Census Bureau Revises Away 25% of Pandemic-Era Price Spike of New Single-Family Houses

OK, file this away under the category, “Things that drive me nuts.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly produce the data on new single-family houses: permits, construction starts and completions, inventories at all stages of construction, sales at all stages of construction, median and average contract sales prices, and related data.
Whatever happened during the pandemic in collecting and processing the data, the Census Bureau and HUD decided that the pricing data was totally screwed up and needed to be fixed, and they dramatically revised the sales prices that had been collected during the pandemic.
And today, as part of this, they announced huge revisions to the pricing data going back through 2020. For example, they chopped off $36,000 from the median price at the peak in October 2022, taking it from the old $496,800 to the new-and-improved $460,300.
We look at the three-month moving average because it irons out much of the month-to-month squiggling. The revisions chopped off $38,000 from the three-month moving average of the median price at the peak, taking it from $480,000 to $442,000.
In other words, the revisions unwound $38,000, or 25%, of that $150,000 pandemic-era spike. The spike, based on the old prices went from $330,000 in April 2020, to $480,000 in October 2022.
There were three phases of these revisions:
- April 2020 through January 2023: All median prices were revised down.
- February 2023 through December 2023: Median prices were not revised at all.
- January 2024 through March 2024: All median prices were revised up.
This chart shows the old median prices through March (blue line) and the revised median prices through April (red line), as a three-month moving average.
For your amusement, here is the chart with the monthly data, not three-month moving averages:
The announcement.
The Census Bureau, when it announced the revisions today, provided some details, including the five items below. Note #4:
- “The sales price range groups in Table 2, ‘New Privately‐Owned Houses Sold, by Sales Price’ have been updated to better reflect the current distribution of new home prices.
- “New price groupings have also been introduced in our time series file ‘New Houses Sold and For Sale by Price Range.’
- “Data between January 2020 and March 2024 have been re‐calculated incorporating any additional data and revisions received since initial publication and re‐released in the new price groupings.
- “All tables containing historical median and average sales price data have been revised between January 2020 and March 2024.
- “With this release, seasonally adjusted estimates of housing units sold, housing units for sale, and the months’ supply of new housing have been revised back to January 2019.
Data collection was totally screwed up during the pandemic?
This single-family residential data is collected as part of the broader Survey of Construction. The Census Bureau explains the details in the Methodology. It starts with construction permits that are then followed by field staff, including visits to the permit offices. A sample of projects are then followed through various stages of construction, to determine starts, completions, and sales. This data is obtained from builders via surveys:
“The Census field representatives use interviewing software on laptop computers to collect the data. Facsimiles of the computer-based questionnaires are provided to respondents to familiarize them with the survey. These facsimiles show the questions that are asked for housing units in single-family buildings on Form SOC-QI/SF.1 and in multifamily buildings on Form SOC-QI/MF.1….
Then the data has to be compiled and extrapolated to the overall US economy.
Now imagine doing all this in 2020 and on, when people were working from home, or pretending to work from home, when travel and other activities were restricted, when all kinds of shortages and delays and huge cost increases drove the construction industry up the wall, so to speak….
Whatever happened, the Census Bureau and HUD decided that somehow the pricing data got totally screwed up and needed to be fixed, and they revised the figures that were collected during the pandemic. But the sales and inventory data of new single-family houses going back to 2020 were revised in relatively minor ways, compared to the pricing data.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I wonder how this data compares to industry data such as Zilllow or Case-Shiller.
Case-Shiller cannot include new-builds into its data because it only counts sales pairs, so houses have to be sold at least for the second time before the make it into the data.
It’s the we-don’t-know-what-we’re-doing-the-dog-ate-the-data-we’re-just-gonna-make-it-up revision.
The revised data, reducing past spikes down and pumping current numbers up, makes the housing market seem like it’s in a nice and stable “new normal” at the 30%+ higher price – rather than unstable and teetering on the edge.
Whew, lucky us! It would be terrible if anyone got the idea that housing is a major part of the biggest asset bubble of all time, ready to blow at any moment.
All provided by the same experts that we are expected to trust as much now as we were expected to in the past, when the previous “wrong” data was published.
MW: Nvidia’s stock surge at odds with the S&P 500 — to a degree not seen in 8 years
NVDA 9.32%
Nvidia sees $221.2 billion boost to its market cap on the day
Nvidia is sporting growth one tech CEO says hasn’t been seen ‘in the history of capitalism’
Wheeee!!! Way to go! /s
Lying B@stards. The same game is happening with climate data. They are lowering historical temperatures to raise hysterical temperatures now.
Wolf, I wonder what new home construction would look like in 2024 California if it wasn’t mandated from Sacramento? I’d wager there’s a large delta in there, somewhere.
A better methodology such as dividing the sales price by the square footage including garage, followed by multiplying that number times the assessors square footage might even show a price drop.
Next thing you know the CB & HUD will tell CoreLogic to revise its Case-Shiller Index data down by 25%. HA!
It’s really getting hard to believe government data with all of these massive revisions. I’d love to see the BLS do a report debunking the ShadowStats data. That would be great fireworks. Would love to really know what inflation has since mid 2020 using circa 1980 methodologies.
It’s kinda like watching the COVID hearings this week. The depth to with that F guy, Morens, et al went to cover up their illegal activities is just breath taking.
Overall, it adds to the many reasons we have to not trust the federal government.
Still a crazy price spike even with the revision.
Hmm,
In the land of Oz these figures would be used by local council to set rates.
Credit due?
I have no words, no words. This is a bit surreal! Thanks for sharing WR.
You said it. And any words I’m thinking right now are probably better left unsaid.
Thanks Census Bureau for making homes bit affordable for common Joe.
/s
Bottomline: One can’t trust these govt manipulated metrics.
“If you torture the data long enough, it will confess to anything.”
— Darrell Huff, How to Lie With Statistics (1954) (thanks to the folks at Primary Trend)
I know its all we have available to support our decisions, but its hard to trust the statistical bureaus.
Is it a coincidence that “state” and “statistics derive from same root.
This kind of thing really makes you wonder. I am becoming very skeptical of what my government is telling me.
In 2016, then CEO of statistics Canada- Wayne Smith – suddenly resigned from his position. The reason cited was statistics Canada’s loss of independence. I remember reading about it when it happened and just thinking, this isn’t good. How can people not be skeptical and how can such federal agencies retain credibility?
It’s like a bird with half of a beak missing, not a good look for attracting a mate.
Future glances back will never know the fine beak that was.
The average American is hurting..
or are they?!
Just revise figures down when it comes to various coats and bam there you go. Not so bad now.
Wolf, I was thinking that now you have the opportunity to update all of your charts. Interesting to see your approach.
I look at all revisions. Most of the time, they’re too small to worry about. The three-month moving average, which includes revisions, normally takes care of it. Sometimes when the revisions are big and go back years, as today, I make a big deal out of it. I have done that periodically for a long time.
Just another area for AI to possibly trim the fat. All these overlapping government jobs with folks tripping over each other to perform the same function and still can’t get it right. I smell a change in the air coming in November, “ Left turn Clyde “ might be coming to the end of the road. Little Gomer Powell now says he doesn’t know if Fed rates are having any effect on inflation, sometimes you just have to shut your pie whole, but that would defeat the Shock and Awe dog whistle to Wall Street. Keep hiking or start lowering, or just STFU until something happens.