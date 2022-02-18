Margin Debt Plunged as Stocks Tumbled and High-Fliers Got Crushed. But Leverage Still Gigantic, Long Way to Go

Biggest dollar-plunge ever and one of the biggest percentage-plunges.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The only measure of stock market leverage that is reported monthly is margin debt at brokers, via FINRA. Much of the stock market leverage isn’t reported, such as Securities Based Lending, and even banks and brokers that fund this leverage don’t know the leverage in the overall market, or even the leverage of their client if that client is levered as well at other banks. Funds can leverage at the institutional level. There is leverage associated with options and other equities-based derivatives, etc.
Leverage is the great accelerator of stock prices on the way up and on the way down. And the one part of leverage that we can see plunged in January by the largest dollar-amount ever, and by one of the largest percentages ever.
Stock market margin debt, after a historic spike during the Fed’s QE money-printing and interest-rate-repression extravaganza that started in March 2020, plunged by $80 billion in January from December, the largest dollar-decline in the data, which goes back to 1990, and the third month in a row of declines, to $830 billion, according to FINRA today:
But margin debt is still gigantic, with just a small portion having been unwound. The blistering historic spike in margin debt during the Fed’s $4.7 trillion QE in 22 months was a historic outlier, peaking last October with a two-year increase of 67%.
In November, the Nasdaq peaked as we now know with hindsight. Since then, it has fallen 16%.
But many high-flying stocks have gotten totally crushed, one by one, many of them started getting crushed in February a year ago, with many dozens of these high-fliers down 60% to over 90% from their highs. And leveraged bets by enthusiastic retail investors on these stocks were brutally unwound, either voluntarily or via margin calls.
Margin debt is the great accelerator on the way up because it creates buying pressure with borrowed money, and on the way down because it creates forced selling pressure.
In percentage terms, margin debt plunged by 8.8% in January from December, the largest decline in the data since some key moments:
Fed shifts from QE to QT:
- January 2022: -8.8%
Covid Crash:
- March 2020: -12.1% (Covid crash)
Euro Debt Crisis:
- August 2011: -10.4%
Financial Crisis:
- May 2010: -9.1%
- November 2008: -18.1%
- October 2008: -19.7%
- August 2007: -13.0% (Financial Crisis starts oozing to the surface)
Dotcom crash:
- March 2001: -12.1%
- December 2000: -11.6%
- April 2000: -10.4% (dotcom crash begins)
Many of the highest-flying stocks have already gotten crushed: A good sample of the most hyped and highest-flying stocks is included in the ARK Innovation ETF [ARKK]. It dropped 5.0% today to $64.80, the lowest close since June 15, 2020, and is down by 59% from the peak in February last year. Some stocks in the ETF have collapsed much more from their peaks, such as Twilio (-64%), Zoom (-72%), or Roku [-77%].
People who took on high levels of margin debt to fund their holdings of stocks represented by the ARK Innovation fund have either voluntarily liquidated at least part of their positions or were forced to by their broker – and this widespread forced selling accelerated the plunge in prices of those stocks:
High leverage in the stock market is one of the preconditions for a massive sell-off.
In October, just before the sell-off took shape in the Nasdaq, the Fed warned in its Financial Stability Report about high leverage among young retail investors: “The median leverage ratios of younger retail investors are more than double those of all investors, leaving these investors potentially more vulnerable to large swings in stock prices, as they have a larger debt service burden.”
“Moreover, this vulnerability is amplified, as investors are now increasingly using options, which can often boost leverage and amplify losses,” the Fed said.
“A potentially destabilizing outcome could emerge if elevated risk appetite among retail investors retreats rapidly to more moderate levels,” the Fed said.
Everybody knew that, and margin debt tracks some of it, but it just took the Fed a while to figure it out.
In the long-term view of margin debt and its relationship to stock market “events,” it’s not the increases in dollar amounts that matter – given the effects of inflation – but the steep increases in margin debt before the selloffs, and the stock market sell-offs that followed. But no increase was more magnificent than that of 2020 and 2021, neither in absolute terms (dollars) nor in relative terms (percentage):
There was a video out in the 80s called “Faces of Death.” Some of it was faked, some wasn’t. One that wasn’t, or so I assume, showed a young man bungee jumping from a building, the problem, he measured the length of elastic cord to account for the floors, but the building was built without the 13th floor, oops – it looked like a hard landing, oh well
The Nasdaq is down 9.03% year-to-date while the S&P is down somewhat less, down 7.73%. If this trend continues — and I see no reason why it would not — the divergence may spread even farther. Recommend buying a bundle of S&P stocks instead of Nasdaq if you’re playing it cautious. If you want to do a Warren Buffett “be greedy when others are fearful,” play it the reverse.
Are you sure your math is right on the Nasdaq (I assume Nasdaq Composite?)
Year to date:
13,548 / 15,645 – 1 = -13.40%
If you recruited a criminal who robbed old ladies….could care less about his victims………was rich…… had no economic education background…… a total lack of economic understanding (except what a few highly educated monetary bozos with no real world experience shoveled at him)…….was a political shill that was appointed to every prior job due to political connections……… and made him the head of the federal reserve…….what would happen…..
no mystery……just look around.
So this is how 29 felt before the big drop. Always wondered how it happened…..In that case a few idiots tightened money to excess…..in this case a few idiots had M2 growth of 15% going while 7 % inflation rages to encourage greater employment at 3.8 % unemployment……at least that is the official story……its really all about taking and who takes….from who.
He y wolf how about a article on bank confiscate,after peaceful protests in Canada ,treaudea confiscateing bank accounts,beware of this we could be next
Are you blocking a major international highway and trade crossing? Then don’t worry.
Note that it is not bank account confiscation as such, they are just being frozen, presumably to be released again eventually.
Imagine how much smoother our economy would run if every Fed official got hit by a bus. Or even better, if they were put into a real-life Squid Game. We could deal then with the economy as it is rather than guessing at their machinations.
They don’t go near buses, they travel in bulletproof limos. Nice try.
Not helpful. I have bitter feelings towards the Fed, but please don’t even joke about violence.
The FED is violent. They have killed countless people through impoverishment.
1) ARK Mont TRMB monthly log in a channel trending up : Sept 1995 to July 2000, to Oct 2007 and Aug 2021. Mont TRMB retraced 38% of Mar
2020 to Aug 2021 high. It’s a normal reaction.
2) ARK SHOP breached BB #1 May 26/27 2020 to close two years gap.
3) That’s it…Kathy.
WSJ has a couple of great articles today, one of which explains why the Fed isn’t coming to the rescue when the recesssion hits. Germany shut down its coal plants AND its nuclear power plants, switching to Russian natural gas. What could possibly go wrong? LNG tankers are being diverted from Asia to EU to take advantage of high prices, but of course, they never constructed LNG terminals to handle the surge. China will be fine, they are still BUILDING new coal power plants. Slow motion train wreck.
China is also building new nuclear plants.
25% of worldwide nuclear capacity under construction.
China believes that price levels are also a reflection of capacity, not just money supply.
Great article Wolf and very insightful.
All data suggests that inflation will accelerate and despite all talk by Fed about QT and faster but miniscule interest rate hike, the 10 yr yield is dropping for past 2 days. Its funny and it seems like the big boys and insiders do not believe Fed will ever walk the walk.
Fed and US Govt. seems to be aggressively looking for the next excuse now to keep rates at zero and continue QE. This is perhaps the main reason why US is trying every possible way to get the war started.
One way or the other the party for rich and theft for poor will go on.
I think its the surprise game that FED wants to play. In Great Recession they did not act as quick and as strong as last time during covid pandemic. This time, it is going to be unpredictable, too. They will leave us without any clue, whether they will act fast again or they will let the ship sink a little deeper.
Somebody posted the other day that Ben Bernanke said in 2010: “We could raise rates in 15 minutes if we had to.” If the FED was really concerned about inflation and overheated markets, etc., would they not have had an emergency meeting and raised rates long ago? Of course they would have. These clowns are intentionally causing all of this. When you put an arsonist in charge of of the fire department, this is what you get.
It’s 100% intentional.
The Fraud Reserve’s “tough new ethics rules” against insider trading won’t take effect until May 1.
They’re probably dumping their stonks & creepto right now.
Imagine if the FED was actually owning and trading cryptocurrencies. That would be the most heinous act of a central bank in history – dealing in competing currencies for their own personal financial gain.
By the way, it’s time to start putting this whole crytpo “currency” thing under a magnifying glass, and understanding how competing currencies are even allowed. In the past, if you created your own currency you were arrested and hauled off to jail.
We’re due for a big down day in the markets that will test those who claim to be “buy and hold” investors. If this sell off continues for much longer people will start cutting their losses out of pure fear.
I’m glad to be observing this collapse from the sidelines, ready to jump back in after most have been thoroughly demoralized and spent. As an old fart, I can’t afford to lose 50%+ as prices revert to the mean.
A pal is talking about the tens of thousands vaporizing daily from her account. I’m too shy to ask whether her Maserati might be repo’d. But it was all bubble gains anyway, as of now going back a year or so. It was too much leavened with hype anyway, and that despicable cheap credit.
“If this sell off continues for much longer people will start cutting their losses out of pure fear.”
The DOW is still at 34,000 – an impossibly bloated level. The idea that this current “sell off” is anything more than the tiniest of paper cuts is laughable. The DOW needs to sell off to 7,500 – AND THEN STAY THERE FOR 20 YEARS.
Are crack-up boom charts full of WTFs? Asking for a friend.
Stock market as an asset is coming down which impacts mainly rich people.
Would the same happen to housing market as well so that homes are affordable to common people ?
Homes going down in price should not impact current home owner but should benefit people who want to buy to live in.
> Stock … asset is coming down which impacts mainly rich people.
I’m told some new online app brokers (who shall remain unnamed) were marketing options and margin accounts to small retail investors. I think it was linked to bank accounts. They are mostly young and hopefully extract a valuable (if costly) lesson. It was “gamified,” with little animations and noise like that. Oh, and the customers got froze out at the very moment they “needed” to make very important trades. Maybe that”s why that broker’s stock is in the tank.
Margin is not always bad…. Shorting SPY (SP500 EFT) and QQQ allows 4X leverage on margin and they are large enough NOT to be squeezed. It is the only way a poor guy and get ahead and you can stay just stay short till the ride is done.
You are right, sometimes moving out on the risk curve makes sense. But it seems most don’t execute this so well.
Schadenfreude: pleasure had at the misfortunes of others.
I’m lovin’ it. Arrogant smirks and remarks are being wiped clean. The Wile E. Coyote off-the-cliff cartoon springs to mind. Hubris and nemesis. Timeless cosmic laws, so graphically displayed.
Funny how quiet some of those high-handed tout voices are now, eh? The condescending and cutting comments are still back there, on the record. Old fools, ya just don’t get it, right? Hockey sticks aim downward, too. What’s the opposite of “to the moon”?
If one wants to discount the future deeply enough, smoking crack might make him the most incandescent guy at the bar.
Going to heck in a straight line.