Why We’ll Replace the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for Our Series, “The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America”

The series, started in 2017 to document visually the surging home prices amid the Fed’s interest rate repression, will now get bigger and better.
We’ve been using the Case-Shiller Home Price Index since about 2017 to document visually metro-by-metro the surge in home prices that was starting to occur at the time, amid the Fed’s interest rate repression that had started in 2008. We called this series, “The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles of America,” and we’re still calling it that today to visually document this phenomenon that went into high gear during the free-money era between March 2020 and mid-2022 when prices were nearly irrelevant because money was nearly free, with mortgage rates below 3%.
But we’re going to switch data sets. The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles we published on August 27, when the Case-Shiller data was released, was the last one using the Case-Shiller data.
We like the Case-Shiller methodology of “sales pairs” a lot. But it comes with three massive drawbacks that we’ve gotten really tired of, and now there are alternative data out there that move roughly in parallel with the Case-Shiller but don’t come with the drawbacks.
The three big drawbacks are:
- It’s limited to just 20 metros in the US and excludes even huge metros such as Houston and Philadelphia.
- It lags so far – 3 to 4 months – as to become essentially irrelevant for current market observers.
- It is not available in dollar-prices, but only index values (the index for each metro was set at 100 for the year 2000), which makes it impossible to compare price levels in different metros.
The Case-Shiller data are three-month moving averages of sales whose property deeds had been entered into public records months earlier. For example, the Case-Shiller data that were released on August 27 were three-month moving averages of property deeds that had been entered into public records in April, May, and June. The deals were made well before then. So the lag by the end of August, when the data was released, was roughly three to four months.
The Case-Shiller index was developed by a small group of economists — Karl Case, Robert Shiller, and Allan Weiss — and was made commercially available in 1991 by their startup, Case Shiller Weiss. The company was acquired by Fiserv in 2002. CoreLogic then acquired the index business from Fiserv in 2013. Today, the index is published by S&P Global and is called the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.
The main thing that changed was that the index used to be set at 100 for 1990; and that was later shifted to 2000, which is still the case today. The index was neither expanded to encompass more metros, nor was the data gathering and publication accelerated to reduce the lag. So, adios.
The “raw” Zillow Home Value Index.
Zillow makes available many different combinations of its data in its Database of All Homes.
We will be using the backward-looking Zillow Home Value index or ZHVI. Zillow also produces forward-looking estimates of future home values (the Zillow Home Value Forecast or ZHVF), which we will not be using.
The ZHVI is based on millions of data points in its Database of All Homes, including historical transaction prices of closed sales from public records, MLS, brokerages, real-estate agents, and individual households across the country for properties. It includes pricing data on off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. The Database of All Homes also has all sales pairs.
In Texas, sales prices are confidential and cannot be disclosed and are not disclosed in the public records. So Zillow’s listings of homes in Texas don’t show transaction prices, unlike in other states. But Zillow has this pricing data through its membership in the local Realtor Associations and MLS. And members are allowed to use this data to show market information, such as price indices. In addition, Zillow uses the other data in its Database of All Homes.
The ZHVI data comes in many different cuts: We will use:
- “Raw” instead of “seasonally adjusted three-month average,” because the raw data reacts the fastest to market changes, though it can be a little more volatile.
- By Census Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), instead of City or County (Case-Shiller also uses metros but they don’t always conform to the MSAs).
- “Typical homes” for each MSA, meaning the weighted average of the middle third of homes that sold in each MSA.
- Of single-family houses and condos combined.
For example, the “raw” ZHVI for the Austin MSA shows the “typical home value” (middle third of homes) in dollars. It includes single-family houses and condos. This July data was released earlier in August. In about two weeks, we’ll get the August data. The price of the “typical home” dipped by 0.4% in July from June to $460,000, is down by 4.6% year-over-year, and by 18.9% from the peak in June 2022.
Case-Shiller doesn’t have Austin among the 20 metros it covers, doesn’t show prices, and for the 20 cities it does cover, we’ll have to wait patiently to fully see the July price movements.
Looking forward to see the next time you publish this new data set, what it will look like for LA and SD, hopefully it won’t be a disappointing re-enforcement to what case-Shiller is showing, which is never ending up and up..
On another note, it’s crazy to think you started to document this as a bubble back in 2017 and seven years later, we have never been more insane in any fundamental metrics..funny thing is one can argue even before 2017, price was already kind of bubbly in certain areas but compare to now, it’s downright affordable…..hopefully this bubble will burst one day and not turn out to be one of those inflation is transitory call
This time is different, eh PI?
Clearly, at least Wolf’s Wonder IS going to be different from this time on.
Wolf for FED chief!
( Definitely just joking…)
Haha yeah I have been told how many times by friends and family this time is soooo different and how SoCal will also be different because of XYZ reasons..
So far they have been right, would love to see the narrative flip at some point so I can return the favor and look back at them with contempt on why I chose buyer protest
The obfuscation of truth would be bad enough if we weren’t constantly gas-lit in our search for it. Many hearty thanks to Wolf Richter for creating a space to discuss these things without either.
Maybe I should have posted these charts in the article: So here is the San Francisco Bay Area as depicted by three different methods, plus the city of San Francisco.
1. By the California Association of Realtors — median price, single family, entire 9-county Bay area, including the San Jose MSA (includes a big part of Silicon Valley), which is a different MSA than the San Francisco MSA and has different pricing dynamics:
2. The City of San Francisco – median price, C.A.R., single-family:
3. San Francisco Bay Area Case-Shiller Home Price Index (five counties: San Francisco, Marin, Contra Costa, Alameda, and San Mateo), single family:
4. Raw ZHVI for San Francisco MSA, single family and condos:
Thanks. Now we just need LA and San Diego to start looking like SF, hopefully your data will show that soon enough
This is an excellent change. Have you considered peeling back the data related to the ratio of incomes to price levels? It would also be helpful to see price levels relative to consumers net worth.
No, that’s not the purpose. Then you’d also have to factor in mortgage rates, property taxes, and insurance. This is not an affordability study.
I did a 3 day rabbit hole dive a few years back as to what metros first showed up in the 2008 crash. It was San Francisco followed by Boston and both were lead down by tech sector layoffs.
I remember buying in the UK in 2004 and it was crazy, our specific home transacted 18mo earlier at about 65% of the price we paid.
Looking back it was like a golden era relative to affordability for young people today.
Young people in Austin must be asking for 2x pay vs 2020?
Those fortunate to be buying in the late 90s in the UK have largely been fine as they carried equity through their lives and had cheap credit, so high house prices aren’t such a big issue.
I’m not sure how things look in the USA, but in the UK I’m just not sure there’ll be sufficient equity or earnings wealthy people coming through to buy up the boomers properties at these price levels.
It’s a smaller generation who’ve had less quality pensions and been late into the market with less equity and more debt.
I just don’t know how they’ll keep the wheels on the bus this time unless they find a way to give away money without associated inflation.
Sadly US have this beast call 30 years fixed and in Cali Prop 13, which ease a lot of pressure for people to sell in a downtime or reduce churn especially if you have low mortgage and your property tax is still low..
Moral of the story is, US is even more titled towards timing and luck, kind of like a lot of other things in this country. Get in at the right time, I got mine and F everyone else
Lower rates incoming and maybe a 25k tax credit to first time home buyers. Fed and gov pulling out all the stops to keep housing prices juiced. Need to make sure all the retired 60 somethings see their asset prices continue to climb. Oh the humanity if we saw a real correction in housing prices.
In the UK we had this kind of stimulus during the pandemic and it just added the equivalent of $25k to an average homes prices, thus it provided no benefit to first time buyers.
“Lower rates incoming”
Maybe not lower mortgage rates. They already plunged by 150 basis points over the past 10 months, pricing in a bunch of rate cuts though we haven’t had a single rate cut yet, and now sales have collapsed entirely despite the much lower mortgage rates.
An the same thing will happen in America…
Just like the $7,500 tax credit for buying a EV and Detroit raise their prices by the same amount…
What’s your source for this assertion? Tesla, for example, has lowered – not raised – their prices since 2023.
Ford did hike its prices for the F-150 Lightning and Mach E in late 2022, but then had to cut them again when Tesla started cutting prices. Tesla’s price cuts were exactly what the consumer needed.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/12/16/ford-jacks-up-price-of-f-150-lightning-for-3rd-time-since-ev-incentives-what-you-get-for-subsidizing-products-already-in-hot-demand-short-supply/
@read old papers. I think the general idea is that competition is the “right” force to put pressure on prices. But government incentives can easily lead to the opposite of what’s intended.
While the EV tax credit is intended to make EV’s more affordable, it can sometimes lead to price increases due to market dynamics and manufacturer pricing strategies. The availability of the tax credit can boost consumer demand, and the perception of the credit as “free money” might encourage buyers to opt for more expensive models or additional features. This can drive up the net price consumers are willing to pay, indirectly supporting higher average transaction prices for EVs.
You obviously haven’t been out there getting bids for solar on your roof.
The #1 every co tractor keeps reminding me is that there’s a 30% tax credit.
And there prices definitely reflect that added 30%.
It goes without saying, the credit will get absorbed into higher prices where there’s demand over supply.
Thanks for looking forward, Wolf, and for your continual efforts toward even better reporting of these datasets.
The Austin chart looks like an irresponsibility meter measuring the likely disruption that Fed rate interventions were likely to produce.
State interventions in interest rates continue to be the modus operandi of our unelected economic technocrats. “Managed money” has failed to stabilize the economy, and has enabled “debt out the wazoo.”
With a 20 year housing chart, why not use a log scale instead of linear?
It is sad that we even would consider a log scale
Log scales hide and falsify the visual information. If you want to show that home prices didn’t go up much, despite what you see on the ground, then use a log scale.
ONLY FRAUDSTERS USE LOG SCALES FOR HOME PRICES.
Only morons who don’t know what log scales are and do propose log scales for home prices.
Log scales serve their purpose in engineering but not in visual depictions of home prices.
It’s sad that I still see this BS on this site after all these years.
This website would be so much better if you got over your shyness and told us what you really think!
Here is the thrust of the argument on using log scales: If a house price goes from 100 to 200, is that the same as when the house price then goes from 200 to 400?
Log says yes. Each is a 100% gain.
Wolf says no. An increase of 200 is bigger than 100 you idiot.
Depends on your point of view. Each side will claim intellectual superiority. It’s Wolf blog, that’s the bottom line.
Accounting “down to a gnat’s eyelash.
In my opinion, the biggest step forward with this data is minimizing the lag. However, the biggest price laid is losing the sales pair method. That much better controls for mix.
Could there be significant impacts to the “middle third” method because of an overall up- or down-shift in the level of homes being bought?
I’d appreciate seeing a lag-aligned comparison (e.g., shift in the Zillow line a couple months back to align closer to CS timing) by market to understand how big of a difference these methods drive.
Compare the charts that I posted in my comment above. You will see that the Case-Shiller for the 5-county San Francisco Bay Area single-family is very close to Zillow’s San Francisco MSA single-family and condos (though the geography is not exactly the same, and though CS is only single family while Zillow is single-family and condo).
Zillow has the sales-pairs data in its Database of All Homes, and they’re part of its pricing dynamic, but they’re not the only factor. Which is why I believe Zillow’s all-encompassing data base is superior to the low-budget solution from 1991.
The CS makes some big assumptions by adjusting via formulas for home improvements and by its weighing of the sales prices based on when the prior sale occurred. For example, a sale of a home that last sold 10 years ago (with a 100% price increase) will weigh a lot less than a sale of a home that last sold a year ago (with a 10% price increase). This brings some distortive effects with it. Nothing is perfect when it comes to home price indices. And we’re not leaving behind a perfect index.
Excellent piece, Wolf.
This definitely sounds like a worthwhile switch.
One technical question: You wrote “‘Typical homes’ for each MSA, meaning the weighted average of the middle third of homes that sold in each MSA.” What’s the weighting factor?