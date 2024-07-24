Magnificent 7 Got on Elevator to the Moon but Someone Pushed a Wrong Button: -$1.77 Trillion in 10 Days. Tesla Blows Fuse

Nvidia is our double-WTF chart of the year, giving up $512 billion in 10 days.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Nasdaq dropped by 3.65% today, the S&P 500 by 2.3%, the “worst day since 2022,” as everyone said, but when you really look at it, after the massive melt-up, it was barely a dip. The big bad Nasdaq isn’t even in a “correction” yet, down 7.0% from the July 10 high; and the S&P 500 is down only 4.2% from the July 16 high.
But the massive run-up of the biggest stocks has created incomprehensibly huge numbers in dollar terms, and those trillions were flying by so fast on the way up they were hard to see, and now they’re flying by even faster on the way down.
The Magnificent 7 – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – dropped 4.8% today and are down 10.4% from their July 10 high. So as a unit, they entered a “correction.” And that’s about it so far. But in dollar terms, in those 10 trading days, the Mag 7 gave up $1.77 trillion in market capitalization, including another $765 billion today, which took them back not to Adam and Eve … but only to June 10. In two weeks, they gave up four weeks of gains.
As per the above chart, it is clear that the Mag 7 got on the Magnificent Escalator and rode it up to Floor 17, and then on July 10 switched over to the Magnificent Elevator to ride up all the way to the moon, but someone got confused and kept pushing the wrong buttons?
The stocks in the Mag 7, from the July 10 peak, in order of the percentage decline:
- Tesla [TSLA]: -18.0% (-$152 billion)
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -15.3% (-$512 billion)
- Meta [META]: -13.7% (-$186 billion)
- Alphabet [GOOG]: -9.5% (-$226 billion)
- Amazon [AMZN]: -9.4% (-$196 billion)
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -8.0% (-$277 billion)
- Apple [AAPL]: -6.2% (-$222 billion)
The big mover du jour of the Mag 7 was Tesla, in terms of the percentage drop. By December 2022, Tesla’s stock had dropped over 70% from the all-time high 15 months earlier, no sweat, and was duly inducted into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. To qualify, a stock has to drop by over 70% from the all-time high. Eventually, the stock recovered some to where it was down only 40% two weeks ago.
But today, TSLA plunged 12.3%, losing $98 billion in market cap, after Tesla reported earnings, bringing the drop since July 10 to 18.1%.
From its all-time high in November 2021, Tesla is now down 47.8%, and is back where it had first been in December 2020, Musk’s robotaxi-hype notwithstanding (Waymo’s robotaxis are working and taking fares).
Tesla has a problem: Musk’s relentless urge to waste his time on X in order to piss off potential EV buyers and drive them into the arms of other EV makers, which are licking their chops. For example, in California, non-Tesla EV registrations surged by 45% year-over-year in Q2, grabbing nearly half the market, while Tesla registrations plunged by 24% (sales of ICE vehicles fell by 2.1%). This may be fun for Musk, but it’s not fun for Tesla.
The big mover du jour in dollar terms was Nvidia. The stock gave up $208 billion in market cap today (-6.8%), bringing its 10-day decline to $511 billion (-15.3%).
But easy come, easy go. Between late 2022 and July 10, 2024, the stock had risen by about 1,100%, from a stock-split-adjusted $11 to $135. In dollar terms, Nvidia had gained $3 trillion in market cap over this period. These amounts – one company gaining $3 trillion in market cap in two-and-a-half years – are just mind-boggling.
In the Mag 7 stocks, the percentage declines are not the end of the world, as of today. Four of them are down only by single digits from their all-time highs on July 10. But the dollar figures are huge. This matters because they put a big drag on the S&P 500 on the way down, just like they fueled its rise through July 10.
AI mania caused an explosion of orders for Nvidia’s chip systems, revenues and profits, as companies such as Tesla and Meta, and just about everyone else out there swimming in AI-mania, went hog-wild in sending many billions of dollars to Nvidia to build up their AI infrastructure. Is this AI-mania sustainable for Nvidia? Is any mania sustainable?
Everyone is now sitting on the edge of their chair, waiting for Nvidia’s earnings report. But that won’t come for another nailbiter month.
Nvidia is our double-WTF chart of the year. On July 10, it was a $3.3 trillion stock, the most valuable stock in the universe; now it’s a $2.8 trillion stock, still a huge number.
This is just sad and who’s to say it won’t just spike back up by next month.I think I have seen this rinse and repeat cycle way too often. If the big bet on rate cut in Sept plays out, market will find that rocket fuel they need to boost to hyperspace.
Looks like Bank of Canada cut rates today and Swiss bank did as well, seems like these central bankers don’t have any stomach to let any proper amount of air to deflate, everyone else is looking at US next, pavlov’s response await..
The BoC has to deal with variable-rate mortgages which make homeowners more rate-sensitive.
The corollary is that the 30YFM insullates US homeowners from higher rates, thereby allowing the Fed to keep them high even as other central banks cut.
The Fed out-hawking other CBs is also good for treasuries and the dollar.
There haven’t been a whole bunch of tech bubbles like this one. Only one: ‘Dot.Com’
How long till rinse and repeat gets everyone even?
Who knows with US borrowing a trillion every 100 days, which was unheard of in 2000-2002. But since Dotcom is the only tech precedent, here is that time line:
It was 15 years before the Nasdaq got even.
A lot of America are invested with 401k’s, and if it falls people will will be angry.
That magnificant elevator might just be an express elevator down…
I noticed some Dems are calling for a boycott of TSLA. Down more than $30 today. Seems Musk is going to give $45 million a month to a former President, and that ticked off a few people.
“At no point did I say I was donating $45 million a month to Trump. That was a fiction made up by The Wall Street Journal,” Musk told ABC News on a visit to Capitol Hill today.
Actually, I read a transcript of a Trump rally speech, an excerpt, and in it Trump stated he was getting 45M per month from Musk. He wouldn’t lie would he? :-)
Good news article. Overdue.
What exactly did he say?
The WSJ said he said… “according to people familiar with the matter.”
Behind paywall:
https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/elon-musk-has-said-he-is-committing-around-45-million-a-month-to-a-new-pro-trump-super-pac-dda53823
Wonder how many of these Mag 7 insiders once again cashed out at the top like last time? Jen-hsun would be wise to offload some more while the getting is good. Think even some WS firms are starting to sniff at the BS stench AI is leaking..
So where did all that money go? Utilities, Energy, and Healthcare up slightly, but not that much. Gold down this week so far.
Maybe Bitcoin? 😁
A trillion in CD’s? 😩
No, money didn’t go anywhere. It just vanished. That’s what a market does.
There was no ‘money’ to go anywhere. All that happened is that market capitalization has fallen which is the value attributed to the amount of shares times the last selling price of those shares based on the last bids. Very few of those shares ever traded at that price or will.
What do you mean? The money goes from your broker to you when you sell them back your NVDA shares.
Although it goes to your cash account at your broker, so I guess they technically still have your money. But now it’s a liability on their bal sht.
If I sell my share of NVDA, someone buys it for the exact same amount, and the cash stays in NVDA. Multiply by a gazillion to make up a trading day, and cash is shuffled around between traders, and never leaves NVDA shares.
But the amount of the loss today was money that just vanished. What happens is that the marginal trade sets the value for ALL shares of NVDA. And those traded shares cause prices to decline of all non-traded shares. And the money for everyone in NVDA just vanished. It went nowhere. That’s the most fundamental principle of the markets.
“The money goes from your broker to you when you sell them back your NVDA shares.”
That’s a fundamental misunderstanding. The broker normally only brokers the trade between me and the buyers. Even if the broker buys the share from me on their own account, it’s still the same, the broker puts the exact amount of their own cash into NVDA that I get for selling it and the cash stays in NVDA.
There may also be some fees involved, but now they’re tiny.
Wolf,
The fact that you have to explain this is most troubling of all.
And it points up how pretty useless “market cap” is as a metric (except in the negative sense of badly skewing market cap weighted indexes into excessive concentration).
Tiny marginal share price movements get misleadingly translated into hundreds of millions/billions in market cap movements…even though a tiny, tiny percent of shareholders ever buy or sell at any given price.
But those supposed trillions in Mag 7 valuations seduce (ignorant) shareholders into believing in/counting on easily evaporated wealth – a fleeting, frequently phantom wealth effect…which I suspect is the whole point.
If every shareholder who believed Apple was reliably worth 2 trillion plus tried to sell at the same time, they would learn just how far and how fast marker caps can fall. As you point out…see Tesla.
Market cap is NOT “useless.” What kind of BS is this? Market cap = equity value of the company as determined by a market (rather than by six men in a smoke-filled room).
If you want to buy the whole company, you have to offer the potential sellers market cap plus a premium, such as 20% over market cap. The equity value of a company is real: it can change a lot from day to day, and you can convert market cap into cash by selling the whole company, and someone else then buys the whole company. An entire industry has built up around selling/buying entire companies at market cap plus a premium, from Buffett and Goldman Sachs on down.
The price of gold plunged 50% starting in 2011. So the price of gold is “useless” because it changes? You people have a screw loose. I should just delete this BS instead of wasting my time on it.
T-Bills went up some (rates dropped)
MW: Surf’s Up!!! Stocks see worst wipeout since 2022. Here’s what might happen next.
Strong take from weak, rich take from poor. Soon their will be Granny’s living out on the streets. The squeeze is on, all Granny’s for themselves.
Home toad –
Surely you have something to offer, besides sadness and depression…
Well folks, you do live in the matrix. Quit trying to believe its real – that’s your first mistake.
My mistake folks is I live in the matrix … it’s real.
I have no idea what that is but wolf thumping on Tesla was funny.
I was wondering if tesla will remain in the mag 7 if it loses 70% … The magnificent 6.
Lots of inverse ETF’s out there shorting Nvidia. There is money to be made on the way up AND the way down. Haven’t found and inverse ETF for Supermicro though. When this market comes unglued in earnest, SQQQ is the best place to be. It pays a 6% dividend as well.
That’s all just betting on stocks the same as betting on horses.
Check out SOXS
Careful. Take a look at the 5-year chart of SQQQ. It lost 99% of its value over those 5 years. This is for day-traders only. The ETF eats itself up in front of your eyes if you buy-and-hold.
Wolf,
It seems like it would make more sense to buy call options in SOXS/SQQQ than hold the underlying. If you have a low volatility environment they are fairly cheap. In a high volatility environment, probably not the best time to initiate a short position anyway.
Best part is not having to put that much money up, and asymmetric risk/reward.
Druckenmiller has given some interesting talks about how setting up asymmetric risk/reward in uncertain environments was the key to his success (which is how he made the massive profits on the short of the British pound).
What do you see when you look at things through that lens?
+1. I learnt this the hard way.
Foolish as I was then in early 2022, I bought SRTY and SQQQ thinking they were inverse and not reset daily.
It was good timing and I made money but held too long to see a significant portion of returns eaten by day to day volatility.
It should only be used for day trading (which in my book means never)
It doesn’t appear that some people are comprehending valuation of stocks and the stock markets. There are about 7,000 stocks of companies that are traded in the US stock markets. When a buyer purchases a share of stock from a seller of that share, then the money paid for that share by the buyer simply goes to the seller less transaction fees. The money never goes into an account like a savings account with real money. The transaction price simply sets the MARGIN PRICE paid for a single stock share. Then, the markets IMPUTE that latest price times all of the outstanding shares of that company’s stock in order to create a MARKET CAPITALIZATION price which would be aggregate value of all of that company’s stock IF traded at the latest MARKET PRICE.
There is NEVER a pool of real money involved with actual market capitalization and transactions are expected by the markets to be between willing sellers and willing buyers. But the price of a stock is only worth what the last highest bidder is willing to pay. And that can change substantially and significantly in seconds.
The problem with stock markets is similar to bank runs when perceived valuations change suddenly and dramatically where a stock perceived to be worth $1,000 a share only gets bids of $100 a share or $1 a share at which time MARKET MAKERS assigned to each stock are forced to contractually step in to buy the excess of share being sold that can’t and won’t clear at current bid prices.
If they’d allowed them more monopoly powers this wouldn’t have happened. It’s the Hedge Funds that extract dividends, stock buybacks, etc., and preventing managements from investing in many other industry directions. Perhaps.
Its just a peanut. Nasdaq doubled in the last 5 years when we had the worst worldwide pandemic in our lifetime. Stocks will most likely retest Covid lows soon and due for “mother of all crashes.”
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaany day now…
As the country becomes more polarized, it seems that companies are increasingly getting forced (or in Musk’s case choosing) to take controversial political stances which can have serious consequences for investors in the stock.
Musk has basically stated (as I understand it) that he is in a fight to the bitter end with trans activists, and apparently is willing to use X (with all the knockoff effects on Tesla).
Anheiser Busch had the well documented similar problem.
Both opposite sides of the issue, both losing customers (and market cap) because of it. If you are an investor in either stock, you are probably wishing you just stuck with S&P 500.
It seems that Bill Ackman and a ton of other investment types are lining up the same way way (some on each side), and that companies are increasingly going to be forced to do stuff like this.
Other than buying indexes, does anyone have any thoughts on how investors can protect themselves from this kind of stuff?
It feels like the investment environment is going into some uncharted waters and it can be very easy to get on the wrong side of one of these situations.
In my hood 50% of higher end homes listed for sale reduced their asking price in the past 48 hours. I suspect that the stock market decline has something to do with this reduction.
Now that’s an interesting observation. Did you use Redfin? Or some other platform?
“after the massive melt-up, it was barely a dip.”
So true and correct.
Markets started rallying after Oct 2022. It kept on going up. S&P500 From 3500 to 4700. Then after Dec 2023 Rate cut Mania Rally started again to S&P500 index 5600.
I would like to see Mag 7 Market Cap go back to 12T range (Jan 2024 levels). We are in huge asset bubble where Billions don’t matter much.
Last 3 months Apple went up 35% up. Even after crappy low earnings.
Who knows after July FOMC Presser, Market will choose to believe Powell was Dovish and mania comes back and we go to new ATH.
Unless you plan to spend your returns immediately, the only thing that matters is the long term.
Only fundamentals based prices can be used as proxy for wealth and saving. Everything else cannot be relied on.
The Fed wants us all to feel rich not spend like rich. They want spending to increase from wealth effects but only so much that it doesn’t cause inflation….because then wealth evaporates and spending actually decreases.
This stupid interventionist policy is making wealth planning complex and risky. Imagine the fate of people that will retire soon and have their wealth decimated with the bursting of the bubble. These people have been misled into saving too less.
The Fed doesn’t understand this…..does not acknowledge it and is causing all sort of social problems.
end of rant
The most reliably ‘correct’ measure of the ‘value’ of any given stock has always been and still is its PE (Price/Earnings) multiple with ‘safe’ valuations for most all stocks being in the range of 5 to 15 which means the stock is valued for earnings 5 to 15 years forward at its present price. Excessive PE multiples in the hundred – or nonexistent – have been and always are red flags as to the overvaluation of any individual stock.
The S&P 500 has only been below PE of 15 for something like 10 or so months out of the last 400 months. One should would have passed up some nice gains for a long time if they cut it off above PE of 15.
The reasonable PE ratio will vary somewhat by industry and even wider groupings like market sector.