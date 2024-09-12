The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: Price Declines Spread to 25 Metros of Top 28, with 19 Below 2022 Peaks. 3 Set New Highs

Biggest declines: San Francisco, San Jose, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Seattle, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Honolulu, Phoenix, Portland, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Charlotte, Tampa
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Our series, “The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America,” started in 2017 to document visually metro-by-metro the massive surge in home prices that was starting to happen after years of interest rate repression and QE by the Fed. About 10 days ago we explained why we’d replace the Case-Shiller Home Price Index data that this series was based on with the “raw” Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI). Today is the day! The ZHVI for August was released today.
Just to recap: The ZHVI is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s Database of All Homes, including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and individual households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. Zillow’s Database of All Homes also has sales-pairs data.
The data for the geographic areas that both indices cover are very similar: See our comment with charts. We cited three reasons for abandoning the Case-Shiller Index: It’s limited to 20 metros and excludes even big ones like Houston and Philadelphia; it lags months behind; and it’s not in dollar-prices, but only in index values set at 100 for the year 2000, which makes it impossible to compare price levels in different metros.
Visual depictions of the 28 “Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America.”
To qualify for this list, the market must be one of the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) by population, and it must have a current ZHVI of over $300,000. The metros of New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, etc. don’t qualify because their ZHVI is below $300,000, though they too had huge runups of home prices in recent years.
Down from their 2022 peaks: Home prices of 19 metros, of the 28 metros on this list, were down from their peaks in 2022, ranging from -19.8% in Austin to -1.2% in Minneapolis. The percentage below their 2022 peak is indicated for each metro below.
Declines in August: home prices in 25 metros, of the 28 on this list, declined month-over-month (MoM) in August, most notably these 15:
- San Francisco: -1.3%
- San Jose: -1.1%
- Austin: -1.0%
- Denver: -0.7%
- San Diego: -0.6%
- Seattle: -0.6%
- Dallas: -0.5%
- Salt Lake City: -0.5%
- Honolulu: -0.4%
- Phoenix: -0.4%
- Portland: -0.4%
- Houston: -0.3%
- Los Angeles: -0.3%
- Nashville: -0.3%
- Charlotte: -0.3%
New highs: Only 3 of the 28 metros set new highs: Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia.
So here we go.
|Austin MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19.8%
|-1.0%
|-4.6%
|165%
|San Francisco MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-8.4%
|-1.3%
|2.4%
|299%
|Phoenix MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-7.6%
|-0.4%
|1.2%
|225%
|Denver MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-5.9%
|-0.7%
|0.4%
|217%
|Salt Lake City MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-5.7%
|-0.5%
|1.0%
|214%
|Portland MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-4.7%
|-0.4%
|0.3%
|221%
|Honolulu, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-4.5%
|-0.4%
|-0.2%
|282%
|Seattle MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-4.4%
|-0.6%
|4.2%
|241%
|Dallas-Fort Worth MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-3.9%
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|199%
|Nashville MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-2.3%
|-0.3%
|1.2%
|220%
|Las Vegas MSA, Home Prices
|From June 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-2.1%
|0.2%
|6.1%
|180%
|Tampa MSA, Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-1.8%
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|217%
|San Jose MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-1.5%
|-1.1%
|9.1%
|340%
|Houston MSA, Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-1.5%
|-0.3%
|0.4%
|155%
|Minneapolis MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-1.2%
|-0.1%
|0.0%
|160%
|Charlotte MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.3%
|2.5%
|173.5%
|San Diego MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.6%
|6.2%
|340%
|Los Angeles MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.3%
|5.7%
|333%
|Washington D.C. MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.3%
|3.2%
|215%
|Baltimore MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.1%
|2.2%
|174%
|Miami MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.2%
|4.0%
|336.1%
|Atlanta MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.3%
|2.1%
|167%
|Kansas City MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.2%
|2.6%
|179%
|Columbus MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.1%
|3.5%
|157%
|Boston MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-0.1%
|5.6%
|229%
|Chicago MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|0.1%
|5.0%
|114%
|Philadelphia MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|0.3%
|4.7%
|202%
|New York MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|0.6%
|7.0%
|211%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Just looking through all the pictures in a row like this, I must admit, just visually, this is one screwed-up housing market.
Huge increases, double peaks, triple peaks, plunges in between, weird shapes — a commenter suggested 10 days ago that the Austin chart looked like it was giving the market the finger — you name it, we have it.
Thanks captain obvious. Any peasant could have told you that much, quite some time ago. Bubbles burst. This is called currency devaluation.
“This is called currency devaluation.”
Opposite. When the bubble bursts and prices go down, it’s the opposite of “currency devaluation” because the currency gains in purchasing power with regards to homes.
Thanks for these mountain pictures Wolf, some snow on the peaks would look good too.
Instead of a 3 month lag on the housing report, these are less than two weeks old, like fresh from the oven reporting and analysis…thanks again.
How do you possibly ‘think’ that overpriced real estate falling in price has anything at all to do with ‘currency devaluation?’ If the value of the currency was falling, prices of real estate such as housing would be increasing and not decreasing.
I was having the same experience while looking at some of those charts.
Just wow, I’m speechless. Up and to the right in utter defiance…
So Wolf, I just chose a random San Jose zip on Zillow and it says home prices are up 14.2% over the last year.
https://www.zillow.com/home-values/97992/san-jose-ca-95124/
I have learned to trust your research but wonder where the discrepancy lies in the data. Same results from other zips also.
RTGDFA. And the article I linked. You would have learned that Zillow has a variety of indices including “smoothed” indices (three month moving averages), and with seasonal adjustments, and a “raw” index. It has indices for houses, for houses and condos, for condos only, by size etc. It has indices for MSAs, cities, counties, and zip codes. I use the raw mid-tier index, which eliminates the outliers, minimizes the impact of changes in the mix, and it reacts the fastest to market changes, for the San Jose MSA (the San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara MSA), which is a multi-county area with 2 million people. But the link you posted uses a smoothed seasonally adjusted index for the zip code 95124, a small part (Cambrian Park) of the city of San Jose. The zip code has 49,000 pop. So RTGDFA and the one I linked before you post more ignorant BS.
DougP, I can tell you from personal experience because I have listed my house in San Jose last week.
– Buyers are missing
– Seller expectations are being reset
– Zillow and Redfin estimates for home prices are so far from reality that they are useless.
I am not a real estate investor so will sell at any decent price. I purchased the house in 2019 (pre-pandemic) and remodeled a bit during the pandemic.
I estimate that after paying for various selling expenses, I will get no more than 5% of what I paid for + spent in remodeling.
Adjusting for inflation…..I am loser. Why? Because in my desire to be prudent, I paid off the 2.5% mortgage when I could.
I guess the Fed created a lot of paper wealth. Feel wealthy till you try to spend it :)
“Zillow and Redfin estimates for home prices are so far from reality that they are useless.”
Just to be clear: these indices here are NOT estimates of what homes might be worth. They’re based on actual transactions and show what amounts homes actually sold for in aggregate — what buyers paid for them.
Zillow does have an estimate of what a home MIGHT sell for, but that’s a different metric. We don’t use that here.
Yes I meant the estimated that Zillow shows on the property page.
I know that your data is based on sale records.
I don’t see this bubble deflating. Rate cuts are coming and the mania will probably start over where it left off.
LOL. Mortgage rates, which is the only rate the matters for the housing market, have already PLUNGED. They were nearly 8% a year ago. They’re now 6.15% as of today. It seems like they already price in 175 basis points in rate cuts (7 25bps cuts). And yet, demand for mortgages has collapsed and sales are down massively, despite the huge drop in mortgage rates. This is a huge principle at work here that you need to wrap your brain around.
I certainly hope you’re right! I planned to move this year to a different school district but I can’t sign on a mortgage that high so I ended up staying. Rent prices look MUCH better at the moment but I don’t love the apartment life.
rent a nice house and save $2,000 a month?
It’s possible we are over estimating demand returning. What if they only jumped in because of super low interest rates ending, pandemic remote work shuffle, plus inflation driving greed. Without those 3 aspects removed, they would have never been in the market in the first place. So no one is rushing back in when rates hits 5’s or whatever. Market demand has normalized, but sellers have not come to terms with lower pricing.
Yes, as long as rates are expected to drop, everyone will wait for lower rates.
If the Fed starts hiking again, then they there will be a rush to “lock in” the lower rates. We saw that in 2022. That’s where the spikes came from.
Demand isn’t coming back until the jobs come back. All I see is job losses and lower wages.
My ex landlord just lowered the rent on our former rental to under what we were paying. If he hadn’t been so greedy we would have stayed another year at minimum.
Nice!!!
Nice to see LA and SD decline but at less than 1%, you can barely you can even spot that out in the chart, will this trend continues and accelerate faster? I sure hope so but not holding out any faith, especially if 30yrs fix will continue to go down…
Interesting to see Vegas for some reason still holding strong relative to Austin..etc. Last time it was bad, this time it’s looking unpredictable, I guess people love their 120c heat and 30c winter and super expensive buffet there…
Las Vegas has nightlife and good restaurants. Austin thinks it has good nightlife and restaurants.
We are about to get the first set of rate cuts that don’t wildly move the 10 year treasury. I can’t wait to see if realtors are right and a theoretical inventory of buyers waiting for the cuts capitulate and swoop in and buy these languishing 100 days on market homes well outside of the normal selling season. It sounds like a dumb thesis but never underestimate people. Thanks Wolf for sharing a more real time data set than Case Shiller to watch this unfold nationally.
Mortgage rates, which is the only rate the matters for the housing market, have already PLUNGED. In terms of mortgages, those rate cuts are already here. Mortgage rates were nearly 8% a year ago. They’re now 6.15% as of today.
And yet, demand for mortgages has collapsed and sales are down massively, despite the huge drop in mortgage rates.
It really feels like enough inventory suddenly accumulated and now the scarcity mindset is gone, and the focus is shifting to not overpaying. Thank the NAR for that or the Nasdaq rolling over or more likely time x restrictive rates. That said, the behavior of people continually surprises me.
When you group metros like Phili and NY, which share workforce due to commuting times and affordability vs one or the other, things start to have regional patterns. Labor is returning to the cities and exiting the pandemic vacation/retirement markets, which are mostly walking sideways from the slow drip exit.
You can thank the corrupt Fed for this shtshow of booms and busts.
Man, you should have seen the shitshow *before* the Fed.
You can honestly look at the above charts and the damage the Fed has done over the years and still support the Fed? No wonder this country is in trouble.
But also hyper-credulous buyers who succumb to serial manias, no? And/or the parents of said cohort…
Yes, the crux of the matter, affordability. The problem is that the asking, and accepting prices are too high. Most people can’t afford the monthly payment.
Cheap QE financing at work.
Surprised to see Honolulu make the cut (though also dismayed, but that’s a different story). It really does seem like the bubbles were deflating in 2022, but were re-inflated by BTFP, and not just letting the banks fail and the natural processes play out.
I like how this new data set has actual prices and not just index values. Now with those home values, it would also be interesting to see home values / median income for each area, to gauge which are the frothiest of all the bubbles.
300% plus appreciation in California since 2000 says everyone at that poker table is a winner. Immigration has yet again reset the bottom labor pool. Gen Y and Gen Z will get there pick of the litter as wealth transfers take place among the upper 20%. Tech will continue to drive some cities as the major hubs will provide great jobs, Asset ownership has catapulted many since 2020. Live, work, and $YOLO continues.
I live in central Austin and the market is definitely cracking. Yes, it’s down to 2022 levels but it’s going to keep diving – it doesn’t have a choice.
With Dell, Google, Facebook, Tesla, etc all laying off thousands of local employees, the demand for upper middle class homes is going to get crushed. The demand is simply gone.
And wage softening is a big deal too. People who were hired during the COVID boom and then got laid off are not getting hired back at 2022 salaries/wages. Period. Less jobs at lower wages equals less demand for hefty mortgages (regardless of interest rates).
The constant, steady drumbeat of technology innovations (via the likes of AI) is akin to the tiger eating its tail. The tech companies are creating efficiencies and destroying their customer base at the same time.
If I create something with limited human involvement in the short term, then who has the money buy it in the long term? That’s what is happening. No cushy job equals no cushy house.
A few years ago the air throughout Central Austin town was tinged with the smell of freshly ripped pine boards and porta-potty cakes, byproducts of house horny millennials, armed with supple down payments from their boomer parents.
Today, there is a sense of nascent sobriety replacing the mania. These shifts & jolts are remarkable to behold. Human/market behavior is fascinating, vexatious and also just real dumb.
Here in south Austin, it’s even worse than that. It’s been a thing aroind here for developers to buy a SFH on biggesh lots from the 1950s., demolish it and put 2 or 3 new houses on the same plot.
A ton of these new houses are for sale all around here now with no takers for months and even more astonishing, is that some of these demolitions and rebuilds have now stopped halfway in their tracks. One nearby is all framed and sided with windows and doors but no shingles on the roof, just plywood. Blue tarp was put on the roof to protect it months ago but it’s now ripped all over and water enters the home each time it rains. There’s been no activity on the property for months.
A couple other new houses a few streets away are the same way. Halfway done and rotting. It’s like the developers couldn’t sell the houses they already completed and now have no money to finish their in flight projects which are now rotting in states of half completion.
Whiffs of the GFCs ghost coming back to haunt maybe, I remember parts of northern California like this in the late 2000s. It’s scary.
Thank you WR for taking time and effort to gives us a fresh data instead of lagging data .
Home prices need to go down a lot for them to be affordable.
Much appreciated
Here in Cleveland houses are sitting longer but still selling near all time highs. Mostly those in the suburbs that are under 350k. A friends house just went 50k over asking, no inspection, 2 days after listing in a C neighborhood. Other listings are sitting for months with substantial price cuts.
For a family looking for a decent school system though, youve got to pay up. Property taxes just got reassessed and are honestly astonishing taking into account local incomes. I predict even cheap cities like Cleveland will get a lot cheaper.
Crash is not happening. Unlike 2008, the current housing price is due to inflation, not speculation. I remember in 2007, my wife, who did mortgage loans, told me that everyone with a pulse can get a loan. The current price, inflation adjusted, is not any higher than 2007, especially in markets like Chicago.
The err logic in your post makes my head hurt!
Typecheck,
“The current price, inflation adjusted, is not any higher than 2007, especially in markets like Chicago.”
You don’t know what you’re talking about.
Chicago is up 202% since 2000 (see the table of the Chicago section). CPI inflation since 2000 was 86%.
Chicago is up 100% since 2012. CPI inflation since 2012 was 38%.
But there was some deflation between 2006 and 2012, LOL.
And Chicago is practically tame compared to some other markets here. Miami, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles are up about 340% since 2000. CPI is up 86%.
Inflation adjusted from when? 2007 or 2012? Looking at the Chicago chart in the article it makes a big difference when the inflation adjustment applies.
To be clear, what I’m trying to understand is if you are saying the prices now are, inflation adjusted, the same as 2007? There was a crash after 2007 so why would you categorically exclude the possibility of a crash now? On the other hand, if prices have tracked inflation from the bottom in 2012, I think you may have a point.
Denial… ain’t just a river in Egypt anymore
Household balance sheets (on average) are as good as they have been in several decades.
1. Low debt to income
2. Mortgage debt locked in at low interest rates
3. Debt growth also has been reasonable
In this cycle the US government has absorbed all the risk and debt. One person debts is another person’s asset. So government debt is assets of private sector.
The more public networth becomes negative the more private network becomes positive. Also high levels of government debt become stimulative to the economy. The US pays out 1T in interests.
This stimulus will be in affect till taxes are raised to reign in deficits…..
Sorry but a long winded way of saying….no crash coming. This is going to be a slow grind to normal real estate prices. Death by a thousand cuts.
If those charts were related to stocks, they would be screaming Sells!