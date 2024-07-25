Economy Re-Accelerates in Q2. Our Drunken Sailors Splurge on Durable Goods, Investment Jumps, Federal Gov Undoes Blip

Our Drunken Sailors are back at it, but in moderation, so to speak, their feathers largely unruffled by interest rates.
GDP, adjusted for inflation (“real GDP”), rose by an annualized rate of 2.8% in Q2 from Q1, doubling the growth rate in Q1 (+1.4%), according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today.
By comparison, the 14-year average annual growth rate is 2.2%. So the 2.8% growth rate is well above average, and pretty good for the US economy.
We said at the time of the feeble Q1 release (+1.8%, now revised down to +1.4%) that it was driven by a “blip”: a decline in federal government consumption and investment, which turned out to be correct, it was a blip, it bounced back in Q2 (+3.9%), as we all knew it would because the drunken sailors in Congress are not suddenly slowing down.
- Consumer spending (69% of GDP): +2.3%, on a 4.7% surge in spending on durable goods (motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, household durable goods, etc.). Services +2.2%; nondurable goods +1.4%.
- Gross private investment (18% of GDP): +8.4%, amid an 11.6% surge of investment in equipment and a 1.4% decline in residential fixed investment.
- Government consumption and investment (federal, state, and local, 17% of GDP): +3.1%, after the 1.8% increase in Q1. Federal government +3.9%; state and local +2.6%.
- Change in private inventories investment added to GDP growth in Q2 after dragging on GDP growth in Q1.
- Trade deficit worsened by a big chunk for the second consecutive quarter, on surging imports to meet strong US demand for durable goods. Imports drag on GDP.
The actual size of the US economy: “Current-dollar” GDP (not adjusted for inflation and expressed in current dollars) rose by 5.2%, to $28.6 trillion annualized.
This $28.6 trillion of current-dollar GDP represents the actual size of the US economy, measured in today’s dollars, and is used for the GDP ratios, such as the US debt-to-GDP ratio.
“Real” GDP in dollar terms, adjusted for inflation and expressed in 2017 dollars, rose to $22.9 trillion annualized in Q2:
Consumer spending on goods and services rose by 2.3% in Q2 from Q1 to $15.7 trillion annualized and adjusted for inflation, an acceleration from the Q1 growth rate of 1.5%. In Q2, consumers re-stepped on the accelerator.
- Services: +2.2%.
- Durable goods: +4.7% (after the 4.5% drop in Q1), driven by motor vehicles, household durable goods, and recreational vehicles and goods.
- Nondurable goods: +1.4% (after the 1.1% drop in Q1), with increases in food, beverages, and gasoline, and a decline in clothing and footwear.
Gross private domestic investment jumped by 8.4%, to $4.25 trillion annualized and adjusted for inflation, a sharp acceleration from Q1 (+4.4%) and Q4 (+0.7%). Of which:
Fixed investment: +3.6%, of which:
- Residential fixed investment: -1.4% after the +16.0% spike in Q1
- Nonresidential fixed investments: +5.2%, the fastest growth in a year:
- Structures: -3.3%.
- Equipment: +11.6%
- Intellectual property products (software, movies, etc.): +4.5%.
Finally back to the peak in Q1 2022 of the free-money pandemic spike:
Government consumption expenditures and gross investment rose by 3.1%, to $3.9 trillion annualized and adjusted for inflation, up from the 1.8% growth rate in Q1.
Federal, state, and local government consumption and investment accounts for 17% of GDP (state and local governments account for 61% of government spending, the federal government for 39%).
This does not include transfer payments and other direct payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), which are counted in GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest these funds.
- State and local governments: +2.0%, to $2.42 trillion.
- Federal government: +3.9%, to $1.51 trillion, up from -0.2% in Q1.
- Defense +5.2% (to $846 billion)
- Nondefense +2.2% (to $668 billion).
The Trade Deficit (“net exports”) in goods & services got more horrible:
- Exports: +2.0%, to $2.55 trillion
- Imports: +6.9%, to $3.56 trillion, of which goods +7.7% and services +3.6% (services imports includes spending by Americans traveling overseas).
- Net exports (exports minus imports): -4.7%, to -$1.01 trillion.
Exports add to GDP. Imports subtract from GDP. Exports are much smaller in dollars than imports, hence the trade deficit, or negative “net exports.”
The worsening imports dragged GDP growth (+2.8%) down by 0.93 percentage points. If imports had remained at the same horrible level as in Q1, rather than worsening further, GDP growth would have been 3.7%, instead of 2.8%.
Change in private inventories: Inventories rose by 2.4% annualized in Q1 to $2.98 trillion. An increase in inventories counts in GDP as a business investment. In Q2, the faster rate of increase added 0.82 percentage points to GDP growth, after the slower rate of increase in Q1 had subtracted 0.42 percentage points from GDP growth.
So what’s the excuse for rate cuts by Sept now? It better not be one with nunbers still this strong, unless they also think strong spending is “transitory” too.
Hopefully Pow Pow is not listening to Dudley or looking at Canada or Swiss for his next move.
Would be hard for the Fed to justify aggressive rate cuts when economy is growing above trend. Maybe the idea would be to encourage private debt creation and let the government reduce its spending.
Hard to see short term rates going below 3-4% anytime soon. Unless of course a credit event occurs….which of course is a possibility the longer interest rates stay high. I guess best case is rate cuts before the ugliness of last decade starts to roll over. Best to pretend that the borrow knows best how to mark their assets to fair value
It all depends on inflation. There are several inflation readings before the September FOMC meeting. Those inflation readings will be key.
It feels like they will stay steady. Lots of things seem to have leveled out even if a little on the high side (3%ish). Housing seems to be flatlining. Auto seems to be flat or dropping.
I am guessing rent will increase some still to play catch up with all the increases landlords were levied in insurance and property tax increases this past year.
Rates are still on the high side of when compared to the 3.5% inflation, but it is not repressive. IMHO
The economy looks to be in good shape still so I agree… why would they cut?
N-gDp is decelerating. R-gDp just topped out.
No rate cuts this year,maybe a .25% increase early next year…
This will be one of those long odd horse you bet on with 30 to 1 return. I wish you’ll be right but it’s tough to see any increase in the future
There absolutely will not be any more rate hikes. They barely have the guts to keep holding, and it looks like even that won’t last much longer unless inflation really takes off again.
Then I expect a surge in weird fads and zombie companies of the future, while inflation bodes to roar back on the heels of that. Yuck. This comes just in time for major court contests against the SEC and other traffic cops, inviting systemic risk. Perhaps also; there will be an executive branch very friendly to that trend. My hand will be firmly on my wallet.
I think the premise is wrong. The spending splurge is partially driven by the interest rate increases that have impacted money markets and other income producing securities. There is about $6 trillion in MMs. At 5% interest, that’s a $300 billion/year run rate of spending boost that wasn’t there 2 years ago (all paid for by borrowed money). BDCs are kicking out 10% income. Preferred stocks 7% or more. People with cash, mainly old people, are suddenly making spare change they didn’t have for 10 years. Couple that with the fact the vast majority of homeowners are not affected by rising rates due to refinancing at 3% or so and you have a spenders dream.
Everything is now reversed. When rates go down, I believe we’ll see home prices fall as more homeowners get unlocked from their low mortgage handcuffs and can justify selling. We’ll see services decline as savers see their income fall and don’t have as much to spend. The Federal Government can’t handle 5% on $34 trillion for much longer. Something’s got to give and I believe the Fed will be forced to lower rates and re-start QE, inflation be damned.
Thanks for the input. I know a retired couple that are very very happing with the interest rates on their bonds but also just as happy with the stock market gains this year in the SPY. They are mostly in SPY and Berkshire.
They are traveling and taking vacations like there is no tomorrow.
This sort of fits in with the Airlines and hotels having a record summer of customers.
Airlines are reporting dismal earnings.
Oh, Esther — will the shopping never cease?
Not even surprising at this point. The vast, unsounded punch bowl has once again emboldened the e-shopaholics to find another few inches in their closets and garages in which to accommodate…more…
Interest rates are not high by historical measures. Why not just leave them where they are?
I was curious if government was spending more (as a percentage) of GDP than in the past (1929-2023).
Wolf wrote: “Federal, state, and local government consumption and investment accounts for 17% of GDP (state and local governments account for 61% of government spending, the federal government for 39%).”
Looking at the St. Louis Fred: “Net Outlays as Percent of Gross Domestic Product.” That 17% number for Federal Gov’t is low compared to past decades. There could be plenty of room there for infrastructure, like roads and housing. The stuff that the private sector does not want to do because they can’t turn a profit on it.
Lower the rates, and see a surge in credit-fueled scams. I can’t believe it is being discussed. But in a system where people will not approve tax hikes, all this borrowing and spending must be handled. Sad to say, what alternative is there, other than inflation?
