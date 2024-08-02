Growth in Jobs Slows to 2017-2019 Pace, Unemployment Rate Rises as Massive Wave of Immigrants Is Absorbed More Slowly

Wage growth slows to normal-ish rate.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Payrolls at employers rose by 114,000 in July, below the growth in June and May. Back in April, job growth was even lower (108,000), and we went through the same handwringing. This rate of job growth remains well above the lower end of the scale during the Good Times in 2017-2019 (blue in the chart). The private-sector ADP National Employment Report showed job growth of 122,000 in July.
The three-month average — our preferred indicator because it includes all revisions and irons out the month-to-month squiggles — ticked up a hair from the prior month to 170,000 (red) and remains right in the middle of job growth during the Good Times in 2017 through 2019.
Total employment reached a record 158.7 million. Clearly, the growth in new jobs has slowed from the frenetic pace after the lockdowns and labor shortages, and has returned to the normal range with its big squiggles of the Good Times in 2017-2019.
Average hourly earnings increased by 2.8% annualized (0.23% not annualized) in July from June, below the rate in June and May, but above April, and right in the middle of the range of 2017-2019.
The three-month average, which includes revisions and irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, accelerated a hair to a growth rate of 3.7% annualized (+0.31% not annualized), at the very top of the range during the 2017-2019 period. This is still relatively high wage growth, but way down from the frenetic pace in 2022 – and as Powell said at the press conference, no longer fuel for inflation.
The 12-month rate dipped to 3.6%, above the peaks of the 2017-2019 period, but barely, as wage growth has roughly normalized.
The headline unemployment rate (U-3) rose to 4.3%, which is still relatively low historically, but is up sharply from the period of the labor shortages in 2022.
This is also where the massive influx of immigrants over the past two years – estimated at 6 million by the Congressional Budget Office, using ICE data – shows up if they have not yet found a job, but are looking for a job:
The number of unemployed people looking for a job has risen to 6.87 million. At the low point during the labor shortages, the number of unemployed had dropped to 5.8 million.
The unemployment rate (above) accounts for the large-scale growth in the labor force over the decades; this metric here of the number of unemployed does not take into account the growth in the labor force.
So clearly, labor market growth has slowed. Growth in job creation by establishments has slowed from the frenetic pace of 2022 and 2023 but remains in the pre-pandemic range. Wages are growing at a normal-ish clip. And the massive influx of new workers into the labor force – from the 6 million immigrants over the past two years, as per the Congressional Budget Office – is being absorbed by the job market at a slower rate that doesn’t keep pace with the influx of these workers, and so the unemployment rate has risen, despite the increase in payrolls.
A recession in the US (which are called out by the NBER) generally includes actual declines in payrolls, but they’re still growing, even in July, though at a normal-ish clip; and quarter-to-quarter declines in GDP, but in Q2, GDP grew 2.8%, faster than the 10-year average after the more sluggish growth in Q1.
Question: in previous recessionary cycles, is it common for the headline unemployment rate to increase, especially by this much (3.4 -> 4.3%), while monthly NFP jobs numbers remain solidly positive (100-200K+ jobs added/month?)
I remember in the 2009-2019 expansion, there were months when NFP numbers were near 0 or even negative. And yet no recession happened.
I know there are certain data quirks with the 2 surveys, the immigration-fueled increases in labor force size & participation etc.
It seemed like Wall Street wasn’t too concerned with the job market up through the previous report. But something snapped today.
The influx of 6 million immigrants looking for work and already working increases the unemployment rate (many of them are still looking) while employment is still rising. What it means is that the job market is still growing, but not fast enough to absorb the that influx of immigrants.
Canada, which has a much better handle on tracking the number of immigrants coming into the country than the US, has a big problem with that, as the job market, growing unevenly and slowly, cannot absorb them, and the unemployment rate has shot up to 6.4%.
This is the reason why limiting the rate of immigration is imperative. There is a practical limit as to how many people any society can integrate effectively during any given span of time. Exceeding that limit only fuels the backlash against immigrants. Moderation in all things…
Howdy Folks. Bet Yall 50 cents that everywhere else, ” Ten rate cuts Incoming ” HEE HEE. Thanks for more truth Mr Lone Wolf……
The next jobs report will be interesting. If you look at the blue line of the first chart, it’s very bouncy — the month-to-month squiggles, as I call them. After a drop, it often bounces.
The reading in April was even lower than today, and people called for rate cuts back then too, and then it bounced in May. So July is above April, and there is a good chance it will bounce in August.
But if it doesn’t bounce in August, if growth slows further, then that would be one big factor, as Powell described it, for a rate cut in September.
Howdy. Thanks Teach
What if we have slow job growth and persistent inflation?
The dual mandate is sheer folly.
My bet is on five 1% cuts in short succession.
Howdy andy. I think a Greenspan type POW POW could easily return.
why not five 2% cuts to -5.35%, spread over the next three meetings and in-between meetings, because stocks dipped 5% in a few days, and employment doesn’t spike anymore?
Don’t give them any ideas!
Already some are howling for an emergency 50 pt rate cut, now, or certainly no later than Jackson Hole.
It’s sad to think that the savers of this country, who are finally getting a return, need to prepare for another beating.
Well, at least we can agree the next cut will be full 1%.
It’s probably being seriously considered……..who says no anymore.
Did all 6 million immigrants who crossed illegally into the country receive a work permit? Seems like BLS is making an error if they count as unemployed a person who is seeking work as a doctor but who isn’t licensed; a person seeking work as a lawyer, but who isn’t a member of the bar; or an illegal immigrant, who can’t successfully complete an I-9 form.
I know giving illegal immigrants free housing vouchers and valid work permits will spike rents and tank wages, and place working Americans in the position of competing against new labor market entrants who have no housing costs and can easily accept a lower wage.
The unemployment rate is based on the household survey, which does not ask about work permits. And the survey is available in the language of your choice. If you looked for a job during the reference period but don’t have a job yet, you’re counted as unemployed.
How funny, for some reason the market did not like this. Don’t we live in an insane world where bad news is good news, would this give them more ammo to pump the market up today by saying Sept rate cut will now be 1 instead of 2?
Or perhaps this is just temp pull back so BTFD crowds can come back strong next week.
The market was up by 20% in the first 6 months. It doesn’t take much disappointment from earnings or economic data to start a sell off.
I have absolutely nothing of value to say and nothing insightful to contribute about this article since I have never worked and never will.
Thank you for your service.
In politics?
A priest?
Marketing?
No. Just because I don’t work doesn’t mean I’m completely devoid of morals.
Q4 is looking like we could have net job losses as workers pile up and new immigrants realize they can’t get easy jobs anymore. Recession actually coming? Housing prices actually decreasing y/y? NVDA actually falling more than a few days? We’ll see if these things are even possible! Nothing surprises me anymore.
We’ve been in a recession for the past couple years at least, the phony govt stats only fooled those without memories and critical thinking skills. A nation of uber and doordash drivers trading crypto while government hands out gobs of welfare to invaders and any country thats vaguely interested in warfare with its neighbors does not an economy make.
Sad but true
The last couple of years boost to consumer spending could be helped by the government paying for the food, clothing, and shelter for the 6+ million immigrants? Government/State support has probably helped increase consumer spending at stores even though the immigrants do not show up in unemployment, jobs, and other census type reports. But businesses will see consumption transactions.
Yeah, I’ve been through this quite a few times. It’s always different but always the same. This time it was like riding in a car with a drunk teenager trying to impress his friends. Slam on the brakes, slam on the gas, slam on the breaks, steer, panic.. this is that moment when you’re going into the turn twice as fast as you should be and you know neither gas or brakes is going to save you. So you start looking for the softest hit point.
Most bear markets after this kind of speculative boom are pretty fast and brutal. -50% in the S&P and -70 in the NASDAQ wouldn’t surprise me this time. Rate cuts sure, the brakes will just light on fire at this point.
Send lawyers, guns, and money
The shit has hit the fan
I don’t think they will be able to call this “Black Friday”, but maybe they can go with “Light Gray Friday “?
To be followed by the usual “BTFD Monday”?
😋
It’s great when markets get “frothy” on a Friday. The stew can simmer all weekend. I hope everyone in NYC tips their bartenders well, they will deserve it.
Hi Wolf. Would you have some insights about how the FEDs are timing events? Often, FEDs are making decisions just days before new important data is arriving. Is that crazy that these events are not synchronized to avoid acting on state data? Have FEDs had idea 2 days ago about the jobs related readings? It seems that they had no clue since the keep decision was done by general agreement.
Market plunges, but bitcoin still resilient hovering above 65000. This should lose 50% of its value on a day like this. Not enough fear yet.
It’s like a scam that just won’t go away anytime soon…I bet Michael Saynor is happy even as the market is going through correct, his HODL position still paying off..
I think the odds of Sept cut are near certain and the odds of 2 cuts this year getting there.
Not if we get a hot CPI print for Aug and Sep. That could be the black swan event for the market and a nightmare for the Fed. They might still be forced to cut in Sep for the election, but it could be the only cut for a long time until CPI comes down.
What if they get a hot CPI print and mounting unemployment? This is the watershed moment that would tell us which of their dual mandates they really care about more. Hint: probably the one that affects the stock market more.
They haven’t been tested yet. It may be coming soon.
That would be bad.
Like crossing the streams bad.
No one discusses what model the fed should be using to raise or lower rates.
The Fed is a micromanager and has placed itself in the economy in a way unthinkable a few decades ago. This needs to change
Agree. As Judy Shelton said today, the Fed is too powerful. Its power should be limited.
Two questions Wolf,
1) What does the FED prioritize? What would happen if unemployment starts to rise more in August and September along with a way lower jobs added metric, while at the same time we see inflation spiking back up? What should the Fed do in this case. Because to me, it doesn’t seem impossible given the circumstances and the immigration changes.
2) I see that dollar index has plunged today. Some headlines mention that today’s payroll data boosts rate cut bets. I also see 3-month treasuries plunged to 5.18, does this mean markets are pricing in a more than 25-point cut in September?
Thanks for your detailed articles.
In Dec 2023, the market ( the federal funds futures market) priced in 6 rate cuts for 2024. By early Jan, the market priced in 7 cuts. Then the cuts didn’t happen. Now the market is down to pricing in 2-3 cuts in 2024. The market does what it does because it does it.
@Wolf I read something that the increase in weekly job loss claims was impacted by hurricane season in the South, any truth to that?
Also this is probably a dumb question, but how does illegal immigration impact the unemployment numbers? If these people can’t legally work here, why would they be counted as unemployed? Is it normal to consider non-citizens in unemployment calculations?
Also if the increase in unemployment is primarily due to illegal immigration then would it be safe to say that the economy isn’t cooling significantly, because these people were never really significantly contributing to US economic growth since they’re newer inhabitants of the US?
Non citizens? There are millions of people who are legal residents of the US with green cards who are legally allowed to work but who are not citizens. Soggy mush mush.
Based on Wolf’s post “Eyepopping Factory Construction Boom in the US Reaches New Highs…” from August 1, shouldn’t we expect to see hiring pick up heavily again at some point as these factories go into operation? (I don’t know how long it averages from beginning factory construction to putting it in operation.) Even with automation and robots, with so many factories being built I’d think they’d create quite a few jobs.
Wolf,
How would you set the odds that we get into a stagflationary scenario where unemployment rises but with still positive job growth, and inflation refuses to cooperate and stays sticky around where it is? Translation– rate cuts would have a high risk of inflation reaccelerating.
I would wager around 60% on that prospect, but would like your perspective.
By the way, the volatility stuff I talked about last time is happening now. VIX almost hit 30 (mid 29s for about 20 minutes), because people started getting margin calls on in the money calls and other people weren’t rolling their calls.
If we get some more downward movement in stocks, we could get VIX into the 30s and start the doom loop.
Problem for the market is that the Fed CANNOT cut rates enough to deal with the option market leverage without reigniting inflation (my guess is that would have to cut 200 basis points– but I would love to know what you think).
So if the doom loop hits, watch out below… maybe 1987 redux? Doubtful would be that bad, but we’ll see…