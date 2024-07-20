Small Stocks Keeled Over after Brief Super-Hyped “Rotation” Spike. Magnificent 7 lost $1.3 trillion in Seven Days

That $1.3 trillion just sort of came and went within a month, and people didn’t really notice – amazing.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The week was marked by the continued tech sell-off and the wilting of the hugely promoted “rotation” into small-caps: The S&P 500 dipped 2.0%, the Nasdaq composite fell 3.6%, the Nasdaq 100 fell 4.0%, and the Magnificent 7 fell 4.7%.
But the Russell 2000, which tracks nearly 2,000 small stocks, spiked 5.3% during the first two days of the week, as part of the “rotation” into small stocks, and then got hammered down 3.5% over the remaining three days of the week, and ended the week up 1.7%, to be right back where it had been in February 2021.
The Mag 7 lost another $113 billion in market cap on Friday, bringing the total decline from the peak on July 10 to $1.32 Trillion (-7.7%). That $1.32 trillion just sort of came and went in about a month, spread over just seven stocks, and people didn’t really notice – amazing when you think about it. It used to be some serious money.
Their combined market capitalization is now down to $15.69 trillion, from over $17 trillion on July 10. The Mag 7 are now back where they had first been on June 13. This $1.32 trillion has blown past the dollar-decline in April (-$1.13 trillion). But the 7.7% drop still doesn’t quite measure up to the April drop of 8.1%.
The declines of the individual stocks in the Mag 7, from the July 10 peak (Nvidia bounced on Thursday but gave it up again on Friday):
- Apple [AAPL]: -3.6% (-$129 billion)
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -6.3% (-$217 billion)
- Alphabet [GOOG]: -6.9% (-$164 billion)
- Amazon [AMZN]: -8.3% (-$173 billion)
- Tesla [TSLA]: -9.2% (-$78 billion)
- Meta [META]: -10.8% (-$146 billion)
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -12.3% (-$410 billion).
Over the past 12 months, in percentage terms, two of the Mag 7 stick out:
- Nvidia, which is still up 150% in 12 months, despite the recent decline (red line in the chart below)
- Tesla, which is still down 18% in 12 months, and down 42% from the all-time high in February 2021 (green).
The 12-month gains of the remaining 5 Mags are dwarfed by Nvidia’s 150% gain, though they’re still steep despite the recent declines:
- Meta: +50.9%
- Alphabet: +46.1%
- Amazon: +35.3%
- Microsoft: +23.1%
- Apple: +15.0%.
Small stocks keeled over on Wednesday, July 17, after their sudden bout of glory during which the entire market was supposed to “rotate” into them, or whatever.
The Russell 2000 had spiked by 11.5% during the five trading days between July 9 and July 16. On Wednesday, the index began to drop, and on Friday, it closed down 3.5% from the Tuesday high. But thanks to the 5.3% spike during the first two days of the week, the index was still up 1.7% for the week.
The Russell 2000, at 2,184, is right back where it had been in February 2021. That kind of sudden spike and drop is not soothing our anxieties, for sure.
The Nasdaq 100 Index, which tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks on the Nasdaq and is dominated by big tech and social media stocks, fell by 4.0% for the week and is down by 5.6% from the peak on July 10.
Year-to-date, the index is up 16%, despite the two sell-offs. The first one in April ended with a 6.2% drawdown.
Since the beginning of 2021, the index is still up 51.5%, with a huge trough in the middle. It has shot up 88% from the bottom of the trough in December 2022. That dizzying move to these dizzying highs is not soothing our anxieties at all:
The S&P 500 has just started to show the first impact of the tech drama. The sell-off has been puny so far. The index fell 2% for the week and is down 2.9% from the high on Tuesday.
Since the beginning of 2021, the index has soared by 47%. Since the bottom of the trough in October 2022, the index has soared by 53%. These are huge fast gains on top of already very high valuations, and the draw-down so far has been nearly nothing:
Thoughts on home builders going up 15-20% in a week?
Finally made money on my SOXS and SQQQ Options, covering the previous losses from this year, plus some more this week. I sold most of them at the end of Friday, but held onto some to see what happens in the next few days. I think that the markets have a couple more run ups before something finally breaks for good. I have used those as a hedge against my long held Nvidia position (7 years), which I have consistently sold parts of all the way up, while still holding on to a nice position.😎
Boring. Let’s hear about all the losses….
Years upon years of wannabe day-traders acting smart and wealthy, but when it all comes crashing down we’ll never hear about how the wife ditched them and they are toiling away as a Walmart greeter with no retirement.
Nvidia would never hit this high without QE from the Fed. But good for you for holding on to it. Cherish it while you can. This will be the last hurrah for tech stocks unless the Fed is depraved enough to start a new round of QE.
An obscenely rich mens’ speculative orgy care of ZIRP/QEinsanity where the privileged few enjoy lives of opulence not even they could have imagined while the working class and the poor get crucified under unrelenting inflation in all need-based household expenses, paid for by the stolen futures of the children.
What we need are cage matches between guys like Z-Yuck and Musk-eww where they fight to the death, with the loser donating all their personal wealth to the state and the winner doing the same, but escaping with their beating heart where they then serve the rest of their days at a soup kitchen. Call it the reverse Circus Maximus.
Every month I contribute to 401k, fresh money allocated to funds. Wonder how much money U.S. workers contribute to 401ks every year. Quite a racket some lobbyist for financial industry was able to get pushed into tax code.
Well said.
The guy Bengen who created the 4% rule, years later bumped it to 4.5% if one adds a small caps position. Looks like this the updated rule is not going to hold up.
Is it possible this is just the very early stages of profit taking? Can / will people panic out of stocks like they would with banks crashing? I know that’s probably unlikely given the mass quality of passive investing and concentration in index funds.
As a late friend used to say with a twinkle in his eye about the endgame of potential investment & sports “bets”: “We’ll see.”
Blah, it’ll be nothing burger 2 weeks later perhaps. Just a quick fuel stop for the BTFD crowds to hop on before the next stop to the moon then Mars…
Hopium is still plenty, plus all those ETF have to plow their money back on the hype train. The fact that bitcoin once again back to $67k after falling here and there but refuse to go down for good makes a good case that we are in some kind of F up paradigm
Dow 100k. BitCON $1 million. Better hurry….
Imagine how many things you can fix like healthcare, infrasture, homelessness with just the $1T+ loss from this tiny market adjustment…but that would probably be too boring for most people, you can’t make 10 to 100x fold return from stuff like that.
whats wrong with healthcare?
the system is operating just as it should.. creating never ending profits for the big drugmakers, hospital systems, and insurers..
whats wrong with being homeless?
“you’ll own nothing, and be happy” they say..
and ‘infrasture’?
weren’t you aware that distressed and dilapidated are all the ‘rage’ now?
but no, really…
even a trillion dollars isnt putting much of a ‘dent’ into ANY of the things you cite.. an order of magnitude bigger is needed, at least.
No wealth was created or lost that could have been spent on healthcare or anything else.
Wealth is created when companies grow or make profits. Share price movements that don’t reflect fundamentals are just a casino in which people who time the market right take money off people who time it wrong.
No worries. It’s just nerves.
Now , we all will have to painfully suffer the stress of those ones who doesnt have any kind of insurance against stocks .
The only “good news” is that Bitcoin is up, so many of those hangover sailors are having breakfast with a vodka shot.
Last time Bitcoin went down I ended up my friendship with many sailors. They were too scared and angry to deal with.
This world would be better off with people not blaming the rest of the world for their own faults.
A man should never cry about loosing a bit of money, he should be prepared enough to resist some money loss.
The funny thing is that many of those sailors are brave men when things are up and crying childs when things went down.
The last Friday’s blue screen blackout shows how venerable all this $15- $17 tril tech is. Isn’t it grand sitting around an airport or hospital waiting on Microsoft to correct itself?
Historical analysis shows that July 17th is the actual date that annual corrections start, leading to an August that is the worst month in the year for markets. This is long since known and ascribed to the holiday spirit, most traders being on the beach in the sun, but I have only recently read that the 17th is the usual action date. How much correction? Perhaps fortunately it is not given to us to see into the future. Buy the dips? A little soon and slowly increase with time?