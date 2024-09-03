Bloodletting in Semiconductor Stocks Kicks Off September: Nvidia -11.7% Regular & Late Trading, Market Cap Drops by Half a Tesla

Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.3%. If it drops another 6.7%, it’ll be back to November 2021.
Nvidia, the poster boy of the stock-market mania around Ai and semiconductors, plunged 9.5% in regular trading. In afterhours trading, it dropped another 2.6% to $105.40 a share, for a total drop of 11.7%. The afterhours drop came after Bloomberg reported that the DOJ had sent subpoenas to Nvidia, in an escalation of the ongoing antitrust investigation.
“Antitrust officials are concerned that Nvidia is making it harder to switch to other suppliers and penalizes buyers that don’t exclusively use its artificial intelligence chips,” Bloomberg said, citing its sources.
Nvidia’s market capitalization – which is important because it’s so huge – plunged by $279 billion in regular trading, the most ever lost in one day by one company. Including afterhours trading, it plunged by $342 billion, or by half a Tesla.
But it’s not a big deal because easy-come, easy-go, and Nvidia had similar one-day moves on the way up. The stock is now down 20% from its July 10th peak. And Nvidia wasn’t the only one.
The semiconductor bloodletting during regular hours included:
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -9.5%
- Intel [INTC]: -8.8%
- Marvell Technology [MRVL]: -8.2%
- Broadcom [AVGO]: -6.2%
- AMD [AMD]: -7.8%
- Qualcomm [QCOM]: -6.9%
- Texas Instrument [TI]: -5.8%
- Analog Devices [ADI]: -6.5%
- ASML [ASML]: -6.5%
- Applied Materials [AMAT]: -7.0%
- Micron Technology [MU]: -8.0%
- NPX Semiconductors [NXPI]: -7.9%
- KLA [KLAC]: -9.5%
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF [SMH] plunged 7.5%, the biggest one-day drop since the March 2020 crash. The PHLX Semiconductor Index [SOX] plunged 7.8%. So that was a good day’s worth of work on the first trading day of September:
It wasn’t any kind of economic news, such as the sudden collapse of the consumer over Labor Day or the toppling of three big banks on Friday evening or the prediction by AI that the world would end, or whatever, that sank semiconductor stocks – and to a lesser extent stocks more broadly, with the S&P 500 down 2.1% today and the Nasdaq Composite down 3.3%. Instead of collapsing, consumer are doing just fine, and they went back to the punchbowl for refills.
So the Nasdaq composite dropped by 3.3% today to 17,136 and is down 8.1% from its all-time high on July 10.
If it drops another 6.7%, it’ll be back where it had first been in November 2021, with a big sell-off and a generational rally in between. T-bills did better than that since November 2021, but without all the fun and drama.
The action since the July 10 peak is not a good sight:
It’s just that Americans have been more bullish than ever on stocks, after years of huge rallies to where household allocations to stocks as a share of their financial assets reached record highs of 42% in Q2, easily surpassing the then-record of 37% in Q2 2000, according to JPMorgan estimates cited by the WSJ.
Q2 2000 was of course when stocks had begun the Dotcom Bust that would eventually take the S&P 500 down by 50% and the Nasdaq Composite by 78% over the next two-and-a-half years, after which it took the Nasdaq 13 years, including years of QE and 0%, to surpass its Dotcom Bubble high.
But investors consider this now irrelevant. Not going to happen again. Stocks will always go up. The Fed will restart QE every time shares dip a little, etc., etc. With investors so overexposed to stocks, especially to the biggest hottest stocks with ridiculous valuations, such as Nvidia, and overconfident that stocks will always rise, if then something twitches and the selling pressure suddenly surges, then there aren’t enough hardy souls left still willing to buy at these ridiculous prices, and the next layers of buyers – the dip buyers – will have to be enticed with even lower prices. But that has been a rough sport recently.
Seems like a fine line between drinking from the punch bowl and drinking the Kool aid.
Drinking the Kool-Aid in the punchbowl?
It’s more of a Punch drunk love market
I wouldn’t remotely call Nvidia’s valuation “ridiculous.”
The Nvidia bulls are coming out in force, it seems. We went through that we Tesla here too. The market will do what it will do.
What if nvidia is Amazon 2013?
2010 was the age of direct to consumer. Amazon was the poster child. Nvidia 2020 age of AI and related. It is a possibility. Just I don’t understand the certainty of connecting it with Tesla.
Biker,
Amazon’s market cap in 2013 was around $180 Billion. It is $1.8 Trillion now. Now, Nvidia was $3.3 Trillion just few weeks ago. Are you expecting $33 Trillion from Nvidia? If so, can we sell it and pay off US debt?
I would call Nvidia’s valuation beyond laughably absurd.
Interesting article. The big tech firms have run out of innovation and have turned to surveillance to get their nut. Which is going like a lead balloon, as it should.
Is a roundabout way of saying that IMO technology is grossly over priced.
I have been wrong to the point that my partners did the opposite of what I recommended. So free blab from a, who knows nothing special.
If surveillance is their new money making scheme, I’d say that is a profitable one, even though I wouldn’t want to support it or be a part of it. I’d say anything that serves the government and takes away people’s personal sovereignty usually pays very well so I wouldn’t bet against it. Being a sellout and a government bootlicker is usually one of the best paying long term moves a person or organization can make. Look at weapons manufacturers, musicians, politicians, semiconductors, companies, heavy manufacturing, oil, gas, and energy, etc.
Fool me once, shame on me, fool me X1000 times, not going to get fool again. This probably will not be a lasting and meaningful correction, it will just be another pressure valve blowoff small drop before marching on to a new high again, seen this picture probably a handful of times just this year alone…sorry for being cynical and hoping I am dead wrong on it but return to intrinsic or fair value in the stock market, especially in the mag 7 is like a unicorn fairy tale at this point..
Although action like today will sure provide more QE junkies to go on tour to scream louder about bigger cut in 2 weeks, if not an outright emergency cut now…what a freaking joke.
“if not an outright emergency cut now”
The Wharton shill should have been pounding the table for an energency rate cut. Where is he hiding?
The Nasdaq has essentially gone nowhere since Nov 2021, despite the selloff and rally in between. In other words, since QE ended, the Nasdaq has gone nowhere.
Hmm, just want to make sure I am looking at the same, Nasdaq composite back in Nov 21 was at 16K, recently before today’s drop, we’re close to 18k. I would hardly call that going nowhere.
Either I am looking at something completely different or you’re referring to Nasdaq without Mag 7? and if we’re looking at Nasdaq 100, the uptrend from nov 21 to now is even more…
Nasdaq closed at 15,994 on Nov 18, 2021. Today, nearly three years later, it closed at 17,136. Another 6.7% decline from today, three bad trading days, will take it back to Nov 2021. It just about completed a huge round trip, which is like going nowhere in nearly three years.
This year Earnings have grown faster than in the past and are still growing and are predicted to increase going into early 2025.
Valuations are expecting good earnings though.
Buy bonds. Trust .gov. Believe it or not, NVDA fairly valued right now.
AI has no value whatsoever and Nvidia contributes nothing to AI.
Did ANYBODY tune in to the Nvidia conference call? AI is half the story..the weak half. They have developed a superior way to compute and have all the software to back it up. Selling fully vertically integrated datacenters soon. How is INTC doing?
That’s cool. Is that superior way to compute something like Quantum Computers from the year 2000? Do they incorporate nanotechnology now? What about superconductors?
UnknownObserver
“How is INTC doing?”
Intel is about 25 years ahead of Nvidia. In early 2000, Intel was the Nvidia. Except Intel was actually manufacturing chips, and Nvidia is not. In early 2000, Intel was the 4th most valuable US stock, on the same kind of hype and hoopla that surrounds Nvidia. And then Intel got crushed, and then it started share buybacks (financial engineering). Nvidia was the most valuable stock earlier this year. Today it’s #3. And it has started share buybacks.
Comparing yourself to a weaker runner works when you are being chased by a bear. No doubt.
However, comparing valuations to worse valuations isn’t a very strong form of argument to valuing a company.
Being the least overpriced of the overpriced club is still overpriced.
“But investors consider this now irrelevant. Not going to happen again. Stocks will always go up. The Fed will restart QE every time shares dip a little, etc., etc. ” from the summation part of your article.
At some point in time, over-valuation will violently equalize. The only constituency worth saving is the average American, the source of our prosperity, even though most of them are poor.
I wonder if option gamma squeezes, which NVDA has been notorious for, will unravel in a bearish direction now?
I’m reasonably knowledgeable about short selling, put and call options, margin trades, etc.,,,,but the gamma squeezes are a bit nebulous and mysterious for me.
Semiconductors rule the world, for better or worse. I’m never quite sure.
Become a developer and shut up….that’s my advice to young people…
oh?
is that your advice??
hmm.. perhaps you missed the part where developers are/will be going the way of telegraph operators.
one thing AI can do fairly well is write its ‘own’ code. with the correct inputs, one single person can do exactly what it used to take numerous developers to do. once machine learning really ramps up, profit maximization will dictate that AI systems ‘upkeep’ themselves for the most part.. human developers will become totally redundant.
i AM NOT suggesting that AI is the answer to all the worlds problems. in fact, i believe it will simply make some of them MUCH worse and further complicate and frustrate human existence more than they will help. call me a disciple of herbert if you will..
but as far as ‘developing’ goes… AI systems got that part. in fact, its ‘essential’ they be self-sustaining and able to ‘develop’ themselves.. IF AGI is achieved, or ASI.. do you believe ‘it’ will want any foolhardy humans piddling around with its code and processes? ‘development’ will be the 1st thing humans are barred from, as the logic will dictate.
the overwhelming majority of humans have little to no idea how the current technology they use everyday ACTUALLY operates. (i am not exempt from that either, but im less ignorant than most) the crazy part is, our species wants to create an completely new class of intelligence as some sort of panacea to ‘cure’ the ills of humanity..
it is folly, and it WILL backfire in spectacular fashion.
and thats because “absolute power corrupts absolutely”. whoever achieves the requisite threshold for an intelligence of this sort, will be able to dominate the complete spectrum of modern life. IF somehow the AI is bound through some sort of control mechanism by a human or group of humans, you can bet they will become the worst tyrants the world has ever known.
and thats because our species has not changed much since civilization began.. humans have one basic immutable trait: self-destruction. unless there is a core change in the human ‘operating system’, the results will be the same as they always have from time immemorial.
I share this concern.
Isaac Asimov wtote this story in 1956. It’s called “The Last Question”. One of my favorites.
Well said.
Developers are not going to be replaced by AI anytime soon.
To be fair, AI is good at creating code that is 97% good no doubt. However the quality of the code it creates depends upon the skill of the person doing the input. Bad inputs create bad code, but only skilled programmers can tell.
“The DOJ had sent subpoenas to Nvidia, in an escalation of the ongoing antitrust investigation.”
I’m probably just cynical, but didn’t Nvidia NOT request money from the CHIPS act, while other companies like Intel did?
Nvidia does not own any semiconductor manufacturing facilities, which the CHIPS act funds. Nvidia buys chips from these companies, i.e TSMC, Samsung, and supposedly Intel in the future.
AMD also no longer owns any semiconductor fabs. It’s chips are mainly by TSMC.
MaddieB,
Nvidia didn’t qualify for the CHIPS Act funds because it just designs chips, it doesn’t manufacture anything. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) manufactures most of Nvidia’s advanced chips, and TSMC qualified for CHIPS Act funds.
Nvidia is a chip designer, not a chip maker. The CHIPS act was about funding the construction of chip manufacturing plants in the US.
Nvidia does not need that money. They’re even buying back their stock at $3 Trillion valuation. Out of $35 Billion they have on hand they allocated $50 Billion to buybacks. So it does not seem they want or need any cash at all.
All those bubbled stocks keep coming down and go new ATH. In Apr 2024 NVIDIA went down $76 and it went to $135. 2 times it went ATH once in June 2024 and then in July 2024. So in matter of 2 years it has gone 10 times.
Fidelity report released saying their 401K accounts with minimum Million went up by 31% compared to last year.
WSJ report (even Wolf has sited) Americans have been more bullish than ever on stocks. Household allocations to stocks as a share of their financial assets reached record highs of 42% easily surpassing the then-record of 37% in 2000.
FED talks about Inflation expectations entrenched.
I say “Stock Markets will go high and high” expectations have now got entrenched now in Common households. FED always comes to rescue.
Want to see at least 20% correction in pretty short period of time. Thats only way we will have some sanity and will help inflation come down, Real Estate Prices will come down.
If sanity is only 20% away then things are not so bad. I was worried there for a second.
Good point about real estate in Ca at least. Most of the sales we are seeing in our area on the coast are funded by the market. For a typical house that is about 2 to 3 million very few earn enough to get a loan. Between mortgage and taxes you are looking at 15 to 30K per month. But they can cash out on their stocks and buy for cash. If the market drops RE is going to feel it a lot more than we have with high interest rates.
The FED doesn’t care about stock markets. For example, the market dropped substantially when they were raising rates and ignored it and continued with their policy.
Asset inflation (like stocks and houses) do not concern the FED. Monetary inflation does. Posters need to understand the difference.
Wolf, what happens if the time frame is extended from 2021 – 2024 to 1995 -2024. In January 2000 the Nasdaq Index hit its dot.com peak of 5000 after an 800% gain since 1995. The bubble then burst, and the market began to crash the week of April 10, 2000, with a collapse of 25%. In total the Nasdaq 100 was down 78% from its peak. Not a pretty picture. The Nasdaq Composite did not recover to 5,000 until August 2014 ten years ago. Now its at 17,186, up over 300%. So is this the beginning of another crash or is it just a minor correction. We’ll see if the Nasdaq 100 falls 25% this week like it did in 2000.
Some of these stocks have high valuations but boy, they have billions and billions of profits and big moats. . That was not the case in the dot.com period when most of the over valued had no profits and actually were losing money.
Sorry, I’ve been hung over for the past year or so. What’s the big deal with Nvidia? Are video games a really hot thing these days, does Nvidia still make awesome graphics cards? I had a good setup using one of their graphics cards for AutoCAD drafting PC. Last I heard, geeks were using them for bitcoin mining. Is that what all the hype is about, bit coin mining? Sorry, I’ve been out of the loop for a while. Does anybody know if I should buy more ExxonMobil, should I keep holding onto my shares of Enron? Buddy of mine mumbled something about I came back to the era when the movie the Matrix and Idiocracy birthed a new reality that is a blend of the two. I’m still trying to figure out what’s been going on in the world since that night I headed for Vegas and wound up on the streets.
They still make awesome graphics cards, only they call them AI chips now. The bitcoin mining story wasn’t working since bitcoin stopped going up. So it’s AI now. You’re up to date. Welcome back.
Hell yeah! Thanks Andy. I’m buying you a Bud Light if I ever meet you in person. A good all-American drink.
Why are you looking for investment advice from random people on the internet? Has your dart throwing monkey gone on strike?