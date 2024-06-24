Ford F-150 Falls off Cliff in Q1 Registrations, Toyota RAV4 Leaps to #1, Tesla Model Y Gains Share, Still #2 Bestseller in the US

The car and truck bestseller rankings in the US got stirred and shaken in Q1 2024.

Ford pickup trucks are having a hard time, suddenly, and there’s more than plenty of supply and lots of incentives, though prices remains very high. Toyota has replenished inventories of its RAV4 and sales surged, and it leaped to #1, knocking the F-150 off its perch. Despite the shakeups among various models, the Tesla Model Y gained a little share and remained the #2 bestseller in the US in Q1, outselling the F-150 for the first time and by a wide margin, according to Experian’s quarterly report on registrations today:

Ford F-150 fell off a cliff . The #1 bestseller in 2023, and off and on for eons, landed in the ignominious #4 spot, with a share of 2.4%, down from a share of 3.1% in Q1 2023, and from a share of 3.0% in Q3 2023. Its ICE truck sales fell hard, but its EV truck sales surged.

. The #1 bestseller in 2023, and off and on for eons, landed in the ignominious #4 spot, with a share of 2.4%, down from a share of 3.1% in Q1 2023, and from a share of 3.0% in Q3 2023. Its ICE truck sales fell hard, but its EV truck sales surged. Toyota RAV4 leaped to #1 bestseller, up from #3 last year, with a market share of 3.2%, up from 2.3% a year ago, when inventory shortages were still handicapping Toyota dealers.

to #1 bestseller, up from #3 last year, with a market share of 3.2%, up from 2.3% a year ago, when inventory shortages were still handicapping Toyota dealers. Tesla Model Y remained the #2 bestseller, its share edging up to 2.6%, from 2.5% in 2023.

the #2 bestseller, its share edging up to 2.6%, from 2.5% in 2023. Honda CR-V jumped to #3, from #5 a year ago.

to #3, from #5 a year ago. Chevy Silverado dropped to the #6 spot, having gotten knocked off its #4 spot by the Honda CR-V and the Nissan Rogue.

The red bars indicate the market share in Q1 2024. The purple bars indicate the share a year ago. Note the F-150’s big purple bar, and how its market share withered. The Model Y gained a little share throughout. The Honda CR-V recovered from inventory shortages that had dragged into 2023.

The Ford thing is interesting in several ways. Ford lives and dies by its full-size trucks. They have big-fat profit margins, Wall Street loves them for that reason, and Ford sells them in huge volume, they’re massive money makers. To please Wall Street, Ford killed most of its car models, with the Mustang being the only survivor, because Wall Street analysts kept nagging Ford about the modest profit margins on its sedans. And its SUVs and crossovers are big, but not enough to carry the company.

So sales of F-150s fell this year through May by 7.6% compared to a year ago. But that includes the EV trucks, the F-150 Lightning, whose sales soared. According to Ford’s monthly reports on deliveries, in 2024 through May:

Sales of the F-150 Lightning surged by 78.5%, to 13,093 units.

But sales of the ICE F-150s fell by 9.7% to 273,885 units.

The troubles with the ICE F-150 occurred even though total new vehicle sales across all automakers in 2024 through May rose by 3.2% from a year ago — meaning, overall sales grew, but other models ate into the once dominant share of the ICE F-150. Ford’s hefty share buybacks aren’t going to solve that problem.

The Tesla Model 3 has gotten caught in the details of the rules around the $7,500 federal tax rebates. Most of the Model 3 versions use batteries by Chinese supplier CATL, and so they don’t qualify for the tax rebates, while many other EVs do qualify, and that is weighing down Model 3 sales. The Model 3, which was #10 last year, has fallen off the list.

Share by automaker.

The top 8 positions of automaker by new vehicle registrations remained unchanged. But Subaru rose to become #9, while Tesla stepped down one notch to #10.

Spread across all their brands: GM (Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, and GMC) remained #1, Toyota (Toyota, Lexus) #2, Ford (Ford, Lincoln) #3, and Stellantis with its gaggle of brands #4.

Share by Automaker, Registrations in Q1 2024 1 GM 15.7% 2 Toyota 15.6% 3 Ford 13.0% 4 Stellantis 9.0% 5 Honda 8.8% 6 Nissan 7.3% 7 Hyundai 5.3% 8 Kia 4.9% 9 Subaru 4.1% 10 Tesla 3.5% 11 VW 3.5% 12 Mazda 2.6% 13 BMW 2.5% 14 Daimler 1.9% 15 Geely (Volvo) 0.9%

EV sales in Q1 accounted for 7.9% of total registrations, same share of registrations compared to a year ago. There are now 3.6 million EVs in the national fleet that has risen to 289.6 million light-duty vehicles in operation.

