have done 25 basis points. Makes no Sense, What are they Smoking.
Your #1 is internet goofery. Think about the timing: If the Fed cuts in September, it’ll be six weeks till Nov 5 election day, and that’s absolutely too short to have any impact on the economy. And one cut doesn’t have any impact anyway. If they had wanted to help Democrats, they should have started cutting months ago, and multiple times. But they didn’t.
What potentially helped Democrats is that the Fed brought inflation down a lot, from the crazy levels in 2022. That 8% inflation, if it persisted today, would have been a huge vulnerability for Democrats — and rightfully so.
IMHO,the Federal Reserve should wait until America knows what group of clowns the voters elected…
Since each candidate has a inflationary agenda,the Federal Reserve should carefully examine their respective Budget proposals for the next FY…
I agree with Wolf that CPI will increase, however, the Fed is wrong, and they know they are wrong. The increasing costs (inflation) is not going to abate. Jerome is Arthur Burns 2.0, but in a very different country with an unsustainable debt load.
Hedge Accordingly. (hint; so long as manufacturers keep making real things, get long commodities)
i don’t think the west’s economy will last beyond 2032 or so.
If it Trump ever wins an election interest rates would go to zero because of his real estate empire. I think Trump will get trounced in the voting.
Since 2000, the government almost doubles the debt every 8 years. It does not matter which clown show reigns supreme.
Fairly obvious or potentially clueless statement, as I have learned the line is narrow between the two. While inflation has come down to a degree, and wage increases have helped, it can’t be too long(less than a decade, two at most) before a significant event occurs(another pandemic, major international event, significant worldwide recession, etc) that will require a massive injection of Federal money to stabilize things. Many in the US government already want to increase military spending because of the Chinese “threat”. What possible hopeful trajectory is there is US can’t control spending in the good times and provide essential services for society when the tide will enivitably turn? Printing money again in the future seems inevitable we don’t successfully have the means to target those most in need(my unneeded COVID checks went to family members overseas who had no safety net as I was fully employed throughout it). What does seem obvious and backed by observation is that our government has no desire to reign in spending and the ideas they do have generally target those who can ill afford them(block grants to states, increase in retirement age, SNAP benefits and so on). Would be nice to see something resembling a path towards hope for the future rather than the inevitable and unnecessarily bumpy roller coaster our system creates.
Howdy Youngins Relax, because we have such a long way to go still. Took a couple decades last time and with all the Govern ment spending , I doubt things will settle down for 20 to 30 years this time. Don t be divided by blaming who did this. THEY all did this to US……
It’s always THEY. It’s never us lol.
Insanity bubble update: S&P 500 market cap now above $47 Trillion again. That is not all US equities, just the S&P 500. $5875 for every man, woman and child on the planet. $47 Trillion is more than $10 Trillion higher than the national debt. Total US equities to GDP ratio is now 194%, the highest it has ever been. The S&P and the Nasdaq have had just one down month since last October, forming charts that resemble Mount Everest.
Reality Reminder: How much is a Trillion?
If you could travel at the speed of light–186,000 miles per second–it would take you 62 days to travel one trillion miles.
If you could build a stack of $1000 bills (that is correct, one thousand, not one hundred,) it would reach an altitude of almost 65 miles, which is higher than Jeff Bezos’ spaceship goes.
Regardless of interest rates, I am not budging with my call that the S&P is a lock to see 4500 again, and 4100-4200 a coin toss. I am not making any timeframe predictions, I just know that it is going to happen, as all bubbles eventually burst, and the current level/valuation of stocks is irrefutably a major bubble. What occurred on August 5th was proof.