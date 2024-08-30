Our Drunken Sailors Are at it Again, Not at All in the Mood for a Slowdown or a Recession

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending jumped. They splurged on durable goods. And still saved some. In response, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow jumped.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.39% in July from June. Spending growth in May and June had also been strong, and the three-month average growth also jumped by 0.39%, the highest growth since February 2023, and the second highest since November 2021, according to data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis today. On an annualized basis, that pace of growth over the past three months, adjusted for inflation, was 4.8%!
Year-over-year and adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose by 2.7%, similar as in May and June. All three months had been the largest year-over-year growth rates since November 2023, and before then since February 2022. (In the chart below, the insert shows the three-month average in blue).
What was particularly fascinating was the inflation-adjusted surge in spending on durable goods over the past three months, where a slowdown had taken place earlier in the year. But starting in May, our Drunken Sailors, as we’ve come to call them lovingly and facetiously, returned to the punch bowl.
Upon the release of this data, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow, which attempts to estimate Q3 growth of real GDP, jumped to 2.5% growth, up from 2.0%. The 10-year average real GDP growth for the US is about 2.0%.
Spending on durable goods, adjusted for inflation, jumped by 1.7% in July from June. Given the big monthly squiggles in this metric, we look at its three-month average, which jumped by 1.3% in July. That’s an annualized growth rate of 16.8%!
You can see the slowdown in spending earlier this year through April, and then over the past three months, the return to the punchbowl.
In 2021, we expected that spending would eventually revert to prepandemic trend (blue line), and it tried for a little while, but then just stayed well above it. At this point, it seems to be permanently above the old trend, possibly establishing a new trend line. This kind of shift in demand from trend is just amazing:
Spending on nondurable goods, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.24% in July from June. The three-month average rose by 0.36%, or about 4.4% annualized, the highest growth rate since February 2023, and beyond that, the highest growth rate since October 2021. Year-over-year, spending rose by 1.8% adjusted for inflation.
Spending on these items, adjusted for inflation, has also not returned to prepandemic trend. Nondurable goods are dominated by food, gasoline, apparel, footwear, household supplies, etc.:
Spending on services, adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.20% for the month (2.4% annualized) and by 2.9% year-over-year.
Spending on services accounts for 65.5% of total consumer spending. It includes rents, utilities, insurance, streaming, broadband, cellphone services, entertainment, healthcare, airfares, lodging, rental cars, memberships, etc.
Spending on services still hasn’t quite reverted to prepandemic trend but is now getting close to it.
Where did our Drunken Sailors get this money?
Personal income without transfer receipts – income from wages, salaries, interest, dividends, rental properties, farm income, small-business income, etc., but excluding Social Security and other transfer payments – and adjusted for inflation, rose by 0.16% in July from June. The three-month average rose by 0.22%. Year-over-year, it grew by 1.7%. This is by how much our Drunken Sailors out-earned inflation.
But during the inflation surge in 2021 through mid-2022, inflation outran wage increases. It took consumers until April 2023 to catch back up with what they’d lost to inflation through mid-2022.
This income growth is a function of employment growth, rising wages, higher dividend and interest incomes, higher rental incomes, etc. About 11 million single-family rental houses are owned by mom-and-pop landlords with 1-9 rentals.
Transfer receipts are dominated by Social Security benefits that grow with more retirees receiving them, and with rising benefits that are adjusted to inflation. Transfer payments also include VA benefits, unemployment benefits, welfare benefits, etc.
During the pandemic, transfer payments were dominated by stimulus checks, unemployment benefits, extra unemployment benefits, and other pandemic payments made to consumers.
This chart shows both personal income without transfer receipts (red) and transfer receipts (blue).
Disposable income, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.11% in July from June. The three-month average grew by 0.17%.
Year-over-year, disposable income after inflation grew by 1.1%, marking the 19th month in a row when disposable income outran inflation on a year-over-year basis, after having taken a hit from early 2021 through mid-2022, when the explosion of inflation overpowered wage increases.
Disposable income is income from all sources minus income taxes and social insurance payments. It’s what consumers have left to spend on goods and services and to save.
And people still spent less than they earned, and they added the remainder to their savings, but they did so at a slower rate.
The savings rate dipped to 2.9%, so they’re adding to their savings at the slowest pace since June 2022.
This is the portion of their disposable income that they didn’t spend. It doesn’t mean that they put it into savings accounts. They might have bought stocks, CDs, or money market funds with it, or left it in their checking account, or used it to pay down credit cards, or whatever.
The surge in home prices (65% of households are homeowners), stock prices, and other assets have caused many Americans to feel confident enough to spend a little more and save a little less. And yet, they’re still adding to their savings.
That’s with continual decline in durable good prices. Gasoline just cratered as well so people are going to be Splurging going into Halloween.
Some folx on here make comments about how stupid consumers are, but the chart of personal savings sure looks otherwise:
GFC when RE prices were crashing, savings went up, then back down when economy began at least leveling off…
Covid and the chicken littles screaming world coming to end, savings went WAY up; then again, when world calmed down savings ”normalized” …
Seems that a lot of saving from covid era still around and folx either upgrading or replacing a lot of fridges, etc.
Good stuff Wolf,, thanks
Nah not high enough, we need an emergency rate cut now to juice these numbers even higher…/s
Here’s another data point why we don’t need a rate cut in Sept. Who knows, maybe Pow Pow miss Wolf calling him the most reckless FED ever and want that title back..
He’s has no chance of losing that title. He’s a hero for asset holders — nobody else matters.
I posted this another article. But it perfectly fits in here. Sorry for the repeat.
In 2023, all the MSM was talking about soft landing vs hard landing. Now we are living the third scenario: No landing: Ultra-inflated asset prices and crazy spending. There is little incentive for saving where asset prices are continuously (and artificially) fueled.
The drunkest sailor is the federal govt. FED cannot fight the prices alone with reckless govt spending. Stabilizing prices requires not only discipline in both monetary (reducing balance sheet) policy and but also fiscal (reducing budget deficits). There is absolutely zero intention about it. So, we have to live with reckless spending, increasing asset prices and increasing wealth disparity.
I think the sailors might be sober. Extra jingle in their pockets, locked in 3% real estate deals preventing moving, might as well upgrade the durable goods.
The stock market is bigger than the actual economy now. So, the performance of the stock market determines what happens to the actual economy. Tail wagging the dog. But this is the what we have now thanks to the Fed.
yes. people like to say “the stock market is not the economy,” but now it literally is. the entire economy is based on inflated asset prices. if asset prices correct, the u.s. is in deep trouble, as consumers spending would drop like a rock.
Couple the above with the fact that the top 10% own 93% of all stock market wealth in the U.S., and the top 10% account for 2/3rds of the overall wealth in the U.S. It’s not hard to see there will likely be no recession without a stock market drawdown. Quite the upside down world the Fed has created.
@Wolf
My questions would be so what if the spending continues if the inflation is coming down, has come down to 2 6%? We need to worry if the spenders are going to pass on the bill to the savers which according to this article is not. But perhaps savers do pay in one way because all these are possible due to free govt. spending via deficits, money printing of various forms by FED that has enormouslyboosted asset prices. Or savers can wonder if this inflation data is invalid because it doesn’t include data pertaining to inability to own a house, some stocks etc. If the FED reduces IR, it is going to make the hedge funds thriving on shadow banking system to go ballistic and cause more harm eventually but common person’s fate is sealed by the use of skewed or colored inflation metric.
LOL @ Drunkin’ Sailors.
Maybe: Stupid is as Stupid Does.
I feel a lot of the spending while drunken is also folks preparing for harder times/supply chain interruptions again ect.,i.e. prepping.
But by doing the “prepping” spending, they are making the hard times not come! That is good for all the “non-preppers”.
Hell Guys,
Right now lot of money is locked in Money Market, T Bills . short term bonds etc etc since the yields are good, above 5%.
If the FED is going to start cutting rates, won’t these money come out of the above instruments seeking yield , and get into asset markets thus increasing the asset market valuation ?
Right now, there is an argument when it comes to real estate investment that if one can get 5% plus in T Bills risk free, then why to buy houses for rent since cap rate does not make sense.
But with FED cutting rates, this risk free 5% t bills wont be available anymore.
And the insurance on your house and/or rental property doubled, as you or others pointed out — if you can even get insurance. RE has a lot of carrying costs. T-bills don’t. Here’s an example what can happen to house price that cannot happen to T-bills:
As Wolf mentioned, this is exactly why I’m not buying any more rental properties. Zero point in paying these sky-high prices when I can make more in cash flow each month than my rents after HOA fees, taxes, vacancy costs, repairs, insurance, etc. with essentially zero risk to principal right now. I would love to buy a few more rental properties, but it just doesn’t make any economic sense when I can park the money in ST bills. If money market rates comes down, then maybe I re-evaluate, but I need to see a corresponding drop in home prices.
In July from June, spending in the USA on durable good, nondurable goods and services all increased. No doubt about it.
Wolf, in your discussion with Adam Taggart, posted 26 August, you brought up the number of immigrants that have come into the US. This number, while somewhat of an unknown, could perhaps be 4% of the total population added into in the last couple of years (13.4 divided by 335 = 4%).
Is their a cause and effect from immigration to what we see in July’s spending numbers that would help explain this?
Granted, this immigration didn’t just happen from June to July, but these people are working and spending, no?
So the number I mentioned from the CBO was less than half that, 6 million in 2022 and 2023, which would be less than 2% of the population.
As Adam and I discussed more people means more spending, and it means more jobs, and more income, etc. But the new immigrants are generally neither big spenders nor big earners, so their contribution is at first marginal. Later, years down the road, they’ll be bigger earners and bigger spenders, but not yet.
Even if the new immigrants spent on average the same as the rest of the population, it would still be the same result: consumer spending growth. It doesn’t matter for the economy who does the spending.
Is there a breakdown on this spending by income group? Something isn’t adding up to me. If people have all this money to spend and save at the same time, why are housing sales lagging even if prices are elevated?
Use your brain and it’ll add up:
“why are housing sales lagging even if prices are elevated?” should read “housing sales are lagging BECAUSE prices are elevated.” with elevated being the understatement of the year. This is not rocket science.
Sales of existing houses plunged because prices are way too high as potential sellers are clinging to those prices and are trying to wait this out.
Sales of NEW houses, sold by homebuilders, are BOOMING because builders have cut prices and they buying down mortgage rates, and they have figured this out.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/08/23/inventory-of-new-completed-houses-surges-to-highest-since-2009-triple-from-2-years-ago-exactly-whats-needed-to-bring-down-prices-across-the-housing-market/
Yep immigration tbill interest stock cap gains house equity falling durable goods all lead to more spending !! My neighbors just purchased a new Ford Class B conversion camper van . They picked it up at factory and paid 165k not sure about taxes etc, They are 72
Also not sure that as retirees get a bit older and are in the 65-75 age range spending accelerates if they have the cash !
Wolf,
Why not set a trend line for personal income? That would also be interesting to see. I can pretty much guess where it is, not pretty.