Ford F-150 Falls off Cliff in Q1 Registrations, Toyota RAV4 Leaps to #1, Tesla Model Y Gains Share, Still #2 Bestseller in the US

The car and truck bestseller rankings in the US got stirred and shaken in Q1 2024.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Ford pickup trucks are having a hard time, suddenly, and there’s more than plenty of supply and lots of incentives, though prices remains very high. Toyota has replenished inventories of its RAV4 and sales surged, and it leaped to #1, knocking the F-150 off its perch. Despite the shakeups among various models, the Tesla Model Y gained a little share and remained the #2 bestseller in the US in Q1, outselling the F-150 for the first time and by a wide margin, according to Experian’s quarterly report on registrations today:
- Ford F-150 fell off a cliff. The #1 bestseller in 2023, and off and on for eons, landed in the ignominious #4 spot, with a share of 2.4%, down from a share of 3.1% in Q1 2023, and from a share of 3.0% in Q3 2023. Its ICE truck sales fell hard, but its EV truck sales surged.
- Toyota RAV4 leaped to #1 bestseller, up from #3 last year, with a market share of 3.2%, up from 2.3% a year ago, when inventory shortages were still handicapping Toyota dealers.
- Tesla Model Y remained the #2 bestseller, its share edging up to 2.6%, from 2.5% in 2023.
- Honda CR-V jumped to #3, from #5 a year ago.
- Chevy Silverado dropped to the #6 spot, having gotten knocked off its #4 spot by the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue.
The red bars indicate the market share in Q1 2024. The purple bars indicate the share a year ago. Note the F-150’s big purple bar, and how its market share withered. The Model Y gained a little share throughout. The Honda CR-V recovered from inventory shortages that had dragged into 2023.
The Ford thing is interesting in several ways. Ford lives and dies by its full-size trucks. They have big-fat profit margins, Wall Street loves them for that reason, and Ford sells them in huge volume, they’re massive money makers. To please Wall Street, Ford killed most of its car models, with the Mustang being the only survivor, because Wall Street analysts kept nagging Ford about the modest profit margins on its sedans. And its SUVs and crossovers are big, but not enough to carry the company.
So sales of F-150s fell this year through May by 7.6% compared to a year ago. But that includes the EV trucks, the F-150 Lightning, whose sales soared. According to Ford’s monthly reports on deliveries, in 2024 through May:
- Sales of the F-150 Lightning surged by 78.5%, to 13,093 units.
- But sales of the ICE F-150s fell by 9.7% to 273,885 units.
The troubles with the ICE F-150 occurred even though total new vehicle sales across all automakers in 2024 through May rose by 3.2% from a year ago — meaning, overall sales grew, but other models ate into the once dominant share of the ICE F-150. Ford’s hefty share buybacks aren’t going to solve that problem.
The Tesla Model 3 has gotten caught in the details of the rules around the $7,500 federal tax rebates. Most of the Model 3 versions use batteries by Chinese supplier CATL, and so they don’t qualify for the tax rebates, while many other EVs do qualify, and that is weighing down Model 3 sales. The Model 3, which was #10 last year, has fallen off the list.
Share by automaker.
The top 8 positions of automaker by new vehicle registrations remained unchanged. But Subaru rose to become #9, while Tesla stepped down one notch to #10.
Spread across all their brands: GM (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC) remained #1, Toyota (Toyota, Lexus) #2, Ford (Ford, Lincoln) #3, and Stellantis with its gaggle of brands #4.
|Share by Automaker, Registrations in Q1 2024
|1
|GM
|15.7%
|2
|Toyota
|15.6%
|3
|Ford
|13.0%
|4
|Stellantis
|9.0%
|5
|Honda
|8.8%
|6
|Nissan
|7.3%
|7
|Hyundai
|5.3%
|8
|Kia
|4.9%
|9
|Subaru
|4.1%
|10
|Tesla
|3.5%
|11
|VW
|3.5%
|12
|Mazda
|2.6%
|13
|BMW
|2.5%
|14
|Daimler
|1.9%
|15
|Geely (Volvo)
|0.9%
EV sales in Q1 accounted for 7.9% of total registrations, same share of registrations compared to a year ago. There are now 3.6 million EVs in the national fleet that has risen to 289.6 million light-duty vehicles in operation.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Hi, Wolf. In the “Share by Automaker, Registrations in Q1 2024” chart, Hyundai and Kia’s shares should be combined under Hyundai. Hyundai owns Kia.
Yes, but they’re not totally combined, each has its own stock that trades separately on the Korean stock exchange, and the cross-ownership (each owns shares of the other) is only partial. Since they share technology and model platforms, I consider them one company and combine them, but this is Experian’s data, and Experian doesn’t combine them.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/01/04/ugly-charts-of-auto-sales-by-gm-toyota-ford-stellantis-oh-my-got-crushed-by-hyundai-kias-record-sales-tesla-has-arrived/
Observation[s]:
Family owned CDJR (w/11 other brands) store continues to ‘rack & stack’ new Ram iron every week. Nothing moving (drive by every other day).
Their used lots are stuffed with inventory.
An acquaintance (manages a major auto distribution center) conveyed that more new car dealers are buying consumables from them than through their in-house parts center.
Thesis: The aftermarket has greater availability at lower cost than from the OEM’s. Plus less inventory to control/manage.
No position.
I think you already covered the recent McKinsey EV study.
Thank You for your forum and thoughts.
Could be F 150 owner’s are keeping their trucks longer. Also, maybe not enough work to support such a high payment. I know my work truck is a 2006 NPR and I can not afford 100K for another.
Patiently waiting for full sized truck prices to continue to soften before I enter the vehicle market – driving a 2012 Honda Accord with 210,000 miles on it. Still drives like new despite using it as a storm chasing vehicle in my 20’s (hail dents all over). No car payments and cheap to maintain. I can also fit 8’ lumber in my car believe it or not. 50-70k for a truck isn’t remotely appealing right now.
My business owns 3 late model “top-shelf” *cough* F-150s primarily because of the mediocre Sec179 deduction, and we pay cash for them. This is my last one. The MSRPs are ridiculous for what you get, they aren’t quiet, they don’t ride well, and year after year, it’s the same problems, such as the bad AIPMs and cam phasers. I have a 23 Limited Powerboost, and when it’s time, I will switch to an X5 M60 or X7 M60, built next door in South Carolina. The nice part about BMW is there are a couple dozen brokers across the country who have great discounts on them at all times.
Demand for large (gas) pickups across the US is in freefall. Inflation and high prices have hammered the sector. Large pickups accounted for 10-15% of all US light-vehicle sales in 2020, plunging to just 2-3% in 2024. Ford is heavily involved in a fading market. It’s not a good place to be.