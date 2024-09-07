Rate Cut Mania Now Crushing Stocks after Whipping Stocks into Frenzy or Whatever. Mag 7 Down $2.5 Trillion from Peak, Nasdaq Bloodied, Semis Crushed

A 4% drop will put the Nasdaq back to Nov 2021. Amazon, Tesla, and Alphabet already back where they’d been 3 or 4 years ago. Nvidia -24% from peak.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Rate cuts are coming, they’re going to happen starting September 18. The stock market’s dreams are getting closer. Until July, rate cut mania whipped the market higher, and now that these dreams are lining up to become true, it’s getting ugly in some big corners of the stock market.
The S&P 500, after digesting the jobs report on Friday, fell 1.7% for the day and 4.2% for the four-day week, the biggest weekly drop since March 2023, to 5,408. But it’s still relatively well behaved, down only 4.6% from the peak in mid-July, compared to the nuts and bolts we’re going to look at in a moment (all stock data via YCharts):
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6% for the day, to 16,691. It’s down 5.8% for the weak and 10.5% from the peak on July 10.
If it drops another 4.2%, it’ll be back where it had been in November 2021, nearly three years ago, separated by a 36% plunge and a generational – meaning once in a generation – rally of 81% in 19 months.
In light of the drop on August 7, which is now just 500 points away, there’s a make-or-break quality to this curve.
Semiconductors got crushed. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF [SMH] plunged 4.1% on Friday and 11.7% in the four-day week, and is down 23.6% from the July 10 peak. There it is again, this make-or-break quality of the curve.
The Russell 2000, which covers the smaller 2,000 stock in the Russell 3000, fell 1.9% for the day. It’s down 5.7% for the week and 14.4% from the peak in November 2021, and back to where it had first been in January 2021.
These are 2,000 stocks and they’re not all that small, they’re just not the top 1,000, and in that part of the stock market, it’s a mess:
The Mag-7 stocks – Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta – combined by market cap dropped 2.9% for the day and 6.1% for the week and are now down 14.9% from the peak on July 10.
Just these seven stocks combined have lost $2.54 trillion in market capitalization in the two months since the peak. We’re paying attention to the Mag 7 because they’re so huge – their combined market cap is still $14.5 trillion (down from $17 trillion on July 10) – and because they have such a big impact on the overall stock market wealth due to their magnitude, and because they had such a huge run.
Each gridline in the chart below marks $1 trillion. From the beginning of 2019 through the peak on July 10, the Mag 7’s market cap spiked by 386%, or by $14.5 trillion. The years 2020 and 2021, when the Fed printed nearly $5 trillion and threw it at the markets, was a fantastical time for stocks. But since then, the Fed has been doing QT, shedding $1.85 trillion. And that was rough in 2022 for stocks. Then AI mania came to the rescue in 2023 and through July 10, 2024. But that is now blowing over too.
And there it is again, this make-or-break quality, with the August 7 low point just a breath away. Rate cuts are such a doozie. And they haven’t even started yet.
For six of the Mag 7, the peak was on July 10. For Tesla, it was in November 2021.
|Mag 7
|$ Share Price
|% Drop for the Week
|% Drop fr. Peak
|Amazon [AMZN]
|171.43
|-4.0%
|-14.2%
|Alphabet [GOOG]
|152.16
|-7.8%
|-21.0%
|Microsoft [MSFT]
|401.68
|-3.7%
|-13.8%
|Apple [AAPL]
|220.89
|-3.5%
|-5.2%
|Nvidia [NVDA]
|102.70
|-14.0%
|-23.9%
|Tesla [TSLA]
|210.89
|-1.5%
|-48.6%
|Meta {META]
|500.50
|-4.1%
|-6.4%
Three of the Mag 7 – Alphabet, Nvidia, and Tesla – have dropped by over 20% from their peaks; Tesla by 48.6% from its November 2021 peak and by 19.9% from July 10. So we’re going to look at those three standouts more closely, plus Amazon, which is back where it had first been four years ago.
Nvidia’s market cap has now dropped to a still gigantic $2.52 trillion, giving up $406 billion during the week and $800 billion since the July 10 peak.
This stock and the company’s revenues and earnings were powered by the fantastical AI mania that befell the world and which appears to be running low on juice.
Amazon has dropped 14.2% from the July 10 peak, which put it back where it had first been just about exactly four years ago, in September 2020. Note the plunge and then the 100%-plus surge in between. A lot of fun was had by all.
Alphabet, down 21% from the July peak, is now just a hair above where it had first been in November 2021:
Tesla is down 48.6% from its peak in November 2021, and is back where it had first been nearly four years ago, in December 2020. Obviously, those buy-and-hold investors who bought in 2019 or before – on the eve of Tesla becoming a big profitable global automaker – are still up a whole bunch, but they gave up about half of their erstwhile gains over the past three years:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So… Wanting is better than having.
It’s the the journey, not the destination. Now that the cuts are here you realize she’s here to stay and your life is ruined…oh the misery…and the market drops?
This kind of reminds of the saying…don’t ever meet your hero. Market fever dream about rate cuts and the Sept one is pretty 100% in the bag and this is how they act? How ungrateful, either that or they are throwing another temper tantrum to pressure a bigger rate cuts in Sept?
Either way, I anticipate market will recover right around Sept FOMC, never count those BTFD buyers. Not to mention unless you bought Mag 7 at the top, a lot of people are still sitting on some huge gain and waiting for a slight correction to reload perhaps.
The Fed should reduce by 50 or even 75 points. America is falling into depression! Give Wall Street bigger megaphones.
Ha ha
If it continues to drop the next couple of sessions you can be sure hacks like Siegel and many of the YT doomers will be screaming for large and multiple rounds of rate cuts. It’s disappointing to see even Stiglitz calling for rate cut and blaming inflation the FED raising rates causing more inflation…you can’t make this crap up
Yeah, I was surprised by Stigliz’s position. I didn’t see any mention of services inflation in his recent interview.
Hard to believe though that Nasdaq hit pandemic lows in the 6,800s in March 2020, which equates to a return of 240% plus over 4.5 years. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts when those cuts happen. Will the casino march on?
My bad. An increase of over 140%.
I’m a long holder of ETFs, with extra bias to technology. I need to admit that I was a bit at unease that there was too much to the moon too quickly (not holding directly NVIDIA etc), but hard to object the up :).
Now things are going more back to normal. Good corrections for the future sustainable growth. Anyway, my way of thinking about all this.
Now packing for a week mtn biking trip, no signal whatsoever. Markets can wait.
Ride safe. Ride fast. Don’t forget the sunscreen lotion.
Thank you, that’s the plan :) So excited thinking about this trip that I’m shaking even right now.
Pretty well behaved bubble by historical standards.
Russell 2000 is down 30%+ when adjusted for inflation. So are S&P and Nasdaq.
Maybe inflation takes the wind out of the valuations vs outright drop…..although that can’t be ruled out either.
Wolf:
“The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.6% for the day, to 16,691. It’s down 5.8% for the weak and 10.5% from the peak on July 10.”
weak should be week.
Maybe it’s down 5.8% for the weak, but down only 2.8% for the strong?
Its all about liquidity. M2 shows a slight uptick in liquidity but a slight uptick isn’t a trend.
So my question is, where will the liquidity come from to run the market higher?
Some suggest that lower interest rates will move money out of the bond market into stocks? If that happened, then wouldn’t that drive real rates higher?
Seems to me that for anything to really change would mean the Fed to change from QT or neutral back to QE and add liquidity back to the banks to then lend out.. Otherwise, they are just hoping that someone is desperate enough to borrow at these still short term historically high rates.
Will a 0.5% less in interest rates make any real difference?
Goldman had a chart last week that the visits to ChatGPT site/app collapsed. I guess the novelty wore off.
Nvidia will go back to $40 where it belongs (if they keep revenues up). But then the margins will collapse and it will be back to $20 (a still respectable half a Trilion company).
But, But, My RSU’s and Employee Stock Purchases priced at the 2021-2023 highs!!!
Bartender, please hold that 5th $15 beer….
Finally! I get some tax capital losses this year on my taxes. Thanks Fed!
It fell apart in late 21 as rates rose, then in late 22 fomo front-running took hold on the idea rates would come down soon, and then it’d all be great.
But I can only assume the often correlated recession which accompanies rate cuts, wasn’t factored in.
We now have massive risk concentration in 6 or 7 big tech sector hyped up stocks, priced in rate cuts, and continued massive expectations which any kind of recession will impact.
What could possibly go wrong?
If AI is so good, why isn’t it selling itself? Why is it in adverts on TV? Why are MS sending me emails about it?
Apple were on the iPhone 3 by now, and that’s assuming “AI” was launched with the hype surrounding it in 2021… I still can’t buy a legitimate AI package to do anything, it all still seems very beta, or caveat laden, or full of limitations.
Anyone still got some omniverse, VR, or NFTs to sell me too?
I’d have been left in the Stone Age according to the hype there.