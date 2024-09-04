Is the Labor Market “Normalizing?” What Even Is “Normal?”

Fewer quits and historically low layoffs & discharges mean fewer job openings, and less hiring to fill them. The massive pandemic churn slowed. But that’s only part of it.
Not seasonally adjusted, the number of job openings in July jumped by 720,000 to 8.34 million, according to data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job openings typically jump in July: Last year, they jumped by 750,000; in July 2019, they jumped by only 250,000; in July 2018, they jumped by only 414,000. So the July jump this year was fairly hefty compared to the last two prepandemic years (blue line in the chart below).
But seasonal adjustments that attempt to iron out this seasonality slashed the seasonally adjusted job openings by 668,000 to 7.67 million (red). The insert shows the details back to April 2023.
Beyond the month-to-month seasonality, we can see the trend: Job openings have come down from the crazy period of the labor shortages but remain well above the prepandemic levels in the data going back to 2001. So are job openings now normalizing? What even is normal? We’ll look at those questions in a moment.
This data is based on surveys of about 21,000 work sites, released today by the BLS as part of its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS).
What is normal?
The ratio of job openings to nonfarm employment takes into account the growth of employment over the years. As the population, the labor force, and employment grow over the years, job openings should also grow with them. The ratio of job openings to nonfarm employment shows this relationship.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, job openings as a percentage of nonfarm employment dipped to 4.9%, which still higher than the highest point during the strong labor market in late 2018, and far higher than any period beyond that going back to 2001.
The three-month average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, dipped to 5.0%, well above all prepandemic levels. This perspective shows that the labor shortages are mostly gone, but that the labor market remains relatively tight compared to prepandemic normal:
The number of unemployed persons per job opening is a ratio that Powell mentions a lot in his press conferences as one of the indicators of labor market tightness, meaning the supply of labor in relationship to jobs.
The number of unemployed persons includes the portion of the well over 6 million immigrants that came to the US in 2022 through 2024 (Congressional Budget Office data) that are looking for work but haven’t found work yet, and therefore count as unemployed.
This massive influx of immigrants has caused the number of unemployed to increase though layoffs and discharges remain historically low, as we’ll see in a moment.
In the jobs report for July, there were 7.16 million unemployed looking for work, while in today’s JOLTS data, there were 7.67 million job openings in July (both seasonally adjusted), so 0.93 unemployed persons looking for a job for each job opening.
From this perspective, which includes the large number of immigrants still looking for work, the labor market is looser (bigger supply of labor) than it had been during the relatively tight labor market in 2018 and 2019:
Layoffs and discharges jumped to 1.76 million in July after having dropped sharply in June. This is very volatile data with big month-to-month squiggles. The three-month average irons out some of the squiggles. It rose to 1.67 million, still in the same range it has been in since early 2023, and below the low points of the prepandemic years.
The initial unemployment insurance claims reported by the Labor Department have shown a similar situation: Despite some breathless headlines about layoff announcements globally, there have been fewer layoffs and discharges than during the Good Times before the pandemic.
Layoffs and discharges in relationship to nonfarm employment is a ratio that accounts for growing employment over the years.
From that perspective, layoffs and discharges are still far below normal (to iron out some of the big month-to-month squiggles, we use the three-month average of layoffs and discharges).
This is a sign that employers are hanging on to their workers. Some economists have speculated that employers are “hoarding” workers because they got burned with the labor shortages after their mass-layoffs during the pandemic when they couldn’t rehire the people that they’d let go. If true, that would be a good thing. Maybe employers learned something.
And workers quit quitting. Voluntary quits ticked up to 3.28 million in July. The three-month average dipped to 3.30 million, well below the levels of 2018 and 2019.
After the huge churn during the pandemic, when workers jumped jobs and industries to improve their pay and working conditions, it seems they have settled in.
Fewer voluntary quits and historically low layoffs and discharges mean fewer job openings to fill, which means less hiring, and less competition for labor. The massive churn during the pandemic is over, that’s for sure.
Hires jumped to 5.52 million in July, seasonally adjusted, after the drop in June. The three-month average inched down to 5.47 million.
So let’s repeat: Fewer voluntary quits and historically low layoffs and discharges – as employers cling to their workers – mean fewer job openings to fill, which means less hiring. And that’s part of what we’re seeing here.
The other part we’re seeing here is that the economy now creates jobs at a slower rate than in heady days of 2022 and 2023, and there are fewer new jobs to fill.
Hires in relationship to nonfarm payrolls has declined below 2018-2019 levels, which were considered tight labor market conditions, but remain well above nearly all months in the prior period going back to 2001. Is this level of hiring in relationship to payrolls historically “normal?” Maybe.
Speaking of normalizing, apparently the 2/10 yield curve de-inverted..as it usually does when recession actually starts. I guess the consensus was “this time it’s different for the last few years” but I guess we’ll see.
It inverted and uninverted in 2019 and there was no recession. Here is my explanation why the yield curve in the era of QE and QT by the Fed and now of bond-buybacks by the Treasury Dept. has become meaningless:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/26/the-data-mess-markets-interest-rates-risks-of-financialization-overleverage/
Only the 2-year 10-year spread uninverted by 1 basis point — again. It also happened a few days ago. And in 2019. All the other spreads are still massively inverted.
Here’s the 3-month 10-year spread, still inverted with a spread of -141 basis points. Note the inversion in March 2019 and the uninversion in Aug 2019, and nothing happened. This was the first time that the yield curve failed as a recession predictor.
I have long said that the yield curve cannot predict recessions during the era of QE and QT because the bond market no longer reacts to the economy; it reacts to the Fed and the Fed’s gigantic balance sheet and to what it thinks the Fed might do. And now there are Treasury buybacks to muck up the bond market’s predictive spirit.
Nice point. I even doubt whether the markets care about the balance sheet. May be they only care about the possible rate cuts.
Apart from that, I think there will be no recession ever. Markets learned that money is not a finite resource – CBs can print as much money as needed to dodge any recession. But the assets are finite. There can be stagflation, but that’s a very low probability.
The short end of the curve reacts to Fed rates. During rate hikes, the short end of the curve shoots higher. With rate cuts in the future, the short end drops. So that’s determined by the Fed’s rate cuts/hikes, and not the economy.
The long end reacts to a mix of inflation expectations, rate cut expectations, fear, supply, demand, exuberance, etc. The Fed plays a big role in rate cut expectations, supply (QT when markets have to absorb the bonds), and demand (QE when the Fed buys).
So you get this dynamic where the Fed hikes rates and pushes up short-term yields a lot (to 5.5%), while long-term yields dance to different dynamics and don’t rise as much, so the yield curve inverts.
Then, the Fed talks about cuts and actually cuts, and short-term yields plunge, while long-term yields move down more slowly. And the yield curve uninverts.
All this happened in 2019, and there was no recession. Just the mechanics of the new era.
All these interesting data points right before the decision in two weeks. So far, from everything I gathered, nothing points to a good, strong reason for a rate cut. These unemployment numbers are still looking good, the market is still wild, and home prices are still out of control. Do we really need more fuel to add to the fire? It seems like the fire is burning quite well on its own, and we’re still not at the 2% target yet, let alone holding it at the 2% inflation target for a while.
Oh well, junkies need their next fix real soon, those temper tantrums is getting louder and louder..
If thing are normalizing, then I guess it depends on what your view is of the true neutral interest rate. Interest rates should probably trend towards neutral if all, or most, of the data indicate normalization.
@Wolf says:
“So are job openings now normalizing? What even is normal? We’ll look at those questions in a moment.”
When I look at the first figure where the number of job openings spiked by around 5 million jobs from 2021 to 2022, I wonder how suddenly we ended up with such a spike in job-opening numbers. That many people died or quite the country or the free money and the resulting surge in stock prices lead to that spike? Interesting.
“The other part we’re seeing here is that the economy now creates jobs at a slower rate than in heady days of 2022 and 2023, and there are fewer new jobs to fill.” — 2022 to 2023 a magic?
We need to weed out the over leveraged not bail them out with lowered rates in order to right the ship.
Don’t the markets efficiently take care of matters such as that?
So, the labor market is balanced, but on a very tight balance, and this tight balance was achieved during July, which most probably will be the coolest month of this year, in terms of labor market. The question is: What happens if the economy gets a liquidity boost? Will the companies increase their hiring in the face of increased consumer demand as consequence of cheaper credit (due to the decrease in yields), and the spike in equities as consequence of the increased liquidity in the market? Also, in such situation, how long will take before the employees notice that the labor market is hitting again, and start looking for better opportunity? If that happens, then what will be the impact of all of that on wage inflation and super core service CPI and PCE?
From anectodal evidence around me, I can see a strong demand for labor. I see and hear layoffs in north-east area, but the employees who are laid off find new jobs usually quickly.
I don’t know what to make of this data, but the doom & gloom rate-cut crowd are sure pushing their narrative with it.
Anecdotally, I have more work than I can handle at both my regular jobs right now.
When an 80 year old long retired guy get’s hit on to go back to work, IMO that indicates how desperate trying to find help has become.
When I ask, being on the daily walk my (4 legged) GF takes me on around the hood, why it’s taking so long to build the ”infill” houses under construction, the general superintendents start whining about how backed up all the subs are because they can’t find enough help.
When I ask how much the workers are getting paid, the answers are always a LOT more than even a couple years ago.
When a ”handyman” finally showed up to install a couple replacement doors recently, he was charging 3 times what we paid a couple of years ago, but was a bit better carpenter to be honest.
Listening to the procession of doomers on YT interviews bloviate about recent layoffs you’d be convinced we’re in some kind of employment depression.
But the graph above showing layoffs as a percent of the workforce certainly paints a completely different picture than what you hear from a lot of self-proclaimed “experts” on this topic.
Is that a thing? I guess it depends on how you bend your antenna. My search algo’s feed me nonstop and econo-halcyon: all signs pointing up up up with bottomless punch bowls abounding.