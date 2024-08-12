B. Riley Financial Collapses 52% Today, -91% in 2.5 Years since Peak Consensual Hallucination

It dumped on already puking shareholders a surprise disclosure of huge losses that exceed its capital, amid reports of widening SEC investigation.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
B. Riley Financial – a financial services firm that includes an investment bank for small caps, a wealth management firm, a provider of retail liquidation services, and financial consulting – has been steeped in various allegations by short-sellers since February 2023. Bloomberg, based on sources, then reported an SEC investigation. And B. Riley’s stock had crashed.
But today, the stock [RILY] crashed another 52% as the company surprised already puking shareholders by reporting preliminary financial results for Q2, including a huge loss that exceeds its capital, while Bloomberg reported this morning that the SEC investigation was widening.
The 52% plunge today is just a dip on this mindboggling chart. B. Riley had become a meme stock in 2020. In less than two years through the end of 2021, the shares spiked by 400% to a terminal high of $89 during peak Consensual Hallucination, as we’ve come to call this phenomenon. At that point, the company had a market value of $2.4 billion. By November 2023, share had dropped by 80% to $18, therefore earning their entry into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. After the rug-pull this morning, the stock trades currently at about $8.
Also note the hilarious moment (blue in the chart above) when the company skillfully leveraged market delusion by selling 2.09 million shares in a share offering on July 28, 2023 at $55 a share, extracting $115 million from the hapless public. August 8, 2023, so seven trading days later, was the last day shares closed above $55. A month later, they’d had already dropped by 16% from the price of the share sale, and what followed was the continuation of the rollercoaster ride to heck.
Bloomberg reported this morning about the widening SEC investigation:
“The US Securities and Exchange Commission is assessing whether Los Angeles-based B. Riley adequately disclosed the risks embedded in some of its assets, people familiar with the matter said. The agency is also seeking information on the interactions between founder Bryant Riley and longtime business partner Brian Kahn, the former chief executive of Franchise Group Inc., the people said. Franchise Group, or FRG, is one of B. Riley’s larger investment holdings.
“The inquiry includes a review of possible improper trading by other insiders, said the people, who asked for anonymity because the probe hasn’t been announced by the agency. Another topic regulators have asked about is the movement between companies of receivables due from cash-strapped retail customers whose repayment might be doubtful, the people said.”
And B. Riley reported this morning that it would likely book a net loss for Q2 of $435 to $475 million, or $14 to $15 per share.
The net loss would more than wipe out its equity capital of $300 million that it had reported on its Q1 quarterly report. The loss includes these write-downs and charges:
- $330-370 million in write-downs of:
Its investment in Freedom VCM, “the indirect parent entity of FRG.” Franchise Group’s retail brands still include Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, and furniture seller American Freight, after having sold Sylvan Learning earlier in 2024.
Its Vintage Capital loan receivable, “which is primarily collateralized by equity interests in FRG,” it said. “The Company is in the process of completing the valuation of these items which could impact these estimates,” it said.
- $28 million impairment charge of its investment in Targus [which sells laptop bags], which B. Riley had acquired in October 2022 for $250 million.
- $25 million charge “related to a valuation allowance for deferred income taxes.”
It also disclosed today:
- Total outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024: $2.16 billion.
- Cash and cash equivalents: $237 million.
- Total cash and investments: $1.1 billion
- “Operating adjusted EBITDA” (income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and all the bad stuff): $50 to $55 million.
B. Riley said in the disclosure:
“The reports concerning Brian Kahn, FRG’s former CEO, and his alleged misconduct at [hedge fund] Prophecy have continued to create additional challenges for this investment [FRG], despite the fact that these allegations are unrelated to FRG or B. Riley. Ultimately, we believe these developments have materially impacted the execution of FRG’s business strategy, including its ability to divest or otherwise monetize certain assets.”
Riley Financial came about as a publicly traded company in June 2014 via a reverse merger with Great American Group, whose shares were traded over the counter. Great American’s name was changed to B. Riley Financial, and B. Riley founder Bryant Riley, became Chairman and CEO of the combined company. The combined company continued to trade over the counter. After the reverse merger, B. Riley acquired MK Capital Advisors, a wealth management firm.
Long ride up the promo-curve to peak Consensual Hallucination. In July 2015, B. Riley’s stock was approved for listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker RILY, where it traded thinly for around $10 a share as a micro-cap with a market cap of about $150 million. But pretty soon the stock promos started, and the thinly traded shares took off. Then the meme stock crowd got a hold of them in 2020 catapulting them during the era of Consensual Hallucination to $80, before they kathoomphed.
I am sure the insiders made plenty of money.
We have a new form of capitalism….
1. Government takes debt to transfer and spend
2. Fed liquidates debt to prevent interest rate price discovery and to keep borrowing costs low
3. Wall St sells a dream for this liquid cash holders
4. Operating companies comply by projecting rosy scenarios to lift stock price
5. Insiders reward themselves
6. Then problems emerge and stock tanks
A convoluted game to convert public debt to private wealth.
How does it all end? Here are some things that can happen
1. Social unrest due to growing inequality
2. Private wealth in the form of govt debt is decimated by inflation
3. Tax increases to reduce deficit…resulting in deep equity valuation correction
May we all live in interesting times :)
What’s weird is that money is flooding into commodities like gold, which seems to suggest that we are either about to see another explosion of inflation in the 50% range, or the speculative bubble that used to be an “everything bubble” is now a “literally everything including your mom’s kitchen sink” bubble. Hard to tell either way.
The inflation camp seems to be relying entirely on a) governments continuing to rack up massive debt forever and b) driving interest rates to 0 to give the speculators an even bigger pay day. I’ve been in the $50 Trillion asset bubble camp, but who knows? They might be right.
Or maybe an extended war in the Middle East.
“1. Social unrest due to growing inequality”
Never gonna happen, this is America not France.
B. Riley also had a half-dozen “baby bonds” trading on the market as well. Their prices have collapsed as well.
Looks like a PE fiasco without the PE arm insiders buying their partner companies with dept and ipo money plus these baby bond tickers. I have no idea what a baby bond is vs a bond
The CEO put his name on the company and fleeced fools who wanted to turn his company into a meme stock.
As of March it looks like they had enough assets to cover their current liabilities.
I don’t know if they can weather the storm, but at first glance it seems similar to PLTR where you had crazy speculation, a very attached CEO, and a gigantic loss in stock price.
Maybe I’m just bitter I missed PLTR, but I kind of want in.
Let me have it. What am I missing?
Looks like the investors won’t be living the ” Life of Riley”.
How about adding Intc and wolfspeed, wolf, to your imploded stocks. 2 of the welfare cases for the gubmint cheese that are to lead the semiconductor manuf. renaissance in America.
Intel’s biggest plunge came during the dotcom bust, 23 years ago. It imploded long before I ever opened my Imploded Stocks pantheon.
Wolfspeed is in it. There are about 1,000 stocks in it. I just haven’t written about them yet. I just write about one or two every now and then.
I just think these 2 have particular significance due to the billions in gubmint cheese doled out to them. Anyways, thanks for your reply as I know you are very busy.
“…you can’t cheat an honest man…”
“…if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em…”
“…who knew?…”
recon in the smoke/SWOT always.
may we all find a better day.
How many layers of ownership do you really need for a pet store?
The word ‘pantheon’ always makes me think of naked statues. Sorry.
Try as I might I just can’t feel sorry for people who lose money on these obvious scams.
Investing in momentum and memes is like playing slots.
Sort of related from Canada: Headline Globe and Mail Biz section
Aug, 12
‘Real estate insolvencies set to surpass levels during financial crisis.’
This is about corporate developers not individuals. Specifically, at the current pace 2024 insolvencies will exceed levels during the GFC year of two thousand and nine by 13 %. Even more ominously they will exceed 2023 by 57 %.
Oddly, this does not include outfits that have gone bankrupt and are in receivership. Not surprisingly, experts think many of the insolvencies are on the way there.