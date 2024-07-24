Magnificent 7 Got on Elevator to the Moon but Someone Pushed a Wrong Button: -$1.77 Trillion in 10 Days. Tesla Blows Fuse

Nvidia is our double-WTF chart of the year, giving up $512 billion in 10 days.

The Nasdaq dropped by 3.65% today, the S&P 500 by 2.3%, the “worst day since 2022,” as everyone said, but when you really look at it, after the massive melt-up, it was barely a dip. The big bad Nasdaq isn’t even in a “correction” yet, down 7.0% from the July 10 high; and the S&P 500 is down only 4.2% from the July 16 high.

But the massive run-up of the biggest stocks has created incomprehensibly huge numbers in dollar terms, and those trillions were flying by so fast on the way up they were hard to see, and now they’re flying by even faster on the way down.

The Magnificent 7 – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – dropped 4.8% today and are down 10.4% from their July 10 high. So as a unit, they entered a “correction.” And that’s about it so far. But in dollar terms, in those 10 trading days, the Mag 7 gave up $1.77 trillion in market capitalization, including another $765 billion today, which took them back not to Adam and Eve … but only to June 10. In two weeks, they gave up four weeks of gains.

As per the above chart, it is clear that the Mag 7 got on the Magnificent Escalator and rode it up to Floor 17, and then on July 10 switched over to the Magnificent Elevator to ride up all the way to the moon, but someone got confused and kept pushing the wrong buttons?

The stocks in the Mag 7, from the July 10 peak, in order of the percentage decline:

Tesla [TSLA]: -18.0% (-$152 billion) Nvidia [NVDA]: -15.3% (-$512 billion) Meta [META]: -13.7% (-$186 billion) Alphabet [GOOG]: -9.5% (-$226 billion) Amazon [AMZN]: -9.4% (-$196 billion) Microsoft [MSFT]: -8.0% (-$277 billion) Apple [AAPL]: -6.2% (-$222 billion)

The big mover du jour of the Mag 7 was Tesla, in terms of the percentage drop. By December 2022, Tesla’s stock had dropped over 70% from the all-time high 15 months earlier, no sweat, and was duly inducted into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. To qualify, a stock has to drop by over 70% from the all-time high. Eventually, the stock recovered some to where it was down only 40% two weeks ago.

But today, TSLA plunged 12.3%, losing $98 billion in market cap, after Tesla reported earnings, bringing the drop since July 10 to 18.1%.

From its all-time high in November 2021, Tesla is now down 47.8%, and is back where it had first been in December 2020, Musk’s robotaxi-hype notwithstanding (Waymo’s robotaxis are working and taking fares).

Tesla has a problem: Musk’s relentless urge to waste his time on X in order to piss off potential EV buyers and drive them into the arms of other EV makers, which are licking their chops. For example, in California, non-Tesla EV registrations surged by 45% year-over-year in Q2, grabbing nearly half the market, while Tesla registrations plunged by 24% (sales of ICE vehicles fell by 2.1%). This may be fun for Musk, but it’s not fun for Tesla.

The big mover du jour in dollar terms was Nvidia. The stock gave up $208 billion in market cap today (-6.8%), bringing its 10-day decline to $511 billion (-15.3%).

But easy come, easy go. Between late 2022 and July 10, 2024, the stock had risen by about 1,100%, from a stock-split-adjusted $11 to $135. In dollar terms, Nvidia had gained $3 trillion in market cap over this period. These amounts – one company gaining $3 trillion in market cap in two-and-a-half years – are just mind-boggling.

In the Mag 7 stocks, the percentage declines are not the end of the world, as of today. Four of them are down only by single digits from their all-time highs on July 10. But the dollar figures are huge. This matters because they put a big drag on the S&P 500 on the way down, just like they fueled its rise through July 10.

AI mania caused an explosion of orders for Nvidia’s chip systems, revenues and profits, as companies such as Tesla and Meta, and just about everyone else out there swimming in AI-mania, went hog-wild in sending many billions of dollars to Nvidia to build up their AI infrastructure. Is this AI-mania sustainable for Nvidia? Is any mania sustainable?

Everyone is now sitting on the edge of their chair, waiting for Nvidia’s earnings report. But that won’t come for another nailbiter month.

Nvidia is our double-WTF chart of the year. On July 10, it was a $3.3 trillion stock, the most valuable stock in the universe; now it’s a $2.8 trillion stock, still a huge number.

