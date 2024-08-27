The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Aug 2024 Update: Prices Decelerate. Below 2022 Peak: San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas

New Highs: Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, New York, Miami, Tampa, Washington DC, Chicago.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in the 20 metropolitan areas of the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index saw the smallest month-to-month increase since the decline five months ago, continuing a trend of deceleration. The data released today for “June” are three-month moving averages of sales entered into the public records in April, May, and June.
Per metro, home prices rose month-to-month in 19 of the 20 metros. The exception was the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, where prices of single-family houses were roughly unchanged, and condo prices dipped. In Portland, the month-to-month price increase slowed to just 0.1%, in Tampa, the price increase slowed to 0.2%. This price dynamic comes as demand has plunged because prices are too high, and supply has surged.
Prices below 2022 highs in 7 Most Splendid Housing Bubbles (month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -7.0% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -4.2% (June 2022)
- Seattle: -4.0% (May 2022)
- Portland: -2.9% (May 2022)
- Denver: -2.6% (May 2022)
- Dallas: -1.9% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -0.4% (July 2022)
The most splendid housing bubbles by metropolitan area.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses: the San Francisco metro in the Case-Shiller Index covers five counties (San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo) of the nine-county Bay Area.
- Month to month: unchanged
- Year over year: +4.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.0%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos: Condos are a big part of the market in the Bay Area, particularly in the city of San Francisco.
- Month to month: -0.2%.
- Year over year: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.5%.
- Just a notch above May-August 2018.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +6.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.0%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- Year over year: +3.7%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.2%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +0.1%.
- Year over year: +0.8%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.9%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: +1.9%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.6%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- Year over year: +2.3%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -1.9%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +8.6%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -1.3%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.2%.
- Year over year: +3.1%.
- New high, +1.5% from July 2022 high.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +8.7%.
- New high, +5.0% from May 2022 high.
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +8.2%.
- New high, +5.0% from May 2022 high.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +6.0%.
- New high, +6.7% from June 2022 high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +6.6%.
- New high, +7.5% from June high 2022.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +6.9%.
- New high, +8.1% from July 2022 high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +9.0%.
- New high, +12.5% from June 2022 high.
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home-price inflation since 2000 of 200% or more at the peak. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for San Diego of 449 is up 349% since 2000, making San Diego the most splendid housing bubble on this list, ahead of Los Angeles (447) and Miami (443).
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had much less home-price inflation since 2000 despite the price spikes in recent years, and don’t qualify for this list.
Chicago metro has an index value of 209 and is up by 109% from the year 2000, and is therefore far from qualifying for this list. But the near-50% price spike since the Fed started its money-printing binge in March 2020 has been splendid in its own right, and the metro is so huge – eight counties: Cook, DeKalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kendal, McHenry, and Will – that it deserves a place:
- Month to month: +1.0%
- Year over year: +7.0%.
- New high, +10.8% from July 2022 high.
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. Price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred. Adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (37-page methodology).
It’s just home price inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home-price inflation. San Diego had 349% home price inflation since 2000. Over the same period, consumer price inflation, as measured by CPI, amounted to 86%.
All the oxygen in the world must be on the inside of these bubbles. I’m suffocating on the outside.
Interesting. I’m doing just fine on the outside. Bought some popcorn for Nvidia earnings tomorrow.
Speaking of Nvidia, read an article about how their employees work quite a bit and put up with shouting matches in meetings, etc but no one wants to quit because of the golden handcuff from RSU, options..etc.
If they tank, I am guessing turnover will be pretty interesting after…
If (when) Nvidia tanks, then the Mag 7 tanks, then there is turnover everywhere; then the housing market tanks.
Going to 200. All day
I want to buy more but can’t before earnings call. Oh well.
Every business should consist of shouting matches. Passion for the work is what drives great companies. Look at Apple under Jobs and Microsoft under Gates — it was *all* shouting matches until those companies gained their monopolistic dominance! This “toxic worplace” crap is why the quality/usefulness/features of so many products is going downhill. Just look at the high quality of Wolfstreet and his “BS” and “RTGDFA” acroyms in the comments! He cares, and it shows in his amazing articles!
Don’t worry, we’ll soon have even more demand when rate cuts arrive to save the day!
Agreed!
The 30YFM is down 80 basis points since April. It MAY push towards 6.25% by Sept 18th. With the strong signal the Fed has given that a rate cut is coming, I don’t foresee an inflation surprise on 9/6, so we could be looking at 6% rates by late Sept.
I’m in the camp that says this time is materially difference and the labor market isn’t going to fall off a cliff in the next 3-6 months. If this is the case, Wolf’s report next spring could be a real eye opener in terms of resurgent home sales, prices & inflation in general.
Bubbles are inflated by Hopium, a special element which has zero mass and no sense of responsibility, but infinite potential energy.
Hopium, like Schrodinger’s cat, only exists so long as no one seriously questions whether it’s real or not.
Urg…welcome to this Fxxking new normal, guess a crapbox will be $2M in another half a decade the way things are going in these areas…guess only housing and stock are the only thing that will defy gravity and can only up forever..
Oh well, at least by then I will have enough for a house in some South asian country…that will be my plan B
I’ve been working for many months on switching data sets to something that doesn’t lag as much as the Case Shiller — we’re looking at deals here that were made in the spring. I’m just really tired of this long lag (ca. 3-4 months).
So raw median prices are essentially useless since they jump up and down, battered by changes in the mix of what sells and by other factors.
I have found one data set that matches the Case-Shiller very closely but doesn’t lag nearly as much. I have run both series for months to see how the compare, including how the revisions compare. I’m ready to make the switch. And the next “Most Splendid” piece will be based on the new data set.
There are other advantages to switching to the new set, including that the new data is not limited to these cities, so that I can include metros like Houston, Austin, and Philadelphia. Public announcement of the shift, including detailed explanation and some data-geek stuff, coming in a couple of weeks.
But the point here is: on this less-laggy data set, San Diego already rounded the top in the reading for July and began to dip. This will show up in the Case Shiller in about 3 months.
Interesting! Curious to see this. What about Los Angeles? Are they in lockstep? Did Los Angeles peak as well? Thanks!
LA seems to be about a month or two behind SD. It booked a small gain for July, the smallest since the drop in January, and you can see the rounding of the top in the chart after the big increases earlier this year.
Excellent, as always looking forward to the data you put on this site Wolf. I do agree with you about the lag data effect in housing, sadly this is something the MSM and housing bulls will latch on to over and over again. For people like myself on the sideline, it’s just discouraging to see..
Wolf — how will you get reliable numbers for a city like Austin? Texas is a non-disclosure state which makes tracking histories pretty difficult.
Technical discussion coming with the announcement.
How do Texas tax assessors determine value?
@ Taxpayer — Google Systemic Appraisal Fraud in Texas.
When a house is sold in Texas, the appraisal value is reset to the sale price, unless it is lower than the previous appraisal. After that they apply a mysterious formula to raise the appraised value every year. This is done to keep citizens under the illusion they live a low tax state.
Finally bro!
Lol
Wolf, you can consider using median sales price per square foot. That reduces some of the issues associated sales mix changes.
It shaves off some of the mix issues, but it adds new issues too, especially in big metros with outlying areas where homes are bigger but less expensive than more centrally located homes. So if there is a shift in the mixt to homes in the suburbs (bigger but less expensive, so less per square foot) from homes in the center (smaller but more expensive, so more per square foot), the price per square foot will show a price decline when it was just a shift in the mix. And vice versa. So it’s not a panacea.
Can you please include Nashville as well?
Probably not. It’s the #35th largest metro in the US, and I’m probably going to cut off at around #20.
Grow Nashville Grow!
Be a real boy one day!
😆
Do you have a favorite way to calculate home affordability over time?
No, but that Atlanta Fed has an interactive home affordability monitor. You can google that. It’s near record lows, but the data only goes back to 2006.
This would be an amazing addition! Can’t wait to see it!
Thanks for allyour hard work.
My friends who “know” that houses and stocks always go up have made infinitely more financially successful moves than me the past decade…
Yeah I know what you mean, that’s the price contrarian is paying now when it comes to housing or stock market. The amount of eggs we have on our face can probably make a giant omelette and they are having the laugh for a very long time, last laugh? Only time will tell I guess…
this is where it’s appropriate to say that stocks and houses haven’t really gone up, the fiat currency has gone down.
It can be phrased any which way. But the matter of fact is if your money isn’t in stocks and real estate then you’re losing
Example: Me
I’m a dumbass too.
I know a lot of former dumbasses who now look like geniuses.
Sorry to disappoint, but those who hold what you describe, are doing just fine…
Home prices and Stock market is supported by Govt/FED and I think it won’t go down in a meaningful ever again
Oh man you gotta hate these people.
And they prob made tons of $ too. What a paradox
Meanwhile I see an idiot in $100,000 ford yelling at a bank teller in the drive thru today. What’s wrong bro? Payments too high?
It would inetesting to see property taxes correlation along with these charts. Or overall ownership cost.
Will be watching my local markets for houses in my neighborhood that are similar to mine. Not looking to sell nor does it have a lot of meaning outside of sheer curiosity. Guessing they will move upward as despite way above the national average Northern California, above Bay Area, is still a steal compared to most things South of it. 2500 sqft for 650-700K in a 25 year old house in a decent neighborhood is still crazy to think of as a deal but it is what it is.
Northern California is one of the most beautiful areas of the country — that might figure into it a bit
Where is that? Starter homes in Marin in….1998….were about that much???
So inventory is climbing, mortgage demand is in the toilet, and yet prices are still going up. No offense, but how naive are buyers right now? You’re offering over ask on a house that’s been sitting with no other offers. Make it make sense.
Cash buyers can still likely work deals. My friend has to sell his house in SoCal and they needed a cash buyer who would agree to let some of them live in the house for a year. Chinese buyer grabbed it right up. That is probably not typical but cash sales may be.
I am sure this is more common in SoCal, especially given what’s going on in China right now, they were doing this before RE collapse over there so more motivation for the rich to move money offshore if they manage to do so…
I do have a lot of contempt for this group fxxking over local buyers and but maybe not as much contempt as the lack of action from government to do something meaningful about it
I think the government should do the same thing they did back in the 1980’s when the Japanese were buying up all of the real estate.
Warren,
From 19 August 2024’s Red River Farm Network, Grand Forks.
“Better System Sought for Tracking Foreign-Owned Farmland”
“A bipartisan group of 14 senators is asking the USDA to streamline the process for disclosing foreign-owned land. This information is now tracked on physical paper through manual entry. The lawmakers contend inaccurate information has been posted, which undermines the credibility of the information. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds was the one lawmaker from the tri-state region signing this letter.”
I offer no opinion/judgement on this news item. But, I do find it interesting that both of Minnesota’s senators, and likewise, both of North Dakota’s did not sign the letter.
Chinese buyers are buying all over the good western cities.
I have friends in Vancouver and Sydney : Best neighborhoods are full of Chinese.
Anecdotal evidence ofc.
“Hi! I’m here from the government, ready to institute a new system for you to track land ownership since the previous one we created isn’t working very well. Don’t worry, we will do a much much better job this time. You can take that to the bank!”
Do the Japanese own all the real estate? See Rockefeller Center…
The FOMO is still strong with some, apparently.
MikeHunt, buyers are not naive, there is a lot of bottled up demand for housing from Millennials, and any dip in mortgage rates will bring another bump up in pricing. We are at the start of another leg up in housing, buckle up.
“any dip in mortgage rates will bring another bump up in pricing.”
LOL. Mortgage rates started dropping last November, and have dropped 150 basis points since then, and mortgage applications have collapsed, sales volume has collapsed and supply has surged.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/21/home-buyers-strike-expands-even-as-mortgage-rates-drop-to-lowest-since-may-2023-but-surging-refis-will-speed-up-the-feds-qt/
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/22/here-comes-the-inventory-of-vacant-homes-while-buyers-strike-continues-despite-drop-in-mortgage-rates/
The info is distorted due to the buyers who can afford a house.
You and 10 friends are in the market for a house, if you can all afford a house on any of your salaries starting from $20k to $500k that would be a great market. But if only the $500k salary friend can afford a house at $1 million, and nobody else can, then the average would jump to $1 million.
Why is San Diego going up like this?
It’s already going down, but the Case Shiller lags 3-4 months. See my other comments here about changing to a less laggy data set by next time.
even according to the super-laggy Case-Shiller index here, the month-to-month increase was the smallest since the drop 6 months ago.
In my hood, Home Prices marching up and up. Insurance Cost going up and up like crazy. Stock Market touching new highs . Unemployment quite low.. Food Prices quite high.. Cost of Living going up and up.
But Yes we do need rate cuts not 25 bps but 75bps.
Wolf,
What would be the fastest way to get the numbers for Miami metro, or all Florida for that matter, condominiums? With the recently enacted reserve requirements along with the increased cost of insurance the market has locked up. Currently there are, as listed on Realtor.com, 10,681 units listed in Dade, 9,400 in Broward and 5,950 in Palm Beach County. That does not include By Owner nor those held from inventory due to softness in the market. Many are seasonally occupied which distorts the market.
Point me in the right direction, I will be happy to research.
Case-Shiller only tracks condos in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco but I would bet South Florida has more units than all but New York and LA.
As to listings in the other 5 metros, Los Angeles County has only 3557 condos listed, and New York has only 7,000. Oakland Park FL, with 44,000 residents has as many listings as Oakland CA. Going to be a lot of retirees selling in a hurry.
Nowhere near normalization in the Tampa Bay/Sarasota housing market – prices doubled after Covid and now leveling out, not seeing any meaningful downturn.
I also live in the Sarasota area. I check the local housing market every day and I agree, we’ve seen little more than the normal seasonal price reductions. However, inventory has skyrocketed and we have new construction through the nose…somethings got to give.
Seems like the right time to cut rates. Housing market still going up in demand areas, all time highs for stocks, employment still good (according to the media.
Perfect time to start ZIRP back up.
Looking at the data for the Seattle area I notice that prices went from 130 at the low to 410 at the high and have now settled back down to 400.
Houses are still selling quickly in my zip code [98053]. Prices might have leveled off a bit.
So is a rapid acceleration in prices followed by a 2.5% drop in price really a bubble? Seems like a real stretch to me. If interest rates go down prices are going to go back up again.
Of course, if prices drop another 25% then I would agree it was a bubble.
Redmond is not Seattle (fortunately :)
DM: The average home price across the country was $442,500 as of May – which is ‘relatively stable compared to the same time last year,’ according to Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale.
But some areas are seeing big drops, including Miami where the average price dropped 11 percent.
It’s relatively stable with the same time two years ago!!!
Wolf,
Couple of FOMC members talked about how this rate hike cycle didnt impact Housing sector a lot compared to what they had expected/imagined.
To me, This should not be surprise to anyone as People are holding 3% mortgages. Builders are selling new homes with interest rate discounts. But only areas where new homes are built up.
With Labor market good, why we will have huge Price reductions in Housing? People are still crazy and buying homes in SF Metro Peninsula Area at record prices. 5% down from ATH is not major correction. Don’t you agree?
I dont treat home as investment or anything but something to stay for long term. Isnt this what American Dream is?
What do you and others on in this forum advise to people who are waiting to buy.. One side feel like this market is crazy bubble other side don’t see them bursting anytime soon if FED starts cutting cycle.