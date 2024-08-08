PE Firm Blackstone’s Epic Pump-n-Dump with Bumble now down to just a Mop-up Operation: Shares -94% since IPO Pop

Blackstone made over $2 billion (as the public got wiped out), taking advantage of Consensual Hallucination. No victims here.

Bumble Inc. which owns dating apps Bumble and Badoo, dished up another hot prospect last night – in sort of a quarterly routine by now – when it released its Q2 earnings: It cut its outlook for revenue growth to a range of 1-2%, from its prior outlook of 8-11%, against average expectations of 8%.

“We are resetting our guidance today to reflect actions we are taking to position Bumble to reignite user growth, deliver improved customer value, and drive long-term revenue growth,” it said.

Shares kathoomphed 40% this morning to a record low of $4.83 a share and later in the morning traded down 32% at $5.44 a share, down by about 94% from the intraday high on the second day after its IPO pop in February 2021, and down by 87% from the IPO price.

The Q2 earnings release follows the Q1 release that also featured a downbeat forecast, punctuated by layoffs and plans to relaunch the Bumble app and refresh the Premium Plus subscription.

Bumble went public via IPO in February 2021 amid enormous hoopla and at peak Consensual Hallucination, as we have come to call it. The IPO price was set at $43 a share. The first trade was at $76 a share, making for a massively hyped “Pop.” On the second day of the Pop, shares hit an intraday high of $84.80, giving it a market cap approaching $10 billion. Shares have slumped and re-slumped ever since.

The company’s two dating apps went into different directions in terms of revenue growth in Q2: Bumble’s revenues grew 4.8% to $218 million in the quarter; Badoo’s and “other revenues” fell 2.2% to $50.6 million. Total paying users increased 14%, but revenues per paying user fell 9%.

It did make money, unlike a lot of the other creatures out there: net income in the quarter rose to $37.7 million, and for the first half, it rose to $71.6 million.

The company made it into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks in March 2022, when the quarterly earnings report at the time took shares down 18% for the day, to $19 a share, and down 78% from the intraday high in February 2021. Shares had plunged by 78% in 13 months by that time, and the heavy lifting was done.

Since the high in 2021, its market capitalization collapsed from $10 billion to $686 million.

But Blackstone made a huge amount of money on this deal.

The IPO was when PE firm Blackstone began dumping this creature into the lap of the public, in what has been an epic and perfectly legal pump-and-dump operation.

In November 2019, Blackstone announced that it was buying a majority stake in MagicLab for $2 billion. The deal valued the whole company at $3 billion.

MagicLab owned the dating app Bumble, the international dating app Badoo, gay dating app Chappy, and over-fifty dating app Lumen (in 2020, Blackstone shut down Chappy and Lumen). The seller was Russian billionaire and Badoo founder Andrey Andreev, and he was out. Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd became CEO of MagicLab.







Then come the paydays for Blackstone.

It extracted a special dividend of $300 million from the company, in typical PE firm manner.

During the IPO in February 2021, Blackstone sold a chunk of its shares for $2 billion, leaving it with 98.23 million shares.

In September 2021, in a secondary share offering, Blackstone dumped another 20.7 million shares for about $1 billion, bringing its haul to $3.3 billion from the sale of shares and the dividends.

In March 2023, the 13D/A filing with the SEC revealed that Blackstone had sold another 11.76 million shares, reducing its stake to 65.79 million shares, or 39.5% of Bumble. If it got an average of $35 a share, it would have produced another $467 million in proceeds, bringing the total to $3.77 billion.

In March 2024, 13D/F filings revealed that Blackstone had sold another 11.7 million shares, reducing its stake to 54.08 million shares, or 35.8% of Bumble. If it got an average of $15 a share, it would have produced another $175 million in proceeds, bringing the total to close to $4 billion, on a $2 billion investment, while the public got cleaned out.

That’s the latest filing we have. Blackstone is likely still out there dumping its shares as the price collapses. It has been selling shares at a rate of about 1 million per month. By now, its stake might be down to 50 million shares, at $5.44 a share, or about $272 million a today’s price. So what’s left is just a mop-up operation, in terms of cleaning out the public.

You can see the filings on our special WOLF STREET page for each company whose ticker we list (via Fintel). For Bumble's data, including SEC filings, short interest, etc., click on the ticker [BMBL] and then scroll down.

