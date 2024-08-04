Berkshire Dumped Nearly Half its Apple Shares plus Other Stocks into Final Burst of Rally, Bought T-Bills. Cash is King

“You could conclude this is another sell signal. This was a far higher level of selling activity than we were expecting”: Edward Jones Investments.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Q2 was the seventh quarter in a row during which Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, shed stocks on net, this time a net of $76 billion in stocks. The proceeds went into T-bills, which grew by $81 billion, a blistering pace for a three-month period – to get out of Dodge? The stock market turned south in mid-July
Cash is king.
During Q2 through June 30, Berkshire Hathaway piled on an additional $81 billion in T-bills, according to Berkshire’s Q2 earnings release on Saturday. Its T-bill holdings:
- Q2 2024: $235 billion
- Q1 2024: $153 billion
- Q4 2023: $130 billion
- Q1 2022: $67 billion, when interest rates began to rise,
If Berkshire earned an average of 5.3% on its T-bills in Q2, that would be about $3 billion in interest income with zero risk, accounting for roughly 8% of its pre-tax net income of $38 billion.
Total cash – so T-bills, cash, and cash equivalent – jumped by $88 billion during Q2, to $277 billion, up from $189 billion in Q1 2024, having now more than doubled since Q1 2023 ($130 billion).
Buffett had said at the shareholder meeting in May that it was “a fair assumption” that Berkshire’s total cash and T-bill pile would exceed $200 billion by the end of Q2, and that he was “quite satisfied” with that position. And that has come to pass by a wide margin – with cash and T-bills having ballooned to $277 billion. Cash is king.
Clearly, Buffett took risk off the table and locked in profits, and collected 5%-plus interest on his ballooning cash.
Ditching Stocks.
Berkshire dumped on a net basis $75 billion of stocks in Q2.
Apple holdings took a massive hit. Berkshire dumped nearly half (roughly 390 million shares) of its remaining Apple shares in Q2 after having dumped 13% (116 million shares) in Q1, and about 1% (10 million shares) in Q4. Berkshire’s Apple holdings are now down to about 400 million shares, from 908 million shares that it had held two years ago.
This Apple trade has been huge and hugely profitable for Berkshire. It first disclosed purchasing Apple in 2016 when the shares were in the $26-range, give or take. On Friday, Apple closed at $219.86 a share.
The super-hyped event that Buffett was buying Apple in large amounts and kept buying Apple, and kept praising Apple, was in part responsible for driving up the price of Apple shares not only through the actual buying pressure from Berkshire, but also through the media hype that came with it.
Ditching Bank of America. In July through August 1, reported in separate filings and not included in the Q2 quarterly report, Berkshire also sold 8.8% (or about $3.8 billion) of its Bank of America holdings in a series of transactions.
“You could conclude this is another sell signal,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones who covers Berkshire, told Reuters. “This was a far higher level of selling activity than we were expecting.”
In terms of Berkshire’s overall stock holdings at the end of Q2, about 72% were concentrated in five stocks:
- Apple: $84.2 billion
- Bank of America: $41.1 billion
- American Express: $35.1 billion
- Coca-Cola: $25.5 billion
- Chevron: $18.6 billion.
Share buybacks grind down.
Berkshire repurchased just $345 million of its own shares in Q2, compared to share buybacks of $2.57 billion in Q1. Perhaps Buffett doesn’t deem the shares a good deal anymore, after they soared by 44% since the beginning of 2023.
Investment income drops, operating income rises.
Earnings from the companies that Berkshire owns (operating income) rose by 15% year-over-year to $11.6 billion, even as revenue inched up only 1% to $93.6 billion. Almost half of that profit came from its insurance empire, including GEICO, whose massive increases in premiums – what consumers have been complaining about for two years – and now reduced claims caused underwriting profits to more than triple!
But investment income, which is always volatile, fell by 28% in Q2 to $18.7 billion (from $25.9 billion a year ago). So net income fell by 15% year-over-year to $30.3 billion.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It seems like the rug has become too lumpy to have anything else swept under it. Maybe all the overleveraged market is left with now is a trip hazard and a lot of dirt.
Between the corporate bond market bubble and CRE, this could be a double whammy bloodbath.
🍎 Apple has been growthless for years, and bank shares are under severe pressure. I’ll admit that I’m not envious of anyone in the insurance business, with the exception of their pricing power! Insurance, fees and taxes — things we’re forced to pay, even though we’d rather not! My gold and silver mining & royalty shares are on fire 🔥 this year.
Insurance companies are under huge financial stress and losing a lot of money these days and highly constrained against raising prices by state insurance commissions which is why a number are leaving the business with large numbers of cancellations.
Classic pump and dump. My brother-in-law has an Iphone he also had Betamax. He’s always wrong.
Warren or you bro?
Buffet. Pump and Dump king.
A sixteen year hold is ‘pump and dump’?
For some help here is Wiki:
‘Pump and dump (P&D) is a form of securities fraud that involves artificially inflating the price of an owned stock through false and misleading positive statements (pump), in order to sell the cheaply purchased stock at a higher price (dump). Once the operators of the scheme “dump” (sell) their overvalued shares, the price falls and investors lose their money. This is most common with small-cap cryptocurrencies[1] and very small corporations/companies, i.e. “microcaps”.[2]
While fraudsters in the past relied on cold calls, the Internet now offers a cheaper and easier way of reaching large numbers of potential investors through spam email, investment research websites, social media, and misinformation.[2][3]’
Buffet is actually the opposite of even quasi-legal short term pumps where the only reason for buying is to quickly resell. Buffet always buys for the medium to long term. He is not only not a trader, he advises against trading.
His latest move out of many stocks including some of his original holding, Coca Cola, is just his seldom exercised strategy of avoiding risk even if it means giving up some gains.
Howdy Folks. Cash is always King for squirrels…..So Buffett and Bubba love 28 day T Bills????? YEA HAW
I’m happy for Bubba.
I guess it’s a matter of semantics, but I wouldn’t use the word “dump” to describe “intelligently took profits on” an investment. Apple made sense to buy at particular valuations, and to sell at another valuation.
Does this mean Apple has peaked in tech ideas? Nothing new under the sun to be had? Perhaps an enema directionial AI device would not be popular?
This is his major move. Only time will tell if he is right. Looking forward to the verdict.
Buffett seems to think 5% risk free is a fairly good deal at market highs and it makes sense to me. I have some money taking the risk free 5% too and I would wager that a lot of other people do too. It will be interesting to see what happens when/if rates do drop. I don’t think I would be willing to sit on cash earning less than 4% and I bet other people have limits where they will rotate the cash to something else too. Where will it all move when/if that happens?
Buffett will probably sit on it until the market drops 25% and then try to find an elephant right?