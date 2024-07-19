Non-Tesla EV Sales +45% in Q2 YoY in California, Tesla -24%: People Have Had it with Musk’s Bullshit about California and San Francisco?

Oh Elon, trying to wreck Tesla? Consumer boycotts work, see Bud Light. Don’t mess with American consumers!
Tesla sales got crushed in Q2 in California, while non-Tesla EV sales surged. Have Californians finally had it with Musk’s barrage of bullshit about California and San Francisco, causing Tesla to pay a price in sales?
New vehicle sales in Q2 as measured by registrations, released by the California auto dealer association CNCDA today:
- Teslas -24% year-over-year, to 52,211 vehicles.
- Non-Tesla EVs: +45% year-over-year, to 49,232 vehicles.
Many Californians used to think Musk walked on water, and they were in love with him and proud of him because he was cool and a genius, and a billionaire because he was part of the PayPal mafia, and then because he’d started a company that manufactured lots of cool EVs in California, and they went out and bought his EVs in huge numbers, and made the Model Y the #1 bestseller in California and the #2 bestseller in the US, while no other major automaker was even manufacturing cars in California.
But over the past few years, the bullshit about California and San Francisco started flying left and right, and maybe people finally have had it? People as in potential Tesla buyers?
The Tesla Model Y was still by far the #1 bestseller in California, ahead of the Toyota RAV4. But Sales plunged 15% year-over-year to 36,343 vehicles in Q2.
Sales of the Tesla Model 3 collapsed by 59% year-over-year, to just 9,888 vehicles in Q2. Some versions of the Model 3 don’t qualify for the federal rebates due the China-sourced batteries.
Cybertruck sales in Q1 and Q2 combined were 3,048, behind the Rivian R1S (4,837) but ahead of Ford’s F-150 Lightning (2,999).
The auto market in California:
- Total EV sales: -1.3% in Q2 YoY — “only” despite the plunge in Tesla sales, thanks to the surge in non-Tesla EV sales.
- Total ICE vehicle sales: -2.1% in Q2 YoY.
- EV market share in Q2 inched up to a share of 21.9%.
California sales matter for Tesla.
Tesla’s registrations in California in Q2 2023 accounted for 14.8% of Tesla’s global deliveries as reported by Tesla. California sales matter to Tesla. That was before he turned potential buyers off.
In Q2 2024, Tesla’s global deliveries fell by 4.8% year-over-year, including the 24% plunge in California. Without California, Tesla’s global deliveries would have dipped by 1.4% YoY.
Musk’s bullshit was funny until it whacked Tesla sales.
Musk’s bullshit and lies are infamous and funny. Some caused Musk huge amounts of money, such as when he said that he wanted to buy Twitter and half-jokingly made a deal and signed something, and when he said, oh, I was just kidding, Twitter dragged him to court, and he lost and was forced to buy Twitter for a ridiculous $44 billion.
Another funny one came in 2018, when Musk tweeted, “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.” Which was hilarious because there was no funding secured and no deal; and because 420 is slang for marijuana, which Musk smoked that year during a video interview; and because the SEC then sued him for securities fraud, which Musk in 2018 settled for a $20 million fine and a requirement to have some of his tweets preapproved by a Tesla lawyer. He then appealed the pre-approval requirement but lost in court, and lost on appeal, and then in April 2024, the Supreme Court refused to hear his case, which has never kept him from tweeting whatever, on what is now his own platform.
Our all-time favorite was when he tweeted in October 2021: “Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science.” We get it: TITS. Another funny one, and deadly one, and ongoing one is Full Self Driving (FSD) that people paid for via subscription but isn’t full self-driving, triggering a number of prosecutors to probe if Tesla has committed securities fraud and wire fraud by misleading investors and consumers. These are just a few examples of Musk’s bullshit.
And in his free time, starting a few years ago, Musk spread lots of similar bullshit about California and San Francisco. Obviously, he can say whatever he wants to, no matter how ridiculous, as we have seen, but consumers are not deaf, and they can boycott a product.
There are lots of beer brands on the market, you don’t have to buy Bud Light, as AB InBev found out, which owns the brand, after consumers began boycotting Bud Light in April 2023 following the Dylan Mulvaney ad, which caused Bud Light market share to plunge from #1 with a share of over 10% at the start of 2023 to #3 now, with its share hitting a new low of 6.5% of total beer dollar-sales in US stores for the four weeks ended July 6, according to the WSJ.
Don’t mess with American consumers! That’s the Bud Light lesson here.
There are now lots of EVs on the market, by legacy automakers, and by startups. The Cybertruck is facing competition from the electric pickups by Ford, Rivian, and Chevrolet. Among the major automakers, only FCA (Stellantis) doesn’t have any EVs on the market. Even Toyota belatedly has come out with them.
And Californians have started to buy these non-Tesla EVs, and their sales have surged, and they’re about to overtake Tesla, while Tesla sales have plunged. It was a tough job turning so many Californians off from their love affair with Tesla, but Musk has finally succeeded, it seems.
And now he’s become a political operative…looking forward to seeing how his brand and upcoming Tesla sales adjustment to his latest titillation…
Musk is a union busting billionaire. What else do you need to know about him ? The Musk cult is almost as frightening as the Trump cult.
I think just about any educated person has had enough of Elon’s BS. He should just admit what he’s doing. Going to a state where it’s cheaper to do business because less taxes and near zero worker protections.
I don’t know about the zero worker protections but BINGO on the cheaper (and I’m adding easier) to do business in TX. CA taxes are astronomical. That’s a no brainer to me.
If you take his age and figure he has at least another 25. years of income that’s a huge savings in state personal income tax.
I do — and it’s trash. California’s got its problems — ok, show me Shangri-La — but it also gets A LOT right, worker protections being one item on the list. Same with Oregon and New York.
Elon is rapidly growing in popularity among a large group of Americans who would rather chew off their own arm than buy an EV :D
Hmmmm. Is that a statement about the stupidity of a large group of Americans or a statement about Musk’s ability to mask/ignore reality? Billions of dollars gives you a lot of power with regard to ignoring reality. I agree with Wolf that Musk’s behavior is self damaging but I love his move to South Texas.
I agree, he could have built that big assembly/battery manufacturing plant in Mexico instead. Thousands of jobs were created in the Austin area.
And thousands were subsequently axed a few months ago.
I really wish California would quit exporting all of their wankiest residents to Austin. Phony Stark is only the latest entrant in the phalanx of don’t-tax-me-bro takers.
Excellent point, Alex!
Elon’s endorsement of the Republican candidate for president could be viewed through the lens that many of Elon’s $Billion$ have been earned via US taxpayer largess.
The DOE loan he received in 2010 was crucial during a time when funding was otherwise tight and he’s received billions more in subsidies ever since.
In that light, the endorsement is just a continuing pattern of priming the federal tax teat. Why compete when you can just get a handout, amirite?
@wolf – any forecast as to what a realistic valuation of TSLA stock would mean for Elon’s net worth?
I recall that the loan to buy Twitter was collateralized by TSLA stock. What is the danger that a fall in the stock could violate a loan covenant and bring the whole house of cards crashing down?
I’ll never drink Bug Light.
All this, and the fact that the Tesla product offerings are stale and beginning to look dated.
I always had a problem with buying car that looked and acted like the same model 4 years earlier. Not sure I’m getting my money’s worth. I bot a Hummer EV instead, lol.
Maybe people realize they are tired of driving an overpowered golf cart with the interior decor appeal of a beer cooler.
If only these companies could just focus on making a good product, instead of always trying to be on the right side of social issues. To me, its a waste of resources to focus your efforts on impressing people socially. You will never win them all. Usually, if you just make a product or service that doesn’t suck (example, Toyota Sedans), people take note and buy them. But many companies feel they have to impress everyone at a personal level, I don’t get it.
Less than anything you want in a beer
Elon’s a smart guy but keeps making these “mistakes,” so one must assume that he knows what he is doing – speaking freely regardless of the consequences. An awful expensive way to say what one thinks. Imagine being ok with losing millions to be able to say publicly whatever free thought goes through your head. A new definition of rich.
Part of Elon is a true genius. The other part is a mess.
That word gets bandied about too readily. Nikola Tesla, Stanley Kubrick, Richard Feynman — hell, even Richard Simmons probably had more Mensa in his big toe than EM has in this or any other lifetime.
“…to be able to say publicly whatever free thought goes through your head…”
Do we know other people who do that? Yes, we do. And these people belong in a loony bin.
They have yet to put you or me in the loony bin. If we get captured we can be “bin buddy’s”
Nothing says electric car like “Tesla”,
Musk-mania has died down in California…change is good…off to Texas.
He also moved the Tesla HQ from CA to TX a few years ago and 2 days ago said he would move the X and SpaceX HQs as well. The funniest part is that you can’t actually buy a Tesla in Texas directly from a Tesla store so you have to jump through hoops to get one. In some states Tesla signed deals with Native Americans to host the Tesla stores on tribal land but not sure what their workaround is in Texas.
Buying a Tesla in Texas is as simple as filling out the order sheet online (everyone does this), making the payment, and picking up the car when it’s at one of the showrooms. My Son-In-Law bought his Model Y this way a few months ago and got the car in two days.
If you want a test drive ahead of placing the order, there are numerous locations in Texas where you can schedule one. There are three locations a few miles from me in Houston.
No big deal!
Compared to me buying my Bolt, it took me a couple of months to take delivery of the Bolt after I placed the order.
My Tesla was delivered into my driveway. Best car buying experience I ever had.
A guy in TX
Sales of EVs in the entire country have seen the same trend. I believe by some counts Tesla is no longer above 50% market share. Meanwhile most other brands have seen significant growth. In summation it seems to have caused a flat picture.
Met a guy a few days ago that just bought a Porsche EV. Very slick looking car.
Agreed. Tesla was the only game in town. I think thats what made musk feel he could walk on water. I think we can say bye to those days. Now if only the stock price would start to recognize that.
Like I would like to think it’s just political, but even my most MAGA acquaintance from engineering school bought the Ford EV. He is like the most culture war guy but still didn’t buy the Tesla.
Like his wife and him are on the news being interviewed after state elections sort of conservative family. Still bought an EV. Still went with Ford.
The Cybertruck is kind of peculiar. I like it, it stands out and is sort of brutally elegant. My wife hates it. She says it looks like the things the Soviets rolled into Prague with in 1968.
If Elon Musk is the a**hole of a**holes…and a very transparent hypocrite. He made a lot of noise about free speech but it has become apparent that his free speech arguments extended only to racists and neonazis. Shameful journalists fawn over him because of his money, anyone with an ounce of humanity would not give him a second look.
It could be political, views based, social media postings, etc. But the other thing i think many expected to happen, and probably is happening, is there are many other products coming to market which will increase competition in the EV market. A number of companies now have solid offerings. I don’t drive these much so i cant compare directly, but it sure seems like a lot of the more experienced companies are bringing a lot into play now and their sales are eating up some of TESLA’s. Not just the big 3 either. I expect this will continue to increase. Tesla has some huge advantages in their vertical integration and software abilities, but they are not experienced in building cars. I reviewed a cybertruck in detail and i cant say i was impressed by the strategy or the build quality. Tesla has had a good run with little to no competition for a while, but thats changing, and its nice to see. Those who dream of 30-50% sustainable margins in the auto industry are truly dreaming. But yeah, he’s also an idiot online to his customer base. I wish i knew the breakdown of how much of a role each of these items played.
To me whatever Elon says, does not matter in terms of buying his car or any other car.
I have sat in my friend’s Tesla, and I found it to be rather uncomfortable, the backseat, especially so. The style: forget about it!
I never thought that the style of the Tesla was especially cool or avant-garde. I do you like the way it has cameras everywhere and I also find many of the Tesla features rather useful.
In terms of styling, my personal favorite are Kia and Audi. Performance wise, 200 mph at the drop of the hat does not matter one way or the other. For sure I enjoy power but when we’re talking that kind of power, I don’t know if I find it useful.
I have not priced Teslas, but I have seen the price of Hyundai and Kia cars because I bought a Hyundai Tucson hybrid in 2023.
I don’t know why people care about what Elon says when they are buying a car. That concept seems foreign to me. I just go for style, price, and what feels right. That never was a Tesla in my book.
Elon can go ahead and say things that appeal to the left, to the right, or people in the middle. I am that guy over here who just looks at the car for the car’s sake.
I will say that the Ioniq 6 has been the nicest car I’ve owned. My friend who actually tried test driving every EV didn’t like any of them until he tried the 6. Shame Americans don’t like sedans as the Ioniq 5 is the one doing numbers.
Hyundai/Kia are really just knocking it out of the park with “normal” cars that just happen to be EVs but also look like something.
Ehhh, other than that whole lying to people about the charging rate, and starting people’s Ioniq 5 and 6s on fire…their recommendation – do not park in the garage or near the house. Thanks Hyundai!
Pretty sure the trends can be easily tied to price tags and quality. Tesla could charge a premium as the only ones in the EV pool, now the delays and service will be put to the test since they have to compete. I can get an EV Ford by going to the dealer and they have a few on the lot but I have to wait 2 months for a Tesla.
I am the type of buyer they need to expand to since I am not a Tesla fan and am not pressured into EV I will go with the best bang for buck with no friction. If I have money in hand, I expect to drive the vehicle when I spend the money.
Politics/Social causes may effect my sub $100 purchases once in awhile, but I just want a reliable vehicle at a good price. I also don’t like California so I should be jumping on the Tesla train with your logic but I still won’t buy a Tesla.
I love living in a country where we are all allowed to voice our opinions and perspectives without fear of reprisal. In these polarized and hostile times I’m grateful and would like to see the best in everyone-we are all human and I for one have many many faults. I appreciate Elon’s genius, he certainly has helped push forward this nation’s technological progress forward at warp speed. Allowing great innovation in so many different areas. For this I’m grateful.
“I appreciate Elon’s genius, he certainly has helped push forward this nation’s technological progress forward at warp speed”
Well said! I agree. Elon put EVs on the map and made them a cool and profitable mass-market product. No one else had been able to do that before him. After him came all the imitators.
Cheers to this!
Don’t forget – that “funding secured” stunt in 2018 cost him the Chairman of the Board position at Tesla as part of the deal they cut with the SEC. And it was a $20 million fine for Tesla and for Musk (separately) for a total of $40 million. I know, chump change, but $20 million still means something to the rest of us plebeians :)
Howdy Folks. Maybe Californians heard about his donations to the RNC?
Elon and the Gov are calling each other names currently. Don t you wish we could take all those tax payer subsidies back? I do…..
Good for Elon too, with his 50 Billion dollar payday….. What a world.
I expect him to manipulate the share price following a lousy earnings market next week with another false promise as he did when he announced the robotaxi event would be on August 8. The master of manipulating stock price with a the cult loves to drink his Kool-Aid.
Something happen in Q2 2023? Without that point Tesla has a steady, slow upward trajectory.
The slope has been steeper for non-Tesla EV registrations over the last 3 and a half years. Nothing has changed.
I agree that Musk is playing a dangerous game as a CEO by being so politically out-spoken. He should probably play it safe by toeing the line. But is he too far off the mark in saying that SF and CA are poorly managed?
He is constantly fabricating bullshit, and intermingling it with some things that make sense, that’s what he doing. He needs to STFU if he wants to sell cars; or he can resign from Tesla and dissociate himself from it, and then he can say whatever he wants, without hurting Tesla.
Here is the crime data on San Francisco, for example homicides, with a homicide rate that is among the lowest of any major city in the US, despite what Musk bullshitted about it:
https://wolfstreet.com/san-francisco-homicides-rapes-robberies-aggravated-assaults-burglaries-larceny-thefts-auto-thefts-and-arson/
My favorite Tesla bumper sticker:
I bought before I knew he was crazy….
I would venture California needs him more than he needs them.
A few tens of billions one way or the other – so what.
Tesla (not Musk) needs California, that’s where 15% of Tesla’s global sales were a year ago. That’s what this article is about.
Look for Tesla to join Wolf’s list of imploded stocks. This should be fun to watch
There are few people in the world that can say whatever they want, to anyone they want, without worrying about its impact on their personal financial situation. Musk is certainly entertaining himself, and no matter what it costs him, he will have plenty left. The California coasties have done their part for his success, sustaining him for 100% of his sales down to 15%. They call fall into the sea now for all he cares.
Also, Tesla went through a model changeover on the 3. I would imagine it was tough — especially given its Tesla, and that factory is a completely overloaded mess. (I have there recently, and also when it was Nummi.)
Poor California – still thinks it matters!
If Tesla went poof, he is still worth billions. Or perhaps he knows the East will own the EV market in the near future!
don’t forget his super train from SF to LA.
Being that Matt Groening and Elon Musk both have family ties that extend back to the tiny Saskatchewan mennonite community of Herbert, it makes a lot more sense if we just consider Elon as the Metro-sexual update of Homer Simpson.
Viewed this way, Elon’s actions are a lot more understandable
Starting to see those Cyber Trucks on a near daily basis in Seattle. It’s an eye sore without any responsible purpose.
Seeing several used CyberTrucks on Craigslist already. Buyers remorse after only 500-1000 miles?
“Tesla flipping.” Been done for years. It used to be very profitable, $10,000 to $20,000 a pop, when there were long waiting lists. But then came the inventory and price cuts of the Y/3. So flipping them is over.
But there’s a long waiting list for Cybertrucks, so early buyers are trying to flip them at a profit. But I have heard anecdotally that some Cybertruck flippers have lost money, not sure if that’s true on average.
Hmmm, I thought Tesla sued them if they flipped a CyberTruck…
randall hooker
There was a clause in the early versions of the sales contract for the Cybertruck that threatened to sue buyers for $50,000 or more if they resell the vehicle within 12 months. But Tesla then quietly removed that clause in the next version of the sales contract, and it hasn’t sued anyone.
But it has started barring flippers from future purchases, if it finds out about the flip. So you can flip once, and then you cannot buy another Cybertruck.
Elon has done more to promote a cause of the Left than anyone I know. Shouldn’t we be judged on our actions rather than our words? He should be a hero to the Left, whether you like his politics or not.
Electric motors have nothing to do with left or right. It’s a propulsion method that has been around since the 1800s. But Musk made EVs a cool, functional, profitable mass-produced product, and no one else was able to do that before him. He force-kicked the whole entire global auto industry out of their slumber. Now they’re all doing it. Drive an EV and see for yourself if it has anything to do with politics. And price cuts by Tesla are hugely important — price cuts is what consumers need the most.
Bet against Elon at your peril!
Lots of Rivians in SoCal.
That cyber truck is a joke; every time you see one, you just know it’s someone trying way too hard.
And the videos from Tahoe where it can’t get through a few inches of snow are always amusing.
CyberTrucks are a Halo product.
Gets Tesla tons of press and media squawk.
Stick your finger in someone’s eye in public and you’ll get coverage.
Essentially that is the purpose of the “truck”.
In that, Elon is not dumb or crazy.
My grandfather always said: don’t mix business and politics.
Or they realized that most Tesla models are ugly blobs.
It seems this has less to do with Musks “bullshit” and more to do with market saturation.
In terms of sales, each Tesla model ranks high in CA in their category. And the Model Y is #1 overall. But Tesla’s overall market share of total sales is only 11%. Toyota is at 17%. And in terms of the existing fleet, Tesla still has only a tiny share. It will take many years before those people replace their vehicles with a new vehicle (of whatever type), and they will be buying every day year after year to replace their old vehicles. So in terms of the existing fleet, Tesla is a long ways away from any kind of “saturation.”
But there is lots of competition from EVs and ICE vehicles, so it’s not easy now to gain market share; and in this situation of tough competition, screw-ups make a big difference and exact a big price.
It sure is strange how a businessman as smart as Musk doesn’t seem to have enough sense to stay out of politics. He’s very self destructive.
And when you have too much money and you get bored