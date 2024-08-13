Services PPI & Core PPI YoY Were Pushed Down by Extreme Base Effect That’ll Flip Next Month for Rest of 2024

Whiplash-causing month-to-month services PPI fell in July after hot readings in prior months. Core goods PPI is well-behaved.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The sharp deceleration on a year-over-year basis of the core Producer Price Index and the services PPI in July was a one-time shot, caused by the services PPI of July 2023 (+9.9%), the highest month-to-month reading in over two years, to fall out of the 12-month figure and be replaced by July 2024 (-1.9%), lowest month-to-month reading since March 2023.
It won’t repeat the rest of the year because all the remaining month-to-month figures that will fall out of the average over the next five months were low to negative. And the base effect that was such a tailwind in July will flip to a headwind in August and going forward.
And in terms of the month-to-month figures (the blue lines in the charts below), well they’re whiplash volatile.
On a month-to-month basis, the Producer Price Index for final demand, which tracks inflation in the goods and services that companies buy and ultimately try to pass on to their customers, decelerated in July from June, on a plunge into the negative by the services PPI, after the hot readings in prior months. The PPI for finished core goods, which exclude food and energy products, accelerated month to month but remains well-behaved.
Services PPI fell by 1.9% annualized in July from June, seasonally adjusted, after the jumps of 5.2% in June, 4.7% in May, and 7.1% in April, according to data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (blue in the chart below).
The 6-month average decelerated to 3.4% annualized in July, after having risen at a red-hot pace of 4.9% in June, the highest since August 2022 (red). The six-month rate irons out some of the whiplash volatility of the month-to-month readings and includes all revisions. It decelerated so sharply because the 7.1% January reading fell out of the average and was replaced by the negative 1.9% July reading.
Year-over-year, the services PPI rose by 2.6% in July, a sharp deceleration from the 3.5% increase in June.
The extreme base effect: The year-over-year reading fell so sharply because the freak month-to-month spike of +9.9% annualized in July 2023 (the highest in over two years) was replaced by the drop of -1.9% annualized in July 2024 (the lowest since March 2023). Going forward, the low-to-negative month-to-month readings last year in August through December will come out of the 12-month base and be replaced by the readings going forward, and the tailwind of the base effect in July will flip to a headwind starting in August.
“Finished core goods” PPI is still well-behaved but accelerated in July from June, rising by 1.6% annualized, up from 0.8% in June. As we have seen all around, there have been no major inflation pressures building up in core goods in over a year. Inflation has been largely wrung out of core goods.
The six-month rate decelerated to 2.3% annualized from 2.7%, as the month-to-month 4.0% jump in January fell out of the average and was replaced by the 1.6% increase in July.
The PPI for “finished core goods” includes finished goods that companies buy except foods and energy. Prices have continued to rise, but a pace that’s in the normal pre-pandemic range.
Year-over-year, the finished core goods PPI has been around 2.2% all year with a minuscule down-trend that gets lost in rounding – all of them the lowest since March 2021. In July, finished core goods PPI rose by 2.16%:
“Core” PPI fell by 0.6% annualized in July from June, seasonally adjusted (blue in the chart below), driven by the drop in services (-1.9%), which dominate core PPI, and muffled somewhat by the acceleration in finished core goods (+1.6%). The -0.6% annualized reading in July comes after the 4.1% increases in June and May, and the 6.1% increase in April.
The 6-month rate decelerated to 3.1% in July, from 4.2% in June, which had been the highest since September 2022. After being well-behaved much of 2023 near 2%, the 6-month rate re-took off in February (red).
Year-over-year, core PPI rose by 2.6% annualized in July, a sharp deceleration from June, driven by the base effect in services, as we noted above. June (+3.0%) had been the worst reading since April 2023.
For the rest of the year, the readings this year will replaced the low to negative month-to-month readings from August through December 2023, and the tailwind of the big base effect in July becomes a headwind starting in August.
The overall PPI for final demand rose by 1.2% annualized in July from June, a deceleration from June (2.2%). The 6-month rate rose by 2.8% annualized, a deceleration from the 3.3% in June, which had been the highest since October 2022.
Year-over-year, overall PPI rose by 2.2%, a deceleration from 2.7% in June, which had been the highest since February 2023:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
That’s pretty good news. AAPL, NVDA plowing along. Is the panic over?
The headlines are always good news, come hell or high water, even if they’re not good news. And that’s the only thing folks and algos out there are reading right now, and how they’re reading it.
The economy/market never gives 100% of good news, even if so, plenty of people (bonds, t-bills holders, gold, crypto, Rolex?) say that in the future there be “end of the world as we know it”.
But markets do go up and up over long time, often not in straight line. And my strategy is to harvest it. Just enjoying live and let it work by itself.
Plenty of bonds, bills holders on this forum. Note, if bad news you are getting lots of comments. If things are not bad way less.
Depends on your definition of bad news. It wasn’t good news. Read the article again slowly. Headline looked better due to base effect from last year’s hot reading. It was propagandized by the entities you covet as being positive for the casino due to rate cut mania. And you fall into that category of spinning it as a positive, or maybe you plain just don’t get it. Your extreme obsession with the casino, at the expense of main street, is not a positive.
@DR
This is positive news to me. I’m actually caring the most about the actual data. Not both sides trying to spin here both ways.
Have you seen this? What is bad to you?
Actual data:
PPI-FD – M/M last 0.2% expected 0.2% today: 0.1%
Ex-Food & Energy – M/M last 0.4% expected 0.2% today 0.0%
Biker,
This one monthly data point is arguably good news. But one data point doesn’t make a trend, and the next one is likely to not be good news – I think that’s Desert Rat’s point.
@ ShortTLT
The purpose of today’s PPI reports was MM aka PPI for the last month. The rest, YY, is just result of MMs over months. Simple. Period.
And this article was talking about the PPI report. So my response was as it was aka some good news.
The rest of discussion is irrelevant to me since does not bring anything new materially, just some insides to the human psychology.
YY is elementary school. I think I get it, maybe not? :)
Knowing that FED rate adjustments take 12-18 months to fully take effect, what metric are you looking for to ensure the momentum is heading in the right direction that would support a rate cut?
Why does it feel like markets will always win regardless of headlines being right or completely wrong? Today’s news’ rise will be higher than next month’s plunge. At least until there is a recession.
Because they will as long as the option of a bailout is on the table. That is what a bailout is. Look at our current society, after the bailouts of 2008, are you surprised we now celebrate failure? A bailout also makes sure that nobody knows the price of anything. The only people come to this site is because they hope to get some kernel for when the bailouts won’t work anymore. Soon, very soon.
Think they call that a lack of moral hazards. WS has been conditioned and rightfully so to think they can do no wrong and FED will always bail them out and come to the rescue and for the most part, they have been right in the last decade or two since 2008, 2018. Will they be right forver? Tough to say but that line of thinking is still strong or the general consensus
“Will they be right forver?”
No
In fact what you saw in 2020 might have been practice to how they will react when they can no longer kick the can. I think they can’t kick it anymore. Why else raise rates now, why not anytime from 2008 thru 2019? Heck 2.5% almost derailed the entire thing in 2019. Only reason they raised to 5% now is the deflation was so large we only got “10%” inflation after all the money printing they did in 2020. I think that funny money is running out of umph, and they need another excuse to print, the question is what do they choose this time? I’m leaning on war.
Jaime the wait always feels longer. I can tell you from experience that the dot com bubble felt like 30 year long.
But often in investing and finance, patience is rewarded. It works out well…but it doesn’t feel that much great along the way.
The mind plays tricks :)
It might also feel like a longer than normal wait this time, because they’ve been able to keep rates inverted without a recession for the longest time in history.
The [10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Minus 2-Year Treasury Constant Maturity (T10Y2Y)] on the FRED website shows how long the market has been laughing in the face of the Fed and its higher for longer position.
I think we have enough evidence that the neutral rate isn’t much below five. Maybe 4
How funny, looks like we’re back to good news is good news and bad news is good news again when it comes to WS. Guess the bad news is bad news vibe lasted about one week or so before we flipped back to hopium rate cut soft landing narrative again couple with a sprinkling of emergency rate cuts now from our favor pundits…
The news regardless is a trading positive for the last several months of PPI and CPI almost a traceable event if one is not risk adverse. I think the big market moves are a result of the volatility dropping with the actual news out vs the anticipation
Ever onward and upward!
I just got a 5.15% brokered Bank CD called (8/30) in my Schwab Account. And the latest round of for sale brokered CD’s on Schwab are in the 4’s, percentage wise.
I just had some 5.98% agency bonds called in my Schwab account. I’m waiting for rates to bounce back before adding more fixed income.
And I get 5% at Robinhood without any commitment, so I just moved all my cash from my checking account to sit there instead of at Chase. I don’t know why I just did it now when I could have done it a year ago. 🙄
No mention of the base effect in any of the other PPI articles I’ve read… these financial pundits think inflation will just magically disappear.
1:04 PM 8/13/2024
Dow 39,765.64 408.63 1.04%
S&P 500 5,434.43 90.04 1.68%
Nasdaq 17,187.61 407.00 2.43%
VIX 18.01 -2.70 -13.04%
Gold 2,506.60 2.60 0.10%
Oil 78.51 -1.55 -1.94%
Gold didn’t hang onto 2500, but interesting to see it poke above that level briefly.
MW: Starbucks shares rally on turnaround prospects under former Chipotle CEO
SBUX 24.51% CMG -7.47%
Chipotle’s stock is the S&P 500’s worst performer as CEO’s exit triggers ‘rock star’ jitters
If we have a decent CPI report tomorrow at 08:30EDT,the Markets will be off the charts…
And by ‘decent CPI’ you must mean ‘headline number that’s still above the Fed’s target but below mkt expectations’
Howdy Old paperboy 2024 CPI 3.1 3.2 3.5 3.4 3.3 3.0
Anything below 3.1 tomorrow should have the stock boys and girls going wild……
Howdy. THANKS Lone Wolf. Looking forward to CPI Tomorrow… “Articles of Truth “.
If MM goes down, would that be a good news? Sorry, couldn’t helped myself 😀