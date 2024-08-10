Kind of a Funny Week for Stocks, Lots of Drama, Little Change: But Tesla & Nvidia Ended Deeper in the Hole

Our pantheon of Imploded Stocks is weighing down the Russell 2000 index.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The S&P 500 ended where it had started out, and if you were away from the internet for those five days, you would have missed all the drama that had started out with the Nikkei plunging 12% on Monday, triggering a whiff of panic in the US markets that then quickly faded.
But not everything undid the Monday drop. For the week: The Russell 2000 small caps index -1.3%; at the other end, the Magnificent 7 (Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla) -0.9%. Meta had a great week, +6.1%. The Mag 6 without Meta: -1.5%, dragged lower by Tesla and Nvidia.
The S&P 500 Index, after all this drama, ended the week essentially unchanged at 5,344. Since the July 16 high, it has dropped just 5.7%, and it’s still up 12% year-to-date:
The Nasdaq Composite edged down just 0.2% for the week, to 16,745, which left it down 9.5% from the peak on July 10. Year-to-date, it’s still up 11.6%.
But the Nasdaq gives us a headache. If it drops by just 4.1%, it’s back where it had first been in November 2021, with a 36% plunge and a gigantic 81% rally to the all-time high in between. That sure was a lot of drama for nothing. T-bill and chill?
The Russell 2000, which tracks the 2000 smallest stocks in the Russell 3000, has been handicapped by the stocks that have collapsed since February 2021 – largely the super-hyped IPO and SPAC stocks that were born out of the pandemic and that are now packed like sardines into the cheap floor of our pantheon of Imploded Stocks.
Many of the stocks went from IPO or SPAC merger in the free-money era of 2020-2022 to zero or near zero by now. Many of them had valuations of billions of dollars or tens of billions of dollars, and there may be 1,000 of them by now that have collapsed by more than 80%, including such standouts as Blackstone’s epic pump-and-dump Bumble (-94%) or the winemaker PE-firm rollup SPAC that is now being liquidated in bankruptcy court (-100%).
Many of these stocks were in the Russell 2000, and their implosion – despite many other small caps doing well – is causing the Russell 2000 to be in such crappy shape, while the S&P 500 has soared and spiked from new high to new high – well until July 16 – because almost none of the imploded stocks ever made it into the S&P 500.
People have lost their shirts, trousers, and socks on these stocks when they emerged from Consensual Hallucination, as we’ve come to call the phenomenon. And those stocks have been weighing on the Russell 2000.
The Russell 2000 is now back where it had first been in early January 2021, so that’s 3.5 years ago. For the week, it was down 1.3%. That immensely hyped “rotation” into small stocks only lasted a few days:
At the other end, the Mag 7. Despite Meta’s great week (+6.1%), the bounce of the Mag 7 didn’t quite make it back to Friday’s close. But it was a good effort, thank you Meta [META].
Since the July 10 all-time high, the combined market capitalization has dropped by $2.34 trillion, or by 15%. They’re now back where they’d first been on May 24. That a $2.34 trillion plunge spread over just seven stocks sets them back only a few months is in itself astounding, and testimony of the crazy times, fueled entirely by the great AI bubble.
Nvidia [NVDA], briefly the most valuable company in the world, has now dropped by 22.3%, or by $741 billion in market cap, from the all-time high on July 10, and it is producing a fascinating chart.
Good lordy if Nvidia ever says anything about demand being somewhat “lumpy” – a term with which John Chambers, the CEO of Cisco – the first company that was supposed to reach a market cap of $1 trillion while riding up the dotcom bubble – had kicked off the dotcom bust. Cisco’s market cap is now just $183 billion.
Tesla [TSLA] is at the other end of the Mag 7, in terms of the gain since December 2020, which is zero. From the peak in November 2021, Tesla has plunged by 51.7%. For the week, the stock dropped 3.7%. The little bounce over the past few days is barely visible:
TBill and chill bro! lol
That needs to be a T-shirt.
Haha that is a great t-shirt idea, with a big wolf street logo on the back
Chill and t-bill, two alley cats in search of yield.
Doom and gloom, two other ally cats laying in wait.
That’s funny…none of these charts shows the sky is falling to a point we need emergency rate cuts now…hmmm something doesn’t add up and I don’t smell what the Rock is cutting here /S
Btw, Nvidia is still a $2.5T company and this headline is still the reality in our sky is falling apart economy “$1 million starter homes are common in more than 100 towns in America, Zillow data shows” Let that sink in how out of whack things are..
If I could get a cool million for my newish south Texas starter home, I would be moved out by tomorrow.😊
I really couldn’t stop laughing early last week at the bozos coming out in the financial press saying the Fed needed to step in immediately for a 75 bps emergency rate cut.
If (when) Nvidia falls 70% from the top, it would qualify for Wolf’s Imploded Stocks list, and still be a Trillion dolllar company.
Well yes that would be interesting but it’s never going to happen. Nvidia is the key to everything. Sooo many mutual funds own 5% or more as their largest investment.
Microsoft is all in on Nvidia, heck even Palantir is loving Nvidia.
I see calls for it to go to $200 next.
I’ll bet there are some interesting options bets out there. It’s all a little too rich for my taste. I thought I could act like a trader. Once. I’m happy I just sat still this week.
Since the July 16 high, it has dropped just 5.7%,
With “just” being the operative word, of course.
Howdy Folks. YEP 28 day TBills and watch the show. If and when the FED lowers, stay the course. Greenspan could re emerge.
Hard to call Nvidia an imploding stock (yet?). There may be more waves up. Earnings in a couple of weeks. That’s when the real fireworks start again. Hard to predict.
To qualify for a place in the Imploded Stocks pantheon, the stock needs to drop at least 70%. Tesla made it in late 2022, but then in 2023 went on temporary leave of absence.
It would be interesting to see how many of the Russell 2000 are profitable – historically (well before SPAC-a-rama) a shockingly high number – like 500+ – were losing money. And that was a pretty consistent number – year after year after year (although maybe not always the same 500+) – it was such a high percentage that the cooked PE ratio for the Russell 2000 (defined to exclude money losing companies!) was a dangerous joke.
Post SPAC-a-Rama, I wonder how much worse it is…and how many SPACs/SPAC spawn make up the Russell 2000 today.
At their peak, there were hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of SPACs.
Many shut down and returned the money to shareholders…but plenty have SPAC spawn and those are likely to be money losers too. I wouldn’t be shocked if 30%-40% of all Russell 2000 companies have negative earnings for 2022 and/or 2023…and things are looking darker for 2024.
Russell 2000 are small companies no one has ever heard of. Heck their Bank’s prob don’t even like them. And you want to put your $ there?
😆
As the Swamp predicted a few weeks back, Tesla will be making it into Wolf’s list of imploded stocks along with the rest of the garbage that resides there. The Tesla chart looks god awful.
But Teslas are everywhere on streets, everywhere…I’m confused…
It’ll go back up. They just love to revel in bouts of “told you so”. I mean I can’t say that I don’t as well. It’s just these are the best companies on earth. Their stocks will rise.
It’s a liquidity darling and the multiple it and many high flyers trade at is absurd, there is no way they can provide enuf guidance to not drop by 40% at some.point, there’s already skepticism on continued AI spending.
I run a law firm and everyone is trying blow AI up our orifices but I don’t see any concrete uses for my business. People will grow skeptical.
Intel corp has had a greater fall than Cisco, going from 508 billion $$ to now $84 billion! Their failure in the foundry business, even with the 10s of billions of gvt cheese, is the root of their problem!
Intel is a another perfect example of a company that has its head so far up its A$$ they forgot what daylight is like. Constantly antagonize their loyal customer base in the PC world with shady greedy tactics that eventually piss off most of their customers. Them and Boeing have a lot to learn from each other and I have a feeling the big 3 automakers will be joining them soon enough. The big 3 also do a good job at gaslighting and antagonizing their own customer base
If you bought in 2016, you’d still have your original investment!
So really not too terrible. They still power a lot of PCs and Laptops. And in the IT world their product was always the best. Fanboys and Cheap gamers preferred AMD. Blehhh , Intel owned AMD in processors.
I say the stock sorta recovers
Buying an SPAC is anolgous to buying a home in a flood zone or in a California wild fire zone or even in earthquake zone San Francisco! One day you will be wiped-out!