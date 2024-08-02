Japanese Stocks Plunge, Yen Rises from the Ashes as BOJ Hikes, Ends Free Money, and Starts QT

Over the two days since the BOJ’s rate hike & QT kickoff, the Nikkei has plunged 8.2%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 stock index plunged 5.7% on Friday, the biggest percentage drop since the Covid crash in March 2020.
Since the all-time high on July 10, the index has plunged 15% and has now re-skidded below the previous all-time high in December 1989.
Since the Bank of Japan meeting on July 31 – a wakeup call for the free-money-addicted markets – over those two trading days, the Nikkei has plunged 8.2%.
But wait… The plunge didn’t even unwind the surge in 2024. Year-to-date, the index is still up 7.3%. And since the beginning of 2023, when this massive rally began, over these 19 months, the index is still up 38%. That’s how huge this stock market craziness has been, even in Japan, with foreigners, from Buffett on down piling into the market.
So the last six-and-a-half months of gains have now been unwound in three weeks, escalator up, elevator down.
The Yen has been rising from the ashes. In early July, the yen had plunged to ¥162 to the USD, its weakest level since 1982, despite repeated, large-scale, and costly interventions by the government.
At that point, from June 2020, the yen had plunged by 34% against the USD, and by 54% since January 2012, when the Bank of Japan kicked off its crazed monetary policies under Abenomics.
With the yen heading further into the netherworld, the BOJ finally did what we’ve been saying for a while it would have to do to save the yen: It got off its crazed monetary policies (at least a little bit).
The BOJ had to choose between its currency – preventing it from collapsing further — and the stock market wealth that foreigners have piled up.
Today, the yen rose to ¥147 to the USD. This is still a low level for the yen that has traded around the 110-range give or take over the past decade. And the strengthening of the yen so far hasn’t been nearly as big a move as the strengthening from late 2022 to early 2023, after which the yen re-collapsed.
Why suddenly?
Generally, we stick to the dictum that markets do what they do because they do it. And they do inexplicably crazy things: For example, the Nikkei spiked by 62% in the 18.5 months from the beginning of 2023 through July 10, as everyone and their dog outside Japan was following Buffett into Japanese stocks and drove up their prices amid massive hype and hoopla in the US media.
And then they got cold feet, after the spike, and they’re selling. So OK. That’s what markets do.
But something big did change: The Bank of Japan in its painfully slow way started backing off from its crazed monetary policy. That wasn’t a surprise. It has been edging into this direction since late 2022 in tiny baby steps, and the stock market just ignored them.
But the last meeting took. On July 31, it raised its policy rate to 0.25%, accompanied by some “hawkish” comments about more hikes, including in 2024. It announced the amounts of its QT plan – QT itself had been announced at the prior meeting, but not the amounts. QT starts now. In fact, it already started as the BOJ’s holdings of Japanese Government Bonds peaked in February and have edge lower since then. Now QT is getting more pronounced, but the phase-in is slow and will go through 2025 before reaching full speed in early 2026 – as slow as it may be, it’s still QT, which is a big change of direction for the BOJ.
Core CPI in Japan has accelerated to 2.6% in June. But the BOJ’s policy rate is only 0.25%, so it is still hugely accommodative, with the “real” policy rate (policy rate minus core CPI) at negative 2.35%.
But the free money is coming to an end. Markets are going to have to absorb the debt that the Japanese government issues and the debt that the BOJ is inching away from.
And perhaps in looking for a safe haven as stocks are selling off, investors have piled into longer-term Japanese Government Bonds, drove up their prices, and drove down yields. Today, the 10-year JGB yield dropped to 0.96%, the lowest since June – pushing it over 1.6 percentage points below core CPI (2.6%). So OK, markets do what they do.
1:04 PM 8/2/2024
Dow 39,737.26 -610.71 -1.51%
S&P 500 5,346.56 -100.12 -1.84%
Nasdaq 16,776.16 -417.98 -2.43%
VIX 24.71 6.12 32.92%
Gold 2,480.10 -0.70 -0.03%
Oil 73.94 -2.37 -3.11%
Poor David Rosenberg
Japan has been living in a fantasy world since 1989 and will now start paying a very dear price to get its economic house of cards built on zero interest rates back to some sort of normal.
Wolf, I have a nickel or two in Japanese small-cap value stocks (p/e 10.4, p/b 0.93, p/s 0.53, yield 3.4%).
Just for shiggles, if you were me would you sell or hold? This is not investing advice etc.
I’d never hold small caps for yield — there is a substantial risk of capital loss (and currency risk if you’re a USD-based investor). I’d hold them for capital gains and take the yield. If I don’t think capital gains will materialize, I wouldn’t hold them. If they’re promising well-run companies with good products and a potentially a big future, I might hold them regardless of yield.
If all I want is yield, and be guaranteed no capital loss, I’d go with T-bills. Four months and less is still over 5%
I appreciate the logic in your response — thanks!
MW: Dow on track for worst August start since 2002 as recession fears send stocks skidding
Hi Wolf, what do you think about the carry-trade practice, i.e. borrowing money in yen, and popping-up stock market in the US, Taiwan, Japan etc.? It started reversing last week, as USDJPY falled from 162 to 146 (as I leave this comment today).
If BoJ keeps raising interest rates, the reversing of carry-trade may keep going, until USDJPY falls into the normal range. I will say USDJPY = 115 is a normal range.
“The plunge didn’t even unwind the surge in 2024”
If 110 is the base, it looks like we’re going to see a lot more plunging in the Yen, not to mention the S&P, T Bond & T Bill yields and lots of other things.
Just when Japan was becoming the inexpensive instagram and vacation destination of the world!
If I was a Japanese retail investor, I’d sell all my Yen denominated investments and park all my investible money in USD T-Bills / money market ETF. The unwind of the Yen carry trade may take many months to deleverage from this complex web, likely holding many toxic USD commercial loans and other low quality assets/collateral. The time to panic in Japanese market is right now and front run billionaires.
Clearly not many buyers today in Japan markets down 5 percent in 1 day .