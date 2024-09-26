Corporate Pricing Power and Therefore Inflation Not Vanquished, Says Renewed Spike in Corporate Profits in Most Industries

More evidence that underlying inflation dynamics are thriving.
How corporate profits spiked during the inflation-shock of 2021 and 2022 was amazing to watch: The pricing power companies suddenly had to hike prices and pump up profits because their customers were suddenly paying whatever, thereby propagating inflation across the economy. Then pricing power started fading, a mini lull ensued, and inflation backed off a lot. But now corporate profits have taken off again, and this renewed pricing power could be more bad news on the inflation front.
Corporate pre-tax profits in nonfinancial domestic industries – all businesses except financial firms such as banks, insurers, etc. – jumped by 4.1% in Q2 from Q1, and by 12.5% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2.86 trillion, having spiked by 125% since Q2 2020, according to the by-industry data released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
These are pre-tax profits “from current production” by all nonfinancial businesses that have to file corporate tax returns, including LLCs and S corporations, plus some organizations that do not file corporate tax returns. The BEA obtains this information from IRS income tax data and from financial statements filed with the SEC.
Note in the chart above how the current surge contrasts with how well-behaved the line was before 2020. That era of low inflation is gone.
“Other nonfinancial” industries: Profits jumped by 2.2% in Q2 from Q1 and by 19.0% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.03 trillion. Since Q1 2020, profits have spiked by 109% as businesses raised prices far faster than their costs had risen, and their customers – other businesses and consumers – just paid whatever. Note the surge after the lull.
This is the biggest category in the BEA data with huge industries, including construction; professional, scientific, and technical services (where some of the tech and social media companies are); healthcare and social assistance; real estate and rental and leasing; accommodation and food services; mining and oil-and-gas drilling; administrative and waste management services; educational services; arts, entertainment, and recreation; agriculture, forestry, fishing, and hunting.
This is what big inflation is all about: Businesses are raising prices far faster than their costs go up, because suddenly they can, because suddenly their customers (consumers and other businesses), befuddled by the new inflationary mindset, are willing to pay whatever. Workers in turn clamor for higher wages to meet the higher prices. Companies, having discovered their pricing power and using it, are willing to pay higher wages to keep and attract talent.
These corporate profits and other indicators tell us that pricing power and paying whatever – and thereby inflation – are far from vanquished.
It’s the Fed’s job to knock some sense back into these economic players – companies and consumers – by making the cost of capital painfully high, and it did that by hiking rates far higher than most economists had expected and keeping them there far longer than they’d expected.
But long-term interest rates started falling 10 months ago, in anticipation that the Fed would back off, and now it has started to back off. So we’ll see how far the Fed can go with it before inflation re-heats up to worrisome levels for all to see.
How are these profits figured? These pre-tax profits “from current production” are based on IRS tax return data and SEC filings but have been adjusted in three ways:
- IVA (“inventory valuation adjustment”) removes profits derived from inventory cost changes, which are more like capital gains rather than profits “from current production.”
- CCAdj (“capital consumption adjustment”) converts the tax-return measures of depreciation to measures of consumption of fixed capital, based on current cost with consistent service lives and with empirically based depreciation schedules.
- Capital gains & dividends are excluded to show profits “from current production,” rather than financial gains.
Financial Industries (domestic): Profits spiked by 4.2% in Q2 from Q1 and by 14.4% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $830 billion.
The financial industry includes banks and bank holding companies, plus firms engaged in other credit intermediation and related activities; firms engaged in securities, commodity contracts, and other financial investments and related activities; insurance carriers; funds, trusts, and other financial vehicles. But this metric does not include the 12 regional Federal Reserve Banks (FRBs).
Information: Profits spiked by 8.9% in Q2 from Q1 and by 30.6% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $273 billion.
The sector includes many tech and social media companies. Businesses are engaged in web search portals, data processing, data transmission, information services, software publishing, motion picture and sound recording, broadcasting including over the Internet, and telecommunications.
Trimming costs by slashing their payrolls – as tech and social media companies have done in San Francisco and Silicon Valley – must have helped boost profits, in addition to raising prices. Profits have spiked in just two years by 80%:
Retail trade, including Ecommerce: Profits rose by 1.6% in Q2 from Q1 and by 13.5% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $380 billion, a new record, up 122% since Q1 2020:
Manufacturing industries: Profits rose by 5.9% in Q2 from Q1 and by 8% year-over-year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $695 billion.
This includes manufacturing of durable goods (computers, electronics, electrical equipment, appliances, motor vehicles, trailers, machinery, fabricated metals, components, etc.) and nondurable goods (food, beverages, supplies, petroleum products (including gasoline and diesel), coal products; chemical products, etc.).
The big increase in Q2 didn’t quite undo the sharp drop in Q1 off the record in Q4 2023. What’s surprising is that profits in manufacturing are still so high:
Wholesale trade: Profits dipped by 0.8% in Q2 from Q1, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $286 billion. Year-over-year, profits inched up 0.6%. In this industry, profits have remained very high after the huge spike in the first half of 2022, but they have not grown further since then:
Transportation & warehousing: Profits dipped in Q2 from Q1, to $129 billion, and were unchanged year-over-year, at very high and near-record levels after the huge spike.
So the question now is if this can still be ongoing? Analysts projects corporate profits to keep growing at a healthy clip in 2025. However, the uncertainty is the current labor market. There are some who believe that the economy will be accelerating from here again, further juicing corporate profits. Anyone else believes this?
“Anyone else believes this?”
As long as there is no recession (high unemployment) and lots of cash available for spenders, yes, it will just party on!
Corporate profits rise because big price increases at every layer exceed cost increases at every layer. Economic growth of about 3% real yoy has very little to do with a 15% profit increase.
There was as much economic growth in 2018 and 2019, but profits didn’t spike at all. What you’re seeing here are prices being raised far faster than costs, not economic growth.
Looking at the charts, corporate profits seems to be profitable. The big cheese is a bigger cheese with this profit taking. I’m a small cheese and where I go, restaurant, auto parts, grocery store, taco stand, lumber yard, utilities, taxes, everything costs more.
Thank God Powell and the gang are taking a stand and help is on the way….funny
Excellent observation of predatory pricing.
It takes two to tango.
For inelastic things like housing and food, it isn’t “two to tango”…it is one with a leveraged gun, yelling at the other to “Dance Monkey, Dance!” while he shoots at his feet.
For elastic demand goods, what you say has more applicability – and it is a bit hard to square the profit-surge stories with the consumer pull-back stories in, say, fast food/restaurants.
McDonald’s ain’t going Value Menu and Subway’s ain’t going $5 footlong because things are going as swimmingly as the macro charts suggest.
Again, I wonder if the G isn’t possibly running surveys under increasingly error prone methodologies.
Stories are coming out that one reason for the BLS’ recent million-man mistake is that survey sampling response rates have deteriorated badly.
If true, that should be widely publicized, not swept under the carpet only to be revealed 16 months later in a massive “revision”.
The distribution of “corporate” profits matters a lot. Some sectors are competitive; others are colluding to raise prices.
Take food. Commodity groceries are fairly a competitive, it’s hard to do predatory pricing for basic staple foods because there are too many different sellers. But for processed foods, where a few corporations dominate the entire industry, it’s a different story. You don’t see it on the shelves because there are so many “brands”, but they’re all owned by just a few conglomerates. My stomach turns over when I look at some packages – not because the food looks bad, but because the prices are toxic!
Industry has gotten far too consolidated. The tipping point came when Judge Bork wrote a horribly flawed and economically ignorant redefinition of adequate “competition”, and set antitrust enforcement back by 50 years or more.
We need to get back to using antitrust law to break up the quasi-monopolies. “2 or 3 consumer choices” is demonstrably NOT sufficient competition to keep corporate profiteering at bay.
The only “brand names” I really want to hear more about are “Sherman & Clayton”!!
“We need to get back to using antitrust law to break up the quasi-monopolies. “2 or 3 consumer choices” is demonstrably NOT sufficient competition to keep corporate profiteering at bay.”
In addition to monopoly, there is oligopoly, another market failure.
A market failure occurs when one side gets too much power and is allowed to victimize the counterparty (can happen with one large buyer as well, “monopsony”, like one large agricultural business being the only buyer for ag products).
Collusion also causes market failure.
I suspect there are multiple factors at play: countenancing of oligopoly, collusion, PLUS the liquidity injections of the post-2008 crisis and pandemic.
I think there is a social factor, wealth inequality, that allows one tier of society to notice higher prices, but not be materially impacted, whereas the lower earning tiers are severely impacted. I’m curious about the social stresses caused by this factor.
Federal minimum wage is 7.25 dollars an hour. Median net income in 2022 is 40K per SSA (google “SSA median and average income chart”). Average is 61K but I’m sure there’s wide variation.
“A market failure occurs when one side gets too much power and is allowed to victimize the counterparty”
A model free market is where both sides have all the necessary information, come together to agree on a price, do the exchange, and both walk away better off. The model free market is a bit like the physics model of “a sphere in a vacuum”.
The reason I’m not a free market fundamentalist is because businesses do not solely compete in the marketplace; they compete in the political and advertising space as well, creating information asymmetry as well as shaping the political environment to their benefit. These are not considered by free market fundamentalists. Additionally, well known market failures can occur, like monopoly, oligopoly, monopsony, collusion, etc.
Thanks WR for this report.
Corporations are doing their thing to help common Joe and Powell is also standing up firm for the common people.
Grateful Powell is here to take care of common people and gave us all a bumper 50 bps.
Not a downtrend in sight! For markets, profits and even rates.
The 10- year yield may have broken down from the face melting uptrend, BUT after a breather it’s not looking like it “wants” to go below 3.5.
Most of the reason it even dropped as far as it did is the JPow jawbone (see Wolf’s rate cut mania in Oct. and Dec. 2023).
I saw a hopeline about the “good inflation data” that is expected in the August PCE report. I’m still regularly surprised by the data sets that are used to discover the past, rather than looking at a more real-time economy.
I guess the “leading indicators” have wiffed on this recession we’ll never see again and 3% inflation sounds fine (unless it’s on top of 9% and followed by 6%?).
Cut, cut CUT!
“The 10- year yield may have broken down from the face melting uptrend, BUT after a breather it’s not looking like it “wants” to go below 3.5.”
Since Sept. 16, it has risen by 18 basis points to 3.8% now.
Pure wisdom dispensed daily. This article is a distillation of cool, clear, current truth.
I can’t wait to see how this plays out!
The 10-year yield was also helped by the treasury issuing less of them and more of bills to ensure its rise was checked.
What will the Fed do in Dec if it now goes to 4% and stays there or goes higher, after all rising 20 basis points is not too far fetched.
May be the Fed should model using what if 10-year had been issued more and short-term bills issued less
I hope? that these profits will reduce the P/E for their stock.
It’s the opposite. The surge in profits led to a surge in earnings-growth rates, leading to a surge in P/E ratios. Now we have nosebleed P/E ratios multiplying unsustainably high earnings numbers.
There’s a national accounting identity that says that private sector profits reflect public sector deficits, the one drives the other. No one gets this, but the upshot is that as soon as FedGov is forced to rein in spending due to interest costs, the private sector profitability is going to tank.
When that happens the market P’s will crash hard, because not only will the E’s drop but so will the P/Es!
This is how it was so far. I get it.
But just I wanted a silver-lining. In every bad news there should be a silver-lining. In every disaster, there is an opportunity, at least to learn.
Once the dog is out of the yard…..don’t expect it not to bite. The corps know nobody is chasing them with a leash.
The fed must slow things down to give everybody worry……consumers about their jobs, business about their sales, banks about their loans etc.
but…….Cook says she is very comfortable with the 50 point cut.
and yellow rocks broke thru 2700 per ounce today as the central banks stick their middle fingers up at the US. It’s slow and steady….which is the worse kind of deterioration. Back in the day when Clinton was discussing paying off the debt the price was 200 per ounce. The last president with an economic brain.
That corporate profits graph was eye opening. One can seriously understand the frustration people have right now and their fascination with the ‘corporate greed’ phrase that’s getting thrown around now. Have you ever done a plot of this vs the Fed balance sheet? That would be interesting to see I think
The plot you want is profit levels vs. the “annual change in national debt” relative to “annual GDP”.
The surging national debt requires surging private sector profits – that’s a purely mathematical consequence of the national accounting identities.
But the beneficiaries of that profit surge can vary.
Due to COVID, quasi-monopoly market power, and corruption of the national government, it’s a handful of giant corporations raking in disproportionate profits… instead of small businesses and individual proprietors.
I am starting to look warily at the horizon again for signs of credit excess returning: digital asset scams, gimmicky businesses with grandiose dreams and wild profit projections, influencers flashing cash and Lambos. Some of those types were posting here, all high on their own supply, in a time of mania that seems so long ago.
Will we, the savers, spend another decade in the penalty box, watching this pageant of absurdities again?
We are in an eternal bull market continuously fueled by FED for 15 years. 2-3 years of half-hearted QT has little effect to extinguish this fire. If this bull market is a “cycle”, it will probably last decades, resulting with permanent inflation, de-valuated currency and widened wealth disparity. We owe our thanks to govts and FED for this precious gift.
How much did QE influence the ‘Low Inflation Era’
QE ended in 2014. QT started in 2017 through mid-2019. The Fed also hiked rates in 2017 through 2018.
One question … is productivity improvements lowering cost in our current economy? Productivity improvements increase the spread between cost and price (by lowering cost)… also reduces headcount adding to unemployment.
Productivity increases across an industry should lower prices in a normal competitive environment where companies don’t have this kind of pricing power — and has typically done so.
Inflationary mindset will be amplified by falling rates. Why hang onto dollars that yield less and less return, when you can convert them to something else?
It’s my belief that a lot of the pricing power came about because of all the businesses destroyed by the 2020 restrictions. I’m thinking that the 2024 election will decide how the profits will be captured by politicians. I think the choices are tariffs or windfall taxes. A side issue is what is going to replace the learn-to-code meme?
I think the housing market continues to play into this in a major way.
People already have property, and have a tendency to think they have money because they have equity. Or the interest rate rises have taken property ownership completely off the table, so might as well spend a chunk of that money they’d otherwise have been saving.
Anyone know good data to look into to investigate this hypothesis?
It sounds like you may want to look at the level of cash-out refinancings – that is one way that home equity “savings” gets turned into spendable cash.
Since cash out refis were a central player in the 2008 disaster, I think the G has been more closely tracking them.
I asked AI
You’re absolutely right. The housing market is a significant driver of wealth perception and consumer behavior, which in turn influences the stock market and broader economy. There are a few key dynamics at play here:
1. **Home Equity and Wealth Effect**: When home values rise, homeowners feel wealthier because their net worth increases through equity. This “wealth effect” often leads to more spending, which boosts demand for goods and services. That can lead to higher corporate profits and, in turn, push up stock prices.
2. **Interest Rates and Housing Affordability**: Rising interest rates make mortgages more expensive, which reduces housing affordability. People who might otherwise have bought homes may now be priced out of the market, as mortgage payments become unattainable. Those potential buyers may choose to spend the money they would have saved for a down payment on other investments, consumer goods, or stocks.
3. **Property as an Investment**: With high interest rates discouraging home purchases, some may opt to invest in the stock market instead of real estate, increasing market demand. Conversely, for those who already own property, rising interest rates may drive them to hold onto their homes longer, reducing housing market fluidity.
4. **Debt and Spending Patterns**: Homeowners with significant equity may feel more comfortable taking on additional debt or spending more freely, assuming their property is a stable asset. Meanwhile, those who can’t afford property might decide to spend more of their disposable income, knowing home ownership is no longer an immediate goal.
Both groups can fuel consumer-driven economic growth, feeding into corporate earnings, and supporting stock prices, though this also raises the risk of over-leveraging or market volatility if conditions shift.
Hey Wolf,
could this boom in profits be partially discounted because of this so called “year of efficiency” where everyone is micromanaging costs by cutting workers and looking for organic growth instead of investing in the future. Also the financial sector was helped tremendously by the rising interest rates (and the fact that there are so many snoozers leaving their money in super low interest savings accounts)
Productivity increases across an industry should lower prices in a normal competitive environment where companies don’t have this kind of pricing power — and has typically done so.
I was thinking it might and its a lag before competition heats up for a weakened consumer. Companies can pretend for a little that everything’s fine…. until its not. everyone I know is cutting back and being more picky (inflation took us and friends from upper middle back to middle) Do you think there’s a chance for my hypothesis?
These CEO’s deserve a raise, am i right? Let’s hear it for the CEO’s!
Always funny how CEOs evaluate their underlings based on replacement cost. “Sure, you generated loads of profit, but I could have got some other guy for the same money who’d have done the same”
And yet when it comes to their own compensation…
“hiking rates far higher than most economists had expected and keeping them there far longer than they’d expected”
Higher than expected, but not quite high enough. Longer than expected, but not quite long enough.
We can see some price slow down or drop in Good prices. But Services where Most American’s spend, most Businesses still have lot of power. Child Care, Medical Care, Auto Repair, Insurances, Utilities, Home Repair/Improvements. Just name the service and we can see. Businesses that provide services are not in any mood to slow down. I am not talking those which can be avoided. We make meals at home. So can easily cut down on eating out. But to do jobs, we need someone to take care of kids. I am referring to Essential Services.
Tom Barkin so called “Business’s Pricing Power Whisperer” by some FOMC members and Wall St Reporters. Not my words.
After July meeting, he had said Business are telling him they still have some Pricing power if not like like 2021-2022. So he was on hawkish side.
I am not sure what he has to say now as he supported 50 BP cut.
This FOMC acting like Inflation fight is done. Only risks in Labor Market.