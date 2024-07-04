What’s the Cost of Mortgage-Rate Buydowns and Other Incentives to Homebuilders? Lennar Discloses the Numbers

And they’re big. That assumes their hedges don’t blow up, but that’s precisely what hit D.R. Horton.

When mortgage rates rose to 6% and then 7%, sales of existing homes plunged by close to 40% from 2021 and by over 30% from 2019 because sellers refused to cut their prices enough to make 7% mortgages work, and buyers lost interest. Commercial real estate has been repricing properties, and the haircuts are massive. But home sellers are not in the mood. They’re going to wait this out or whatever. So sales have plunged even as active listings and supply have risen to the highest in years.

Homebuilders, however, have to build and sell houses regardless of how high mortgage rates are, that’s their business, they cannot wait out anything. So they have gone on an aggressive program of buying down mortgage rates, even for the entire term of the mortgage (“permanent”), and of throwing in other incentives, such as free upgrades and closing-cost pickups. And sales have held up.

But it’s expensive: $47,100 per house on average: Lennar

Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in the US, filed its 10-Q for its second quarter with the SEC last Friday. And it disclosed what these incentives cost:

In the first half of 2024, the average incentive costs, including the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns, rose to $47,100 per house sold, or to 10.1% of the average sales price, up from 9.2% a year ago.

The costs of those incentives vary by market. In Texas, they reached 16.9% or $51,600 per house. In “Other” regions, which include Florida, they amounted to 13.4%, or $81,700 per house (table from the 10-Q filing):

Lennar has also reduced prices:

“Revenues were higher [by 9%] primarily due to

a 15% increase in the number of home deliveries, partially offset by a 5% decrease in the average sales price of homes delivered.”



The average sales price of homes delivered fell to $426,000 in Q2 from $449,000 a year earlier. The 5.1% drop, it said, “was primarily due to pricing to market through an increased use of incentives and product mix.”

And it said:

“With our ready access to capital, we have been able to adjust and capture demand by using incentives to reduce the affordability constraint.”

In its first-quarter 10-Q filing three months ago, it said:

“Homebuilders have been uniquely able to capture demand by using incentives, including interest rate buy-downs, closing cost pickups and price reductions, to unlock affordability restraints and enable purchasers to buy homes.”

On their financial statements, publicly traded homebuilders add the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and incentives to their costs of goods sold, and therefore deduct it from their gross profit, so investors see the impact of the costs. And the GSEs (Fannie Mae et al.), when they acquire the mortgage from the builder’s mortgage company, obviously also understand the math of the buydown. So it’s not that there is anything hidden here.

But the costs suddenly spiked for D.R. Horton when its hedges blew up.

Homebuilders use complex hedges of various types in an attempt to control the risks of mortgage-rate buydowns. But last fall, during the Rate-Cut Mania, when mortgage rates plunged, D.R. Horton’s hedges blew up and needed to be restructured, triggering a $65 million charge to cost of goods sold and thereby to gross margin, which came on top of the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives, it disclosed in January.

So the jury is still out on future incidents like this where mortgage-rate buydowns exercise their unexpected costs on income.

But these costs are not reflected in contract prices.

The Census Bureau, when it reports on new residential sales, relies on contract prices to come up with its median prices, and those contract prices are inflated by the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and incentives.

Those contract prices were down 4% in the period of Lennar’s Q2, from the peak in the fall of 2022 and are back where they’d been in Q2 2022.

This is the latest revised data through May. Did you miss Revision Chaos a month ago? Census Bureau Revises Away 25% of Pandemic-Era Price Spike of New Single-Family Houses

