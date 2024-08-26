The Data Mess. Markets, Interest Rates & Inflation and There’s Still No Recession; Risks of Financialization & Overleverage

Wolf Richter with Adam Taggart on Thoughtful Money.
It feels like Wolf’s response to Adam is a more restrained version of his comments to many of the commenters regarding the recession and the FED..
Adam’s “half of Americans have less than $500 in savings” observation is a red herring. It has always been like that. This is Mrrrica.
No, that’s not Mrrrica. It’s clickbait bullshit that Adam cited and that keeps going viral. I was going to rip it apart but didn’t since he is the host and a nice and smart guy, and it’s his show, and he cites all kinds of stuff, and I know that going in, and I expect those kinds of things, so I restrain myself.
Lots of people don’t use savings accounts anymore. They may have one, but it’s mostly inactive. They have checking accounts, and they pay by electronic means, from debit/credit cards to automatic payments via ACH, and the cash stays in the checking account or goes into brokerage accounts, money market funds, CDs, stocks, bonds, 401ks, etc.
If you look at the detail of these studies, you see that.
The Federal Reserve has a similar regular survey out, and it also gets misrepresented in the clickbait headlines as: “X% of Americans don’t have $400 in their savings account to pay for an emergency.”
But once you actually read the report, you find out that the headline on CNBC, MarketWatch, Bloomberg, etc. is total bullshit, designed to be clickbait, and it works because that’s all people read, and bullshit goes viral.
I shredded these moronic headlines about the Fed’s pretty good analysis of how Americans pay for a $400 emergency and a 3-month job loss here, so READ THIS:
Among other things, the Fed’s study found: Only 13% of Americans cannot pay for a $400 emergency at all. 54% have three months of expenses set aside in their account (but not a savings account). Some have to sell assets, such as stocks or money market funds, to pay for three-months expenses (and that’s a lot more than $400, LOL). So read this right now because I’m really really really tired of seeing this stupid bullshit on my site:
Sure, that’s why most people don’t keep more cash than necessary in a checking account. There are many other options.
That is what I meant. It is a red herring. And yes, you were polite.
“This is Mrrrica” was a quippy way of saying that the USA is a nation of borrowers. Anyone with a mortgage or car loan is net negative cash. That doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty assets like home equity, pensions, 401Ks, etc.
While there are exceptions (which spoils the quip) it is only a small minority of people have three months of cash socked away in a savings account. The poor end of the curve can’t do it, the higher echelons don’t need to, and the middle borrows. And it has been that way for the last 30 years, maybe more.
RTGDFA I linked, for crying out loud. You’re spreading clickbait bullshit.
“…quippy way of saying that the USA is a nation of borrowers.”
Like I said, you’re just spreading clickbait bullshit. Incomes and the population have grown over the years much faster than consumer debts, and debt in relationship to consumers’ incomes is running at historic lows. This includes mortgage debts, auto loans, and credit card debt, and other revolving credit. See the chart below of total household debt to disposable income.
I’m just really tired of seeing this clickbait bullshit here in the comments, after all the articles I write to debunk this clickbait bullshit (do you people never read anything here?), including this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/06/household-debt-delinquencies-collections-and-bankruptcies-our-drunken-sailors-and-their-debts-in-q2/
Here are household money market funds and CDs, on top of checkable deposits. That doesn’t include T-bills. The decline in CD balances occurred when interest rates were near 0% and people put their cash into stocks and left the remainder in their checking accounts, because it didn’t make much difference at the time. When interest rates rose, balances rose:
“Employment data is screwed up” I heard in this podcast several times.
I have to ask, why are illegals working illegally if there are tools such as “E-Verify” to prevent employers from hiring illegal aliens. This behavier by employers is illegal. They are not paying into the UI fund, workman’s comp fund, health care, etc and dumping all of these cost onto legally employed workers and their employers. They are also depressing wages for honest wage earners who are trying to support their families. Why are no politicians or media shills bringing up this issue which affects everyone who tries to “play by the rules” . We have turned into a totally lawless society sanctioned by the mainstream media and the corrupt government and politicians, as well as crooked corporations and businesses.
“Employers are not required to enroll in E-Verify. Employers who are not enrolled in E-Verify must physically inspect its newly hired employee’s documents.”
https://www.callaborlaw.com/entry/dhs-announces-permanent-remote-i-9-document-verification-for-e-verify-employers
I wonder what percentage of the people that hire the guys standing outside Home Depot every morning to work for the day “physically inspect its newly hired employee’s documents.” If I had to guess I would guess <1%…
I lived on a ranch in west Texas for many years. All my neighbors were hard core Republican voters who regularly hired illegals for their ranch work. There was a different term they used to describe them. Everyone knew they were illegal but there was no one else to do the work.
that’s what is known as a collective action problem. even if you oppose mass illegal immigration, if it happens, and your competitors hire illegal labor, and you don’t, you’re at a competitive disadvantage.
it requires a coordinated national response, not a few people refusing to hire them.
Swampcreature, I think the new “illegals” are purposely being caught, detained, given a court date(way in the future) and released WITH a work permit.
Only a relatively small number from a few specific countries are getting work permits, such as Venezuelans.
How are the illegal immigrants dumping costs onto legally employed workers and their employers when the illegal immigrants don’t qualify for the benefits you laid out?
If anything, they are depressing prices at the grocery store, contracting services for your home, and elsewhere.
they qualify for emergency medical care. ask any doctor who works in an er in a region with many illegal immigrants, and he’ll tell you that they use the er as a free doctor’s office.
their children are entitled to free public education, whether here legally or not.
it’s simply a lie that they don’t qualify for ranything.
Regarding our hypocrisy, I lived in a small town in East Texas where the parking lot to pick up day laborers was directly across the County Courthouse on one street, and the Police Station on the other. No problem.
Compared to the other bozos Adam gets on his show, Wolf is a breath of Fresh air….
Glad he lowered himself to Adam’s level to hopefully gain more SANE followers.
Couldn’t agree more. Very few of Adam’s guests push back against some of his claims about the 10% who he thinks own 90% of assets. Thank you for explaining about home equity and retirement accounts.
(Maybe there should be a WolfStreet YT channel.)
THat’s what I love about Adam’s pod is that there’s so many varieties of opinions on there. Adam has kind been pretty forthcoming about his opinions on the economy but in my opinion he’s a great interviewer.
One thing I disagreed with was the t-bill and chill. There’s always market dislocations out of hundreds and hundreds of publically traded companies to take advantage of. But if doing the work ain’t your thing to find them, then perhaps it is better to t-bill and chill.
“One thing I disagreed with was the t-bill and chill. There’s always market dislocations out of hundreds and hundreds of publicly traded companies to take advantage of.”
OK, so the question was about “prudent investors”; what you’re talking about is speculation and stock-picking, which is fine and a lot of fun, but that’s not the answer for “prudent investors.” There are over 1,000 stocks in my pantheon of Imploded Stocks that have lost more than 80% of their value since 2021. Many of them have lost all or nearly all of their value. There was a lot of speculation and stock-picking going on all the way down. Some traders made money on the brief bounces; others got wiped out. You cannot possibly recommend anything like that to “prudent investors.”
Is there any real difference between m1 and m2 money supply?
Money flows much faster these days. Your $500 savings example is a great example of the current trends. Getting money out of a money market or stocks is much faster than it was years ago. Individuals treat savings accounts like checking accounts. Was not the bank failures last year because individuals quickly took their money out of the banks with a simple click?
I liked the explanation of the Fed Balance sheet keeping the long term rates down. We have to remember the Fed is still buying securities even though we are in QT.
Velocity is the term used for the speed of the flow of money, and M2 is not even used by the Federal Reserve any longer since around 2019. Most all savings accounts are limited to 3 withdrawals per quarter and are not intended to act as checking accounts.
MW: Any way you look at it, the stock market is dangerously overvalued
Yeah but this time is different and this is the new normal. This has been accepted as the truth in the housing market and stock as well.
Another sign this time is different, yield curve don’t mean jack and higher mortgage rate is not collapsing home price like many predicted. Hate this new normal but this is the matrix we got plugged into so despite my contempt, might as well get used to it I guess
Not for much longer.
Well it’s been long enough, 3 years of busted predictions I will have to say this is the proof in the pudding that this time is different perhaps…
Wolf, you have been talking for some time about the misrepresentation of unemployment and jobs numbers. The 6 to 10 million immigrants not in those figures. I have rtgdfa’s and wtgdfv’s but can’t wrap my head around what direction this actually skews what is being reported. Where are those numbers when figuring them in. Thanks!
I cannot wrap my head around it either.
We know that total employment is understated by the new immigrants who are working but have not been captured by the data. So in that sense, the labor market is stronger than what the data shows.
We know that the unemployment rate rose because it does capture at least some of the new immigrants who are looking for work but haven’t found work yet. But it likely doesn’t capture all the new immigrants looking for work.
Many of the new immigrants are working in contract jobs in construction, as drivers, etc. and they’re not in the nonfarm payroll data (establishment survey), which only captures payroll data.
Those new immigrants that don’t have work permits are not in the UI tax data either because they don’t qualify for UI and aren’t reported to the UI system by companies in their quarterly filing (that was the issue with the revision last week, which was based on UI data the excluded illegal immigrants).
There are a gazillion unknowns around this immigrant issue. Normally it’s not such a big deal because the numbers are much smaller. But now the numbers are suddenly huge, and they do matter. So this whole thing is super-aggravating and exasperating.
