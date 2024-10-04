“OK, Forget it, False Alarm, Labor Market Is Fine, Bad Stuff Last Month Was Revised Away, Wages Jumped. No More Rate Cuts Needed?“

Pandemic distortions and millions of migrants suddenly entering the labor market, who are hard to track, have wreaked havoc on labor-market data accuracy.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Payrolls at employers rose by 254,000 jobs in September, and the down-revision last month for July was re-revised up a lot, and August was revised higher too, so the three-month average jumped to 186,000 payroll jobs created in September. And the three-month average for August – which had been reported as 116,000 at the time, a scary and sudden deterioration with the revisions that caused so much consternation – was revised up to a half-way decent 140,000.
Turns out, the sudden deterioration of the prior two months were a false alarm. The labor market is just fine, creating a decent but not spectacular number of new jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped for the second month in a row, and wages jumped, and the Fed doesn’t need to cut any further, given the inflation pressures already building up again — though it will likely cut further, though maybe at a slower pace than previously anticipated.
The blue line shows the three-month average of jobs created as reported today. The red segment shows the three-month average as reported a month ago:
Here is the long view, as revised: The three-month average is right in the sweet-spot of the strong labor market in 2018 and 2019.
Clearly, the frenetic pace of hiring after the pandemic is over, and the labor shortages are over. The pace is back to a healthy strong job growth.
This picture matches other data showing that layoffs and discharges remain very low. Companies in aggregate are creating jobs at a decent pace, and they’re hanging on to the employees they’ve got.
Average hourly earnings were also revised higher for August to a hot 5.6% month-to-month annualized, from 4.9%. And in September, they increased by another 4.5% annualized from the upwardly revised August, which caused the three-month average to increase by 4.3%, the highest since January. The three-month average has been increasing steadily since April (red line). This is based on the survey of establishments.
The 12-month increase of average hourly earnings rose to 4.0% in September, and August was revised higher to 3.9% (from 3.8% as reported a month ago). Those two months combined show the fastest acceleration since March 2022, and are well above the peaks of the 2017-2019 period.
So in terms of inflation – and what the Fed has been worrying about – this accelerating wage growth is not going in the right direction anymore.
The headline unemployment rate (U-3) dipped to 4.1%, the second month in a row of declines. 4.1% is historically low, but is up from the period of the labor shortages in 2022. This is based on the survey of households.
The unemployment rate is now below the Fed’s 4.4% median projection for the end of 2024 and for the end of 2025, according to the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections released at the rate-cut meeting.
The weakening of the labor market that the Fed projected in justifying the 50-basis point cut has reversed, been revised away, or failed to happen.
The unemployment rate is also where the massive influx of immigrants over the past two years – estimated at 6 million in 2022 and 2023 by the Congressional Budget Office – shows up: Those that are looking for a job but have not yet found a job count as unemployed. And their influx into the labor force has caused the unemployment rate to rise from the lows last year.
A rise of the unemployment rate caused by a surge in the supply of labor is a different dynamic than a rise of the unemployment rate caused by job cuts and a reduction in demand for labor, as we would see during a recession:
The number of unemployed people looking for a job fell for the second month in a row, to 6.83 million. The three-month average inched up to 7.04 million.
The unemployment rate (chart above) accounts for the large-scale growth of the population and of the labor force over the decades. This metric here of the number of unemployed does not take into account the growth of the population and the labor force, and over the decades, a growing population and labor force entails a growing number of people looking for a job.
And the bond market woke up.
Upon the news that the labor-market scare last month was a false alarm, and that aggressive rate cuts to save the labor market are not needed, and that wage growth is contributing to general inflation concerns that we have already seen in the Consumer Price Index for August and July, and in what companies have said about raising their prices, and in the pricing power that companies still exert…
Well, upon the news, the bond market woke up, and the 10-year yield jumped by 12 basis points to 3.97% at the moment, the highest since August 8. Since the rate cut, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen by 27 basis points.
Yeah, this economy is red hot and for some reason an emergency election-bending, I mean economy-boosting crisis level rate cut just had to happen. Well, it’s nice to see the ten-year head back towards 4% on its way to 5 or 6%.
Red hot – all those kids need to work long hours and demand big raises and pay record highs for housing and stocks and everything else – I’ll be happy with my 1990s style interest earnings again.
The tin foil hat part of me wants to believe the employment numbers were manipulated to justify the unnecessary rate cut, but who knows, incompetence is just as likely.
No wonder you deleted my post on the other article! You were working on this one! Krugman is happy, his broken window eCONomic plan is working, civil engineers and construction crews will be heading to the southeast as we type!
Yes, it looks like Jerome screwed up, better start raising rates again! Higher for longer!
I deleted it because it contained a political BS half-liner.
Commenting Guideline #3
“3. When commenting, we check our political views at the door. WOLF STREET is a business, finance, and economics site, not a political site….”
You could have just left that half-liner out, and it would have stuck.
Perfectly true perspective. It was definitely a false alarm. There is much much much more than enough money (and will stay so for a very long period of time) in the system that will confidently continue to elevate (or keep elevated) asset prices, wages, inflation and interest rates, while pushing down unemployment and bond prices for years to come. This is the new norm. I think everybody should adapt to it.
Based on market action so far, I think they haven’t quite decided if this is good or bad for the market or fit into good news is bad news type of deal….
No more rate cuts….that’s a nice thought and one hell of a rude awakening for the pumpers, would love to see that…
I’m rooting for a higher COLA
At this point, every doomer bear is on Prozac and or various narcotic cocktails to help them ignore how perfect this economy is.
The previous period of Vibcession is officially over and anyone who’s still bitching about cumulative inflation impacts, high home prices or anything at all — need to wake up and embrace this moment in the sun — breath in the greasy smell of explosive equities heading to the moon — and embrace the glory of future earnings being revised to roaring twenties excess.
Fabulous doesn’t even partially describe my exuberance!!
50bps should be off the table and I think this is “good news is good news”
Looks like the market is agreeing with you as it’s starting to turn up…still couple of hours left, let’s see how it will end
During the course of my life, the current interest rates are actually pretty normal. Not sure why there would be much urgency from the Fed perspective to be lowering them all that fast or at all if the economic situation remains solid. Leaving them be might also help the hanger-onner house sellers come to the realization they need to lower their prices.
US unemployment rate still below long term average, unbelievable fed cut rates to begin with. Have a feeling fed was cutting to take pressure off the other central banks of slowing economies in they cant deficit spend like we can. Housing market was just starting to think about coming down to earth.
I understand why they need to “estimate” how many unemployed people are looking for work, but I don’t understand why they need to “estimate” how many people are employed. Can’t the government just look and see how many people paid payroll tax last month? If I want to know how many of my apartments are full I look to at a report and I see who paid (I don’t survey some residents and “estimate” how many units have residents paying rent).
The 10-year remains in an uptrend. I still don’t understand how people assess this inflationary environment.
The forward looking market should be looking at some form of 5 year breakeven. Yet still the 10-year breakeven has not been over 3%, and peaked in March 2022 (the 5-year was 3.6% at the peak) per FRED.
Mr. Market is banking on this unseen recession or the UTubers deflationary depression that is “imminent.”
Mr. Hanke says it’s baked in the cake, because “M2” that the Fed doesn’t look at. I’m thinking that pre WWII era is more comparable than post WWII. Possibly a blend, with (now) Middle East economies literally blown out, Europe and China stuck in neutral and the USD milkshake is also the US economic milkshake?
When someone like Komissar Powell and his Politburo wannabes (FOMC) are wrong more often than they are correct, the smart move is to bet against them. After his most recent decision last month, I was thinking about shifting from 3 month T-bills to long-term CDs, but took my own advice and waited. I will be doing 1 month T-bills henceforth, and look forward to the Komissar’s next decision (if any), so I can adjust my strategy to do the opposite if needed.
No more rate cuts needed? No rate cuts were needed.
“OK, Forget it, False Alarm, Labor Market Is Fine, Bad Stuff Last Month Was Revised Away, Wages Jumped. No More Rate Cuts Needed?“
Best headline ever. Drop the mic.
Keep cutting. Arthur Burns Redux
The recent 50 basis point rate cut was the most reckless move by the FED in history. Jerome Powell should have been removed long ago. He is a danger to the US.